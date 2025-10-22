RegEd to Exhibit Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2025 NSCP National Conference

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of regulatory technology solutions to the financial services industry, is a proud Platinum Member Ally and exhibitor of the 2025 National Society of Compliance Professionals (NSCP) National Conference, taking place October 26-29 in Orlando, FL. Visit RegEd at Demo Stand #11 in the main exhibit hall to connect with the team and experience hands-on demonstrations of the company’s industry-leading solutions.

The annual NSCP National Conference is recognized as one of the most comprehensive educational offerings for compliance professionals in the securities industry, with sessions covering broker-dealers, investment advisers, private funds, and investment companies.

Featured Thought Leadership Session: Best Practices for Records Management

Adam Schaub, RegEd’s Vice President of Product Management – Platform, will be a featured speaker at this year’s event. A former Chief Compliance Officer with deep industry expertise, Adam brings firsthand insight into the challenges compliance teams face in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Schaub will join Margaret Dubil, Director of PCG Surveillance at Stifel, for the session Best Practices for Records Management on Monday, October 27 from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The discussion will explore the SEC’s amended Rule 17a‑4, which updates requirements for the maintenance and preservation of electronic records. With regulators maintaining a strong focus on books and records, attendees will gain practical guidance on evaluating firm processes, procedures, and systems related to records creation, retention, and supervision.

Explore RegEd’s Comprehensive Suite of Enterprise Compliance Solutions

At the conference, RegEd representatives will also highlight several of the company’s enterprise compliance solutions, including:

AI-Powered Advertising Review – Leverages AI and automation to accelerate review cycles, reduce compliance risk, and support faster time-to-market.

Branch Audits – Supports the full lifecycle of branch audits, reducing manual effort and enabling end-to-end reporting and resolution tracking.

Conflicts of Interest – Helps firms proactively identify, monitor, and remediate potential conflicts across their registered populations.

Onboarding, Licensing and Registration – RegEd’s Xchange solution automates and orchestrates licensing and registration processes across the enterprise, with robust rules engines and workflow automation used by more than 150 financial services firms.

Trade Supervision and Account Monitoring – Aggregates and normalizes trade, account, and KYC data; integrated with RegEd’s Xchange Registration solution to validate advisor credentials in real time.

RegEd looks forward to engaging with attendees, sharing best practices, and demonstrating how its innovative solutions help firms manage compliance more effectively while driving operational efficiency.

For more information about RegEd or its participation at the 2025 NSCP National Conference, please call 800-334-8322 or email sales@reged.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.



