Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf Community Now Open in Plymouth, Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf, a new luxury community, is now open in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The community offers stunning new construction condominium townhomes in the heart of The Pinehills master plan. The Sales Center is now open daily at 15 Station Drive in Plymouth with homes priced from the upper $800,000s.

Home shoppers can choose from three modern home designs that include first-floor primary bedroom suites, versatile lofts, flex rooms, gourmet kitchens, and the option to finish full basements. The open-concept home designs also offer outdoor living options, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

The Pinehills community offers an array of amenities, including The Stonebridge Club, two championship golf courses at the Pinehills Golf Club, tennis courts, and miles of picturesque walking trails. The community is ideally located within walking distance of The Village Green, where shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences are easily accessible. Located just minutes from Route 3, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf is a one-hour drive to Boston and ten minutes to Cape Cod.





"Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf provides home shoppers with the perfect combination of modern luxury and a classic New England setting," said Ryan O’Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. "This community truly embodies the luxury Toll Brothers lifestyle, with elegant home designs and access to a variety of amenities in an exceptional location."

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available on varying timelines.

In addition to its new luxury townhomes at Broadleaf, Toll Brothers also offers luxury single-family homes at its Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest community.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf, or to schedule an appointment, call 866-232-1632 or visit TollBrothersBroadleaf.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

