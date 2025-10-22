FLUENT Unifies New York Retail Network with Rebranding of Manhattan and White Plains Dispensaries

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), today announced the rebranding of its Manhattan and White Plains dispensaries, marking the second and third adult-use locations in New York to officially transition under the FLUENT banner.





The White Plains and Manhattan rebrands follow FLUENT’s acquisition of RIV Capital on December 19, 2024 and the rebranding of its Kingston dispensary, which has helped drive positive results in traffic, sales volume and average ticket sales. The completion of these additional two co-located retail stores underscores FLUENT’s commitment to building a consistent, trusted retail experience and an enterprise-wide unified brand identity. Together, the Company believes that the rebranding of these 3 locations will significantly strengthen the Company’s presence in one of the fastest-growing adult-use cannabis market in the United States.

All three rebranded dispensaries are now fully integrated into FLUENT’s digital platform, enabling customers to conveniently browse products, place orders online, and pick up in-store through www.getfluent.com.

Each location features FLUENT’s signature portfolio of premium cannabis brands, including:

KNACK – expertly grown flower for everyday use

– expertly grown flower for everyday use MOODS – a versatile vaporizer line designed for every vibe

– a versatile vaporizer line designed for every vibe Wandr – edibles crafted for personalized experiences and everyday enjoyment



The New York dispensaries are also expected to expand their offerings in the coming months to include the following brands well known for their cultivation innovation:

Alien Labs – renowned for its exotic, indoor-grown flower and rare, distinctive strains, each delivering a unique flavor profile and elevated experience.

– renowned for its exotic, indoor-grown flower and rare, distinctive strains, each delivering a unique flavor profile and elevated experience. Connected Cannabis – built its reputation producing iconic strains that have defined quality in California and other mature markets.

“Unifying our retail network under the FLUENT name is a critical step in advancing our New York strategy,” said Dave Vautrin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of FLUENT. “As we prepare for the first harvest from our new state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility in Buffalo, with premium flower expected to reach shelves in Q4, we’re creating a consistent, elevated retail experience for New York customers that reflects the quality and trust already associated with FLUENT in Florida and Pennsylvania.”

For more information, visit getFLUENT.com. Follow FLUENT on Instagram @Fluent_FL. More information on Connected can be found at connectedcannabisco.com or on Instagram @connected.california. Learn more about AlienLabs at alienlabs.org or on Instagram @alienlabs.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company’s wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/ .

FLUENT’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit getFLUENT.com and investors.getFLUENT.com.

About Connected Cannabis Co.

Connected Cannabis Co., a movement championing exceptional strains and cultivation methods started by Caleb Counts in 2009, is now a pioneer in cannabis product research and development and one of the most prolific brands in commercial cultivation. Beginning at Sacramento's Fruitridge Health & Wellness Dispensary, Counts launched the Connected Cannabis brand in 2018 to serve as a dedicated platform for his portfolio of top-tier genetics. Today, the vertically integrated company rides the cutting edge of product development, with in-depth consumer input and rigorous testing to hone its proprietary strains. Connected’s longtime partnership with fellow California heavyweight AlienLabs, an elite cultivator and lifestyle brand, has set the gold standard for cannabis genetics and product quality. A globally recognized legacy brand, Connected has expanded beyond California, with operations in Arizona, Florida and now New York, while continuing to build strong industry relationships, foster collaboration and create unity. Learn more at connectedcannabisco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:

Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer

(850) 972-8077

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdb55d7f-9c41-4340-9f57-47f83516421a