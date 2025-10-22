GHD’s 2025 Sustainability Report highlights the company’s focus on creating an enduring legacy

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services company GHD has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining its performance on issues that matter to clients, employees, partners and communities.

"Sustainability is an integral part of our business strategy. As we approach our centenary in 2028, thinking about the long-term impact of our work and the legacy we leave for future generations is front of mind. This perspective highlights why sustainability guides how we operate, how we collaborate with clients and communities, and how we plan for the decades to come," says Jim Giannopoulos, CEO. "Our goal is to deliver better client outcomes while contributing to a world that is stronger, more resilient and more sustainable than the one we inherited."

Covering the 2025 financial year (1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025), the report details how the company is applying sustainability principles in its work with clients as well as in its own operations and supply chain.

Highlights featured in the report include:

GHD's long-term net-zero emissions targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The company advanced its Indigenous Peoples strategies in Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia and Canada, with progression to the third phase of its reconciliation journey in Australia

GHD refined its wellbeing strategy to better support employees

Expanding sustainability integration in GHD's work with clients, by progressively embedding it more deeply into the project life cycle in all of the company's 48 Service Lines

Access GHD's 2025 Sustainability Report

About GHD:

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecf572f0-3c84-4e9c-92a9-6e9fa587b297