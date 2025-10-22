Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside Celebrates Milestone Achievement with Over 500 Google Reviews in Oreland

Oreland, PA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside is proud to announce that it has surpassed 500 Google reviews, maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating. This achievement underscores the growing demand for dependable plumbing services in the Oreland area, particularly as homeowners prepare for seasonal maintenance and address urgent plumbing concerns.





Owners Curt Phair and Lindsey Phair - Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside

“We are grateful to our dedicated team and the supportive community of Oreland for helping us reach this significant milestone,” said Curtis Phair, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside. “Our goal has always been to provide the best plumber Oreland has to offer, and this achievement reflects the hard work of our staff and the trust our customers place in us.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside offers a comprehensive range of services, including drain cleaning, clogged drain repair, drain and sewer repair, hydro jetting, and more. Their commitment to quality ensures that they are well-equipped to handle both routine maintenance and emergency situations.

Serving homeowners throughout Oreland and neighboring communities, including Glenside, Fort Washington, Ambler, Blue Bell, Flourtown, Abington, and Willow Grove, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside stands out as a trusted choice among licensed plumbers in Oreland. Their dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in their 24/7 plumbing repair services and same-day response times. With an average of over 15 years of experience, their licensed and insured plumbers are committed to providing peace of mind for local customers.

“Trust and reliability are fundamental to our mission,” Phair added. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to expanding our services and enhancing our community presence. Whether you need routine maintenance or an emergency plumber in Oreland, we are here to provide exceptional service.”

For dependable plumbing services from a local provider, contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside today. Call (215) 703-9179 or visit their website at https://www.mrrooter.com/glenside to schedule your service and discover the reliable plumbing solutions Oreland residents have come to trust.





Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside - Team

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside



Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside is a licensed, insured, and bonded plumbing service dedicated to providing high-quality plumbing solutions to homeowners in Oreland and the surrounding areas. With a focus on customer satisfaction, their experienced team is dedicated to delivering reliable and professional service 24/7.

Press inquiries

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Glenside

https://www.mrrooter.com/glenside/

Curtis Phair

curt@mrrglenside.com

(215) 703-9179

114 Montgomery Ave, Oreland, PA 19075, United States