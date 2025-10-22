First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) (the "Corporation")

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $56.3 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.98 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $48.7 million and $0.84 in the third quarter of 2024, and $56.4 million and $0.98 in the second quarter of 2025.

Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.34% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio of 9.18%.

Repurchased 939,271 shares totaling $36.5 million year-to-date; repurchased 162,474 shares totaling $6.5 million during the third quarter.

Total loans grew $288.8 million, or 8.7% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $926.9 million, or 7.3%, during the last twelve months.

Total deposits increased $72.4 million, or 2.0% annualized, on a linked quarter basis.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 36 basis points and flat compared to prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio totaled 55.09% for the quarter or 54.56% 1 excluding $0.9 million of non-core charges incurred during the quarter.

Announced the acquisition of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. on September 25, 2025, adding approximately $2.4 billion in assets and expanding the Corporation's presence into Southern Indiana and the Louisville MSA.



"Our strong year-to-date balance sheet and earnings performance underscore the strength and resilience of our business model. Our return on assets, return on tangible capital, and efficiency ratio are in the top-quartile relative to our peers, reflecting disciplined execution and operational excellence," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer. "The pending acquisition of First Savings Financial Group marks a strategic expansion into Southern Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area, adding approximately $2.4 billion in assets and enhancing our ability to serve Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan while delivering sustainable long-term growth."

Third Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation") reported third quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $56.3 million compared to $48.7 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.98 compared to $0.84 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 for the third quarter 2025 totaled $0.99, up from $0.95 in the prior year period. Third quarter 2025 results included $0.9 million in pre-tax acquisition-related and other non-core expenses, while the third quarter 2024 included a $9.1 million pre-tax loss related to the repositioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

On September 25, 2025, the Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire First Savings Financial Group, Inc., (“First Savings”), in an all-stock transaction that was valued at approximately $241.3 million on the day of announcement. Headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, First Savings operates 16 banking center locations in southern Indiana. First Savings had total assets of $2.4 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion, and total deposits of $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Total assets of the Corporation equaled $18.8 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.6 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $926.9 million, or 7.3%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $288.8 million, or 8.7% annualized, with growth primarily in Commercial & Industrial loans.

Investments, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $279.8 million, or 7.6%, during the last twelve months and increased $1.4 million on a linked quarter basis. The modest increase during the quarter was due to an increase in the securities portfolio valuation offset by principal paydowns and maturities.

Total deposits equaled $14.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $504.9 million, or 3.5%, over the past twelve months. On a linked quarter basis, deposits increased $72.4 million, or 2.0% annualized. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 91.6% at period end from 90.1% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $194.5 million as of quarter-end, or 1.43% of total loans, a decrease of $0.8 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million and provision for credit losses of $4.3 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $18.0 million and remained unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36% for the third quarter of 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, reflecting continued strong credit performance.

Net interest income, totaling $133.7 million for the quarter, increased $0.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to prior quarter and increased $2.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.24%, a decrease of one basis point compared to prior quarter, and an increase of one basis point compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income totaled $32.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.2 million, or 3.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of $7.6 million, or 30.6%, from the third quarter of 2024. The increase over second quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by the recording of a $0.9 million negative valuation adjustment to a CRA investment in the second quarter. Customer related fees were stable on a linked quarter basis. The increase from the third quarter of 2024 was driven by realized losses of $9.1 million on sales of available for sale securities recorded in the third quarter of the prior year.

Noninterest expense totaled $96.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase was driven by higher salaries and incentives and $0.6 million of severance.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.04%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.34%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.18%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s robust capital position.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing and benefits of the proposed merger between First Merchants and First Savings, including future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, and accretion/dilution to reported earnings that may be realized from the proposed merger, as well as other statements of expectations regarding the proposed merger, and other statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits, whether with respect to the proposed merger or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the risk that the businesses of First Merchants and First Savings will not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the proposed merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the proposed merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the proposed merger; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals or the approval of First Savings’ common shareholders, and the ability to complete the proposed merger on the expected timeframe; possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit-worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with First Merchants’ business; the impacts of epidemics, pandemics or other infectious disease outbreaks; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the SEC. Neither First Merchants nor First Savings undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this news release. In addition, the companies’ respective past results of operations do not necessarily indicate their anticipated future results, whether or not the proposed merger is completed.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 88,079 $ 84,719 Interest-bearing deposits 168,706 359,126 Investment securities available for sale 1,386,903 1,553,496 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,995,488 2,108,649 Loans held for sale 23,190 40,652 Loans 13,591,174 12,646,808 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (194,468 ) (187,828 ) Net loans 13,396,706 12,458,980 Premises and equipment 121,771 129,582 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,264 41,716 Interest receivable 89,102 92,055 Goodwill 712,002 712,002 Other intangibles 15,298 21,599 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,583 304,613 Other real estate owned 1,270 5,247 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 89,758 86,732 Other assets 369,509 348,384 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,811,629 $ 18,347,552 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,100,570 $ 2,334,197 Interest-bearing 12,769,409 12,030,903 Total Deposits 14,869,979 14,365,100 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 199,370 30,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 122,226 124,894 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 798,626 832,629 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 57,632 93,562 Total Borrowings 1,177,854 1,081,085 Deposits and other liabilities held for sale — 288,476 Interest payable 18,240 18,089 Other liabilities 333,154 292,429 Total Liabilities 16,399,227 16,045,179 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $0.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 57,192,497 and 58,117,115 shares 7,149 7,265 Additional paid-in capital 1,158,026 1,192,683 Retained earnings 1,377,966 1,229,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (155,864 ) (151,825 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,412,402 2,302,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,811,629 $ 18,347,552





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, September 30, 2025

2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 200,406 $ 206,680 $ 583,307 $ 606,116 Tax-exempt 11,173 8,622 32,510 25,242 Investment securities: Taxable 8,288 9,263 24,926 27,062 Tax-exempt 12,460 13,509 37,493 40,733 Deposits with financial institutions 1,676 2,154 5,940 11,642 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,092 855 3,172 2,569 Total Interest Income 235,095 241,083 687,348 713,364 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 90,821 98,856 255,609 296,292 Federal funds purchased 224 329 2,001 455 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 654 700 2,059 2,377 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,638 8,544 27,716 21,715 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,093 1,544 3,014 5,781 Total Interest Expense 101,430 109,973 290,399 326,620 NET INTEREST INCOME 133,665 131,110 396,949 386,744 Provision for credit losses 4,300 5,000 14,100 31,500 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 129,365 126,110 382,849 355,244 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,921 8,361 25,559 24,482 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,842 8,525 26,317 25,550 Card payment fees 5,007 5,121 14,465 14,360 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 4,983 6,764 15,854 15,159 Derivative hedge fees 1,097 736 2,332 1,488 Other customer fees 414 344 1,230 1,231 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,667 2,755 5,759 6,276 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — (9,114 ) (8 ) (9,165 ) Other income 1,546 1,374 2,320 3,457 Total Noninterest Income 32,477 24,866 93,828 82,838 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 57,317 55,223 166,826 165,730 Net occupancy 7,057 6,994 21,118 21,052 Equipment 6,998 6,949 20,933 19,774 Marketing 2,120 1,836 5,470 4,807 Outside data processing fees 6,943 7,150 19,979 21,111 Printing and office supplies 311 378 930 1,085 Intangible asset amortization 1,499 1,772 4,530 5,500 FDIC assessments 3,526 3,720 10,726 11,285 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 121 942 750 1,849 Professional and other outside services 3,718 3,035 10,720 10,809 Other expenses 6,951 6,630 21,079 19,975 Total Noninterest Expenses 96,561 94,629 283,061 282,977 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,281 56,347 193,616 155,105 Income tax expense 8,516 7,160 24,680 18,052 NET INCOME 56,765 49,187 168,936 137,053 Preferred stock dividends 468 468 1,406 1,406 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 56,297 $ 48,719 $ 167,530 $ 135,647 PER SHARE DATA: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.84 $ 2.91 $ 2.32 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.84 $ 2.90 $ 2.31 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 1.07 $ 1.04 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 29.08 $ 26.64 $ 29.08 $ 26.64 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,448 58,289 57,817 58,629





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 5,148 $ 6,709 $ 12,389 $ 48,606 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,637,581 $ 18,360,580 $ 18,497,118 $ 18,374,370 Total Loans 13,402,379 12,680,166 13,186,843 12,592,907 Total Earning Assets 17,282,901 16,990,358 17,135,301 17,042,540 Total Deposits 14,907,861 14,702,454 14,654,894 14,826,056 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,367,971 2,251,547 2,349,718 2,232,419 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.22 % 1.07 % 1.22 % 0.99 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.51 8.66 9.51 8.10 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.21 13.39 14.27 12.64 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.73 92.54 92.64 92.75 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.43 1.48 1.43 1.48 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15 0.21 0.13 0.51 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.71 12.26 12.70 12.15 Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.58 5.82 5.49 5.72 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.34 2.59 2.26 2.56 Net Interest Margin FTE 3.24 3.23 3.23 3.16 Efficiency Ratio 55.09 53.76 54.54 55.54





ASSET QUALITY (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Nonaccrual Loans $ 65,740 $ 67,358 $ 81,922 $ 73,773 $ 59,088 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 1,270 177 4,966 4,948 5,247 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 67,010 67,535 86,888 78,721 64,335 90+ Days Delinquent 1,925 4,443 4,280 5,902 14,105 NPAs & 90+ Days Delinquent $ 68,935 $ 71,978 $ 91,168 $ 84,623 $ 78,440 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 194,468 $ 195,316 $ 192,031 $ 192,757 $ 187,828 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 5,148 2,315 4,926 771 6,709 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.35 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.49 % 0.46 % 0.43 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.61 % 0.51 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.43 % 1.47 % 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.48 % Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15 % 0.07 % 0.15 % 0.02 % 0.21 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 88,079 $ 81,567 $ 86,113 $ 87,616 $ 84,719 Interest-bearing deposits 168,706 223,343 331,534 298,891 359,126 Investment securities available for sale 1,386,903 1,358,130 1,378,489 1,386,475 1,553,496 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,995,488 2,022,826 2,048,632 2,074,220 2,108,649 Loans held for sale 23,190 28,783 23,004 18,663 40,652 Loans 13,591,174 13,296,759 13,004,905 12,854,359 12,646,808 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (194,468 ) (195,316 ) (192,031 ) (192,757 ) (187,828 ) Net loans 13,396,706 13,101,443 12,812,874 12,661,602 12,458,980 Premises and equipment 121,771 122,808 128,749 129,743 129,582 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,264 47,290 45,006 41,690 41,716 Interest receivable 89,102 93,258 88,352 91,829 92,055 Goodwill 712,002 712,002 712,002 712,002 712,002 Other intangibles 15,298 16,797 18,302 19,828 21,599 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,583 305,695 304,918 304,906 304,613 Other real estate owned 1,270 177 4,966 4,948 5,247 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 89,758 97,749 87,665 92,387 86,732 Other assets 369,509 380,909 369,181 387,169 348,384 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,811,629 $ 18,592,777 $ 18,439,787 $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,100,570 $ 2,197,416 $ 2,185,057 $ 2,325,579 $ 2,334,197 Interest-bearing 12,769,409 12,600,162 12,276,921 12,196,047 12,030,903 Total Deposits 14,869,979 14,797,578 14,461,978 14,521,626 14,365,100 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 199,370 85,000 185,000 99,226 30,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 122,226 114,758 122,947 142,876 124,894 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 798,626 898,702 972,478 822,554 832,629 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 57,632 62,617 62,619 93,529 93,562 Total Borrowings 1,177,854 1,161,077 1,343,044 1,158,185 1,081,085 Deposits and other liabilities held for sale — — — — 288,476 Interest payable 18,240 16,174 13,304 16,102 18,089 Other liabilities 333,154 269,996 289,247 311,073 292,429 Total Liabilities 16,399,227 16,244,825 16,107,573 16,006,986 16,045,179 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $0.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,149 7,159 7,226 7,247 7,265 Additional paid-in capital 1,158,026 1,163,170 1,183,263 1,188,768 1,192,683 Retained earnings 1,377,966 1,342,473 1,306,911 1,272,528 1,229,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (155,864 ) (189,975 ) (190,311 ) (188,685 ) (151,825 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,412,402 2,347,952 2,332,214 2,304,983 2,302,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,811,629 $ 18,592,777 $ 18,439,787 $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 200,406 $ 195,173 $ 187,728 $ 197,536 $ 206,680 Tax-exempt 11,173 10,805 10,532 9,020 8,622 Investment securities: Taxable 8,288 8,266 8,372 9,024 9,263 Tax-exempt 12,460 12,516 12,517 12,754 13,509 Deposits with financial institutions 1,676 1,892 2,372 5,350 2,154 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,092 1,083 997 958 855 Total Interest Income 235,095 229,735 222,518 234,642 241,083 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 90,821 84,241 80,547 89,835 98,856 Federal funds purchased 224 965 812 26 329 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 654 663 742 680 700 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,638 9,714 9,364 8,171 8,544 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,093 1,138 783 1,560 1,544 Total Interest Expense 101,430 96,721 92,248 100,272 109,973 NET INTEREST INCOME 133,665 133,014 130,270 134,370 131,110 Provision for credit losses 4,300 5,600 4,200 4,200 5,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 129,365 127,414 126,070 130,170 126,110 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,921 8,566 8,072 8,124 8,361 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,842 8,831 8,644 8,665 8,525 Card payment fees 5,007 4,932 4,526 4,957 5,121 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 4,983 5,849 5,022 5,681 6,764 Derivative hedge fees 1,097 831 404 1,594 736 Other customer fees 414 401 415 316 344 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,667 1,913 2,179 2,188 2,755 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — (1 ) (7 ) (11,592 ) (9,114 ) Gain on branch sale — — — 19,983 — Other income (loss) 1,546 (19 ) 793 2,826 1,374 Total Noninterest Income 32,477 31,303 30,048 42,742 24,866 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 57,317 54,527 54,982 55,437 55,223 Net occupancy 7,057 6,845 7,216 7,335 6,994 Equipment 6,998 6,927 7,008 7,028 6,949 Marketing 2,120 1,997 1,353 2,582 1,836 Outside data processing fees 6,943 7,107 5,929 6,029 7,150 Printing and office supplies 311 272 347 377 378 Intangible asset amortization 1,499 1,505 1,526 1,771 1,772 FDIC assessments 3,526 3,552 3,648 3,744 3,720 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 121 29 600 227 942 Professional and other outside services 3,718 3,741 3,261 3,777 3,035 Other expenses 6,951 7,096 7,032 7,982 6,630 Total Noninterest Expenses 96,561 93,598 92,902 96,289 94,629 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,281 65,119 63,216 76,623 56,347 Income tax expense 8,516 8,287 7,877 12,274 7,160 NET INCOME 56,765 56,832 55,339 64,349 49,187 Preferred stock dividends 468 469 469 469 468 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 56,297 $ 56,363 $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 PER SHARE DATA: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 29.08 $ 27.90 $ 27.34 $ 26.78 $ 26.64 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,448 57,773 58,242 58,247 58,289 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.39 % 1.07 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.51 9.63 9.38 11.05 8.66 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.21 14.49 14.12 16.75 13.39 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.73 92.71 92.47 92.48 92.54 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.43 1.47 1.47 1.50 1.48 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15 0.07 0.15 0.02 0.21 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.71 12.64 12.76 12.51 12.26 Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.58 5.50 5.39 5.63 5.82 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.34 2.25 2.17 2.35 2.59 Net Interest Margin FTE 3.24 3.25 3.22 3.28 3.23 Efficiency Ratio 55.09 53.99 54.54 48.48 53.76





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,604,895 $ 4,440,924 $ 4,306,597 $ 4,114,292 $ 4,041,217 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 275,817 265,172 243,864 256,312 238,743 Real estate loans: Construction 789,021 836,033 793,175 792,144 814,704 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,304,889 2,171,092 2,177,869 2,274,016 2,251,351 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,232,117 1,226,797 1,214,739 1,157,944 1,152,751 Residential 2,412,783 2,397,094 2,389,852 2,374,729 2,366,943 Home equity 687,021 673,961 650,499 659,811 641,188 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 138,703 141,045 140,954 166,028 158,480 Public finance and other commercial loans 1,145,928 1,144,641 1,087,356 1,059,083 981,431 Loans 13,591,174 13,296,759 13,004,905 12,854,359 12,646,808 Allowance for credit losses - loans (194,468 ) (195,316 ) (192,031 ) (192,757 ) (187,828 ) NET LOANS $ 13,396,706 $ 13,101,443 $ 12,812,874 $ 12,661,602 $ 12,458,980





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Demand deposits $ 7,645,698 $ 7,798,695 $ 7,786,554 $ 7,980,061 $ 7,678,510 Savings deposits 5,164,707 4,984,659 4,791,874 4,522,758 4,302,236 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less 627,828 617,857 625,203 692,068 802,949 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 910,337 891,139 896,143 1,043,068 1,277,833 Brokered certificates of deposits1 521,409 505,228 362,204 283,671 303,572 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,869,979 $ 14,797,578 $ 14,461,978 $ 14,521,626 $ 14,365,100

1 - Total brokered deposits of $1.3 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $521.4 million at September 30, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars In Thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 229,271 $ 1,676 2.92 % $ 252,113 $ 2,154 3.42 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,278 1,092 9.24 41,730 855 8.20 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,567,594 8,288 2.11 1,789,526 9,263 2.07 Tax-exempt (2) 2,036,379 15,772 3.10 2,226,823 17,100 3.07 Total Investment Securities 3,603,973 24,060 2.67 4,016,349 26,363 2.63 Loans held for sale 26,165 401 6.13 31,991 483 6.04 Loans: (3) Commercial 9,165,241 158,469 6.92 8,699,733 164,922 7.58 Real estate mortgage 2,217,524 25,676 4.63 2,183,095 24,333 4.46 HELOC and installment 851,239 15,860 7.45 832,222 16,942 8.14 Tax-exempt (2) 1,142,210 14,070 4.93 933,125 10,914 4.68 Total Loans 13,402,379 214,476 6.40 12,680,166 217,594 6.86 Total Earning Assets 17,282,901 241,304 5.58 % 16,990,358 246,966 5.82 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,354,680 1,370,222 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,637,581 $ 18,360,580 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,600,373 $ 37,463 2.68 % $ 5,455,298 $ 40,450 2.97 % Money market deposits 3,843,537 31,709 3.30 2,974,188 25,950 3.49 Savings deposits 1,269,539 2,605 0.82 1,425,047 4,208 1.18 Certificates and other time deposits 2,036,704 19,044 3.74 2,499,655 28,248 4.52 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,750,153 90,821 2.85 12,354,188 98,856 3.20 Borrowings 1,072,145 10,609 3.96 1,071,440 11,117 4.15 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,822,298 101,430 2.94 13,425,628 109,973 3.28 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,157,708 2,348,266 Other liabilities 289,604 335,139 Total Liabilities 16,269,610 16,109,033 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,367,971 2,251,547 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,637,581 $ 18,360,580 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 139,874 $ 136,993 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.64 % 2.54 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.58 % 5.82 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.34 % 2.59 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.24 % 3.23 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $6,209 and $5,883 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars In Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 258,396 $ 5,940 3.07 % $ 383,007 $ 11,642 4.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,964 3,172 9.20 41,748 2,569 8.20 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,602,343 24,926 2.07 1,787,119 27,062 2.02 Tax-exempt (2) 2,041,755 47,459 3.10 2,237,759 51,561 3.07 Total Investment Securities 3,644,098 72,385 2.65 4,024,878 78,623 2.60 Loans held for sale 24,175 1,109 6.12 27,735 1,242 5.97 Loans: (3) Commercial 8,982,171 460,349 6.83 8,659,088 484,979 7.47 Real estate mortgage 2,203,263 75,184 4.55 2,159,738 70,489 4.35 HELOC and installment 838,420 46,665 7.42 825,060 49,406 7.98 Tax-exempt (2) 1,138,814 41,079 4.81 921,286 31,952 4.62 Total Loans 13,186,843 624,386 6.31 12,592,907 638,068 6.76 Total Earning Assets 17,135,301 705,883 5.49 % 17,042,540 730,902 5.72 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,361,817 1,331,830 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,497,118 $ 18,374,370 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,556,274 $ 107,372 2.58 % $ 5,487,106 $ 120,935 2.94 % Money market deposits 3,633,314 86,375 3.17 3,018,526 80,563 3.56 Savings deposits 1,283,856 7,563 0.79 1,497,620 11,485 1.02 Certificates and other time deposits 1,996,406 54,299 3.63 2,447,684 83,309 4.54 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,469,850 255,609 2.73 12,450,936 296,292 3.17 Borrowings 1,194,498 34,790 3.88 990,022 30,328 4.08 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,664,348 290,399 2.83 13,440,958 326,620 3.24 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,185,044 2,375,120 Other liabilities 298,008 325,873 Total Liabilities 16,147,400 16,141,951 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,349,718 2,232,419 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,497,118 $ 18,374,370 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 415,484 $ 404,282 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 2.66 % 2.48 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.49 % 5.72 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.26 % 2.56 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.23 % 3.16 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $18,535 and $17,538 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.

(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 56,297 $ 56,363 $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 167,530 $ 135,647 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — 1 7 11,592 9,114 8 9,165 Gain on branch sale — — — (19,983 ) — — — Acquisition-related expenses 276 — — — — 276 — Non-core expenses1,2,3 633 — — 762 — 633 3,481 Tax on adjustments (220 ) — (2 ) 1,851 (2,220 ) (222 ) (3,081 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 56,986 $ 56,364 $ 54,875 $ 58,102 $ 55,613 $ 168,225 $ 145,212 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,448 57,773 58,242 58,247 58,289 57,817 58,629 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 2.90 $ 2.31 Adjustments: Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities — — — 0.20 0.15 — 0.16 Gain on branch sale — — — (0.34 ) — — — Acquisition-related expenses — — — — — — — Non-core expenses1,2,3 0.01 — — 0.01 — 0.01 0.06 Tax on adjustments — — — 0.03 (0.04 ) — (0.05 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.99 $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 2.91 $ 2.48

1 - Non-core expenses in the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs.

2 - Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.

3 - Non-core expenses in the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 133,665 $ 133,014 $ 130,270 $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 396,949 $ 386,744 Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 6,209 6,199 6,127 5,788 5,883 18,535 17,538 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 139,874 $ 139,213 $ 136,397 $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 415,484 $ 404,282 Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 17,282,901 $ 17,158,984 $ 16,960,475 $ 17,089,198 $ 16,990,358 $ 17,135,301 $ 17,042,540 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.07 % 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.09 % 3.03 % FTE Adjustment 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.24 % 3.25 % 3.22 % 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.23 % 3.16 %





RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,367,971 $ 2,340,010 $ 2,340,874 $ 2,312,270 $ 2,251,547 $ 2,349,718 $ 2,232,419 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (724,619 ) (725,813 ) (726,917 ) (728,218 ) (729,581 ) (725,775 ) (730,993 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,618,227 $ 1,589,072 $ 1,588,832 $ 1,558,927 $ 1,496,841 $ 1,598,818 $ 1,476,301 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 56,297 $ 56,363 $ 54,870 $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 167,530 $ 135,647 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,185 1,188 1,206 1,399 1,399 3,579 4,345 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 57,482 $ 57,551 $ 56,076 $ 65,279 $ 50,118 $ 171,109 $ 139,992 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 14.21 % 14.49 % 14.12 % 16.75 % 13.39 % 14.27 % 12.64 %





EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Noninterest Expense (GAAP) $ 96,561 $ 93,598 $ 92,902 $ 96,289 $ 94,629 $ 283,061 $ 282,977 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (1,499 ) (1,505 ) (1,526 ) (1,771 ) (1,772 ) (4,530 ) (5,500 ) Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (121 ) (29 ) (600 ) (227 ) (942 ) (750 ) (1,849 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 94,941 $ 92,064 $ 90,776 $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 277,781 $ 275,628 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 133,665 $ 133,014 $ 130,270 $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 396,949 $ 386,744 Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 6,209 6,199 6,127 5,788 5,883 18,535 17,538 Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) $ 139,874 $ 139,213 $ 136,397 $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 415,484 $ 404,282 Noninterest Income (GAAP) $ 32,477 $ 31,303 $ 30,048 $ 42,742 $ 24,866 $ 93,828 $ 82,838 Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses — 1 7 11,592 9,114 8 9,165 Adjusted Noninterest Income (Non-GAAP) $ 32,477 $ 31,304 $ 30,055 $ 54,334 $ 33,980 $ 93,836 $ 92,003 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 172,351 $ 170,517 $ 166,452 $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 509,320 $ 496,285 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 55.09 % 53.99 % 54.54 % 48.48 % 53.76 % 54.54 % 55.54 % Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 94,941 $ 92,064 $ 90,776 $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 277,781 $ 275,628 Less: Acquisition-related Expenses (276 ) — — — — (276 ) — Less: Non-core Expenses1,2,3 (633 ) — — (762 ) — (633 ) (3,481 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 94,032 $ 92,064 $ 90,776 $ 93,529 $ 91,915 $ 276,872 $ 272,147 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 172,351 $ 170,517 $ 166,452 $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 509,320 $ 496,285 Less: Gain on Branch Sale — — — (19,983 ) — — — Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP) $ 172,351 $ 170,517 $ 166,452 $ 174,509 $ 170,973 $ 509,320 $ 496,285 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 54.56 % 53.99 % 54.54 % 53.60 % 53.76 % 54.36 % 54.84 %

1 - Non-core expenses in the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs.

2 - Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.

3 - Non-core expenses in the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

