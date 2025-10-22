Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley Named “Best Bank” in The Morning Call’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards For the 11th Time

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley has been named “Best Bank” in The Morning Call’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, marking its 11th win and reaffirming its commitment to exceptional service and community values.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from our community,” said David M. Lobach, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Embassy Bank. “Winning this award for the 11th time is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our entire team. We’re proud to be a true Lehigh Valley bank — built here, based here, and focused on serving the people who live here.”

Additional Honors in 2025

Earlier this year, Embassy was named Best Bank & Best Mortgage Company in the Who’s Who in Business survey by Lehigh Valley Style magazine — its fourth consecutive year earning both titles. Additionally, Bauer Financial awarded Embassy a 5-star rating, recognizing its superior financial strength and stability.

Continued Market Share Growth

According to the FDIC’s Summary of Deposits as of June 30, 2025, Embassy Bank continues to grow its presence in the Lehigh Valley. The bank now ranks fourth in total deposit market share across Lehigh and Northampton Counties combined — and notably, it was the only bank among the top four to increase its market share during the reporting period. While other institutions saw declines, Embassy’s growth underscores its strong customer relationships and expanding footprint in the region.

About Embassy Bank

Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley, a subsidiary of Embassy Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service community bank with over $1.7 billion in assets. Since 2001, it has proudly served individuals and businesses throughout Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley through ten branch locations and a comprehensive suite of digital banking services.

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800