Bridge Renewable Energy Announces the Closing of an $80M Term Loan Facility to Support the Construction of a 40 MW Distributed Energy Solar and Battery Storage Portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Renewable Energy (“BRE”), a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC and leading developer, owner, and operator of distributed generation solar and energy storage assets, today announced the closing of a portfolio financing consisting of an $80 million delayed draw term loan facility and $5 million revolving credit facility in partnership with Investec Bank, PLC (“Investec”), as sole lead arranger, with participating commitments from Amalgamated Bank and Farmer Mac.

The financing facility consists primarily of a construction-to-term loan and includes additional preferred equity bridge loan and tax credit bridge loan capacity. The financing will support the development, construction, and operations of a 40 MW portfolio of 42 community solar and commercial and industrial solar and energy storage projects located across nine states (AZ, CA, GA, IL, MD, ME, MN, NE and TX) in the U.S.

“This transaction reflects the dedication and creativity of the BRE team and our partners at Investec, Amalgamated, Farmer Mac and Energetic Capital,” said Adam Haughton, Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Renewable Energy. “Distributed solar and energy storage have been constrained by access to efficient capital. This financing facility exemplifies the types of innovative capital needed to accelerate distributed energy deployment in the U.S.”

“Investec is pleased to support Bridge Renewable Energy as sole lead arranger for the financing of its distributed solar and battery storage portfolio. This transaction highlights our ability to deliver creative and scalable capital solutions that support the growth of distributed renewable energy across the U.S. Drawing on our global expertise and deep sector knowledge, we continue to work closely with clients such as BRE to structure facilities that enable the continued transition to cleaner, more resilient energy systems,” said Fred Petit, Co-Head of Energy & Infrastructure Finance at Investec

The financing is supported by Energetic Capital’s EneRate Credit Cover® policy, an innovative insurance product that mitigates offtaker credit risk for renewable energy investors and lenders.

“This is exactly the type of transaction Energetic Capital was founded to support. Distributed generation is central to the energy transition, and this facility demonstrates how creative financing partnerships can unlock new opportunities for developers and lenders alike,” said Vincent LePore, Director at Energetic Capital. “We’re proud to partner with BRE, Investec, Amalgamated, and Farmer Mac in advancing this market.”

Foley & Lardner acted as borrower’s counsel for BRE. Wilkie Farr & Gallagher acted as lender’s counsel for Investec.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group (“Bridge”) is an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $50 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.

About Investec

Investec Bank plc (‘IBP”) is the banking subsidiary of Investec plc. Investec plc is a FTSE-250 listed company which holds the majority of Investec Group’s non-Southern African businesses under a dual listed company structure. IBP partners with private, institutional and corporate clients, offering banking and investment services in the UK, Europe and US, Continental Europe, Channel Island, India, Switzerland and Ireland. IBP also offers wealth management services through its strategic partnership with Rathbones Group. IBP has operated in the UK since 1992. As part of the Investec Group, IBP is a purpose-driven organization, dedicated to its core purpose of creating enduring worth. This means we will always strive to create long-term value for all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to people, communities and the planet. Further information can be found at www.investec.com.