Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Mifflintown, PA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 of $2.1 million, an increase of 25.6% compared to net income of $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 24.2%, to $0.41, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.33 during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income was $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 26.1% compared to net income of $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 25.3%, to $1.19, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.95 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

President’s Message

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “We are excited to announce third quarter net income of $2.1 million. Our growth in earnings was primarily due to the continued improvement in our net interest margin, which increased 31 basis points over last year’s quarter, achieved through disciplined loan and deposit pricing. Focused customer acquisition efforts have resulted in strong growth in loan outstandings and increases in core deposits to support that growth. Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans totaling 0.1% of the total loan portfolio and delinquent and nonperforming loans comprising 0.2% of the portfolio. We anticipate healthy loan activity throughout the remainder of 2025 and into next year.”

Financial Results Year-to-Date

Annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 0.92%, an increase of 26.0% compared to the annualized return on average assets of 0.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Annualized return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 15.65%, an increase of 6.5% compared to the annualized return on average equity of 14.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $18.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $17.1 million during the comparable 2024 period. Average earning assets decreased $3.8 million, or 0.4%, to $852.4 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, due primarily to a decrease of $18.6 million, or 5.9%, in average investment securities as principal paydowns on the mortgage-backed securities portfolio were used for funding needs rather than being reinvested into the securities portfolio. This decline was partially offset by a $15.7 million, or 2.9%, increase in average loans comparing the nine month periods. Average interest bearing liabilities decreased by $7.6 million, or 1.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a decline of $22.4 million, or 30.7%, in average borrowings and other interest bearing liabilities, which was partially offset by an increase in average time deposits of $15.1 million, or 7.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The yield on earning assets increased 17 basis points, to 4.50%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to same period in 2024 driven by an increase in loan yields of 16 basis points, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities decreased eight basis points, to 2.23%. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Juniata recorded a provision for credit losses of $669,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $471,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses between nine month periods was primarily the result of 8.2% loan growth as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, in contrast to 2.4% loan growth during the same period in 2024.

Non-interest income was $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Most significantly impacting the comparative nine month periods was an increase of $100,000 in customer service fees in the 2025 period, which was partially offset by a decrease of $79,000 in commissions from sales of non-deposit products in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 due to the transition to a new wealth management business model in 2025.

Non-interest expense was $15.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $15.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1.1%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative nine month periods was a decrease in employee benefits expenses of $209,000 due to a decline in medical claims expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Also contributing to the decrease in non-interest expense between the comparative nine month periods were decreases of $121,000 in professional fees and $55,000 in FDIC insurance premiums. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $94,000 in equipment expense and $164,000 in the provision for unfunded loan commitments, which is included in other non-interest expense, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

An income tax provision of $1.1 million was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an income tax provision of $767,000 recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increase in taxable income in the 2025 period.

Financial Results for the Quarter

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 0.94%, an increase of 23.7%, compared to 0.76% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 15.47%, an increase of 5.1%, compared to 14.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average interest earning assets increased 1.4%, to $864.6 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, due to an increase of $31.0 million, or 5.7%, in average loans, which was partially offset by a $19.1 million, or 6.2%, decrease in average investment securities. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $4.4 million, or 0.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $19.7 million, or 3.6%, in average interest bearing deposits, which was partially offset by a decrease of $15.3 million, or 23.4%, in average borrowings and other interest bearing liabilities for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The yield on earning assets increased 18 basis points, to 4.59%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to same period in 2024, driven by an increase in loan yields of 12 basis points, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities decreased 16 basis points, to 2.22%. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 3.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Juniata recorded a provision for credit losses of $216,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $232,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Most significantly impacting the comparative three month periods was an increase of $99,000 in fees derived from loan activity primarily due to increases in title insurance commissions, as well as increases in letter of credit and guidance line fees. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $38,000 in commissions from sales of non-deposit products in the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-interest expense was $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $5.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods was an increase of $328,000 in employee compensation expense. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense between the comparative three month periods was an increase of $161,000 in other non-interest expense primarily due to an increase of $80,000 in expenses associated with the changes to the wealth management department, as well as an increase of $39,000 in the provision for unfunded commitments. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $79,000 in employee benefits expense due to a decline in medical claims expense in the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

An income tax provision of $357,000 was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to an income tax provision of $270,000 recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to greater taxable income in the 2025 period.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of September 30, 2025 were $880.5 million, an increase of $31.6 million, or 3.7%, compared to total assets of $848.9 million at December 31, 2024. Total loans increased by $43.9 million, or 8.2%, as of September 30, 2025 compared to year-end 2024 mainly due to increases in commercial and consumer real estate loans. This increase was partially offset by a $10.2 million, or 4.0%, decrease in debt securities as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, as cash flows were used for funding needs rather than being reinvested into the investment portfolio. Total deposits increased by $27.6 million, or 3.7%, as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 due to increases in both non-interest and interest bearing deposits. Long-term debt decreased by $5.0 million, or 100.0%, as of September 30, 2025 compared to year-end 2024 due to the maturity of the remaining FHLB long-term advance in June 2025. Total capital increased $7.5 million, or 15.9%, as of September 30, 2025 due to an increase in undivided profits and a decline in other comprehensive losses compared to year-end 2024.

Juniata maintained a strong liquidity position as of September 30, 2025, with additional borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh of $214.7 million and $50.6 million in additional borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window. In addition, Juniata has internal authorization for brokered deposits of up to $175.0 million. Juniata had no brokered deposits outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

Subsequent Event

On October 21, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on November 17, 2025, payable on December 1, 2025.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fourteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Franklin, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information

Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,585 $ 5,064 Interest bearing deposits with banks 4,893 5,934 Cash and cash equivalents 10,478 10,998 Equity securities 1,218 1,189 Debt securities available for sale 61,460 64,623 Debt securities held to maturity (fair value $181,592 and $182,773, respectively) 184,557 191,627 Restricted investment in bank stock 2,508 2,530 Total loans 577,722 533,869 Less: Allowance for credit losses (6,834 ) (6,183 ) Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses 570,888 527,686 Premises and equipment, net 9,171 9,382 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 15,990 15,214 Investment in low income housing partnerships 591 832 Core deposit and other intangible assets 207 258 Goodwill 9,812 9,812 Mortgage servicing rights 62 69 Deferred tax asset, net 8,547 9,842 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 4,978 4,812 Total assets $ 880,467 $ 848,874 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 207,419 $ 196,801 Interest bearing 568,159 551,156 Total deposits 775,578 747,957 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 42,744 42,242 Long-term debt — 5,000 Other interest bearing liabilities 713 830 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 6,431 5,388 Total liabilities 825,466 801,417 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,151,279 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; Outstanding - 5,018,799 shares at September 30, 2025 and 5,003,384 shares at December 31, 2024 5,151 5,151 Surplus 24,781 24,896 Retained earnings 55,793 53,126 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,584 ) (33,320 ) Cost of common stock in Treasury: 132,480 shares at September 30, 2025; 147,895 shares at December 31, 2024 (2,140 ) (2,396 ) Total stockholders' equity 55,001 47,457 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 880,467 $ 848,874





Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 8,624 $ 7,979 $ 24,517 $ 23,224 Taxable securities 1,325 1,421 4,062 4,341 Tax-exempt securities 30 30 90 89 Other interest income 17 24 54 116 Total interest income 9,996 9,454 28,723 27,770 Interest expense: Deposits 2,903 2,879 8,595 8,243 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 530 741 1,501 2,151 Long-term debt — 31 51 237 Other interest bearing liabilities 7 8 21 25 Total interest expense 3,440 3,659 10,168 10,656 Net interest income 6,556 5,795 18,555 17,114 Provision for credit losses 216 232 669 471 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,340 5,563 17,886 16,643 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 474 473 1,400 1,300 Debit card fee income 458 428 1,330 1,302 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities 71 60 190 174 Trust fees 106 108 349 359 Commissions from sales of non-deposit products 60 98 230 309 Fees derived from loan activity 202 103 475 451 Change in value of equity securities 64 70 76 66 Gain from life insurance proceeds — — 20 — Other non-interest income 82 105 270 259 Total non-interest income 1,517 1,445 4,340 4,220 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation expense 2,577 2,249 6,650 6,689 Employee benefits 476 555 1,524 1,733 Occupancy 278 320 945 979 Equipment 251 248 711 617 Data processing expense 734 684 2,141 2,162 Professional fees 256 297 709 830 Taxes, other than income 45 60 171 154 FDIC Insurance premiums 126 141 380 435 Amortization of intangible assets 16 22 51 64 Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships 80 81 241 242 Other non-interest expense 605 444 1,671 1,453 Total non-interest expense 5,444 5,101 15,194 15,358 Income before income taxes 2,413 1,907 7,032 5,505 Income tax provision 357 270 1,057 767 Net income $ 2,056 $ 1,637 $ 5,975 $ 4,738 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 1.19 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 1.19 $ 0.95



