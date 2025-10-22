Plata Wine Partners Celebrates 20 Years of Vineyard-to-Bottle Innovation

Napa, CA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plata Wine Partners, a Napa-based wine producer known for crafting private labels from California’s most sought-after appellations, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this harvest season. What began as a small startup has grown into a trusted industry partner, creating custom wine programs for major retailers across the country.

The milestone also honors founding winemaker and Partner Alison Crowe, who has guided Plata’s winemaking since its inception in 2005. Crowe now serves as Vice President, Winemaking, overseeing a team of three in-house winemakers. Well-known for her expertise with Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Crowe has built a reputation for blending technical precision with a deep respect for vineyard character. Her two-decade relationship with Plata’s vineyards provides a true competitive edge, elevating the quality and craftsmanship rarely found in private label winemaking.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey to grow with this company from its very first vintage,” said Alison Crowe, Vice President of Winemaking, Plata Wine Partners. “Plata is proof that a small team can have a big impact. Our growth has been organic and sustainable, grounded in customer partnerships and access to the same distinguished vineyards year after year. Great wines are rooted in the vineyard, where we can manage quality right from the start.”

Originally founded as a supplier of high-quality bulk wine, Plata Wine Partners has since evolved into a leader in custom winemaking services. The company’s vineyard portfolio spans more than 20,000 acres of 100% certified sustainable vineyards across California’s most respected coastal appellations, including Napa Valley, Sonoma Coast, Central Coast, Russian River, Carneros, Monterey, Paso Robles, and Santa Barbara.

Sustainability is central to the company’s philosophy. Its vineyards and winemaking facilities are Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing, enabling the company to proudly display the CSWA logo on its bottles when requested by customer partners. Plata’s commitment to ESG extends well beyond certifications, encompassing regenerative farming practices including water conservation, renewable energy initiatives, biodiversity efforts, and a focus on lighter-weight glass to reduce carbon impact. These efforts recently earned their vineyards the 2025 California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Award.

“Our story has always been about helping our partners thrive. From the beginning, we’ve focused on crafting exceptional wines from premium coastal California vineyards and unrivaled winemaking expertise,” said Jason Strobbe, President, Plata Wine Partners. “Twenty years later, that foundation has made us one of the most respected companies you may not know by name, but whose wines you’ve likely enjoyed.”

Though Plata produces wine at scale, the company is powered by just 12 employees. This highly experienced, majority-female team oversees winemaking, compliance, brand development, and logistics, demonstrating that scale and agility can coexist.

Plata Wine Partners remains committed to a future as a trusted partner for retailers seeking to create or grow their custom wine brands. Guided by sustainability, quality, and a proven record of success, Plata continues to craft wines that inspire consumer loyalty and retail growth. Visit PlataWinePartners.com to learn more.

