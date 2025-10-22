NHK Capital Partners Announces Grand Opening of Wolf Creek Farms

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK Capital Partners (NHK), a Hogan Family Company, today announced the grand opening of Wolf Creek Farms, a build-to-rent residential community located in Melissa, Texas.

Held on October 17, the ribbon cutting was attended by NHK leadership, development partners from Welker Properties, and city representatives who came together to celebrate the project’s milestone.

“At NHK Capital Partners, the Hogan family invests alongside our investors, every time, and we are very selective about the opportunities we bring to market,” said Noreen Hogan, Principal. “Wolf Creek Farms is the perfect example of an ideal NHK investment opportunity: a high-demand asset class with a tier-one developer in one of the top suburbs in the country. We are thrilled to see it come to life.”

Melissa was recently ranked by the U.S. Census Bureau as the 11th fastest growing city in the United States and has emerged as one of the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s most desirable cities, attracting families and businesses alike with its top-rated school district and family-friendly amenities.

The Wolf Creek Farms project represents the ninth investment opportunity NHK has brought to market since its inception in 2019. To date, NHK has successfully raised over $160 million to fund investment opportunities that span build-to-rent communities, multi-family, industrial projects, hospitality, and office developments.

About NHK Capital Partners

NHK was founded by the Hogan family with a focus on providing investment opportunities in commercial real estate that were traditionally reserved for institutional investors. To learn more about the latest offerings from NHK, please visit the NHK website or contact us directly at info@nhkcapitalpartners.com.