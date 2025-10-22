Fly-E Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before November 10, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – FLYE

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE).

Shareholders who purchased shares of FLYE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: July 15, 2025 to August 14, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the safety of Fly-E’s lithium battery which in turn took a material toll on its E-vehicle sales revenue, despite making lofty long-term projections, Fly-E’s forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and operating expenses increased, ultimately, derailing the Company’s revenue projections. On August 14, 2025, the truth emerged when Fly-E filed a form NT 10-Q: Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 revealing a substantial decrease of 32% in net revenues “primarily driven by a decrease in total units sold.” In pertinent part, the Company attributed the decline to “recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters.” Following this news, the price of Fly E’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $7.76 per share on August 14, 2025, Fly-E’s stock price fell to $1.00 per share on August 15, 2025, a decline of about 87% in the span of just a single day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FLYE during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 10, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

