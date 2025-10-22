Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results and Successful Execution of the Balance Sheet Repositioning

 | Source: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

“Horizon’s third quarter results were highlighted by the successful execution of our previously announced strategic balance sheet repositioning, which has exceeded our initial expectations and is on pace to achieve the top tier financial outcomes outlined in our plan. At this point, there is little work left to be done, and the Company will continue its focus on improving shareholder value from a position of strength", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. "More importantly, underneath the specific impacts related to the balance sheet activities, our third quarter results further evidence the continued strength of the organization’s exceptional core community banking franchise. Our net interest margin continues to expand, the commercial loan engine is producing solid results, the core client-driven deposit franchise is growing, credit quality is excellent and expenses are well managed. As we look ahead to the end of 2025 and into 2026, we will remain disciplined in our execution, focusing on profitable growth and smart redeployment of our peer-leading capital generation, all focused on creating durable returns and sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $222.0 million, or $(4.69) per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.6 million, or $0.47, for the second quarter of 2025 and $18.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, results for the third quarter of 2025 included several items impacting non-interest income, non-interest expense and the provision for credit loss directly related to the Company's successful efforts during the quarter to repositioning the balance sheet.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $177.4 million, or $(3.94) per diluted share, compared to net income of $46.3 million, or $1.05, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Successful execution of strategic Balance Sheet transformation, positioning the bank for top quartile performance.
  • Net interest income of $58.4 million increased 5.5% compared with $55.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 24.5% compared with $46.9 million in the year ago period. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the eighth consecutive quarter, to 3.52%, compared with 3.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") decreased (13.0)% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $57.9 million, or 7.0% annualized. The decrease in loans HFI is directly related to the continued planned runoff and the eventual sale of the Company's indirect auto portfolio of $176 million in the third quarter.
  • Funding continued to trend favorably, with non-interest bearing deposits remaining flat. Savings and money market balances were specifically impacted by the planned high-cost deposit runoff related to the balance sheet repositioning. Overall interest-bearing liability cost decreased by 2 bps during the quarter.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.07% of average loans during the third quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, with non-performing assets to total asset of 53 bps for the third quarter.
  • While reported expenses were impacted by a couple of items related to the balance sheet activities in the quarter, when considering these items, expenses continued to be well managed compared with the second quarter of 2025. These results reflect management's continued commitment to generate positive operating leverage with a more efficient expense base.

____________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


 Financial Highlights
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Income statement:         
Net interest income$58,386  $55,355  $52,267  $53,127  $46,910 
Provision for credit losses (3,572)  2,462   1,376   1,171   1,044 
Non-interest income (loss) (295,334)  10,920   16,499   (28,954)  11,511 
Non-interest expense 52,952   39,417   39,306   44,935   39,272 
Income tax expense (benefit) (64,338)  3,752   4,141   (11,051)  (75)
Net Income (Loss)$(221,990) $20,644  $23,943  $(10,882) $18,180 
          
Per share data:         
Basic earnings (loss) per share$(4.69) $0.47  $0.55  $(0.25) $0.42 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4.69)  0.47   0.54   (0.25)  0.41 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16 
Book value per common share 12.96   18.06   17.72   17.46   17.27 
Market value - high 16.88   15.88   17.76   18.76   16.57 
Market value - low 15.01   12.92   15.00   14.57   11.89 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 47,311,642   43,794,490   43,777,109   43,721,211   43,712,059 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 47,311,642   44,034,663   43,954,164   43,721,211   44,112,321 
Common shares outstanding (end of period) 50,970,530   43,801,507   43,785,932   43,722,086   43,712,059 
          
Key ratios:         
Return on average assets(12.07)%  1.09%  1.25% (0.56)%  0.92%
Return on average stockholders' equity (120.37)  10.49   12.44   (5.73)  9.80 
Total equity to total assets 9.84   10.34   10.18   9.79   9.52 
Total loans to deposit ratio 87.41   87.52   85.21   87.75   83.92 
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.04   1.09   1.07   1.07   1.10 
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.07   0.02   0.07   0.05   0.03 
Efficiency ratio (22.35)  59.47   57.16   185.89   67.22 
          
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2)         
Net FTE interest margin 3.52%  3.23%  3.04%  2.97%  2.66%
Return on average tangible common equity (155.03)  13.24   15.79   (7.35)  12.65 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.60   8.37   8.19   7.83   7.58 
Tangible book value per common share$9.76  $14.32  $13.96  $13.68  $13.46 
          
          
(1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $58.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin2, which increased to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.23% for the second quarter of 2025. While the margin saw expansion throughout the quarter, most of the increase came later in the quarter as a byproduct of the balance sheet repositioning, all of which transpired following the close of the Company's equity capital raise on August 22nd, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $(3.6) million. This compares to a provision for credit losses expense of $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, and a provision for credit losses expense of $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2025 when compared with the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the release of approximately $3.1 million in total Allowance against the sold portion of the Indirect Auto portfolio. Additionally, the Provision benefitted from continued improvement in the Company's historical loss metrics and the release of the $0.2 million reserve against the previous Held-To-Maturity investment portfolio. These favorable items were partially offset by net growth in Commercial Loans HFI and a modest increase in specific reserves.

For the third quarter of 2025, Net Charge-Offs were $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.07% of Average Loans Outstanding, compared to Net Charge-Offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding for the second quarter of 2025, and Net Charge-Offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.03% of Average Loans Outstanding, in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company’s Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.04% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.09% at June 30, 2025 and 1.10% at September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter EndedSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025   2025  2025   2024   2024
Non-interest (Loss) Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,474  $3,208 $3,208  $3,276  $3,320
Wire transfer fees 71   69  71   124   123
Interchange fees 3,510   3,403  3,241   3,353   3,511
Fiduciary activities 1,363   1,251  1,326   1,313   1,394
Loss on sale of investment securities (299,132)    (407)  (39,140)  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,208   1,219  1,076   1,071   1,622
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 351   375  385   376   412
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 379   346  335   335   349
Other income (6,558)  1,049  7,264   338   780
Total non-interest (loss) income$(295,334) $10,920 $16,499  $(28,954) $11,511
 

Total Non-Interest (Loss) was $295.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to Non-Interest Income of $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in Non-Interest Income of $306.3 million is due to the loss on the sale investment securities and the pre-tax loss of $7.7 million on the sale of the Company's Indirect Auto portfolio, both of which were related to the balance sheet repositioning efforts. Service Charges, Interchange Fees and Gain on Sale of Mortgage Loans benefited from normal seasonality. Other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.

____________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter EndedSeptember 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024
Non-interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits$22,698 $22,731 $22,414 $25,564 $21,829
Net occupancy expenses 3,321  3,127  3,702  3,431  3,207
Data processing 2,933  2,951  2,872  2,841  2,977
Professional fees 808  735  826  736  676
Outside services and consultants 3,844  3,278  3,265  4,470  3,677
Loan expense 1,237  1,231  689  1,285  1,034
FDIC insurance expense 1,345  1,216  1,288  1,193  1,204
Core deposit intangible amortization 706  816  816  843  844
Merger related expenses     305    
Prepayment penalties 12,680        
Other losses 131  245  228  371  297
Other expense 3,249  3,087  2,901  4,201  3,527
Total non-interest expense$52,952 $39,417 $39,306 $44,935 $39,272
               

Total Non-Interest Expense was $53.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in Non-Interest Expense during the third quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $12.7 million prepayment penalty related to the payoff of $700 million in FHLB advances during the quarter. Additionally, the quarter included approximately $0.9 million of expenses related to the balance sheet initiatives and other efforts, which are not expected to recur in future periods. Apart from these specific items, total Non-Interest Expense was relatively unchanged when compared with the prior quarter.

Income Taxes

Resulting from the reported losses incurred during balance sheet repositioning efforts, Horizon recorded a net tax credit of $64.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.5%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets decreased by $939.6 million, or 12.3%, to $6.7 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $7.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to the Company's balance sheet repositioning efforts, which resulted in a decrease in total investment securities of $1.2 billion and a decrease in loans held for investment of $161.9 million, partially offset by an increase in interest earning deposits. During the quarter, the Company moved its entire held to maturity securities portfolio to available for sale, sold approximately $1.7 billion in book value and reinvested approximately $580 million of the proceeds in the available for sale portfolio, resulting in a net increase in available for sale securities of $651.2 million. Total loans were $4.8 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $163.0 million from June 30, 2025 balances, as organic commercial loan growth was offset by the continued run-off of consumer balances and the sale of approximately $176 million of the Company's indirect auto portfolio on September 26, 2025.

Total deposits decreased by $178.9 million, or 3.1%, to $5.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 when compared to balances as of June 30, 2025. The decrease was driven by the ongoing balance sheet repositioning efforts, which led to a decline of approximately $275 million in high-cost transactional deposit balances, which were partially offset by growth in commercial interest-bearing and seasonal inflows in relationship-based public funds balances. Non-interest bearing deposit balances remained relatively unchanged in the current period. Total borrowings decreased by $720.1 million during the quarter to $160.2 million as of September 30, 2025, due to the payoff of the FHLB advances related to the balance sheet repositioning. Subordinated notes balances increase by $98.3 million during the quarter from the closing of the Company's $100.0 million offering, which closed on August 29, 2025. Subsequent to quarter end, on October 1, 2025, the Company redeemed the remaining $56.5 million subordinated note issuance previously outstanding.

Capital

The following table presents the Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended September 30, 2025:

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025* 2025  2025  2024 
Consolidated Capital Ratios        
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.03% 14.44% 14.26% 13.91%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.29  12.48  12.33  12.00 
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.19  11.48  11.32  11.00 
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 8.22  9.59  9.25  8.88 
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change  
   

As of September 30, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 9.84%. Book value per common share was $12.96, declining $(5.10) during the third quarter of 2025 related to the third quarter balance sheet actions.

Tangible common equity3 totaled $497.7 million at September 30, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.60% at September 30, 2025, down from 8.37% at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $9.76, decreasing $(4.56) during the third quarter of 2025.

Credit Quality

As of September 30, 2025, total non-accrual loans increased by $5.1 million, or 20.8%, from June 30, 2025, to 0.61% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $5.3 million, or 17.2%, to $35.7 million, compared to $30.5 million as of June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.53% compared to 0.40% as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased by $0.5 million to $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million as of June 30, 2025 and remain just 0.07% annualized of average loans.

____________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its third quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on October 23, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 1, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 5878909.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025  2025   2024   2024 
Interest Income         
Loans receivable$79,561  $78,618 $74,457  $76,747  $75,488 
Investment securities - taxable 6,631   5,941  6,039   6,814   8,133 
Investment securities - tax-exempt 4,581   6,088  6,192   6,301   6,310 
Other 2,063   830  2,487   3,488   957 
Total interest income 92,836   91,477  89,175   93,350   90,888 
Interest Expense         
Deposits 25,726   26,052  25,601   27,818   30,787 
Borrowed funds 5,924   8,171  9,188   10,656   11,131 
Subordinated notes 1,731   829  829   829   830 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,069   1,070  1,290   920   1,230 
Total interest expense 34,450   36,122  36,908   40,223   43,978 
Net Interest Income 58,386   55,355  52,267   53,127   46,910 
Provision for credit losses (3,572)  2,462  1,376   1,171   1,044 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 61,958   52,893  50,891   51,956   45,866 
Non-interest Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,474   3,208  3,208   3,276   3,320 
Wire transfer fees 71   69  71   124   123 
Interchange fees 3,510   3,403  3,241   3,353   3,511 
Fiduciary activities 1,363   1,251  1,326   1,313   1,394 
Loss on sale of investment securities (299,132)    (407)  (39,140)   
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,208   1,219  1,076   1,071   1,622 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 351   375  385   376   412 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 379   346  335   335   349 
Other income (6,558)  1,049  7,264   338   780 
Total non-interest income (loss) (295,334)  10,920  16,499   (28,954)  11,511 
Non-interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 22,698   22,731  22,414   25,564   21,829 
Net occupancy expenses 3,321   3,127  3,702   3,431   3,207 
Data processing 2,933   2,951  2,872   2,841   2,977 
Professional fees 808   735  826   736   676 
Outside services and consultants 3,844   3,278  3,265   4,470   3,677 
Loan expense 1,237   1,231  689   1,285   1,034 
FDIC insurance expense 1,345   1,216  1,288   1,193   1,204 
Core deposit intangible amortization 706   816  816   843   844 
Merger related expenses      305       
Prepayment penalties 12,680            
Other losses 131   245  228   371   297 
Other expense 3,249   3,087  2,901   4,201   3,527 
Total non-interest expense 52,952   39,417  39,306   44,935   39,272 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (286,328)  24,396  28,084   (21,933)  18,105 
Income tax expense (benefit) (64,338)  3,752  4,141   (11,051)  (75)
Net Income (Loss)$(221,990) $20,644 $23,943  $(10,882) $18,180 
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$(4.69) $0.47 $0.55  $(0.25) $0.42 
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (4.69)  0.47  0.54   (0.25)  0.41 
                   


 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended for the Period
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Federal funds sold$  $2,024  $  $  $113,912 
Interest earning deposits 381,860   34,175   80,023   201,131   12,107 
Interest earning time deposits          735   735 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,713   45,412   45,412   53,826   53,826 
Investment securities, held for trading 598             
Investment securities, available for sale 883,242   231,999   231,431   233,677   541,170 
Investment securities, held to maturity    1,819,087   1,843,851   1,867,690   1,888,379 
Loans held for sale 1,921   2,994   3,253   67,597   2,069 
Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,823,669   4,985,582   4,909,815   4,847,040   4,803,996 
Total Interest earning assets 6,137,003   7,121,273   7,113,784   7,271,696   7,416,194 
Non-interest earning assets         
Allowance for credit losses (50,178)  (54,399)  (52,654)  (51,980)  (52,881)
Cash 76,395   101,719   89,643   92,300   108,815 
Cash value of life insurance 37,762   37,755   37,409   37,450   37,115 
Other assets 226,247   148,775   143,675   152,635   119,026 
Goodwill 155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211 
Other intangible assets 7,886   8,592   9,407   10,223   11,067 
Premises and equipment, net 93,413   93,398   93,499   93,864   93,544 
Interest receivable 28,757   39,730   38,663   39,747   39,366 
Total non-interest earning assets 575,493   530,781   514,855   529,450   511,263 
Total assets$6,712,496  $7,652,054  $7,628,639  $7,801,146  $7,927,456 
Liabilities         
Savings and money market deposits$3,198,332  $3,385,413  $3,393,371  $3,446,681  $3,420,827 
Time deposits 1,199,681   1,193,180   1,245,088   1,089,153   1,220,653 
Borrowings 160,206   880,336   812,218   1,142,340   1,142,744 
Repurchase agreements 86,966   95,089   87,851   89,912   122,399 
Subordinated notes 154,011   55,807   55,772   55,738   55,703 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,636   57,583   57,531   57,477   57,423 
Total interest earning liabilities 4,856,832   5,667,408   5,651,832   5,881,301   6,019,749 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,122,888   1,121,163   1,127,324   1,064,818   1,085,535 
Interest payable 12,395   14,007   11,441   11,137   11,400 
Other liabilities 59,610   58,621   61,981   80,308   55,951 
Total liabilities 6,051,725   6,861,199   6,852,578   7,037,564   7,172,635 
Stockholders’ Equity         
Preferred stock              
Common stock              
Additional paid-in capital 458,734   360,758   360,522   363,761   358,453 
Retained earnings 236,312   466,498   452,945   436,122   454,050 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (34,275)  (36,403)  (37,406)  (36,301)  (57,681)
Total stockholders’ equity 660,771   790,853   776,061   763,582   754,822 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,712,496  $7,652,052  $7,628,639  $7,801,146  $7,927,457 
 


 Loans and Deposits    
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)    
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, % Change
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 Q3'25 vs
Q2'25		 Q3'25 vs
Q3'24
Loans:             
Commercial real estate$2,366,956 $2,321,951 $2,262,910 $2,202,858 $2,105,459 2% 12%
Commercial & Industrial 989,609  976,740  918,541  875,297  808,600 1% 22%
Total commercial 3,356,565  3,298,691  3,181,451  3,078,155  2,914,059 2% 15%
Residential Real estate 783,850  786,026  801,726  802,909  801,356 % (2)%
Mortgage warehouse         80,437 % (100)%
Consumer 683,254  900,865  926,638  965,976  1,008,144 (24)% (32)%
Total loans held for investment 4,823,669  4,985,582  4,909,815  4,847,040  4,803,996 (3)% %
Loans held for sale 1,921  2,994  3,253  67,597  2,069 (36)% (7)%
Total loans$4,825,590 $4,988,576 $4,913,068 $4,914,637 $4,806,065 (3)% %
              
Deposits:             
Interest bearing deposits$1,715,471 $1,713,058 $1,713,991 $1,767,983 $1,688,998 % 2%
Savings and money market deposits 1,482,861  1,672,355  1,679,380  1,678,697  1,731,830 (11)% (14)%
Time deposits 1,199,681  1,193,180  1,245,088  1,089,153  1,220,653 1% (2)%
Total Interest bearing deposits 4,398,013  4,578,593  4,638,459  4,535,833  4,641,481 (4)% (5)%
Non-interest bearing deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,122,888  1,121,164  1,127,324  1,064,819  1,085,534 % 3%
Total deposits$5,520,901 $5,699,757 $5,765,784 $5,600,652 $5,727,015 (3)% (4)%


 Average Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)$185,665 $2,0624.41%$72,993 $8304.56%$73,524 $9575.18%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,549  8627.51% 45,412  1,0759.49% 53,826  1,60711.88%
Investment securities - taxable (1) 792,829  5,7692.89% 959,238  4,8662.03% 1,301,830  6,5261.99%
Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 763,488  5,7993.01% 1,100,731  7,7072.81% 1,125,295  7,9872.82%
Total investment securities 1,556,317  11,5682.95% 2,059,969  12,5732.45% 2,427,125  14,5132.38%
Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,979,211  79,9416.37% 4,947,093  79,0006.41% 4,775,788  75,8286.32%
Total interest earning assets 6,766,742  94,4335.54% 7,125,467  93,4785.26% 7,330,263  92,9055.04%
Non-interest earning assets         
Cash and due from banks 83,616    86,316    108,609   
Allowance for credit losses (54,072)   (52,560)   (52,111)  
Other assets 501,590    472,175    471,259   
Total average assets$7,297,876   $7,631,398   $7,858,020   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest bearing liabilities         
Interest bearing demand deposits$1,708,446 $6,6871.55%$1,727,713 $6,8031.58%$3,386,177 $18,1852.14%
Saving and money market deposits 1,636,428  8,2041.99% 1,651,866  8,2001.99%   %
Time deposits 1,198,279  10,8353.59% 1,233,582  11,0493.59% 1,189,148  12,6024.22%
Total Deposits 4,543,153  25,7262.25% 4,613,161  26,0522.27% 4,575,325  30,7872.68%
Borrowings 601,889  5,5353.65% 847,862  7,7773.68% 1,149,952  10,2213.54%
Repurchase agreements 88,721  3891.74% 88,058  3941.79% 123,524  9102.93%
Subordinated notes 91,032  1,7317.54% 55,785  8295.96% 55,681  8305.93%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,602  1,0697.36% 57,550  1,0707.46% 57,389  1,2308.53%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,382,397  34,4502.54% 5,662,416  36,1222.56% 5,961,871  43,9782.93%
Non-interest bearing liabilities         
Demand deposits 1,120,719    1,114,982    1,083,214   
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 63,104    64,465    74,563   
Stockholders' equity 731,657    789,535    738,372   
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,297,876   $7,631,398   $7,858,020   
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $59,983  $57,356  $48,927 
Less FTE adjustments (4)  1,597   2,001   2,017 
Net Interest Income $58,386  $55,355  $46,910 
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)  3.52%  3.23%  2.66%
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6)Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
 


 Credit Quality    
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)    
 Quarter Ended    
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, % Change
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024  Q3'25 vs Q2'25 Q3'25 vs Q3'24
Non-accrual loans             
Commercial$12,303  $7,547  $8,172  $5,658  $6,830  63% 80%
Residential Real estate 9,256   9,525   12,763   11,215   9,529  (3)% (3)%
Mortgage warehouse               % %
Consumer 7,799   7,222   7,875   8,919   7,208  8% 8%
Total non-accrual loans 29,358   24,294   28,810   25,792   23,567  21% 25%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 1,608   2,113   1,582   1,166   819  (24)% 96%
Total non-performing loans$30,966  $26,407  $30,392  $26,958  $24,386  17% 27%
              
Other real estate owned             
Commercial$272  $176  $360  $407  $1,158  55% (76)%
Residential Real estate 769   463   641        % %
Mortgage warehouse               % %
Consumer 480   480   34   17   36  % 1233%
Total other real estate owned 1,521   1,119   1,035   424   1,194  36% 27%
              
              
Other non-performing assets(1)$3,228  $2,937  $  $  $  10% %
              
Total non-performing assets$35,715  $30,463  $31,427  $27,382  $25,580  17% 40%
              
Loan data:             
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans$24,784  $31,401  $19,034  $23,075  $18,087  (21)% 37%
Substandard loans 63,236   64,100   66,714   64,535   59,775  (1)% 6%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)             
Commercial$294  $84  $(47) $(32) $(52) 250% (665)%
Residential Real estate 19   52   (47)  (10)  (9) (64)% (307)%
Mortgage warehouse               % %
Consumer 518   118   963   668   439  339% 18%
Total net charge-offs$831  $254  $869  $626  $378  227% 120%
              
Allowance for credit losses             
Commercial$34,390  $34,413  $32,640  $30,953  $32,854  % 5%
Residential Real estate 3,083   3,229   3,167   2,715   2,675  (5)% 15%
Mortgage warehouse             862  % (100)%
Consumer 12,706   16,757   16,847   18,312   16,490  (24)% (23)%
Total allowance for credit losses$50,178  $54,399  $52,654  $51,980  $52,881  (8)% (5)%
              
Credit quality ratios             
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.61%  0.49%  0.59%  0.53%  0.49%    
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.53%  0.40%  0.41%  0.35%  0.32%    
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.07%  0.02%  0.07%  0.05%  0.03%    
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.04%  1.09%  1.07%  1.07%  1.10%    
(1)Other non-performing assets consist of a single available for sale debt security placed on non-accrual status.
 


  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
   2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Interest income (GAAP)(A)$92,836  $91,477  $89,175  $93,350  $90,888 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:          
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)  1,218   1,619   1,646   1,675   1,677 
Loan receivable (2)  379   382   383   395   340 
Interest income (non-GAAP)(B) 94,433   93,478   91,204   95,420   92,905 
Interest expense (GAAP)(C) 34,450   36,122   36,908   40,223   43,978 
Net interest income (GAAP)(D) =(A) - (C)$58,386  $55,355  $52,267  $53,127  $46,910 
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(E) = (B) - (C)$59,983  $57,356  $54,296  $55,197  $48,927 
Average interest earning assets(F) 6,766,742   7,125,467   7,234,724   7,396,178   7,330,263 
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(G) = (E*) / (F) 3.52%  3.23%  3.04%  2.97%  2.66%
           
(1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
 


  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
   2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
           
Net income (loss) (GAAP)(A)$(221,990) $20,644  $23,941  $(10,882) $18,180 
           
Average stockholders' equity(B)$731,657  $789,535  $780,269  $755,340  $738,372 
Average intangible assets(C) 163,552   164,320   165,138   165,973   166,819 
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(D) = (B) - (C)$568,105  $625,215  $615,131  $589,367  $571,553 
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)(E) = (A*) / (D)(155.03)%  13.24%  15.48% (7.35)%  12.65%
*Annualized          
           


  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
   2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$660,771  $790,852  $776,061  $763,582  $754,822 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 163,097   163,803   164,618   165,434   166,278 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$497,674  $627,049  $611,443  $598,148  $588,544 
           
Total assets (GAAP)(D)$6,712,496  $7,652,051  $7,628,636  $7,801,146  $7,927,457 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 163,097   163,803   164,618   165,434   166,278 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)(E) = (D) - (B)$6,549,399  $7,488,248  $7,464,018  $7,635,712  $7,761,179 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(G) = (C) / (E) 7.60%  8.37%  8.19%  7.83%  7.58%
                     


  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
   2025  2025  2025  2024  2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$660,771 $790,852 $776,061 $763,582 $754,822
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 163,097  163,803  164,618  165,434  166,278
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$497,674 $627,049 $611,443 $598,148 $588,544
Common shares outstanding(D) 50,970,530  43,801,507  43,786,000  43,722,086  43,712,059
           
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(E) = (C) / (D)$9.76 $14.32 $13.96 $13.68 $13.46
                


Contact:John R. Stewart, CFA
 EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone:(219) 814–5833
Fax:(219) 874–9280
Date:October 22, 2025



Tags

3rd Quarter Earnings Thomas Prame Horizon Bancorp Balance Sheet Repositioning John R. Stewart

Recommended Reading