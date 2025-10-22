Duplessis Builders Puts Pool Planning Online, Giving Homeowners Full Design Control

Gonzales, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gonzales, Louisiana - October 20, 2025 - -

Duplessis Builders has added a web feature that lets homeowners design and price personalized pool packages instantly, supporting Baton Rouge's growing demand for digital convenience in home improvement.

Planning a backyard pool used to mean long calls and ballpark estimates. Now, it starts with a few clicks. Duplessis Builders has rolled out an online tool that helps families build custom pool packages Baton Rouge directly from the company's website, complete with live pricing, layout options, and visual previews.

Owner Derek Duplessis said the idea came from watching customers wrestle with uncertainty. "People just want to know where to start," he said. "Most of them sit at the kitchen table with coffee, browsing ideas. This lets them test combinations, see what fits, and have a number in mind before we even meet."

The interactive system walks users through each step: pick a shape, choose finishes, and add extras such as lighting or waterfalls. As homeowners adjust shapes and finishes, the price updates instantly; it's a small detail, but it makes planning feel real. Once a design comes through, the Duplessis team looks it over, offers suggestions, and helps fine-tune the choices together. It's straightforward, visual, and built to feel personal.

Across the U.S., digital self-service tools are reshaping traditional trades. IBISWorld reports the swimming pool construction industry reached roughly $11 billion in 2024, driven by homeowners upgrading outdoor spaces. For pool builders Louisiana, technology now plays a key role in winning trust and visibility.

Duplessis Builders' new feature wasn't just built for convenience; it also strengthens its presence online. As more Baton Rouge residents search for local pool contractors, the company's interactive tool helps it appear in search results where buyers are already looking. "People expect to find information fast," Duplessis said. "If we make it simple to explore options online, we're easier to find and easier to trust."

Visitors to https://www.duplessisbuilders.net/pool-packages can start from preset designs or craft something entirely custom. Most users begin by testing shapes or comparing tile colors, then tweak accessories until the estimate feels right. One recent client even arrived at the showroom with screenshots and notes, ready to go from idea to blueprint in a single meeting.

Local construction consultants say small builders adopting web-based tools are leveling the field against national firms. "Homeowners now expect the same digital experience from their local contractor that they get from big-brand retailers," said one Baton Rouge analyst. "When they can price and design online, it builds confidence before the first handshake."

The company serves Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Denham Springs, and nearby communities, handling everything from new-home builds to outdoor renovations. By blending craftsmanship with digital access, Duplessis Builders shows how a Louisiana firm can stay personal while embracing modern expectations.

Homeowners ready to explore their own custom pool packages Baton Rouge can begin directly on the website or visit the Duplessis Builders office at 14663 Airline Hwy, Suite 102, Gonzales, LA 70737.

About Duplessis Builders

Founded in Gonzales, Duplessis Builders specializes in custom homes, renovations, and pool installations. The company combines local craftsmanship with modern design technology to deliver transparent, high-quality projects throughout southern Louisiana.

Duplessis Builders

Derek Duplessis

(225) 677-4601

info@duplessisbuilders.net

14663 Airline Hwy Suite 102, Gonzales, LA 70737