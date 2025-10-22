Seattle Humane Pet Food Bank Receives $1.25 Million Gift

Bellevue, Washington, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle Humane is thrilled to announce Kelli and Phil Spencer’s generous $1.25 million investment in their long-running Pet Food Bank. The Spencers’ gift ensures that this important community resource will have a steady and predictable source of food and supplies, allowing Seattle Humane to serve more pets and their people. In recognition of the Spencers’ generosity, the Pet Food Bank has been renamed Oogie’s Ohana Pet Food Bank at Seattle Humane, in honor of the Spencers’ rescue dog, Oogie, who is originally from Hawaii.

Seattle Humane’s Pet Food Bank was started nearly 40 years ago by 15 volunteers with a $500 donation, and it now serves nearly a million meals a year to more than 23,000 clients across the Pacific Northwest. Sustained almost entirely by individual donations, the Pet Food Bank has struggled to keep up with demand over the past several years, which has skyrocketed due to an increase in economic hardship across the region.

“Kelli and Phil's incredibly generous gift couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Seattle Humane Executive Director Jessie Swisher Spiers. “Thousands of families have come to rely on our Pet Food Bank, and this investment will allow Seattle Humane to support the community pets who need us most. The Spencers have stepped up for so many pets and their people, ensuring many furry bellies are full 365 days a year.”

Kelli and Phil Spencer have supported Seattle Humane for many years, including through Microsoft’s workplace giving campaign. Phil Spencer started his career with Microsoft in 1988, joining the Xbox team in 2001, where he is now CEO of Microsoft Gaming. They adopted their rescue dog, Oogie, from the Maui Humane Society, and were inspired to support Seattle Humane further after learning about how their Lifesaver Rescue program frequently brings in dogs and cats from the island shelter.

Their multiyear gift will ensure Seattle Humane’s Pet Food Bank can meet the need for support from the community for at least the next five years and continue partnering with more than 90 other organizations for service, such as senior centers and affordable housing communities. Seattle Humane also provides free food and supplies during community events and at their vaccine clinics held in underserved neighborhoods.

More information about Oogie’s Ohana Pet Food Bank and other community programs and services at Seattle Humane is available here.

About Seattle Humane

Founded in 1897, Seattle Humane proudly promotes the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need. We are more than a shelter—Seattle Humane is a pet resource center for the region, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and veterinary care, dog training, youth programs and more. Together with the support of our generous community, we save lives, complete families and keep pets with their people. Seattle Humane is located in Bellevue at 13212 SE Eastgate Way. For more information, visit www.seattlehumane.org or call (425) 641-0080.

Attachments