GLW Shows Brings Wholesale Gem and Jewelry Event to Orlando This Weekend

Orlando, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gem & Lapidary Wholesalers Inc. (GLW Shows), a leader in the wholesale gem and jewelry industry since 1974, is set to host its renowned wholesale gem and jewelry show at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, from October 24-26, 2025. This event is part of GLW's extensive 18-show annual circuit, which spans eight U.S. markets, offering unparalleled opportunities for industry professionals.

The three-day event will feature over 50 exhibitors, showcasing a diverse array of gemstones, minerals, finished jewelry, metaphysical crystals, beads, and lapidary supplies. This exclusive event is tailored for qualified wholesale buyers, including jewelry retailers, designers, manufacturers, and online sellers from across Florida and the Southeast.

"Our Orlando show is strategically positioned between the holiday season and spring buying, providing businesses with unique sourcing opportunities," said Felicia Crigler, COO of GLW Shows. "We are committed to facilitating connections between buyers and trusted exhibitors, ensuring access to quality products and competitive pricing."

GLW Shows has been a cornerstone in the industry for over 50 years, operating America's most extensive wholesale gem show circuit. The Orlando show is expected to attract hundreds of qualified buyers, all of whom must present a valid state sales tax license for entry. This ensures a professional environment where businesses can thrive.

The event will run from 10am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, providing ample time for attendees to explore the offerings and establish valuable supplier relationships. With its wholesale-only format, GLW Shows continues to be a pivotal platform for industry professionals seeking to enhance their product lines and business networks.

For more information about GLW Shows and their upcoming events, visit www.glwshows.com.

About GLW Shows



Gem & Lapidary Wholesalers Inc. (GLW Shows) has been connecting wholesale gem and jewelry professionals since 1974. With 18 shows annually across eight U.S. markets—including Tucson, Franklin, Orlando, Minneapolis, Asheville, Westland, Lakeland, and West Springfield—GLW operates America's most extensive wholesale gem show circuit. The company's wholesale-only format provides jewelry retailers, designers, manufacturers, and online sellers with access to trusted exhibitors, quality products, and competitive pricing. For more information, visit www.glwshows.com.

