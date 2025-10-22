Mr. Electric of Southeast NH Celebrates Over 300 Google Reviews and a Stellar 4.9-Star Rating in Dover

Dover, NH , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Southeast NH is proud to announce a significant milestone, having surpassed 300 reviews on Google while maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating. This achievement highlights the growing demand for reliable electrical services in the region, as homeowners prioritize quality and safety in their electrical repair needs. Mr. Electric has solidified its reputation as a premier provider of electrical solutions in Dover.





Bo Xiao, owner of Mr. Electric of Southeast NH





“We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated team and the supportive community we serve,” said Bo Xiao, owner of Mr. Electric of Southeast NH. “Reaching this milestone is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and the trust our customers place in us. We aim to be the best electrician Dover has to offer and ensure every project meets our high standards.” Xiao also emphasizes that all their reviews are authentic and genuine customer reviews, unlike their competitors, who purchase reviews.

Mr. Electric of Southeast NH offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse electrical needs of homeowners. Their offerings include:

Generator Installation: Ensuring homes remain powered during outages.

Electric Panel Installation: Upgrading electrical systems for enhanced efficiency and safety.

Electrical Outlet Installation: Providing safe and reliable outlet solutions for various applications.

24/7 Electrical Repair Services: Offering peace of mind with around-the-clock assistance for unexpected electrical issues.

Mr. Electric of Southeast NH proudly serves homeowners across Dover and neighboring communities, including Portsmouth, Rochester, Somersworth, Exeter, Hampton, Derry, Londonderry, Manchester, Concord, Nashua and Southern Maine. This team of skilled electricians in Dover is dedicated to delivering exceptional service with unique advantages, such as same-day response and an average of 10 years of experience among their technicians. They are fully licensed and insured, providing customers with confidence in their work. Additionally, Mr. Electric offers promotions to make their high-quality services more accessible.

“Our focus is on building lasting relationships based on trust and reliability,” Bo Xiao continued. “We are excited about the potential for growth and expansion in our services, including whole-home surge protection solutions. Our commitment to providing the best electrical solutions for our customers will remain a top priority.”

Mr. Electric of Southeast NH is not only licensed and insured but also bonded, employing a skilled workforce dedicated to delivering exceptional service. By creating local job opportunities and fostering partnerships with vendors, Mr. Electric makes a positive contribution to the local economy.

For all your electrical needs, contact Mr. Electric of Southeast NH today at (603) 944-9817 or visit our website at https://mrelectric.com/southeast-nh to discover why they are the trusted choice for electrical services in the area.

About Mr. Electric of Southeast NH



Mr. Electric of Southeast NH is a leading provider of electrical services for residential and commercial customers. With a commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, they provide a comprehensive range of services, including the installation, repair, and maintenance of electrical systems. Their team of licensed and insured electricians is dedicated to delivering reliable solutions tailored to the community's specific needs.



