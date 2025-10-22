QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly Net Income of $36.7 Million for the Third Quarter of 2025

Board Approves New Share Repurchase Program Authorization for Up to 1.7 Million Shares

 QCR Holdings, Inc.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Record third quarter net income of $36.7 million, or $2.16 per diluted share
  • Record adjusted net income1 of $36.9 million, or $2.17 per diluted share
  • Net interest income growth of 18% annualized and NIM TEY1 expansion of five basis points to 3.51%
  • ROAA of 1.57% annualized
  • Capital markets revenue of $23.8 million, up 141% on a linked-quarter basis
  • Loan growth of 15% annualized
  • Tangible book value per share1 growth of $2.50, or 19% annualized
  • Repurchased 115,735 shares, a total of 129,056 through October 20th, 2025

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record quarterly net income of $36.7 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $2.16 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $29.0 million and diluted EPS of $1.71 for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net income1 and adjusted diluted EPS1 for the third quarter of 2025 were $36.9 million and $2.17, respectively, compared to $29.4 million and $1.73, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 and $30.3 million, and $1.78 respectively for the third quarter of
2024.

  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
$in millions (except per share data) 2025 2025 2024
Net Income $36.7 $29.0 $27.8
Diluted EPS $2.16 $1.71 $1.64
Adjusted Net Income1 $36.9 $29.4 $30.3
Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $2.17 $1.73 $1.78
          

“We delivered outstanding third quarter results, achieving record net income and strong EPS growth of 26% compared to the second quarter,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our exceptional performance was driven by a strong rebound in capital markets revenue, as well as robust loan growth and continued net interest margin expansion that led to a significant increase in net interest income.”

Strong Margin Expansion Fuels Significant Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $64.8 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 18% annualized, from the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong earning asset growth, expanded loan and investment yields, and a stable cost of funds. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.00% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.51% for the third quarter, as compared to 2.97% and 3.46% for the prior quarter, respectively.

“Our NIM TEY1 increased five basis points from the second quarter of 2025, exceeding the high end of our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued margin expansion and are guiding to an increase in fourth quarter NIM TEY1 ranging from 3 to 7 basis points, assuming no further Federal Reserve rate cuts,” added Mr. Anderson.

Robust Noninterest Income from Capital Markets and Wealth Management Revenue

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $36.7 million, up 66% from $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The Company generated $23.8 million of capital markets revenue in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $9.9 million in the prior quarter. Wealth Management revenue totaled $5.0 million for the quarter, representing an 8% increase from the second quarter of 2025 and a 15% annualized increase year-over-year.

“During the third quarter of 2025, activity rebounded sharply in our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending business, underscoring the continued demand for affordable housing and the strength of our seasoned team. Developers are actively navigating the broader macroeconomic challenges from earlier in the year, demonstrating resilience and a commitment to advancing their projects. We continue to view LIHTC lending as a highly durable, highly profitable, and differentiated line of business for QCRH, anchored by our deep network of developer relationships and the historically high-quality assets that our platform consistently delivers,” said Mr. Gipple.

“Our LIHTC lending team has worked incredibly hard to extend our market position the past three quarters, gaining additional projects from our long-term developer relationships and creating new relationships with 10 experienced LIHTC developer clients. These new clients are some of the best LIHTC developers in the country and this success will further extend our LIHTC lending platform. Given the strength of our pipeline, we are increasing our capital markets revenue guidance to be in a range of between $55 and $65 million over the next four quarters,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Expense Discipline Helps Drive Operating Leverage

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $56.6 million compared to $49.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $53.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $7.0 million linked-quarter increase was primarily due to robust capital markets revenue and loan growth in the quarter, which drove variable compensation higher. Professional and data processing expenses and occupancy and equipment expenses related to the Company’s digital transformation also contributed to the increase in noninterest expense.

The Company’s highly incentivized variable compensation structure is designed to enhance operating leverage and provide expense flexibility across changing revenue cycles. “For the third quarter, the Company’s efficiency ratio1 of 55.78% was our lowest in four years. Compared to the first nine months of 2024, adjusted noninterest expenses1 remain well controlled, up less than 1% on an annualized basis, while adjusted net income1 has grown by 9% annualized,” said Mr. Anderson.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects noninterest expense to be in the range of $52 to $55 million, which assumes capital markets revenue and loan growth are within their guidance ranges and includes costs for the digital transformation, including the successful completion of the first core operating system conversion in early October.

Loan Growth Accelerates in both LIHTC and Traditional Bank Lending

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment grew by $253.7 million, to $7.2 billion. “Loan growth was 17% annualized when adding back the impact from the planned runoff of m2 Equipment Finance (“m2”) loans and leases. Third quarter loan growth was driven by acceleration in both our LIHTC lending and traditional lending businesses. With a strong pipeline in place, we anticipate solid loan growth through year-end and are guiding to gross loan growth in a range of 10% to 15% in the final quarter of the year,” said Mr. Gipple.

Core Deposit Strength Continues

Total core deposits increased by $99.0 million, or 6% annualized from the second quarter, while average deposit balances increased $164.8 million. Year-to-date, core deposits have increased by $410.2 million, or 8% annualized. The deposit mix remained stable while total brokered deposits declined by $37.2 million. The Company’s total deposits have averaged $7.3 billion year-to-date, an increase of $536.0 million, or 8%.

“We continue to generate strong deposit growth across our markets. These results reflect the success of our relationship-driven strategy of growing core deposits, providing a solid funding base that supports future growth,” added Mr. Gipple.

Asset Quality Further Strengthens and Remains Excellent

The nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.45% as of September 30, 2025, down one basis point from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $42.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, consistent with the prior quarter.

Total criticized loans decreased by $5.6 million on a linked-quarter basis. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of September 30, 2025 decreased to 2.01% as compared to 2.16% as of June 30, 2025, and remains well below the Company’s long-term historical average.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $4.3 million during the quarter, which was up slightly from $4.0 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $4.2 million during the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior quarter driven by significantly lower m2 portfolio charge-offs. Credit loss expenses for the m2 portfolio are down 45%, or $4 million, and nonperforming assets are down 29% year-over-year, reflecting both the runoff of the higher-risk assets and the improved seasoning of the remaining portfolio. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.24% as of September 30, 2025.

Continued Strong Tangible Book Value and Regulatory Capital

The Company’s tangible book value per share1 (“TBV”) increased by $2.50, or 19% annualized, during the third quarter of 2025 due to the combination of strong earnings and improved accumulated other comprehensive losses partially offset by share repurchases.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”)1 increased five basis points to 9.97%. The improvement in TCE1 was driven by strong earnings during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio decreased to 14.03% and the common equity tier 1 ratio decreased to 10.34% due to solid earnings growth during the quarter, offset by strong loan growth and share repurchases. By comparison, these ratios were 9.92%, 14.26%, and 10.43%, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. The Company remains committed to maintaining strong regulatory capital.

Opportunistic Share Repurchases and New Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

From the beginning of the third quarter through October 20th, the Company returned $10.0 million of capital to shareholders with 129,056 shares repurchased at an average price of $77.49 per share. Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program on October 20, 2025, permitting the repurchase of up to 1,700,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, or approximately 10% of the outstanding shares as of September 30, 2025. This program replaces the Company’s prior repurchase program announced on May 19, 2022, which has been terminated. 

“The opportunistic repurchases were completed at attractive valuation levels of TBV1. The new share repurchase program authorization equips us with a flexible capital allocation tool, enabling us to continue repurchasing shares when it aligns with our strategic and financial objectives, underscoring our confidence in the long-term earnings power of the Company and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value,” said Mr. Gipple.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $9.6 billion in assets, $7.2 billion in loans and $7.4 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Endnotes
1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, trade wars and changes to immigration policy; (ii) changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies (including those concerning the Company’s general business); (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, (xxiv) the effects of the current U.S. government shutdown, including the impact of prolonged closures or staffing reductions at government agencies effecting our business (for instance, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development involvement with our LIHTC lending business), and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  As of
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
   (dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET               
Cash and due from banks $77,581  $104,769  $98,994  $91,732  $103,840 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits  160,033   145,704   225,716   170,592   159,159 
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses  1,308,689   1,263,452   1,220,717   1,200,435   1,146,046 
Loans receivable held for sale (1)  1,457   1,162   2,025   2,143   167,047 
Loans/leases receivable held for investment  7,177,464   6,923,762   6,821,142   6,782,261   6,661,755 
Allowance for credit losses  (88,770)  (88,732)  (90,354)  (89,841)  (86,321)
Intangibles  9,077   9,738   10,400   11,061   11,751 
Goodwill  138,595   138,595   138,595   138,595   138,596 
Derivatives  207,775   184,982   180,997   186,781   261,913 
Other assets  576,401   558,899   544,547   532,271   524,779 
Total assets $9,568,302  $9,242,331  $9,152,779  $9,026,030  $9,088,565 
                
Total deposits $7,380,068  $7,318,353  $7,337,390  $7,061,187  $6,984,633 
Total borrowings  706,827   509,359   429,921   569,532   660,344 
Derivatives  230,742   209,505   206,925   214,823   285,769 
Other liabilities  163,750   154,560   155,796   183,101   181,199 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,086,915   1,050,554   1,022,747   997,387   976,620 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,568,302  $9,242,331  $9,152,779  $9,026,030  $9,088,565 
                
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO               
Loan/lease mix: (2)               
Commercial and industrial - revolving $386,674  $380,029  $388,479  $387,991  $387,409 
Commercial and industrial - other  1,107,896   1,180,859   1,231,198   1,295,961   1,321,053 
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC  222,772   194,830   212,921   218,971   89,028 
Total commercial and industrial  1,717,342   1,755,718   1,832,598   1,902,923   1,797,490 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied  586,578   593,675   599,488   605,993   622,072 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied  1,053,732   1,036,049   1,040,281   1,077,852   1,103,694 
Construction and land development  515,787   454,022   403,001   395,557   342,335 
Construction and land development - LIHTC  1,028,978   1,075,000   1,016,207   917,986   913,841 
Multi-family  316,353   301,432   289,782   303,662   324,090 
Multi-family - LIHTC  1,187,243   950,331   888,517   828,448   973,682 
Direct financing leases  11,090   12,880   14,773   17,076   19,241 
1-4 family real estate  599,838   592,253   592,127   588,179   587,512 
Consumer  161,980   153,564   146,393   146,728   144,845 
Total loans/leases $7,178,921  $6,924,924  $6,823,167  $6,784,404  $6,828,802 
Less allowance for credit losses  88,770   88,732   90,354   89,841   86,321 
Net loans/leases $7,090,151  $6,836,192  $6,732,813  $6,694,563  $6,742,481 
                
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO               
Securities mix:               
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $14,208  $14,267  $17,487  $20,591  $18,621 
Municipal securities  1,085,669   1,033,642   1,003,985   971,567   965,810 
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities  57,108   58,864   43,194   50,042   53,488 
Asset backed securities  4,918   6,684   7,764   9,224   10,455 
Other securities  63,824   67,358   66,105   65,745   39,190 
Trading securities (3)  83,225   82,900   82,445   83,529   58,685 
Total securities $1,308,952  $1,263,715  $1,220,980  $1,200,698  $1,146,249 
Less allowance for credit losses  263   263   263   263   203 
Net securities $1,308,689  $1,263,452  $1,220,717  $1,200,435  $1,146,046 
                
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS               
Deposit mix:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $931,774  $952,032  $963,851  $921,160  $969,348 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  5,176,364   5,087,783   5,119,601   4,828,216   4,715,087 
Time deposits  1,004,980   974,341   951,606   953,496   942,847 
Brokered deposits  266,950   304,197   302,332   358,315   357,351 
Total deposits $7,380,068  $7,318,353  $7,337,390  $7,061,187  $6,984,633 
                
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS               
Borrowings mix:               
Term FHLB advances $145,383  $145,383  $145,383  $145,383  $145,383 
Overnight FHLB advances  145,000   80,000      140,000   230,000 
Other borrowings (4)  130,609             
Other short-term borrowings  2,850   1,350   2,050   1,800   2,750 
Subordinated notes  234,027   233,701   233,595   233,489   233,383 
Junior subordinated debentures  48,958   48,925   48,893   48,860   48,828 
Total borrowings $706,827  $509,359  $429,921  $569,532  $660,344 

______________________________

(1) Loans with a fair value of $0 million, $0 million, $0 million, $0 million and $165.9 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025.
(3) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
(4) During the third quarter of 2025, the Company entered into a secured borrowing transaction where $200.3 million of HTM Municipal securities were pledged in exchange for $134.2 million of borrowings, net of issuance costs of $3.6 million.
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025 2025 2025  2024  2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT               
Interest income $125,015 $120,247 $116,673  $121,642  $125,420 
Interest expense  60,216  58,165  56,687   60,438   65,698 
Net interest income  64,799  62,082  59,986   61,204   59,722 
Provision for credit losses  4,305  4,043  4,234   5,149   3,484 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $60,494 $58,039 $55,752  $56,055  $56,238 
                
Trust fees (1) $3,544 $3,395 $3,686  $3,456  $3,270 
Investment advisory and management fees (1)  1,488  1,254  1,254   1,320   1,229 
Deposit service fees  2,231  2,187  2,183   2,228   2,294 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  529  556  297   734   385 
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net  6  40  61   49    
Capital markets revenue  23,832  9,869  6,516   20,552   16,290 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  952  998  524   797   814 
Debit card fees  1,648  1,648  1,488   1,555   1,575 
Correspondent banking fees  664  699  614   560   507 
Loan related fee income  846  1,096  898   950   949 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities  324  230  (1,007)  (1,781)  (886)
Other  587  143  378   205   730 
Total noninterest income $36,651 $22,115 $16,892  $30,625  $27,157 
                
Salaries and employee benefits $34,338 $28,474 $27,364  $33,610  $31,637 
Occupancy and equipment expense  7,363  6,837  6,455   6,354   6,168 
Professional and data processing fees  6,741  6,089  5,144   5,480   4,457 
Restructuring expense            1,954 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  2,035  1,960  1,970   1,934   1,711 
Loan/lease expense  345  407  381   513   587 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  3  50  (9)  23   (42)
Advertising and marketing  1,830  1,746  1,613   1,886   2,124 
Communication and data connectivity  40  274  290   345   333 
Supplies  259  252  207   252   278 
Bank service charges  678  720  596   635   603 
Correspondent banking expense  338  314  329   328   325 
Intangibles amortization  662  661  661   691   690 
Goodwill impairment            431 
Payment card processing  569  547  594   516   785 
Trust expense  412  413  357   381   395 
Other  974  839  587   551   1,129 
Total noninterest expense $56,587 $49,583 $46,539  $53,499  $53,565 
                
Net income before income taxes $40,558 $30,571 $26,105  $33,181  $29,830 
Federal and state income tax expense  3,844  1,552  308   2,956   2,045 
Net income $36,714 $29,019 $25,797  $30,225  $27,785 
                
Basic EPS $2.17 $1.71 $1.53  $1.80  $1.65 
Diluted EPS $2.16 $1.71 $1.52  $1.77  $1.64 
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,919,785  16,928,542  16,900,785   16,871,652   16,846,200 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  17,015,730  17,006,282  17,013,992   17,024,481   16,982,400 

______________________________

(1) Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025  2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $361,935  $360,215 
Interest expense  175,068   189,631 
Net interest income  186,867   170,584 
Provision for credit losses  12,582   11,949 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $174,285  $158,635 
       
Trust fees $10,625  $9,572 
Investment advisory and management fees  3,996   3,544 
Deposit service fees  6,601   6,302 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  1,382   1,307 
Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net  107   36 
Capital markets revenue  40,217   50,505 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  2,474   4,646 
Debit card fees  4,784   4,612 
Correspondent banking fees  1,977   1,529 
Loan related fee income  2,840   2,747 
Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities  (453)  (998)
Other  1,108   1,102 
Total noninterest income $75,658  $84,904 
       
Salaries and employee benefits $90,176  $94,576 
Occupancy and equipment expense  20,655   19,059 
Professional and data processing fees  17,974   13,893 
Restructuring expense     1,954 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  5,965   5,510 
Loan/lease expense  1,133   1,116 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  44   (44)
Advertising and marketing  5,189   5,172 
Communication and data connectivity  604   1,052 
Supplies  718   812 
Bank service charges  1,994   1,793 
Correspondent banking expense  981   993 
Intangibles amortization  1,984   2,070 
Goodwill impairment     431 
Payment card processing  1,710   2,137 
Trust expense  1,182   1,199 
Other  2,400   2,420 
Total noninterest expense $152,709  $154,143 
       
Net income before income taxes $97,234  $89,396 
Federal and state income tax expense  5,704   5,771 
Net income $91,530  $83,625 
       
Basic EPS $5.41  $4.97 
Diluted EPS $5.38  $4.94 
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,916,371   16,814,787 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  17,011,877   16,938,309 
         


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                      
  As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024   2025   2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                      
COMMON SHARE DATA                     
Common shares outstanding  16,838,866   16,934,698   16,920,363   16,882,045   16,861,108       
Book value per common share (1) $64.55  $62.04  $60.44  $59.08  $57.92       
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $55.78  $53.28  $51.64  $50.21  $49.00       
Closing stock price $75.64  $67.90  $71.32  $80.64  $74.03       
Market capitalization $1,273,692  $1,149,866  $1,206,760  $1,361,368  $1,248,228       
Market price / book value  117.18%  109.45%  117.99%  136.49%  127.81%      
Market price / tangible book value  135.61%  127.45%  138.11%  160.59%  151.07%      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $7.21  $6.69  $6.71  $6.77  $6.93       
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)  10.49x  10.15 x  10.63 x  11.91 x  10.68 x      
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)  9.97%  9.92%  9.70%  9.55%  9.24%      
                      
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                     
Beginning balance $1,050,554  $1,022,747  $997,387  $976,620  $936,319       
Net income  36,714   29,019   25,797   30,225   27,785       
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  8,342   (1,671)  404   (9,628)  12,057       
Common stock cash dividends declared  (1,017)  (1,016)  (1,015)  (1,013)  (1,012)      
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program  (8,993)                  
Other (5)  1,315   1,475   174   1,183   1,471       
Ending balance $1,086,915  $1,050,554  $1,022,747  $997,387  $976,620       
                      
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                     
Total risk-based capital ratio  14.03%  14.26%  14.18%  14.10%  13.87%      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  10.85%  10.96%  10.81%  10.57%  10.33%      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  11.29%  11.22%  11.06%  10.73%  10.50%      
Common equity tier 1 ratio  10.34%  10.43%  10.27%  10.03%  9.79%      
                      
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                     
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.57%  1.27%  1.14%  1.34%  1.24%  1.33%  1.27%
Return on average total equity (annualized)  13.65%  11.15%  10.14%  12.15%  11.55%  11.68%  12.00%
Net interest margin  3.00%  2.97%  2.95%  2.95%  2.90%  2.97%  2.85%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)  3.51%  3.46%  3.42%  3.43%  3.37%  3.46%  3.30%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)  55.78%  58.89%  60.54%  58.26%  61.65%  58.17%  60.33%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets  75.01%  74.91%  74.53%  75.14%  73.30%  75.01%  73.30%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits  97.25%  94.61%  92.96%  96.05%  95.38%  97.25%  95.38%
Effective tax rate  9.48%  5.08%  1.18%  8.91%  6.86%  5.87%  6.46%
Full-time equivalent employees (9)  994   1,001   972   980   976   994   976 
                      
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
Assets $9,354,411  $9,155,473  $9,015,439  $9,050,280  $8,968,653  $9,176,349  $8,765,913 
Loans/leases  7,048,314   6,881,731   6,790,312   6,839,153   6,840,527   6,907,731   6,739,773 
Deposits  7,383,373   7,218,540   7,146,286   7,109,567   6,858,196   7,250,268   6,714,251 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,075,715   1,041,428   1,017,487   995,012   962,302   1,045,090   929,341 

______________________________

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3) LTM: Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA: tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2025 includes 21 summer interns.
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
                         
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                        
                         
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
  Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost
                         
   (dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold $13,808 $154 4.36% $14,285 $159 4.40% $12,596 $173 5.37%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions  128,126  1,341 4.15%  151,898  1,634 4.31%  145,597  1,915 5.23%
Investment securities - taxable  400,765  4,878 4.86%  401,657  4,805 4.79%  381,285  4,439 4.64%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)  952,542  13,841 5.81%  893,753  12,872 5.76%  760,645  10,744 5.65%
Restricted investment securities  31,959  570 6.98%  34,037  622 7.23%  42,546  840 7.73%
Loans (1)  7,048,314  115,094 6.48%  6,881,731  110,245 6.43%  6,840,527  116,854 6.80%
Total earning assets (1) $8,575,514 $135,878 6.29% $8,377,361 $130,337 6.24% $8,183,196 $134,965 6.56%
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $5,197,006 $40,221 3.07% $5,080,367 $38,604 3.05% $4,739,757 $42,180 3.54%
Time deposits  1,237,232  12,595 4.04%  1,193,035  12,409 4.17%  1,164,560  13,206 4.51%
Short-term borrowings  2,022  21 4.15%  1,420  15 4.23%  2,485  32 5.07%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  204,786  2,348 4.49%  250,603  2,853 4.50%  445,632  5,972 5.24%
Other borrowings  48,295  479 3.97%     0.00%     0.00%
Subordinated notes  236,783  3,861 6.52%  233,631  3,599 6.16%  233,313  3,616 6.20%
Junior subordinated debentures  48,936  690 5.52%  48,904  685 5.54%  48,806  693 5.56%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $6,975,060 $60,215 3.42% $6,807,960 $58,165 3.42% $6,634,553 $65,699 3.93%
                         
Net interest income (1)    $75,663      $72,172      $69,266  
Net interest margin (2)       3.00%       2.97%       2.90%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.51%       3.46%       3.37%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.50%       3.45%       3.34%
Cost of funds (4)       3.01%       3.01%       3.44%


                 
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
  Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost
                 
   (dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold $12,385 $412 4.38% $15,196 $625 5.40%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions  149,287  4,778 4.28%  106,195  4,254 5.35%
Investment securities - taxable  401,067  14,272 4.75%  377,538  12,986 4.57%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)  896,990  38,434 5.72%  717,284  29,557 5.50%
Restricted investment securities  32,191  1,726 7.07%  41,348  2,383 7.57%
Loans (1)  6,907,731  332,780 6.44%  6,739,773  337,244 6.68%
Total earning assets (1) $8,399,651 $392,402 6.24% $7,997,334 $387,049 6.46%
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $5,094,180 $116,523 3.06% $4,639,937 $122,207 3.52%
Time deposits  1,211,739  37,693 4.16%  1,121,508  37,679 4.49%
Short-term borrowings  1,761  55 4.09%  1,846  76 5.47%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  211,189  7,197 4.49%  421,782  16,948 5.28%
Other borrowings  16,275  479 3.93%     0.00%
Subordinated notes  234,659  11,062 6.29%  233,207  10,678 6.10%
Junior subordinated debentures  48,904  2,059 5.55%  48,774  2,074 5.59%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $6,818,707 $175,068 3.43% $6,467,054 $189,662 3.91%
                 
Net interest income (1)    $217,334      $197,387  
Net interest margin (2)       2.97%       2.85%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.46%       3.30%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.45%       3.28%
Cost of funds (4)       3.01%       3.41%

______________________________

(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(2) See “Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(4) Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  As of
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES               
Beginning balance $88,732  $90,354  $89,841  $86,321  $87,706 
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS           93   (1,812)
Provision for credit losses  4,225   4,667   4,743   6,832   3,828 
Loans/leases charged off  (4,746)  (6,490)  (4,944)  (4,787)  (3,871)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off  559   201   714   1,382   470 
Ending balance $88,770  $88,732  $90,354  $89,841  $86,321 
                
NONPERFORMING ASSETS               
Nonaccrual loans/leases $42,167  $42,482  $47,259  $40,080  $33,480 
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more  43   7   356   4,270   1,298 
Total nonperforming loans/leases  42,210   42,489   47,615   44,350   34,778 
Other real estate owned     62   402   661   369 
Other repossessed assets  510   113   122   543   542 
Total nonperforming assets $42,720  $42,664  $48,139  $45,554  $35,689 
                
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS               
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.45%  0.46%  0.53%  0.50%  0.39%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment  1.24%  1.28%  1.32%  1.32%  1.30%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases  210.31%  208.84%  189.76%  202.57%  248.21%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases  0.06%  0.09%  0.06%  0.05%  0.05%
                
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)               
Special mention $76,750  $68,621  $55,327  $73,636  $80,121 
Substandard (2)  67,319   81,040   85,033   84,930   70,022 
Doubtful (2)               
Total Criticized loans (3) $144,069  $149,661  $140,360  $158,566  $150,143 
                
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)  0.94%  1.17%  1.25%  1.25%  1.03%
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)  2.01%  2.16%  2.06%  2.34%  2.20%

______________________________

(1) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
   (dollars in thousands)
                
TOTAL ASSETS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,794,136  $2,662,450  $2,552,962       
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  211,524   242,722   349,166       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,760,379   2,664,293   2,625,943       
Community State Bank  1,680,476   1,605,966   1,519,585       
Guaranty Bank  2,446,635   2,365,944   2,360,301       
                
TOTAL DEPOSITS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,407,371  $2,309,942  $2,205,465       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,890,779   1,884,370   1,765,964       
Community State Bank  1,296,255   1,272,296   1,269,147       
Guaranty Bank  1,835,993   1,866,749   1,778,453       
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,118,791  $2,032,168  $2,090,856       
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  217,966   250,019   353,259       
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,894,594   1,852,316   1,743,809       
Community State Bank  1,269,359   1,206,735   1,161,805       
Guaranty Bank  1,896,178   1,833,706   1,832,331       
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  88%  88%  95%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  100%  98%  99%      
Community State Bank  98%  95%  92%      
Guaranty Bank  103%  98%  103%      
                
                
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  76%  76%  82%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  69%  70%  66%      
Community State Bank  76%  75%  76%      
Guaranty Bank  78%  78%  78%      
                
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.24%  1.32%  1.49%      
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  4.48%  4.26%  4.11%      
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.31%  1.35%  1.38%      
Community State Bank  0.97%  1.09%  1.06%      
Guaranty Bank  1.34%  1.29%  1.14%      
                
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.20%  1.24%  0.76%  1.25%  0.81%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.26%  2.36%  2.52%  2.60%  2.84%
Community State Bank  1.40%  1.31%  1.46%  1.27%  1.33%
Guaranty Bank  1.30%  0.85%  1.28%  0.96%  1.20%
                
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)               
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.40%  3.45%  3.50%  3.43%  3.40%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  4.03%  3.99%  3.88%  4.01%  3.80%
Community State Bank  3.90%  3.87%  3.76%  3.85%  3.74%
Guaranty Bank (3)  3.22%  3.11%  3.12%  3.13%  3.03%
                
ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET               
INTEREST MARGIN, NET               
Community State Bank $(1) $(1) $(1) $(3) $(3)
Guaranty Bank  216   118   496   552   1,194 
QCR Holdings, Inc. (4)  (33)  (33)  (32)  (98)  (97)

______________________________

(1) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(3) Guaranty Bank’s net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 2.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
(4) Relates to the junior subordinated debentures acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.
   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  As of
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)               
Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $1,086,915  $1,050,554  $1,022,747  $997,387  $976,620 
Less: Intangible assets  147,672   148,333   148,995   149,657   150,347 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $939,243  $902,221  $873,752  $847,730  $826,273 
                
Total assets (GAAP) $9,568,302  $9,242,331  $9,152,779  $9,026,030  $9,088,565 
Less: Intangible assets  147,672   148,333   148,995   149,657   150,347 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,420,630  $9,093,998  $9,003,784  $8,876,373  $8,938,218 
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  9.97%  9.92%  9.70%  9.55%  9.24%

______________________________

(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders’ equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                      
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (GAAP) $36,714  $29,019  $25,797  $30,225  $27,785  $91,530  $83,625 
                      
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                     
Income:                     
Fair value loss on derivatives, net  (223)  (397)  (156)  (2,594)  (542)  (776)  (831)
Total adjusted income (non-GAAP) $(223) $(397) $(156) $(2,594) $(542) $(776) $(831)
                      
Expense:                     
Goodwill impairment              431      431 
Restructuring expense              1,544      1,544 
Total adjusted expense (non-GAAP) $  $  $  $  $1,975  $  $1,975 
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $36,937  $29,416  $25,953  $32,819  $30,302  $92,306  $86,431 
                      
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                     
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $36,937  $29,416  $25,953  $32,819  $30,302  $92,306  $86,431 
                      
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,919,785   16,928,542   16,900,785   16,871,652   16,846,200   16,916,371   16,814,787 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  17,015,730   17,006,282   17,013,992   17,024,481   16,982,400   17,011,877   16,938,309 
                      
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                     
Basic $2.18  $1.74  $1.54  $1.95  $1.80  $5.46  $5.14 
Diluted $2.17  $1.73  $1.53  $1.93  $1.78  $5.43  $5.10 
                      
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                     
                      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $36,937  $29,416  $25,953  $32,819  $30,302  $92,306  $86,431 
                      
Average Assets $9,354,411  $9,155,473  $9,015,439  $9,050,280  $8,968,653  $9,176,349  $8,765,913 
                      
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.58%  1.29%  1.15%  1.45%  1.35%  1.34%  1.31%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  13.73%  11.30%  10.20%  13.19%  12.60%  11.78%  12.40%
                      
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (3)                     
                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $64,799  $62,082  $59,986  $61,204  $59,722  $186,867  $170,584 
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)  10,864   10,090   9,513   9,698   9,544   30,467   26,803 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) $75,663  $72,172  $69,499  $70,902  $69,266  $217,334  $197,387 
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion  182   84   184   471   463   451   1,094 
Adjusted net interest income $75,481  $72,088  $69,315  $70,431  $68,803  $216,883  $196,293 
                      
Average earning assets $8,575,514  $8,377,361  $8,241,035  $8,241,190  $8,183,196  $8,399,651  $7,997,334 
                      
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.00%  2.97%  2.95%  2.95%  2.90%  2.97%  2.85%
Net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP)  3.51%  3.46%  3.42%  3.43%  3.37%  3.46%  3.30%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (non-GAAP)  3.50%  3.45%  3.41%  3.40%  3.34%  3.45%  3.28%
                      
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                     
                      
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $56,587  $49,583  $46,539  $53,499  $53,565  $152,709  $154,143 
                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $64,799  $62,082  $59,986  $61,204  $59,722  $186,867  $170,584 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  36,651   22,115   16,892   30,625   27,157   75,658   84,904 
Total income $101,450  $84,197  $76,878  $91,829  $86,879  $262,525  $255,488 
                      
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP)  55.78%  58.89%  60.54%  58.26%  61.65%  58.17%  60.33%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (adjusted noninterest expense/adjusted total income) (non-GAAP)  55.62%  58.54%  60.38%  56.25%  58.45%  57.95%  59.16%

______________________________

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Non-core or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



