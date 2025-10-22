Altss confirms November launch of full Institutional LP intelligence and GP–LP Connect as private-markets teams seek a real-time alternative to legacy directories

TLDR — Altss now spans 9,000 verified family offices under a ≤30-day refresh rule and, in November 2025, will add Institutional LP intelligence and GP–LP Connect. Already used by leading asset managers and investment banks, Altss sets the new standard for allocator intelligence in alternatives.

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altss today said it will roll out comprehensive Institutional LP intelligence and a GP–LP Connect workflow in November, extending its ≤30-day recency standard beyond family offices to pensions, endowments and foundations, insurers’ general accounts, sovereign wealth funds, corporates and strategics, RIAs and OCIOs, consultants, and funds-of-funds. The platform unifies verified IR decision-makers with live, OSINT-driven signals—mandate wording changes, team and committee moves, conference agendas and speaking rosters, and relevant public discourse—so outreach aligns to allocators actually in motion. The product is already in use at leading asset managers and investment banks that cite the need for decision-grade recency and clear provenance.

The announcement follows months of field feedback from GPs and IR leaders who say directory-style databases haven’t kept pace with real-world timing. Teams report “active” labels that linger after windows close, committee reshuffles reflected weeks late, and LP contacts who no longer work at the listed organization—driving the search for a credible alternative to Preqin and PitchBook. Fundraising windows have shortened, and allocators now expect context and timing, not guesswork.

Altss is built around evidence, recency, and provenance. Profiles refresh on a standing ≤30-day cadence with change-triggered updates between cycles; every material field is source-linked and reviewable. A timeline-first LP profile surfaces mandate deltas, re-ups and pacing plans, team and governance changes, RFP calendars, fund launches and closings, agenda-level conference participation, and discourse signals. Role-aware IR decision-makers are verified on cadence, and uncertainty is flagged rather than filled to protect trust and reduce downstream compliance risk.

November’s Institutional LP intelligence inherits the same standards across pensions, endowments, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, corporates, RIAs/OCIOs, consultants, and funds-of-funds. GP–LP Connect introduces a trust-first path for managers to publish live deals; allocators see what’s in market and engage through warm paths rather than mass mail. Distribution follows the same fit-and-timing logic used in research, keeping communication appropriate and efficient.

“Ten-year, catalog-centric tech isn’t sufficient,” said Dawid Siekiera, Founder of Altss. “Markets need a new standard in alternatives—allocator intelligence that is current, explainable, and respectful of IR workflows. By pairing verified decision-makers with live OSINT signals and source-linked provenance, we align outreach to allocators who are actually moving.”

Altss’s verified family-office graph spans North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, including 3,880 profiles in the United States. Read the full website release here: https://altss.com/blog/altss-9000-family-offices-institutional-lp-intelligence-nov-2025.

About Altss. Altss is an allocator intelligence platform for venture capital, private equity, family offices, and institutional investors. Powered by a ≤30-day OSINT and social-listening refresh and verified IR decision-makers, Altss helps teams see who allocates, why mandates change, and when to engage. Headquarters: Miami; serving clients globally.

Media contact: Tatiana Ledovskikh · pr@altss.com · Altss.com