(MLMC) Mike Lindell Media Corp. OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM LINDELLTV - LindellTV Joins Pentagon Press Corps

Chaska, MN, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LindellTV is proud to announce our official inclusion in the newly formed Pentagon press corps under the Department of War’s updated media access policy. We join a coalition of more than 60 new media outlets and independent journalists committed to transparency, truth, and accountability. As legacy media continues to lose the trust of the American people, LindellTV stands at the forefront of a rising movement reshaping how news is delivered - direct, unfiltered, and free from corporate control. From day one, our mission has been to challenge narratives, question power, and report what others won’t. This new chapter reaffirms that commitment and expands our ability to bring vital coverage from the Pentagon straight to the American people - without censorship, without spin. We thank the @DeptofWar for recognizing the critical role independent journalism plays in a free republic. We are honored to be part of this next-generation press corps and look forward to reporting from the front lines of U.S. defense and national security.

Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mike Lindell Media Corp. said, "LindellTV and Mike Lindell Media Corp. are all about getting the truth out to everyone. We are very pleased to make this announcement! LindellTV not only reports from the White House and Capitol Hill, we will now also be providing the same great coverage at the Pentagon for the Department of War as we continue leading the way in breaking news and what affects your world."

LindellTV - Where Truth Lives.











DON'T JUST WATCH THE NEWS - MAKE THE NEWS! Sign up free at www.LindellTV.com and register on VOCL SOCIAL at www.vocl.com so you never have to miss the best in news coverage, coast to coast and around the world.

Have a Serious News Tip? Become a newsmaker and "Break the Story" with LINDELLTV at News@LindellTV.com

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as LindellTV in February 2025) and vocl.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the “Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, including Capitol Hill, covering United States and world events including breaking news.

Visit LINDELLTV.COM to learn more.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Greg Martin – President and Chief Operating Officer

MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

Communications:

682-229-7476

GregM@LindellTV.com

Investor Information:

https://lindelltv.com/mlmc/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of Mike Lindell Media, Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would”, “will”: and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The Company believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, its ability to attract viewers to its platforms, its ability to attract advertisers and paid users to its platforms, the number and size of competitors and the mix of its products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s operations, dependence on its access to WHITE HOUSE events and press conferences, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism, energy or power failure, and the risks related to its operations as a news outlet and social media platform.