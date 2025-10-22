Camfil Air Filters for Biotech: New Key Insights and Best Practices for Laboratory Environments Now Online

Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration technology, has released new industry insights into the critical environmental control requirements facing biotechnology laboratories, emphasizing the essential role of specialized air filtration solutions in maintaining research integrity and operational continuity. The company's latest analysis demonstrates how precise atmospheric conditions directly impact both personnel safety and the validity of sensitive research processes in facilities operating around the clock.

Please review the source on the Camfil Blog: The Science of Clean Air: Critical Air Quality Management in Biotech Laboratories

The biotech sector faces demands for environmental precision, particularly in DNA research applications where even minor deviations in temperature or humidity can compromise months of research work and millions of dollars in investment. Biotech laboratories must maintain relative humidity between 40-60% and temperature stability at approximately 68 degrees Fahrenheit with virtually no fluctuation to preserve sample integrity and ensure valid test results.

"Biotechnology laboratories operate under some of the most stringent environmental control requirements in modern science," explains Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil. "These facilities must maintain precise atmospheric conditions that protect both research integrity and personnel safety while supporting continuous operations that often run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

Camfil analysis also addresses critical supply chain reliability issues that have historically plagued laboratory operations. Unlike standard commercial applications where brief system interruptions may be acceptable, biotech laboratories require predictable maintenance schedules and reliable filter supply chains that prevent any operational disruption. Supply chain disruptions in laboratory air filtration can force facilities to operate with compromised environmental control or suspend operations entirely.

A recent customer testimonial from a leading biotech laboratory facility demonstrates the real-world impact of reliable air filtration systems. The facility manager reported that Camfil's filtration solutions provide significantly longer service life compared to previous suppliers, with filters that don't load up as quickly and maintain a lower and more consistent resistance to airflow performance throughout their service period. This extended performance directly translates to reduced operational disruptions and lower maintenance requirements for facilities that cannot afford downtime.

Camfil’s specialized solutions address the unique challenges of laboratory pressure management and airflow control, which are essential for maintaining proper containment while supporting accurate research and test results.

Learn more about air quality management in biotech laboratories by reading Camfil’s new resource: https://cleanair.camfil.us/2025/09/25/the-science-of-clean-air-critical-air-quality-management-in-biotech-laboratories/

About Camfil



Camfil USA Air Filters

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

Phone: 888-599-6620

Email: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

Attachment