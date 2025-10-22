Caisse Française de Financement Local EMTN 2025-16

Paris, 22 October 2025

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Caisse Française de Financement Local base prospectus to the €75,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 10 June 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”).

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 24 October 2025 – Euro 1,250,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 24 May 2033.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2025 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Final Terms relating to the issue are available on the website of the Issuer (https://sfil.fr/caffil-notre-filiale/), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and with the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

