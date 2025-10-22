First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) (the "Corporation")

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $56.3 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.98 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $48.7 million and $0.84 in the third quarter of 2024, and $56.4 million and $0.98 in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.34% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio of 9.18%.
  • Repurchased 939,271 shares totaling $36.5 million year-to-date; repurchased 162,474 shares totaling $6.5 million during the third quarter.
  • Total loans grew $288.8 million, or 8.7% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $926.9 million, or 7.3%, during the last twelve months.
  • Total deposits increased $72.4 million, or 2.0% annualized, on a linked quarter basis.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 36 basis points and flat compared to prior quarter.
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 55.09% for the quarter or 54.56%1 excluding $0.9 million of non-core charges incurred during the quarter.
  • Announced the acquisition of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. on September 25, 2025, adding approximately $2.4 billion in assets and expanding the Corporation's presence into Southern Indiana and the Louisville MSA.

"Our strong year-to-date balance sheet and earnings performance underscore the strength and resilience of our business model. Our return on assets, return on tangible capital, and efficiency ratio are in the top-quartile relative to our peers, reflecting disciplined execution and operational excellence," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer. "The pending acquisition of First Savings Financial Group marks a strategic expansion into Southern Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area, adding approximately $2.4 billion in assets and enhancing our ability to serve Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan while delivering sustainable long-term growth."

Third Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation") reported third quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $56.3 million compared to $48.7 million during the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.98 compared to $0.84 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share1 for the third quarter 2025 totaled $0.99, up from $0.95 in the prior year period. Third quarter 2025 results included $0.9 million in pre-tax acquisition-related and other non-core expenses, while the third quarter 2024 included a $9.1 million pre-tax loss related to the repositioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

On September 25, 2025, the Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire First Savings Financial Group, Inc., (“First Savings”), in an all-stock transaction that was valued at approximately $241.3 million on the day of announcement. Headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, First Savings operates 16 banking center locations in southern Indiana. First Savings had total assets of $2.4 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion, and total deposits of $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Total assets of the Corporation equaled $18.8 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $13.6 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $926.9 million, or 7.3%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $288.8 million, or 8.7% annualized, with growth primarily in Commercial & Industrial loans.

Investments, totaling $3.4 billion, decreased $279.8 million, or 7.6%, during the last twelve months and increased $1.4 million on a linked quarter basis. The modest increase during the quarter was due to an increase in the securities portfolio valuation offset by principal paydowns and maturities.  

Total deposits equaled $14.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $504.9 million, or 3.5%, over the past twelve months. On a linked quarter basis, deposits increased $72.4 million, or 2.0% annualized. The loan to deposit ratio increased to 91.6% at period end from 90.1% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $194.5 million as of quarter-end, or 1.43% of total loans, a decrease of $0.8 million from prior quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million and provision for credit losses of $4.3 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $18.0 million and remained unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36% for the third quarter of 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, reflecting continued strong credit performance.

Net interest income, totaling $133.7 million for the quarter, increased $0.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to prior quarter and increased $2.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.24%, a decrease of one basis point compared to prior quarter, and an increase of one basis point compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income totaled $32.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.2 million, or 3.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of $7.6 million, or 30.6%, from the third quarter of 2024. The increase over second quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by the recording of a $0.9 million negative valuation adjustment to a CRA investment in the second quarter. Customer related fees were stable on a linked quarter basis. The increase from the third quarter of 2024 was driven by realized losses of $9.1 million on sales of available for sale securities recorded in the third quarter of the prior year.

Noninterest expense totaled $96.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase was driven by higher salaries and incentives and $0.6 million of severance.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.04%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.34%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.18%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s robust capital position.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a third quarter earnings conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf471933f076b43ed86fc41e507892de6)

To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b8bccx5o) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until October 23, 2026.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing and benefits of the proposed merger between First Merchants and First Savings, including future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, and accretion/dilution to reported earnings that may be realized from the proposed merger, as well as other statements of expectations regarding the proposed merger, and other statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits, whether with respect to the proposed merger or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the risk that the businesses of First Merchants and First Savings will not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the proposed merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the proposed merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the proposed merger; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals or the approval of First Savings’ common shareholders, and the ability to complete the proposed merger on the expected timeframe; possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit-worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with First Merchants’ business; the impacts of epidemics, pandemics or other infectious disease outbreaks; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the SEC. Neither First Merchants nor First Savings undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this news release. In addition, the companies’ respective past results of operations do not necessarily indicate their anticipated future results, whether or not the proposed merger is completed.

    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)September 30,
  2025   2024 
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$88,079  $84,719 
Interest-bearing deposits 168,706   359,126 
Investment securities available for sale 1,386,903   1,553,496 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,995,488   2,108,649 
Loans held for sale 23,190   40,652 
Loans 13,591,174   12,646,808 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (194,468)  (187,828)
Net loans 13,396,706   12,458,980 
Premises and equipment 121,771   129,582 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,264   41,716 
Interest receivable 89,102   92,055 
Goodwill 712,002   712,002 
Other intangibles 15,298   21,599 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,583   304,613 
Other real estate owned 1,270   5,247 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 89,758   86,732 
Other assets 369,509   348,384 
TOTAL ASSETS$18,811,629  $18,347,552 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$2,100,570  $2,334,197 
Interest-bearing 12,769,409   12,030,903 
Total Deposits 14,869,979   14,365,100 
Borrowings:   
Federal funds purchased 199,370   30,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 122,226   124,894 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 798,626   832,629 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 57,632   93,562 
Total Borrowings 1,177,854   1,081,085 
Deposits and other liabilities held for sale    288,476 
Interest payable 18,240   18,089 
Other liabilities 333,154   292,429 
Total Liabilities 16,399,227   16,045,179 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:   
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:   
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 57,192,497 and 58,117,115 shares 7,149   7,265 
Additional paid-in capital 1,158,026   1,192,683 
Retained earnings 1,377,966   1,229,125 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (155,864)  (151,825)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,412,402   2,302,373 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$18,811,629  $18,347,552 


    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)September 30, September 30,
 2025
  2024   2025   2024 
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans:       
  Taxable$200,406 $206,680  $583,307  $606,116 
  Tax-exempt 11,173  8,622   32,510   25,242 
Investment securities:       
  Taxable 8,288  9,263   24,926   27,062 
  Tax-exempt 12,460  13,509   37,493   40,733 
Deposits with financial institutions 1,676  2,154   5,940   11,642 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,092  855   3,172   2,569 
    Total Interest Income 235,095  241,083   687,348   713,364 
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits 90,821  98,856   255,609   296,292 
Federal funds purchased 224  329   2,001   455 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 654  700   2,059   2,377 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,638  8,544   27,716   21,715 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,093  1,544   3,014   5,781 
    Total Interest Expense 101,430  109,973   290,399   326,620 
NET INTEREST INCOME 133,665  131,110   396,949   386,744 
Provision for credit losses 4,300  5,000   14,100   31,500 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 129,365  126,110   382,849   355,244 
NONINTEREST INCOME       
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,921  8,361   25,559   24,482 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,842  8,525   26,317   25,550 
Card payment fees 5,007  5,121   14,465   14,360 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 4,983  6,764   15,854   15,159 
Derivative hedge fees 1,097  736   2,332   1,488 
Other customer fees 414  344   1,230   1,231 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,667  2,755   5,759   6,276 
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (9,114)  (8)  (9,165)
Other income 1,546  1,374   2,320   3,457 
    Total Noninterest Income 32,477  24,866   93,828   82,838 
NONINTEREST EXPENSES       
Salaries and employee benefits 57,317  55,223   166,826   165,730 
Net occupancy 7,057  6,994   21,118   21,052 
Equipment 6,998  6,949   20,933   19,774 
Marketing 2,120  1,836   5,470   4,807 
Outside data processing fees 6,943  7,150   19,979   21,111 
Printing and office supplies 311  378   930   1,085 
Intangible asset amortization 1,499  1,772   4,530   5,500 
FDIC assessments 3,526  3,720   10,726   11,285 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 121  942   750   1,849 
Professional and other outside services 3,718  3,035   10,720   10,809 
Other expenses 6,951  6,630   21,079   19,975 
    Total Noninterest Expenses 96,561  94,629   283,061   282,977 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,281  56,347   193,616   155,105 
Income tax expense 8,516  7,160   24,680   18,052 
NET INCOME 56,765  49,187   168,936   137,053 
Preferred stock dividends 468  468   1,406   1,406 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$56,297 $48,719  $167,530  $135,647 
        
PER SHARE DATA:       
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.98 $0.84  $2.91  $2.32 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.98 $0.84  $2.90  $2.31 
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.36 $0.35  $1.07  $1.04 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$29.08 $26.64  $29.08  $26.64 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,448  58,289   57,817   58,629 
               


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS       
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
NET CHARGE-OFFS$5,148  $6,709  $12,389  $48,606 
        
AVERAGE BALANCES:       
Total Assets$18,637,581  $18,360,580  $18,497,118  $18,374,370 
Total Loans 13,402,379   12,680,166   13,186,843   12,592,907 
Total Earning Assets 17,282,901   16,990,358   17,135,301   17,042,540 
Total Deposits 14,907,861   14,702,454   14,654,894   14,826,056 
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,367,971   2,251,547   2,349,718   2,232,419 
        
FINANCIAL RATIOS:       
Return on Average Assets 1.22%  1.07%  1.22%  0.99%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.51   8.66   9.51   8.10 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.21   13.39   14.27   12.64 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.73   92.54   92.64   92.75 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.43   1.48   1.43   1.48 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15   0.21   0.13   0.51 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.71   12.26   12.70   12.15 
Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.58   5.82   5.49   5.72 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.34   2.59   2.26   2.56 
Net Interest Margin FTE 3.24   3.23   3.23   3.16 
Efficiency Ratio 55.09   53.76   54.54   55.54 


          
ASSET QUALITY         
(Dollars In Thousands)September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Nonaccrual Loans$65,740  $67,358  $81,922  $73,773  $59,088 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 1,270   177   4,966   4,948   5,247 
Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 67,010   67,535   86,888   78,721   64,335 
90+ Days Delinquent 1,925   4,443   4,280   5,902   14,105 
NPAs & 90+ Days Delinquent$68,935  $71,978  $91,168  $84,623  $78,440 
          
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans$194,468  $195,316  $192,031  $192,757  $187,828 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 5,148   2,315   4,926   771   6,709 
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.36%  0.36%  0.47%  0.43%  0.35%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.37%  0.39%  0.49%  0.46%  0.43%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.49%  0.51%  0.67%  0.61%  0.51%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.43%  1.47%  1.47%  1.50%  1.48%
Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15%  0.07%  0.15%  0.02%  0.21%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$88,079  $81,567  $86,113  $87,616  $84,719 
Interest-bearing deposits 168,706   223,343   331,534   298,891   359,126 
Investment securities available for sale 1,386,903   1,358,130   1,378,489   1,386,475   1,553,496 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,995,488   2,022,826   2,048,632   2,074,220   2,108,649 
Loans held for sale 23,190   28,783   23,004   18,663   40,652 
Loans 13,591,174   13,296,759   13,004,905   12,854,359   12,646,808 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (194,468)  (195,316)  (192,031)  (192,757)  (187,828)
Net loans 13,396,706   13,101,443   12,812,874   12,661,602   12,458,980 
Premises and equipment 121,771   122,808   128,749   129,743   129,582 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,264   47,290   45,006   41,690   41,716 
Interest receivable 89,102   93,258   88,352   91,829   92,055 
Goodwill 712,002   712,002   712,002   712,002   712,002 
Other intangibles 15,298   16,797   18,302   19,828   21,599 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,583   305,695   304,918   304,906   304,613 
Other real estate owned 1,270   177   4,966   4,948   5,247 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 89,758   97,749   87,665   92,387   86,732 
Other assets 369,509   380,909   369,181   387,169   348,384 
TOTAL ASSETS$18,811,629  $18,592,777  $18,439,787  $18,311,969  $18,347,552 
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$2,100,570  $2,197,416  $2,185,057  $2,325,579  $2,334,197 
Interest-bearing 12,769,409   12,600,162   12,276,921   12,196,047   12,030,903 
Total Deposits 14,869,979   14,797,578   14,461,978   14,521,626   14,365,100 
Borrowings:         
Federal funds purchased 199,370   85,000   185,000   99,226   30,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 122,226   114,758   122,947   142,876   124,894 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 798,626   898,702   972,478   822,554   832,629 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 57,632   62,617   62,619   93,529   93,562 
Total Borrowings 1,177,854   1,161,077   1,343,044   1,158,185   1,081,085 
Deposits and other liabilities held for sale             288,476 
Interest payable 18,240   16,174   13,304   16,102   18,089 
Other liabilities 333,154   269,996   289,247   311,073   292,429 
Total Liabilities 16,399,227   16,244,825   16,107,573   16,006,986   16,045,179 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125   125   125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:         
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:         
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,149   7,159   7,226   7,247   7,265 
Additional paid-in capital 1,158,026   1,163,170   1,183,263   1,188,768   1,192,683 
Retained earnings 1,377,966   1,342,473   1,306,911   1,272,528   1,229,125 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (155,864)  (189,975)  (190,311)  (188,685)  (151,825)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,412,402   2,347,952   2,332,214   2,304,983   2,302,373 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$18,811,629  $18,592,777  $18,439,787  $18,311,969  $18,347,552 
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans:         
  Taxable$200,406  $195,173  $187,728  $197,536  $206,680 
  Tax-exempt 11,173   10,805   10,532   9,020   8,622 
Investment securities:         
  Taxable 8,288   8,266   8,372   9,024   9,263 
  Tax-exempt 12,460   12,516   12,517   12,754   13,509 
Deposits with financial institutions 1,676   1,892   2,372   5,350   2,154 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,092   1,083   997   958   855 
    Total Interest Income 235,095   229,735   222,518   234,642   241,083 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 90,821   84,241   80,547   89,835   98,856 
Federal funds purchased 224   965   812   26   329 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 654   663   742   680   700 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,638   9,714   9,364   8,171   8,544 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,093   1,138   783   1,560   1,544 
    Total Interest Expense 101,430   96,721   92,248   100,272   109,973 
NET INTEREST INCOME 133,665   133,014   130,270   134,370   131,110 
Provision for credit losses 4,300   5,600   4,200   4,200   5,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 129,365   127,414   126,070   130,170   126,110 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,921   8,566   8,072   8,124   8,361 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,842   8,831   8,644   8,665   8,525 
Card payment fees 5,007   4,932   4,526   4,957   5,121 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 4,983   5,849   5,022   5,681   6,764 
Derivative hedge fees 1,097   831   404   1,594   736 
Other customer fees 414   401   415   316   344 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,667   1,913   2,179   2,188   2,755 
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities    (1)  (7)  (11,592)  (9,114)
Gain on branch sale          19,983    
Other income (loss) 1,546   (19)  793   2,826   1,374 
    Total Noninterest Income 32,477   31,303   30,048   42,742   24,866 
NONINTEREST EXPENSES         
Salaries and employee benefits 57,317   54,527   54,982   55,437   55,223 
Net occupancy 7,057   6,845   7,216   7,335   6,994 
Equipment 6,998   6,927   7,008   7,028   6,949 
Marketing 2,120   1,997   1,353   2,582   1,836 
Outside data processing fees 6,943   7,107   5,929   6,029   7,150 
Printing and office supplies 311   272   347   377   378 
Intangible asset amortization 1,499   1,505   1,526   1,771   1,772 
FDIC assessments 3,526   3,552   3,648   3,744   3,720 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 121   29   600   227   942 
Professional and other outside services 3,718   3,741   3,261   3,777   3,035 
Other expenses 6,951   7,096   7,032   7,982   6,630 
    Total Noninterest Expenses 96,561   93,598   92,902   96,289   94,629 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,281   65,119   63,216   76,623   56,347 
Income tax expense 8,516   8,287   7,877   12,274   7,160 
NET INCOME 56,765   56,832   55,339   64,349   49,187 
Preferred stock dividends 468   469   469   469   468 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$56,297  $56,363  $54,870  $63,880  $48,719 
PER SHARE DATA:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.98  $0.98  $0.95  $1.10  $0.84 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.98  $0.98  $0.94  $1.10  $0.84 
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.36  $0.36  $0.35  $0.35  $0.35 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$29.08  $27.90  $27.34  $26.78  $26.64 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,448   57,773   58,242   58,247   58,289 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets 1.22%  1.23%  1.21%  1.39%  1.07%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 9.51   9.63   9.38   11.05   8.66 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 14.21   14.49   14.12   16.75   13.39 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.73   92.71   92.47   92.48   92.54 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.43   1.47   1.47   1.50   1.48 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.15   0.07   0.15   0.02   0.21 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.71   12.64   12.76   12.51   12.26 
Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.58   5.50   5.39   5.63   5.82 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.34   2.25   2.17   2.35   2.59 
Net Interest Margin FTE 3.24   3.25   3.22   3.28   3.23 
Efficiency Ratio 55.09   53.99   54.54   48.48   53.76 


LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Commercial and industrial loans$4,604,895  $4,440,924  $4,306,597  $4,114,292  $4,041,217 
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 275,817   265,172   243,864   256,312   238,743 
Real estate loans:         
Construction 789,021   836,033   793,175   792,144   814,704 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,304,889   2,171,092   2,177,869   2,274,016   2,251,351 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,232,117   1,226,797   1,214,739   1,157,944   1,152,751 
Residential 2,412,783   2,397,094   2,389,852   2,374,729   2,366,943 
Home equity 687,021   673,961   650,499   659,811   641,188 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 138,703   141,045   140,954   166,028   158,480 
Public finance and other commercial loans 1,145,928   1,144,641   1,087,356   1,059,083   981,431 
Loans 13,591,174   13,296,759   13,004,905   12,854,359   12,646,808 
Allowance for credit losses - loans (194,468)  (195,316)  (192,031)  (192,757)  (187,828)
    NET LOANS$13,396,706  $13,101,443  $12,812,874  $12,661,602  $12,458,980 


DEPOSITS         
(Dollars In Thousands)September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
Demand deposits$7,645,698 $7,798,695 $7,786,554 $7,980,061 $7,678,510
Savings deposits 5,164,707  4,984,659  4,791,874  4,522,758  4,302,236
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less 627,828  617,857  625,203  692,068  802,949
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 910,337  891,139  896,143  1,043,068  1,277,833
Brokered certificates of deposits1 521,409  505,228  362,204  283,671  303,572
    TOTAL DEPOSITS$14,869,979 $14,797,578 $14,461,978 $14,521,626 $14,365,100

1 - Total brokered deposits of $1.3 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $521.4 million at September 30, 2025.

       
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars In Thousands)
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest-bearing deposits$229,271 $1,676 2.92% $252,113 $2,154 3.42%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,278  1,092 9.24   41,730  855 8.20 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable 1,567,594  8,288 2.11   1,789,526  9,263 2.07 
Tax-exempt (2) 2,036,379  15,772 3.10   2,226,823  17,100 3.07 
    Total Investment Securities 3,603,973  24,060 2.67   4,016,349  26,363 2.63 
Loans held for sale 26,165  401 6.13   31,991  483 6.04 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial 9,165,241  158,469 6.92   8,699,733  164,922 7.58 
Real estate mortgage 2,217,524  25,676 4.63   2,183,095  24,333 4.46 
HELOC and installment 851,239  15,860 7.45   832,222  16,942 8.14 
Tax-exempt (2) 1,142,210  14,070 4.93   933,125  10,914 4.68 
    Total Loans 13,402,379  214,476 6.40   12,680,166  217,594 6.86 
    Total Earning Assets 17,282,901  241,304 5.58%  16,990,358  246,966 5.82%
    Total Non-Earning Assets 1,354,680      1,370,222    
    TOTAL ASSETS$18,637,581     $18,360,580    
LIABILITIES           
Interest-Bearing Deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,600,373 $37,463 2.68% $5,455,298 $40,450 2.97%
Money market deposits 3,843,537  31,709 3.30   2,974,188  25,950 3.49 
Savings deposits 1,269,539  2,605 0.82   1,425,047  4,208 1.18 
Certificates and other time deposits 2,036,704  19,044 3.74   2,499,655  28,248 4.52 
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,750,153  90,821 2.85   12,354,188  98,856 3.20 
Borrowings 1,072,145  10,609 3.96   1,071,440  11,117 4.15 
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,822,298  101,430 2.94   13,425,628  109,973 3.28 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,157,708      2,348,266    
Other liabilities 289,604      335,139    
    Total Liabilities 16,269,610      16,109,033    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,367,971      2,251,547    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$18,637,581     $18,360,580    
      Net Interest Income (FTE)  $139,874     $136,993  
      Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    2.64%     2.54%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    5.58%     5.82%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    2.34%     2.59%
    Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.24%     3.23%
            
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $6,209 and $5,883 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


            
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars In Thousands)           
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest-bearing deposits$258,396 $5,940 3.07% $383,007 $11,642 4.05%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,964  3,172 9.20   41,748  2,569 8.20 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable 1,602,343  24,926 2.07   1,787,119  27,062 2.02 
Tax-exempt (2) 2,041,755  47,459 3.10   2,237,759  51,561 3.07 
Total Investment Securities 3,644,098  72,385 2.65   4,024,878  78,623 2.60 
Loans held for sale 24,175  1,109 6.12   27,735  1,242 5.97 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial 8,982,171  460,349 6.83   8,659,088  484,979 7.47 
Real estate mortgage 2,203,263  75,184 4.55   2,159,738  70,489 4.35 
HELOC and installment 838,420  46,665 7.42   825,060  49,406 7.98 
Tax-exempt (2) 1,138,814  41,079 4.81   921,286  31,952 4.62 
Total Loans 13,186,843  624,386 6.31   12,592,907  638,068 6.76 
Total Earning Assets 17,135,301  705,883 5.49%  17,042,540  730,902 5.72%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,361,817      1,331,830    
TOTAL ASSETS$18,497,118     $18,374,370    
LIABILITIES           
Interest-Bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,556,274 $107,372 2.58% $5,487,106 $120,935 2.94%
Money market deposits 3,633,314  86,375 3.17   3,018,526  80,563 3.56 
Savings deposits 1,283,856  7,563 0.79   1,497,620  11,485 1.02 
Certificates and other time deposits 1,996,406  54,299 3.63   2,447,684  83,309 4.54 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,469,850  255,609 2.73   12,450,936  296,292 3.17 
Borrowings 1,194,498  34,790 3.88   990,022  30,328 4.08 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,664,348  290,399 2.83   13,440,958  326,620 3.24 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,185,044      2,375,120    
Other liabilities 298,008      325,873    
Total Liabilities 16,147,400      16,141,951    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,349,718      2,232,419    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$18,497,118     $18,374,370    
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $415,484     $404,282  
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    2.66%     2.48%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    5.49%     5.72%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    2.26%     2.56%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.23%     3.16%
            
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2025 and 2024. These totals equal $18,535 and $17,538 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025   2025  2025   2024   2024   2025   2024 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP$56,297  $56,363 $54,870  $63,880  $48,719  $167,530  $135,647 
Adjustments:             
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities    1  7   11,592   9,114   8   9,165 
Gain on branch sale         (19,983)         
Acquisition-related expenses 276              276    
Non-core expenses1,2,3 633        762      633   3,481 
Tax on adjustments (220)    (2)  1,851   (2,220)  (222)  (3,081)
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP$56,986  $56,364 $54,875  $58,102  $55,613  $168,225  $145,212 
              
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 57,448   57,773  58,242   58,247   58,289   57,817   58,629 
              
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP$0.98  $0.98 $0.94  $1.10  $0.84  $2.90  $2.31 
Adjustments:             
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities         0.20   0.15      0.16 
Gain on branch sale         (0.34)         
Acquisition-related expenses                   
Non-core expenses1,2,3 0.01        0.01      0.01   0.06 
Tax on adjustments         0.03   (0.04)     (0.05)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP$0.99  $0.98 $0.94  $1.00  $0.95  $2.91  $2.48 
              

1 - Non-core expenses in the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs.
2 - Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
3 - Non-core expenses in the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

         
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED
(Dollars in Thousands)
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024   2025   2024 
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$133,665  $133,014  $130,270  $134,370  $131,110  $396,949  $386,744 
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 6,209   6,199   6,127   5,788   5,883   18,535   17,538 
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)$139,874  $139,213  $136,397  $140,158  $136,993  $415,484  $404,282 
              
Average Earning Assets (GAAP)$17,282,901  $17,158,984  $16,960,475  $17,089,198  $16,990,358  $17,135,301  $17,042,540 
Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.09%  3.10%  3.07%  3.15%  3.09%  3.09%  3.03%
FTE Adjustment 0.15%  0.15%  0.15%  0.13%  0.14%  0.14%  0.13%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.24%  3.25%  3.22%  3.28%  3.23%  3.23%  3.16%


 
RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024   2025   2024 
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)$2,367,971  $2,340,010  $2,340,874  $2,312,270  $2,251,547  $2,349,718  $2,232,419 
Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (724,619)  (725,813)  (726,917)  (728,218)  (729,581)  (725,775)  (730,993)
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)$1,618,227  $1,589,072  $1,588,832  $1,558,927  $1,496,841  $1,598,818  $1,476,301 
              
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)$56,297  $56,363  $54,870  $63,880  $48,719  $167,530  $135,647 
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,185   1,188   1,206   1,399   1,399   3,579   4,345 
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)$57,482  $57,551  $56,076  $65,279  $50,118  $171,109  $139,992 
              
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 14.21%  14.49%  14.12%  16.75%  13.39%  14.27%  12.64%


EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP             
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024   2025   2024 
Noninterest Expense (GAAP)$96,561  $93,598  $92,902  $96,289  $94,629  $283,061  $282,977 
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (1,499)  (1,505)  (1,526)  (1,771)  (1,772)  (4,530)  (5,500)
Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (121)  (29)  (600)  (227)  (942)  (750)  (1,849)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP)$94,941  $92,064  $90,776  $94,291  $91,915  $277,781  $275,628 
              
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$133,665  $133,014  $130,270  $134,370  $131,110  $396,949  $386,744 
Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 6,209   6,199   6,127   5,788   5,883   18,535   17,538 
Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)$139,874  $139,213  $136,397  $140,158  $136,993  $415,484  $404,282 
              
Noninterest Income (GAAP)$32,477  $31,303  $30,048  $42,742  $24,866  $93,828  $82,838 
Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses    1   7   11,592   9,114   8   9,165 
Adjusted Noninterest Income (Non-GAAP)$32,477  $31,304  $30,055  $54,334  $33,980  $93,836  $92,003 
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)$172,351  $170,517  $166,452  $194,492  $170,973  $509,320  $496,285 
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 55.09%  53.99%  54.54%  48.48%  53.76%  54.54%  55.54%
              
Adjusted Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP)$94,941  $92,064  $90,776  $94,291  $91,915  $277,781  $275,628 
Less: Acquisition-related Expenses (276)              (276)   
Less: Non-core Expenses1,2,3 (633)        (762)     (633)  (3,481)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP)$94,032  $92,064  $90,776  $93,529  $91,915  $276,872  $272,147 
              
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP)$172,351  $170,517  $166,452  $194,492  $170,973  $509,320  $496,285 
Less: Gain on Branch Sale          (19,983)         
Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP)$172,351  $170,517  $166,452  $174,509  $170,973  $509,320  $496,285 
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 54.56%  53.99%  54.54%  53.60%  53.76%  54.36%  54.84%

1 - Non-core expenses in the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs.
2 - Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
3 - Non-core expenses in the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

