Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

– Total Revenue Increased 16% and Core Revenue* Grew 14% over the Prior-Year Period –

– Total Written Premium increased 15% to $1.2 billion over the Prior-Year Period –

– Net Income of $12.7 million versus Net Income of $12.6 million a year ago –

– Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.7 million versus $26.1 million in the Prior-Year Period –

– Repurchased $58.7 million of shares for the Third Quarter at an Average Price of $85.58 –

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total Revenues grew 16% over the prior-year period to $90.4 million in the third quarter of 2025

Third quarter Core Revenues* of $83.9 million increased 14% over the prior-year period

Third quarter net income of $12.7 million increased from net income of $12.6 million a year ago

EPS of $0.31 per share remained flat compared to the prior-year period, and Adjusted EPS* of $0.46 per share decreased 8% over the prior-year period

Net Income Margin for the third quarter was 14%

Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.7 million increased from $26.1 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* decreased versus the prior-year period to 33%

Total Written Premiums placed for the third quarter increased 15% over the prior-year period to $1.2 billion

Policies in Force increased 13% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,853,000

Corporate agent headcount of 523 was up 14% compared to the prior-year period

Total franchise producers of 2,124 increased 1% from the prior-year period





"We continue to deliver strong results while investing significantly in both people and technology across our organization," said Mark Miller, President and CEO. "In the third quarter we produced premium growth of 15%, total revenue growth of 16%, core revenue growth of 14%, net income growth of 1% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 14% with net income margin of 14% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%. We are excited to share we signed an embedded franchise partnership with a top 20 US mortgage lender and servicer. Additionally, we were pleased with the opportunity to drive shareholder value through $58.7 million of share repurchase in the quarter at a valuation level we found very compelling given our long term growth trajectory. I want to thank our employees, franchises, and partners for the progress we have made improving franchise quality and productivity, expanding geographically, and growing our enterprise sales and partnership efforts."

*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

For the third quarter of 2025, revenues were $90.4 million, an increase of 16% compared to the corresponding period in 2024. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other franchise revenues, were $83.9 million, a 14% increase from $73.5 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by increased producer count, improved franchise productivity, client retention of 85%, and moderating premium rate increases. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 15% in the third quarter.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $69.2 million, up from $61.6 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses* for the third quarter of 2025 were $60.7 million, up 17% from $51.9 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits increased to $48.7 million from $43.2 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation* increased to $43.1 million from $36.1 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in corporate producers and our service and technology functions. Equity-based compensation decreased to $5.6 million for the period, compared to $7.1 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses increased to $17.1 million from $15.2 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment*, increased to $17.1 million from $15.2 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in technology and systems to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience. Bad debt expense of $0.5 million decreased from $0.6 million in the prior-year period.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $12.7 million versus net income of $12.6 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.31 and 14%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2025, which excludes equity-based compensation and impairment expense, was $0.46 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $29.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $26.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 33% decreased compared to the prior-year period.

*Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses; Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation; and General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment are non-GAAP measures. For the definition and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $51.6 million. We had an unused line of credit of $75.0 million as of September 30, 2025. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $299.3 million as of September 30, 2025. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased and retired 685 thousand shares at an average share price of $85.58. As of September 30, 2025, $40.8 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization.

2025 Outlook

The Company’s guidance for full year 2025 is as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2025 are expected to be between $4.38 billion and $4.65 billion, representing growth of 15% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2025 are expected to be between $350 million and $385 million, representing growth of 11% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.





About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 34,454 $ 30,942 $ 101,953 $ 88,782 Franchise revenues 55,819 46,862 157,563 131,076 Interest income 162 231 530 725 Total revenues 90,435 78,035 260,046 220,583 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 48,725 43,217 147,447 127,898 General and administrative expenses 17,109 15,201 59,316 49,236 Bad debts 501 565 1,457 2,345 Depreciation and amortization 2,823 2,614 8,275 7,814 Total operating expenses 69,158 61,597 216,495 187,293 Income from operations 21,277 16,438 43,551 33,290 Other Income: Interest expense (5,974 ) (2,060 ) (18,100 ) (5,529 ) Other income (expense) (209 ) 544 774 (5,742 ) Income before taxes 15,094 14,922 26,225 22,019 Tax expense (benefit) 2,404 2,315 2,606 (3,272 ) Net income 12,690 12,607 23,619 25,291 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,782 5,048 8,219 9,720 Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 7,908 $ 7,559 $ 15,400 $ 15,571 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.56 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 25,149 24,293 25,053 24,689 Diluted 38,014 37,942 38,365 38,269





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 19,671 $ 20,215 $ 59,742 $ 56,767 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 45,687 38,070 128,312 103,951 New Business Commissions(1) 7,527 6,249 20,840 18,612 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 8,275 6,994 23,024 20,396 Agency Fees(1) 2,714 1,989 7,861 6,036 Total Core Revenue 83,874 73,516 239,779 205,762 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,380 1,413 3,969 5,288 Interest Income 162 231 530 725 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,542 1,644 4,499 6,013 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 4,542 2,490 13,510 7,367 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 477 385 2,258 1,440 Total Ancillary Revenue 5,019 2,875 15,768 8,808 Total Revenues 90,435 78,035 260,046 220,583 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 43,137 36,124 129,607 106,816 General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment 17,109 15,201 54,622 48,889 Bad debts 501 565 1,457 2,345 Total 60,747 51,890 185,686 158,050 Adjusted EBITDA 29,688 26,145 74,360 62,533 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33 % 34 % 29 % 28 % Interest expense (5,974 ) (2,060 ) (18,100 ) (5,529 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,823 ) (2,614 ) (8,275 ) (7,814 ) Tax (expense) benefit (2,404 ) (2,315 ) (2,606 ) 3,272 Equity-based compensation (5,588 ) (7,093 ) (17,840 ) (21,082 ) Impairment expense — — (4,694 ) (347 ) Other income (expense) (209 ) 544 774 (5,742 ) Net Income $ 12,690 $ 12,607 $ 23,619 $ 25,291 Net Income Margin 14 % 16 % 9 % 11 %

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,587 $ 54,280 Restricted cash 2,933 3,693 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 12,310 31,375 Receivable from franchisees, net 11,977 11,077 Prepaid expenses 14,276 8,139 Total current assets 93,083 108,564 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 3,078 3,469 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 21,868 24,101 Right-of-use asset 32,521 37,420 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 34,373 25,075 Deferred income taxes, net 212,632 193,478 Other assets 6,041 5,546 Total assets $ 403,596 $ 397,653 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 25,045 $ 22,891 Premiums payable 2,933 3,693 Lease liability 6,659 6,535 Contract liabilities 3,401 3,275 Note payable 2,993 10,063 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 7,117 — Total current liabilities 48,148 46,457 Lease liability, net of current portion 50,992 54,536 Note payable, net of current portion 290,004 82,251 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 14,084 15,191 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 171,088 160,142 Total liabilities 574,316 358,577 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 24,967 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, 24,668 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 250 247 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 11,935 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, 12,620 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 119 126 Additional paid in capital 40,440 58,917 Accumulated deficit (145,787 ) (15,401 ) Total stockholders' equity (104,978 ) 43,889 Non-controlling interests (65,742 ) (4,813 ) Total equity (170,720 ) 39,076 Total liabilities and equity $ 403,596 $ 397,653





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes certain financial performance measures that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Franchise Revenues. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, impairment expense, and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management and our investors because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

“Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses” is defined as total operating expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.

“Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation” is defined as Employee compensation and benefits (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash compensation charges.

“General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment” is defined as general and administrative expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before impairment expense. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.





While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Revenues $ 90,435 $ 78,035 $ 260,046 $ 220,583 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 19,671 $ 20,215 $ 59,742 $ 56,767 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 45,687 38,070 128,312 103,951 New Business Commissions(1) 7,527 6,249 20,840 18,612 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 8,275 6,994 23,024 20,396 Agency Fees(1) 2,714 1,989 7,861 6,036 Total Core Revenue 83,874 73,516 239,779 205,762 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,380 1,413 3,969 5,288 Interest Income 162 231 530 725 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,542 1,644 4,499 6,013 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 4,542 2,490 13,510 7,367 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 477 385 2,258 1,440 Total Ancillary Revenue 5,019 2,875 15,768 8,808 Total Revenues $ 90,435 $ 78,035 $ 260,046 $ 220,583

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 12,690 $ 12,607 $ 23,619 $ 25,291 Interest expense 5,974 2,060 18,100 5,529 Depreciation and amortization 2,823 2,614 8,275 7,814 Tax expense (benefit) 2,404 2,315 2,606 (3,272 ) Equity-based compensation 5,588 7,093 17,840 21,082 Impairment expense — — 4,694 347 Other (income) expense 209 (544 ) (774 ) 5,742 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,688 $ 26,145 $ 74,360 $ 62,533 Net Income Margin(1) 14 % 16 % 9 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 33 % 34 % 29 % 28 %

(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($12,690/$90,435) and ($12,607/$78,035) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($23,619/$260,046) and ($25,291/$220,583) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($29,688/$90,435), and ($26,145/$78,035) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($74,360/$260,046), and ($62,533/$220,583) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.15 0.19 0.48 0.56 Add: impairment expense(2) — — 0.13 0.01 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 1.22 $ 1.20

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$5.6 million/(25.1 million + 12.1 million)] for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and [$7.1 million/ (24.3 million + 12.7 million)] for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$17.8 million/(25.1 million + 12.3 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and [$21.1 million/ (24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(2) Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$4.7 million/(25.1 million + 12.3 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$0.3 million/(24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. No impairment was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2025 or three months ended September 30, 2024.



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured 286 253 277 Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured 237 164 181 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured 101 90 93 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured 967 1,013 1,023 Total Franchise Producers 2,124 2,092 2,093 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity < 1 Year(1) $ 13,565 $ 12,787 $ 15,570 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity > 1 Year(1) $ 26,201 $ 26,788 $ 28,887 QTD Franchise Productivity < 1 Year(2) $ 18,312 $ 17,861 $ 22,303 QTD Franchise Productivity > 1 Year(2) $ 36,755 $ 29,089 $ 29,950 Policies in Force 1,853,000 1,674,000 1,636,000 Client Retention 85 % 84 % 84 % Premium Retention 93 % 98 % 99 % QTD Written Premium (in thousands) $ 1,181,825 $ 965,596 $ 1,028,736 Net Promoter Score ("NPS") 81 89 90

(1) - Corporate Productivity is New Business Production per Agent (Corporate): The New Business Revenue collected related to corporate sales, divided by the average number of full-time corporate sales agents for the same period. This calculation excludes interns, part-time sales agents and partial full-time equivalent sales managers.

(2) - Franchise Productivity is New Business Production per Franchise: The gross commissions paid by Carriers and Agency Fees received related to policies in their first term sold by franchise sales agents, divided by the average number of franchises for the same period, prior to paying Royalty Fees to the Company.