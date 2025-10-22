Khan & Associates CPA Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khan & Associates CPA, Inc. (“Khan”), an accounting firm located in California,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized user accessed Khan’s filing software, Intuit, and filed false federal and state tax returns on clients’ behalf. This security incident impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. The unauthorized user obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”), including the following:

Social Security number or other government identification numbers

Name

bank account information

other sensitive information clients may have also provided to Khan

1 https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/Dr%20Ali%20and%20Amena%20Breach%20Notice_Redacted.pdf

