Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results and Successful Execution of the Balance Sheet Repositioning

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

“Horizon’s third quarter results were highlighted by the successful execution of our previously announced strategic balance sheet repositioning, which has exceeded our initial expectations and is on pace to achieve the top tier financial outcomes outlined in our plan. At this point, there is little work left to be done, and the Company will continue its focus on improving shareholder value from a position of strength", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. "More importantly, underneath the specific impacts related to the balance sheet activities, our third quarter results further evidence the continued strength of the organization’s exceptional core community banking franchise. Our net interest margin continues to expand, the commercial loan engine is producing solid results, the core client-driven deposit franchise is growing, credit quality is excellent and expenses are well managed. As we look ahead to the end of 2025 and into 2026, we will remain disciplined in our execution, focusing on profitable growth and smart redeployment of our peer-leading capital generation, all focused on creating durable returns and sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $222.0 million, or $(4.69) per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.6 million, or $0.47, for the second quarter of 2025 and $18.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, results for the third quarter of 2025 included several items impacting non-interest income, non-interest expense and the provision for credit loss directly related to the Company's successful efforts during the quarter to repositioning the balance sheet.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $177.4 million, or $(3.94) per diluted share, compared to net income of $46.3 million, or $1.05, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Successful execution of strategic Balance Sheet transformation, positioning the bank for top quartile performance.

Net interest income of $58.4 million increased 5.5% compared with $55.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 24.5% compared with $46.9 million in the year ago period. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the eighth consecutive quarter, to 3.52%, compared with 3.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Total loans held for investment ("HFI") decreased (13.0)% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $57.9 million, or 7.0% annualized. The decrease in loans HFI is directly related to the continued planned runoff and the eventual sale of the Company's indirect auto portfolio of $176 million in the third quarter.

Funding continued to trend favorably, with non-interest bearing deposits remaining flat. Savings and money market balances were specifically impacted by the planned high-cost deposit runoff related to the balance sheet repositioning. Overall interest-bearing liability cost decreased by 2 bps during the quarter.

Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.07% of average loans during the third quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, with non-performing assets to total asset of 53 bps for the third quarter.

While reported expenses were impacted by a couple of items related to the balance sheet activities in the quarter, when considering these items, expenses continued to be well managed compared with the second quarter of 2025. These results reflect management's continued commitment to generate positive operating leverage with a more efficient expense base.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Income statement: Net interest income $ 58,386 $ 55,355 $ 52,267 $ 53,127 $ 46,910 Provision for credit losses (3,572 ) 2,462 1,376 1,171 1,044 Non-interest income (loss) (295,334 ) 10,920 16,499 (28,954 ) 11,511 Non-interest expense 52,952 39,417 39,306 44,935 39,272 Income tax expense (benefit) (64,338 ) 3,752 4,141 (11,051 ) (75 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (221,990 ) $ 20,644 $ 23,943 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 Per share data: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (4.69 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.55 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4.69 ) 0.47 0.54 (0.25 ) 0.41 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share 12.96 18.06 17.72 17.46 17.27 Market value - high 16.88 15.88 17.76 18.76 16.57 Market value - low 15.01 12.92 15.00 14.57 11.89 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 47,311,642 43,794,490 43,777,109 43,721,211 43,712,059 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 47,311,642 44,034,663 43,954,164 43,721,211 44,112,321 Common shares outstanding (end of period) 50,970,530 43,801,507 43,785,932 43,722,086 43,712,059 Key ratios: Return on average assets (12.07)% 1.09 % 1.25 % (0.56)% 0.92 % Return on average stockholders' equity (120.37 ) 10.49 12.44 (5.73 ) 9.80 Total equity to total assets 9.84 10.34 10.18 9.79 9.52 Total loans to deposit ratio 87.41 87.52 85.21 87.75 83.92 Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.04 1.09 1.07 1.07 1.10 Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.07 0.02 0.07 0.05 0.03 Efficiency ratio (22.35 ) 59.47 57.16 185.89 67.22 Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2) Net FTE interest margin 3.52 % 3.23 % 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.66 % Return on average tangible common equity (155.03 ) 13.24 15.79 (7.35 ) 12.65 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.60 8.37 8.19 7.83 7.58 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.76 $ 14.32 $ 13.96 $ 13.68 $ 13.46 (1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale. (2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $58.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin2, which increased to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.23% for the second quarter of 2025. While the margin saw expansion throughout the quarter, most of the increase came later in the quarter as a byproduct of the balance sheet repositioning, all of which transpired following the close of the Company's equity capital raise on August 22nd, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $(3.6) million. This compares to a provision for credit losses expense of $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, and a provision for credit losses expense of $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2025 when compared with the second quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the release of approximately $3.1 million in total Allowance against the sold portion of the Indirect Auto portfolio. Additionally, the Provision benefitted from continued improvement in the Company's historical loss metrics and the release of the $0.2 million reserve against the previous Held-To-Maturity investment portfolio. These favorable items were partially offset by net growth in Commercial Loans HFI and a modest increase in specific reserves.

For the third quarter of 2025, Net Charge-Offs were $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.07% of Average Loans Outstanding, compared to Net Charge-Offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding for the second quarter of 2025, and Net Charge-Offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.03% of Average Loans Outstanding, in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company’s Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.04% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.09% at June 30, 2025 and 1.10% at September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Non-interest (Loss) Income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,474 $ 3,208 $ 3,208 $ 3,276 $ 3,320 Wire transfer fees 71 69 71 124 123 Interchange fees 3,510 3,403 3,241 3,353 3,511 Fiduciary activities 1,363 1,251 1,326 1,313 1,394 Loss on sale of investment securities (299,132 ) — (407 ) (39,140 ) — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,208 1,219 1,076 1,071 1,622 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 351 375 385 376 412 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 379 346 335 335 349 Other income (6,558 ) 1,049 7,264 338 780 Total non-interest (loss) income $ (295,334 ) $ 10,920 $ 16,499 $ (28,954 ) $ 11,511

Total Non-Interest (Loss) was $295.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to Non-Interest Income of $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in Non-Interest Income of $306.3 million is due to the loss on the sale investment securities and the pre-tax loss of $7.7 million on the sale of the Company's Indirect Auto portfolio, both of which were related to the balance sheet repositioning efforts. Service Charges, Interchange Fees and Gain on Sale of Mortgage Loans benefited from normal seasonality. Other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,698 $ 22,731 $ 22,414 $ 25,564 $ 21,829 Net occupancy expenses 3,321 3,127 3,702 3,431 3,207 Data processing 2,933 2,951 2,872 2,841 2,977 Professional fees 808 735 826 736 676 Outside services and consultants 3,844 3,278 3,265 4,470 3,677 Loan expense 1,237 1,231 689 1,285 1,034 FDIC insurance expense 1,345 1,216 1,288 1,193 1,204 Core deposit intangible amortization 706 816 816 843 844 Merger related expenses — — 305 — — Prepayment penalties 12,680 — — — — Other losses 131 245 228 371 297 Other expense 3,249 3,087 2,901 4,201 3,527 Total non-interest expense $ 52,952 $ 39,417 $ 39,306 $ 44,935 $ 39,272

Total Non-Interest Expense was $53.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in Non-Interest Expense during the third quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $12.7 million prepayment penalty related to the payoff of $700 million in FHLB advances during the quarter. Additionally, the quarter included approximately $0.9 million of expenses related to the balance sheet initiatives and other efforts, which are not expected to recur in future periods. Apart from these specific items, total Non-Interest Expense was relatively unchanged when compared with the prior quarter.

Income Taxes

Resulting from the reported losses incurred during balance sheet repositioning efforts, Horizon recorded a net tax credit of $64.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.5%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets decreased by $939.6 million, or 12.3%, to $6.7 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $7.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to the Company's balance sheet repositioning efforts, which resulted in a decrease in total investment securities of $1.2 billion and a decrease in loans held for investment of $161.9 million, partially offset by an increase in interest earning deposits. During the quarter, the Company moved its entire held to maturity securities portfolio to available for sale, sold approximately $1.7 billion in book value and reinvested approximately $580 million of the proceeds in the available for sale portfolio, resulting in a net increase in available for sale securities of $651.2 million. Total loans were $4.8 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $163.0 million from June 30, 2025 balances, as organic commercial loan growth was offset by the continued run-off of consumer balances and the sale of approximately $176 million of the Company's indirect auto portfolio on September 26, 2025.

Total deposits decreased by $178.9 million, or 3.1%, to $5.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 when compared to balances as of June 30, 2025. The decrease was driven by the ongoing balance sheet repositioning efforts, which led to a decline of approximately $275 million in high-cost transactional deposit balances, which were partially offset by growth in commercial interest-bearing and seasonal inflows in relationship-based public funds balances. Non-interest bearing deposit balances remained relatively unchanged in the current period. Total borrowings decreased by $720.1 million during the quarter to $160.2 million as of September 30, 2025, due to the payoff of the FHLB advances related to the balance sheet repositioning. Subordinated notes balances increase by $98.3 million during the quarter from the closing of the Company's $100.0 million offering, which closed on August 29, 2025. Subsequent to quarter end, on October 1, 2025, the Company redeemed the remaining $56.5 million subordinated note issuance previously outstanding.

Capital

The following table presents the Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended September 30, 2025:

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025* 2025 2025 2024 Consolidated Capital Ratios Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.03 % 14.44 % 14.26 % 13.91 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.29 12.48 12.33 12.00 Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.19 11.48 11.32 11.00 Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 8.22 9.59 9.25 8.88 *Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change

As of September 30, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 9.84%. Book value per common share was $12.96, declining $(5.10) during the third quarter of 2025 related to the third quarter balance sheet actions.

Tangible common equity3 totaled $497.7 million at September 30, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.60% at September 30, 2025, down from 8.37% at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $9.76, decreasing $(4.56) during the third quarter of 2025.

Credit Quality

As of September 30, 2025, total non-accrual loans increased by $5.1 million, or 20.8%, from June 30, 2025, to 0.61% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $5.3 million, or 17.2%, to $35.7 million, compared to $30.5 million as of June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.53% compared to 0.40% as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased by $0.5 million to $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million as of June 30, 2025 and remain just 0.07% annualized of average loans.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Interest Income Loans receivable $ 79,561 $ 78,618 $ 74,457 $ 76,747 $ 75,488 Investment securities - taxable 6,631 5,941 6,039 6,814 8,133 Investment securities - tax-exempt 4,581 6,088 6,192 6,301 6,310 Other 2,063 830 2,487 3,488 957 Total interest income 92,836 91,477 89,175 93,350 90,888 Interest Expense Deposits 25,726 26,052 25,601 27,818 30,787 Borrowed funds 5,924 8,171 9,188 10,656 11,131 Subordinated notes 1,731 829 829 829 830 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,069 1,070 1,290 920 1,230 Total interest expense 34,450 36,122 36,908 40,223 43,978 Net Interest Income 58,386 55,355 52,267 53,127 46,910 Provision for credit losses (3,572 ) 2,462 1,376 1,171 1,044 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 61,958 52,893 50,891 51,956 45,866 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,474 3,208 3,208 3,276 3,320 Wire transfer fees 71 69 71 124 123 Interchange fees 3,510 3,403 3,241 3,353 3,511 Fiduciary activities 1,363 1,251 1,326 1,313 1,394 Loss on sale of investment securities (299,132 ) — (407 ) (39,140 ) — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,208 1,219 1,076 1,071 1,622 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 351 375 385 376 412 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 379 346 335 335 349 Other income (6,558 ) 1,049 7,264 338 780 Total non-interest income (loss) (295,334 ) 10,920 16,499 (28,954 ) 11,511 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,698 22,731 22,414 25,564 21,829 Net occupancy expenses 3,321 3,127 3,702 3,431 3,207 Data processing 2,933 2,951 2,872 2,841 2,977 Professional fees 808 735 826 736 676 Outside services and consultants 3,844 3,278 3,265 4,470 3,677 Loan expense 1,237 1,231 689 1,285 1,034 FDIC insurance expense 1,345 1,216 1,288 1,193 1,204 Core deposit intangible amortization 706 816 816 843 844 Merger related expenses — — 305 — — Prepayment penalties 12,680 — — — — Other losses 131 245 228 371 297 Other expense 3,249 3,087 2,901 4,201 3,527 Total non-interest expense 52,952 39,417 39,306 44,935 39,272 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (286,328 ) 24,396 28,084 (21,933 ) 18,105 Income tax expense (benefit) (64,338 ) 3,752 4,141 (11,051 ) (75 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (221,990 ) $ 20,644 $ 23,943 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (4.69 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.55 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (4.69 ) 0.47 0.54 (0.25 ) 0.41





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended for the Period September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ — $ 2,024 $ — $ — $ 113,912 Interest earning deposits 381,860 34,175 80,023 201,131 12,107 Interest earning time deposits — — — 735 735 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,713 45,412 45,412 53,826 53,826 Investment securities, held for trading 598 — — — — Investment securities, available for sale 883,242 231,999 231,431 233,677 541,170 Investment securities, held to maturity — 1,819,087 1,843,851 1,867,690 1,888,379 Loans held for sale 1,921 2,994 3,253 67,597 2,069 Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,823,669 4,985,582 4,909,815 4,847,040 4,803,996 Total Interest earning assets 6,137,003 7,121,273 7,113,784 7,271,696 7,416,194 Non-interest earning assets Allowance for credit losses (50,178 ) (54,399 ) (52,654 ) (51,980 ) (52,881 ) Cash 76,395 101,719 89,643 92,300 108,815 Cash value of life insurance 37,762 37,755 37,409 37,450 37,115 Other assets 226,247 148,775 143,675 152,635 119,026 Goodwill 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 Other intangible assets 7,886 8,592 9,407 10,223 11,067 Premises and equipment, net 93,413 93,398 93,499 93,864 93,544 Interest receivable 28,757 39,730 38,663 39,747 39,366 Total non-interest earning assets 575,493 530,781 514,855 529,450 511,263 Total assets $ 6,712,496 $ 7,652,054 $ 7,628,639 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,456 Liabilities Savings and money market deposits $ 3,198,332 $ 3,385,413 $ 3,393,371 $ 3,446,681 $ 3,420,827 Time deposits 1,199,681 1,193,180 1,245,088 1,089,153 1,220,653 Borrowings 160,206 880,336 812,218 1,142,340 1,142,744 Repurchase agreements 86,966 95,089 87,851 89,912 122,399 Subordinated notes 154,011 55,807 55,772 55,738 55,703 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,636 57,583 57,531 57,477 57,423 Total interest earning liabilities 4,856,832 5,667,408 5,651,832 5,881,301 6,019,749 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,122,888 1,121,163 1,127,324 1,064,818 1,085,535 Interest payable 12,395 14,007 11,441 11,137 11,400 Other liabilities 59,610 58,621 61,981 80,308 55,951 Total liabilities 6,051,725 6,861,199 6,852,578 7,037,564 7,172,635 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 458,734 360,758 360,522 363,761 358,453 Retained earnings 236,312 466,498 452,945 436,122 454,050 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (34,275 ) (36,403 ) (37,406 ) (36,301 ) (57,681 ) Total stockholders’ equity 660,771 790,853 776,061 763,582 754,822 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,712,496 $ 7,652,052 $ 7,628,639 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457





Loans and Deposits (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, % Change 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q3'25 vs

Q2'25 Q3'25 vs

Q3'24 Loans: Commercial real estate $ 2,366,956 $ 2,321,951 $ 2,262,910 $ 2,202,858 $ 2,105,459 2 % 12 % Commercial & Industrial 989,609 976,740 918,541 875,297 808,600 1 % 22 % Total commercial 3,356,565 3,298,691 3,181,451 3,078,155 2,914,059 2 % 15 % Residential Real estate 783,850 786,026 801,726 802,909 801,356 — % (2)% Mortgage warehouse — — — — 80,437 — % (100)% Consumer 683,254 900,865 926,638 965,976 1,008,144 (24)% (32)% Total loans held for investment 4,823,669 4,985,582 4,909,815 4,847,040 4,803,996 (3)% — % Loans held for sale 1,921 2,994 3,253 67,597 2,069 (36)% (7)% Total loans $ 4,825,590 $ 4,988,576 $ 4,913,068 $ 4,914,637 $ 4,806,065 (3)% — % Deposits: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,715,471 $ 1,713,058 $ 1,713,991 $ 1,767,983 $ 1,688,998 — % 2 % Savings and money market deposits 1,482,861 1,672,355 1,679,380 1,678,697 1,731,830 (11)% (14)% Time deposits 1,199,681 1,193,180 1,245,088 1,089,153 1,220,653 1 % (2)% Total Interest bearing deposits 4,398,013 4,578,593 4,638,459 4,535,833 4,641,481 (4)% (5)% Non-interest bearing deposits Non-interest bearing deposits 1,122,888 1,121,164 1,127,324 1,064,819 1,085,534 — % 3 % Total deposits $ 5,520,901 $ 5,699,757 $ 5,765,784 $ 5,600,652 $ 5,727,015 (3)% (4)%





Average Balance Sheet (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Assets Interest earning assets Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold) $ 185,665 $ 2,062 4.41 % $ 72,993 $ 830 4.56 % $ 73,524 $ 957 5.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,549 862 7.51 % 45,412 1,075 9.49 % 53,826 1,607 11.88 % Investment securities - taxable (1) 792,829 5,769 2.89 % 959,238 4,866 2.03 % 1,301,830 6,526 1.99 % Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 763,488 5,799 3.01 % 1,100,731 7,707 2.81 % 1,125,295 7,987 2.82 % Total investment securities 1,556,317 11,568 2.95 % 2,059,969 12,573 2.45 % 2,427,125 14,513 2.38 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,979,211 79,941 6.37 % 4,947,093 79,000 6.41 % 4,775,788 75,828 6.32 % Total interest earning assets 6,766,742 94,433 5.54 % 7,125,467 93,478 5.26 % 7,330,263 92,905 5.04 % Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 83,616 86,316 108,609 Allowance for credit losses (54,072 ) (52,560 ) (52,111 ) Other assets 501,590 472,175 471,259 Total average assets $ 7,297,876 $ 7,631,398 $ 7,858,020 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,708,446 $ 6,687 1.55 % $ 1,727,713 $ 6,803 1.58 % $ 3,386,177 $ 18,185 2.14 % Saving and money market deposits 1,636,428 8,204 1.99 % 1,651,866 8,200 1.99 % — — — % Time deposits 1,198,279 10,835 3.59 % 1,233,582 11,049 3.59 % 1,189,148 12,602 4.22 % Total Deposits 4,543,153 25,726 2.25 % 4,613,161 26,052 2.27 % 4,575,325 30,787 2.68 % Borrowings 601,889 5,535 3.65 % 847,862 7,777 3.68 % 1,149,952 10,221 3.54 % Repurchase agreements 88,721 389 1.74 % 88,058 394 1.79 % 123,524 910 2.93 % Subordinated notes 91,032 1,731 7.54 % 55,785 829 5.96 % 55,681 830 5.93 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,602 1,069 7.36 % 57,550 1,070 7.46 % 57,389 1,230 8.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,382,397 34,450 2.54 % 5,662,416 36,122 2.56 % 5,961,871 43,978 2.93 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,120,719 1,114,982 1,083,214 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 63,104 64,465 74,563 Stockholders' equity 731,657 789,535 738,372 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,297,876 $ 7,631,398 $ 7,858,020 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $ 59,983 $ 57,356 $ 48,927 Less FTE adjustments (4) 1,597 2,001 2,017 Net Interest Income $ 58,386 $ 55,355 $ 46,910 Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5) 3.52 % 3.23 % 2.66 % (1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. (2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. (4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate. (5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (6)Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock





Credit Quality (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, % Change 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q3'25 vs Q2'25 Q3'25 vs Q3'24 Non-accrual loans Commercial $ 12,303 $ 7,547 $ 8,172 $ 5,658 $ 6,830 63 % 80 % Residential Real estate 9,256 9,525 12,763 11,215 9,529 (3)% (3)% Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 7,799 7,222 7,875 8,919 7,208 8 % 8 % Total non-accrual loans 29,358 24,294 28,810 25,792 23,567 21 % 25 % 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 1,608 2,113 1,582 1,166 819 (24)% 96 % Total non-performing loans $ 30,966 $ 26,407 $ 30,392 $ 26,958 $ 24,386 17 % 27 % Other real estate owned Commercial $ 272 $ 176 $ 360 $ 407 $ 1,158 55 % (76)% Residential Real estate 769 463 641 — — — % — % Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 480 480 34 17 36 — % 1233 % Total other real estate owned 1,521 1,119 1,035 424 1,194 36 % 27 % Other non-performing assets(1) $ 3,228 $ 2,937 $ — $ — $ — 10 % — % Total non-performing assets $ 35,715 $ 30,463 $ 31,427 $ 27,382 $ 25,580 17 % 40 % Loan data: Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans $ 24,784 $ 31,401 $ 19,034 $ 23,075 $ 18,087 (21)% 37 % Substandard loans 63,236 64,100 66,714 64,535 59,775 (1)% 6 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial $ 294 $ 84 $ (47 ) $ (32 ) $ (52 ) 250 % (665)% Residential Real estate 19 52 (47 ) (10 ) (9 ) (64)% (307)% Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 518 118 963 668 439 339 % 18 % Total net charge-offs $ 831 $ 254 $ 869 $ 626 $ 378 227 % 120 % Allowance for credit losses Commercial $ 34,390 $ 34,413 $ 32,640 $ 30,953 $ 32,854 — % 5 % Residential Real estate 3,083 3,229 3,167 2,715 2,675 (5)% 15 % Mortgage warehouse — — — — 862 — % (100)% Consumer 12,706 16,757 16,847 18,312 16,490 (24)% (23)% Total allowance for credit losses $ 50,178 $ 54,399 $ 52,654 $ 51,980 $ 52,881 (8)% (5)% Credit quality ratios Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.61 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.49 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.32 % Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.10 % (1)Other non-performing assets consist of a single available for sale debt security placed on non-accrual status.





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Interest income (GAAP) (A) $ 92,836 $ 91,477 $ 89,175 $ 93,350 $ 90,888 Taxable-equivalent adjustment: Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 1,218 1,619 1,646 1,675 1,677 Loan receivable (2) 379 382 383 395 340 Interest income (non-GAAP) (B) 94,433 93,478 91,204 95,420 92,905 Interest expense (GAAP) (C) 34,450 36,122 36,908 40,223 43,978 Net interest income (GAAP) (D) =(A) - (C) $ 58,386 $ 55,355 $ 52,267 $ 53,127 $ 46,910 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (E) = (B) - (C) $ 59,983 $ 57,356 $ 54,296 $ 55,197 $ 48,927 Average interest earning assets (F) 6,766,742 7,125,467 7,234,724 7,396,178 7,330,263 Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP) (G) = (E*) / (F) 3.52 % 3.23 % 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.66 % (1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity (2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (A) $ (221,990 ) $ 20,644 $ 23,941 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 Average stockholders' equity (B) $ 731,657 $ 789,535 $ 780,269 $ 755,340 $ 738,372 Average intangible assets (C) 163,552 164,320 165,138 165,973 166,819 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (D) = (B) - (C) $ 568,105 $ 625,215 $ 615,131 $ 589,367 $ 571,553 Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP) (E) = (A*) / (D) (155.03)% 13.24 % 15.48 % (7.35)% 12.65 % *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 660,771 $ 790,852 $ 776,061 $ 763,582 $ 754,822 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 163,097 163,803 164,618 165,434 166,278 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 497,674 $ 627,049 $ 611,443 $ 598,148 $ 588,544 Total assets (GAAP) (D) $ 6,712,496 $ 7,652,051 $ 7,628,636 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 163,097 163,803 164,618 165,434 166,278 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) = (D) - (B) $ 6,549,399 $ 7,488,248 $ 7,464,018 $ 7,635,712 $ 7,761,179 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (G) = (C) / (E) 7.60 % 8.37 % 8.19 % 7.83 % 7.58 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 660,771 $ 790,852 $ 776,061 $ 763,582 $ 754,822 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 163,097 163,803 164,618 165,434 166,278 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 497,674 $ 627,049 $ 611,443 $ 598,148 $ 588,544 Common shares outstanding (D) 50,970,530 43,801,507 43,786,000 43,722,086 43,712,059 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (E) = (C) / (D) $ 9.76 $ 14.32 $ 13.96 $ 13.68 $ 13.46





