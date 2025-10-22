SGBX and Subsidiary Olenox Energy Tout Reliability of Mission-Critical Web Services in Collaborative Partnership with Global Technology Company OneQode

Monday’s worldwide Amazon Web Services outage reveals vulnerabilities of 25-year-old technology

OneQode deploys tailored private infrastructure solutions optimized for performance, speed and sovereignty

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green” or the “Company”), and its subsidiary Olenox Corp, a vertically integrated energy company, today reiterate the significance of its Open Collaborative Framework (“OCF”) partnership recently signed with OneQode, a global technology company recognized for its high-performance networking and digital infrastructure capabilities.

Monday’s massive outage at Amazon Web Services knocked out websites and apps for millions around the globe for hours, disrupting business and highlighting a weakness in the modern internet, according to Yahoo Finance.

Michael McLaren, CEO of Safe & Green, and OneQode CEO Matt Shearing believe there is a better way to meet the evolving infrastructure needs and demands of companies today.

“It is critical to Olenox that data collection and two-way communication in the field is reliable, providing us with the ability to perform at maximum efficiency with little downtime while also meeting environmental commitments,” McLaren said. “If critical data, such as sour well leak detection or spills, is not sent or received on time that can cause thousands of hours lost and possible environmental issues.”

Mr. Shearing shared his thoughts on the AWS global outage in a message to McLaren, pointing out that “most people don’t realize that much of the technology AWS runs on is 25+ years old.”

“This outage was no surprise for us,” writes Shearing. “AWS and other infrastructure companies have been building for decades without any substantial changes to their underlying foundation … This is why we’ve designed our platform to be fundamentally different.”

The OCF is designed to create an open, ongoing collaboration that, initially, will focus on combining OneQode's advanced technology capabilities with Olenox’s operational expertise to support infrastructure, automation and production optimization. The framework also lays the foundation for future collaboration, including potential joint infrastructure projects, co-development of solutions for the energy sector and related industries, and other mutually beneficial commercial opportunities.

“The Olenox/OneQode partnership marks an exciting step in our strategy to leverage innovative technology and shows our commitment to field data integrity and privacy,” said McLaren. “We trust the AI-based field monitoring system on the OneQode infrastructure to reliably deliver the data, when we need it.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) is a leading provider of modular construction and sustainable infrastructure solutions, serving customers across multiple industries including healthcare, education, energy, and government. The Company's subsidiaries focus on delivering innovative, cost-efficient, and environmentally conscious solutions that drive long-term value creation.

About Olenox Corp

Olenox Corp is a vertically integrated energy company operating across three synergistic divisions—Oil and Gas, Energy Services, and Energy Technologies. The company acquires and optimizes underdeveloped oil and gas assets in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma while supporting field operations with specialized well services and proprietary enhanced-recovery technologies. Olenox’s integrated model drives efficiency, increases production and unlocks value across the energy lifecycle, positioning the company to capture opportunities often overlooked by traditional operators.

About OneQode

OneQode is a global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering high-performance networking, compute, and digital infrastructure solutions. With expertise in low-latency routing, private networking, and distributed architectures, OneQode enables organizations to deploy secure, resilient, and scalable technology systems worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Open Collaboration Framework between the Company and OneQode. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully implement key objectives of the OCF, the Company's ability to successfully combine OneQode's advanced technology capabilities with the Company's operational expertise to support infrastructure, automation, and production optimization, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com