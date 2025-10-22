Top U.S. Chefs to Compete in Prestigious Copper Skillet Cook-Off at Windrose on Hudson

OSSINING, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windrose on Hudson — the premier new destination in the Hudson Valley for exceptional meetings and events — along with The International Association of Conference Centers (IACC) , proudly announce its highly anticipated annual U.S. Copper Skillet Cook-Off. The dynamic culinary competition will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Windrose on Hudson, bringing together elite chefs from IACC member venues across the country to showcase their talent and compete for the coveted titles of U.S. Junior and U.S. Senior Copper Skillet Champion. Participating chefs include Hashim Bulbulia, Sous Chef at Chauncey Hotel & Conference Center in Princeton, NJ as well as Ethan Green and Mark Heximer from Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center in College Station, TX. Additional chefs will be announced soon.

The annual event is a celebration of culinary excellence, technical mastery, and the creativity that elevates the guest experience in conference and hospitality settings. This year’s US Cook-off is open to the public for the first time and promises an exciting live demonstration where innovation, speed, and precision take center stage.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time: 4:00 – 5:30 PM

4:00 – 5:30 PM Tickets: Complimentary admission includes light bites. A cash bar will be available throughout the competition and following the event, guests are invited to enjoy live music, curated cocktails, craft beer specials, and lite bar bites at Windrose on Hudson’s signature restaurant / lounge, River Fox.

Reserve your spot by contacting Suzanne Smith: Suzanne.Smith@pyramidglobal.com.





Guests will enjoy an up-close view of the action as chefs create original dishes using a curated selection of mystery ingredients. The high-pressure format includes just 15 minutes for planning and 30 minutes for cooking and plating—testing each chef’s ability to think fast and cook even faster.

Each competitor must use at least two proteins from the mystery table—featuring meats, fish, and plant-based options—and will be judged on criteria including presentation and portion size; technique and culinary skill; flavor, taste and texture; innovation and practicality; food safety; and sustainability practices including food waste efficiency. An independent panel of expert judges will determine the winners.

“This competition is more than a cook-off—it’s a platform to recognize the chefs who transform meeting and event dining into memorable and meaningful experiences,” said Doug McLain, Senior Director of Brand and Marketing at the Windrose On Hudson. “The energy from our local community adds something truly special to this high-stakes competition.”

For more information, click here or to secure your spot email Suzanne.Smith@PyramidGlobal.com .

About Windrose on Hudson

Windrose on Hudson is a reimagined destination for corporate retreats, executive education, leisure escapes, and social events, located just 45 minutes from New York City in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Once a storied private leadership institute, Windrose now blends its rich legacy with modern hospitality to offer a one-of-a-kind environment for connection, growth, and inspiration. Set on 62 scenic acres, Windrose on Hudson features 248 guest rooms, over 52,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting and event space, and extensive outdoor amenities—including miles of hiking trails, fire pits, sports facilities, and gathering lawns. On-site experiences include chef-led dining, a state-of-the-art tri-level fitness center, and immersive programming designed to spark creativity and foster meaningful connection. Whether hosting a multigenerational wedding, planning a high-impact leadership retreat, or escaping for the weekend, Windrose delivers a turnkey experience rooted in purpose and possibility.

About IACC

Founded in 1981, IACC is dedicated to representing a broad spectrum of venues including hotels, conference and experiential venues globally and is, by definition, the future of the meetings industry. The association brings together the brightest, most innovative minds from around the globe. IACC elevates the meeting experience by creating a unique point of entry that is inclusive of the best-in-class meeting venues internationally. IACC membership is a symbol of meeting excellence and exceptional connections amongst the best in the meeting industry. This exclusiveness makes IACC’s members part of an elite group representing the most innovative, forward-thinking, and results-driven meeting venues globally. All members meet a set of stringent Quality Standards and agree to a Code of Ethics. IACC includes over 400-member conference venues from Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Finland, Canada, and the United States.

