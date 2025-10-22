Full Spectrum Technology Group Acquires Automated Environments to Expand Bay Area Smart Home Integration Services

Concord, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concord, California - October 22, 2025 - -

Full Spectrum Technology Group announced today the acquisition of Automated Environments, a Berkeley-based home automation company serving the East Bay since 1992. The transaction, which closed on September 19, 2025, combines two established smart home integration firms to create an expanded service organization serving the San Francisco Bay Area from wine country to Lake Tahoe and the Monterey Peninsula.

The acquisition brings together Full Spectrum Technology Group's 12 years of luxury smart home expertise with Automated Environments' three decades of electrical and automation experience, creating a 38-person team capable of delivering enhanced service to thousands of residential clients throughout Northern California. All Automated Environments employees transitioned to Full Spectrum Technology Group, ensuring continuity of technician relationships and institutional knowledge for existing customers while significantly expanding service capacity across the combined organization's territory.

"This acquisition represents a strategic milestone that allows us to serve Bay Area homeowners with unprecedented depth and breadth," said Sean Mendell, Owner of Full Spectrum Technology Group. "By combining our teams, we've created an organization with the technical expertise, geographic coverage, and service capacity to deliver exceptional smart home experiences across Northern California's most distinctive residential communities."

The combined organization now provides comprehensive coverage from Napa Valley wine country to Lake Tahoe mountain communities and coastal properties in Monterey, serving affluent neighborhoods including Atherton, Blackhawk, Lafayette, Mill Valley, Orinda, Piedmont, St. Helena, Tiburon, Woodside, and Yountville. The expanded 38-person team includes certified technicians, experienced engineers, design professionals, and dedicated support staff capable of managing complex installations while providing responsive ongoing service to established clients.

Full Spectrum Technology Group's acquisition of Automated Environments significantly enhances technical capabilities through expanded manufacturer certifications and specialized expertise. The combined organization now holds Lutron HomeWorks, Lutron Ketra, and Lutron Palladiom certifications, positioning the company among the Bay Area's most technically qualified smart home integration firms. These advanced certifications enable access to premium lighting control and automated shade technologies while ensuring installations meet the highest industry standards for design, programming, and long-term reliability.

"Our clients will experience improved service delivery through faster response times and access to a larger technical team," Mendell added. "The integration of Automated Environments' East Bay operations with our existing infrastructure creates operational efficiencies that translate directly into better customer experiences, whether clients need emergency support, system upgrades, or comprehensive new installations."

Automated Environments founder René Schaub established the company as Automation Electric in 1992, building a reputation for sophisticated electrical work and home automation throughout Berkeley, Oakland, Orinda, and surrounding communities. The company rebranded to Automated Environments in 2013 to reflect its evolution from traditional electrical contracting to specialized smart home integration. Schaub's Swiss electrical training and decades of experience created a foundation of technical precision and reliability that resonated with discerning East Bay homeowners seeking professional automation solutions.

The acquisition addresses growing market demand for comprehensive smart home integration that extends beyond lighting and entertainment to encompass energy management, security systems, climate control, and whole-home networking. Full Spectrum Technology Group's expanded capabilities enable sophisticated installations that coordinate multiple building systems through intuitive control interfaces while maintaining the architectural sensitivity and installation precision required in luxury residential markets.

Automated Environments customers will continue receiving service from familiar technicians while gaining access to Full Spectrum Technology Group's expanded resources, including 24/7 monitoring capabilities, enhanced support staff availability, and broader technical expertise across diverse automation platforms. The Berkeley service area will experience improved response times through the larger combined team, addressing one of the primary concerns among smart home customers regarding timely support when technical issues arise or system adjustments are needed.

The combined organization's service portfolio encompasses home automation, lighting control, motorized window treatments, home networking, security systems, home theater installations, outdoor audio/video, electrical services, and energy management solutions. This comprehensive offering positions Full Spectrum Technology Group as a single-source provider capable of managing complete smart home implementations from initial consultation through ongoing system monitoring and support.

Full Spectrum Technology Group maintains strategic partnerships with premium manufacturers including Savant, Lutron, Sonance, and Sony, providing clients with access to professional-grade technologies backed by manufacturer training and technical support resources. The company's emphasis on creating living environments that anticipate homeowner needs while reflecting sophisticated taste distinguishes it from mass-market automation providers and generalist electrical contractors serving the Bay Area residential market.

The acquisition supports Full Spectrum Technology Group's growth strategy of expanding geographic coverage and technical capabilities while maintaining the personalized service approach that characterizes successful smart home integration businesses. The combined organization's scale enables investments in advanced training, specialized equipment, and technical resources that enhance service quality while the retained local teams ensure that clients continue receiving the responsive, knowledgeable support they expect from established automation professionals.

Full Spectrum Technology Group is a premier smart home integration company serving the San Francisco Bay Area from Concord, California. Founded in 2012, the company specializes in creating sophisticated living environments through comprehensive automation solutions encompassing lighting control, security systems, home theater, energy management, and whole-home integration. With a 5.0-star customer rating and service territory spanning from wine country to Lake Tahoe and the Monterey Peninsula, Full Spectrum Technology Group delivers exceptional smart home experiences backed by certified technicians, experienced engineers, and 24/7 monitoring support. For additional information, visit www.fullspectrumtg.com.

