Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Luxury Home at Reflections at Seabrook in Ponte Vedra, Florida

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Reflections at Seabrook, an exclusive community situated within the expansive Nocatee master plan in St. Johns County, Florida. Only a few move-in ready homes with Toll Brothers Designer Appointed Features remain available for sale in the community, located at 40 Recollection Drive in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Reflections at Seabrook is a new home community that showcases a rare blend of modern elegance and resort-style luxury in a prestigious setting. This community of single-family homes features an elevated selection of one- and two-story floor plans with distinct architecture and outdoor living opportunities. Residents will enjoy easy access to the new private amenities of Seabrook Park as well as all the entertainment and excitement that Nocatee has to offer.





"We invite home buyers to explore the exceptional home designs and exclusive amenities offered at Reflections at Seabrook before it is too late," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "This community provides the perfect blend of luxury and convenience in one of Florida’s most sought-after locations. Just minutes from top-rated St. Johns County schools and beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches, Reflections at Seabrook provides residents with the Florida lifestyle they’ve been dreaming of.”

The move-in ready homes showcase beautiful finishes selected by a professional designer at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s.

For more information, call Toll Brothers at 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

