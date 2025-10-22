Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Prestwick Grove, is Now Open in Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-area luxury home community, Prestwick Grove, is now open in Frisco, Texas. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood, located on PGA Parkway just east of Preston Road, offers a collection of modern single-family homes with versatile floor plans and an unrivaled selection of personalization options. The community is currently selling from an offsite sales center located at 300 Williamsburg Place in Prosper, Texas.





Prestwick Grove offers six exceptional home designs on 70-foot-wide home sites ideally situated in the heart of Frisco. This new community features versatile floor plans ranging from 2,993 to 4,570 square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6 full baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Home pricing starts from the mid-$900,000s.

“Prestwick Grove offers home shoppers the opportunity to build a highly personalized new construction home within sought-after Frisco just a few miles from the new PGA headquarters district,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “With spacious 70-foot-wide home sites, open floor plans up to 4,570 square feet, and unparalleled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, Prestwick Grove will set a new standard for luxury living in this exciting area.”





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

This charming new community is just minutes from upscale shopping districts including Legacy West, plus restaurants and entertainment in the vibrant town of Frisco. The community is also located within the highly rated Prosper Independent School District, including Jackson Elementary, Hays Middle, and Rock Hill High schools.

For more information on Prestwick Grove and Toll Brothers communities throughout Texas, visit TollBrothers.com/TX or call 855-289-8656.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

