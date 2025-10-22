Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2025 on Monday, November 10, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Monday, November 10, 2025.
Management will host a conference call to review the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial results and discuss the financial outlook.
|Date:
Time:
United States/Canada Toll Free:
International Toll:
|Monday, November 10, 2025
5:00 p.m. ET
1-877-407-0789
+1-201-689-8562
A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events
About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com
