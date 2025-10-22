Univest Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $25.6 million, or $0.89 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.6 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claims of $967 thousand, which represented $0.03 diluted earnings per share.

Loans
Gross loans and leases decreased $15.7 million, or 0.2% (0.8% annualized), from June 30, 2025 and $41.1 million, or 0.6% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to decreases in commercial and residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by increases in construction, commercial real estate and home equity loans. Gross loans and leases increased $54.7 million, or 0.8%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in construction, commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits increased $635.5 million, or 9.7% (38.8% annualized), from June 30, 2025 and $458.9 million, or 6.8% (9.1% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to seasonal increases in public funds deposits and increases in commercial and brokered deposits, partially offset by a decrease in consumer deposits. Total deposits increased $364.0 million, or 5.3%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in public funds deposits and increases in commercial and brokered deposits, partially offset by a decrease in consumer deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 19.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.5 billion representing 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.6 billion and $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. This represented 22.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 23.0% at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $816.7 million, which reflected the $662.2 million increase in interest-earning deposits with other banks in the third quarter, and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion, of which $1.8 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $457.0 million at September 30, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $61.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased $8.1 million, or 15.3%, from the third quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million, or 3.0%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by higher average balances on loans and cash and cash equivalents and increased loan yields, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by the increased average balance and yields on cash and cash equivalents and increased loan yields, which outpaced a decline in average loan balances.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.17% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.20% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2.82% for the third quarter of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 16 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and approximately nine basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.24% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2.91% for the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $21.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

BOLI income increased $987 thousand, or 107.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to death benefit claims.

Other service fee income increased $601 thousand, or 33.1%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The three months ended September 30, 2025 included a $306 thousand valuation allowance recorded on mortgage servicing rights, compared to a $785 thousand valuation allowance recorded in the third quarter of 2024, each of which were driven by the decrease in interest rates during the respective periods and the impact on prepayments speed assumptions.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $352 thousand, or 6.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and the appreciation of assets under management and supervision.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $265 thousand, or 13.0%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $230 thousand, or 4.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in commercial line premiums.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $448 thousand, or 34.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.

Other income decreased $316 thousand, or 22.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease of $303 thousand in gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $50.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 4.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $950 thousand, or 3.1%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to annual merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability, partially offset by an increase in capitalized compensation driven by higher loan production.

Other expense increased $967 thousand, or 14.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year due to increases in the Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense and loan workout fees, primarily related to one commercial real estate loan relationship.

Professional fees increased $297 thousand, or 18.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily driven by an increase in consultant fees for data integration resources.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 20.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was favorably impacted by proceeds of BOLI death benefits received in the period. Excluding the BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets totaled $52.1 million at September 30, 2025, $50.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $36.6 million at September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, a $1.4 million residential real estate loan was transferred to other real estate owned. During the second quarter, a $23.7 million commercial loan relationship was placed on nonaccrual status due to, among other things, suspected fraud. Subsequent to the relationship being placed on nonaccrual status, a $7.3 million charge-off was recognized during the quarter.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $480 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $7.8 million and $820 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $517 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $5.7 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.

Dividend and Share Repurchases
On October 22, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on November 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2025. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 255,010 shares of common stock at an average price of $30.16 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average cost per share was $30.49. As of September 30, 2025, 750,627 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3gnOYXfXQJhlFjaq4KDhkgm0Ne3b3. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 288002. A replay of the conference call will be available through October 30, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 734075.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.6 billion in assets and $5.7 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; (12) the impacts of the current government shutdown; (13) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (14) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (15) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (16) changes in the securities markets; (17) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (18) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (19) changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending or savings behavior; and/or (20) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)                
                 
Balance Sheet (Period End) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24      
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks $70,843  $76,624  $73,319  $75,998  $78,346       
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  745,896   83,741   95,815   252,846   426,354       
Cash and cash equivalents  816,739   160,365   169,134   328,844   504,700       
Investment securities held-to-maturity  126,040   128,455   130,889   134,111   137,681       
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses  368,393   366,421   364,503   357,361   354,100       
Investments in equity securities  2,413   1,801   1,667   2,506   2,406       
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost  39,617   36,482   35,732   38,980   40,235       
Loans held for sale  6,330   17,774   13,150   16,653   17,131       
Loans and leases held for investment  6,785,482   6,801,185   6,833,037   6,826,583   6,730,734       
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases  (86,527)  (86,989)  (87,790)  (87,091)  (86,041)      
Net loans and leases held for investment  6,698,955   6,714,196   6,745,247   6,739,492   6,644,693       
Premises and equipment, net  46,245   47,140   47,175   46,671   47,411       
Operating lease right-of-use assets  26,536   27,278   27,182   28,531   29,260       
Goodwill  175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510       
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization  7,537   7,967   8,061   8,309   7,158       
Bank owned life insurance  139,044   140,086   139,482   139,351   138,744       
Accrued interest and other assets  120,257   115,581   117,435   112,098   106,708       
Total assets $8,573,616  $7,939,056  $7,975,167  $8,128,417  $8,205,737       
                 
LIABILITIES                
Noninterest-bearing deposits $1,390,565  $1,461,189  $1,433,995  $1,414,635  $1,323,953       
Interest-bearing deposits:  5,827,578   5,121,471   5,224,503   5,344,624   5,530,195       
Total deposits  7,218,143   6,582,660   6,658,498   6,759,259   6,854,148       
Short-term borrowings  11,951   6,271   4,031   11,181   8,256       
Long-term debt  200,000   200,000   175,000   225,000   225,000       
Subordinated notes  129,597   149,511   149,386   149,261   149,136       
Operating lease liabilities  29,310   30,106   30,062   31,485   32,246       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  51,396   53,775   54,718   64,930   59,880       
Total liabilities  7,640,397   7,022,323   7,071,695   7,241,116   7,328,666       
                 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued  157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784       
Additional paid-in capital  302,696   301,640   300,634   302,829   301,262       
Retained earnings  574,715   555,403   541,776   525,780   512,938       
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit  (31,636)  (34,969)  (37,922)  (43,992)  (41,623)      
Treasury stock, at cost  (70,340)  (63,125)  (58,800)  (55,100)  (53,290)      
Total shareholders’ equity  933,219   916,733   903,472   887,301   877,071       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $8,573,616  $7,939,056  $7,975,167  $8,128,417  $8,205,737       
                 
                 
  For the three months ended, For the nine months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25
 09/30/24
Assets $8,191,010  $7,979,475  $7,981,043  $8,163,347  $8,005,265  $8,051,278  $7,808,514 
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses  492,197   497,214   500,078   500,748   493,334   496,468   495,810 
Loans and leases, gross  6,790,827   6,846,938   6,856,503   6,758,649   6,730,791   6,831,183   6,649,860 
Deposits  6,836,043   6,633,250   6,617,653   6,804,483   6,641,324   6,696,449   6,433,737 
Shareholders' equity  923,454   908,536   896,811   880,237   864,406   909,698   850,559 
                 


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)              
               
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24    
Commercial, financial and agricultural $996,612  $1,052,246  $1,034,361  $1,037,835  $1,044,043     
Real estate-commercial  3,517,803   3,485,615   3,546,402   3,530,451   3,442,083     
Real estate-construction  309,365   302,424   281,785   274,483   285,616     
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose  545,191   535,210   536,082   536,095   530,674     
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose  974,395   984,166   992,767   994,972   969,562     
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose  197,503   195,014   189,119   186,836   182,901     
Loans to individuals  13,447   14,069   16,930   21,250   26,794     
Lease financings  231,166   232,441   235,591   244,661   249,061     
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income  6,785,482   6,801,185   6,833,037   6,826,583   6,730,734     
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases  (86,527)  (86,989)  (87,790)  (87,091)  (86,041)    
Net loans and leases held for investment $6,698,955  $6,714,196  $6,745,247  $6,739,492  $6,644,693     
               
               
Asset Quality Data (Period End) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24    
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale $27,330  $27,909  $11,126  $12,667  $15,319     
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due  829   125   322   321   310     
Total nonperforming loans and leases  28,159   28,034   11,448   12,988   15,629     
Other real estate owned  23,926   22,471   22,433   20,141   20,915     
Repossessed assets  40   80   79   76   79     
Total nonperforming assets $52,125  $50,585  $33,960  $33,205  $36,623     
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment  0.40%  0.41%  0.16%  0.19%  0.23%    
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment  0.41%  0.41%  0.17%  0.19%  0.23%    
Nonperforming assets / Total assets  0.61%  0.64%  0.43%  0.41%  0.45%    
               
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $86,527  $86,989  $87,790  $87,091  $86,041     
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases  316.60%  311.69%  789.05%  687.54%  561.66%    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases  307.28%  310.30%  766.86%  670.55%  550.52%    
               
               
  For the three months ended, For the nine months ended,
  09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24
Net loan and lease charge-offs $480  $7,807  $1,686  $767  $820  $9,973  $3,035 
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases  0.03%  0.46%  0.10%  0.05%  0.05%  0.20%  0.06%
               


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)              
  For the three months ended, For the nine months ended,
For the period: 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24
Interest income $109,648 $105,706 $103,416 $107,476 $106,438 $318,770 $304,879
Interest expense  48,324  46,165  46,635  52,004  53,234  141,124  149,181
Net interest income  61,324  59,541  56,781  55,472  53,204  177,646  155,698
Provision for credit losses  517  5,694  2,311  2,380  1,414  8,522  3,553
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  60,807  53,847  54,470  53,092  51,790  169,124  152,145
Noninterest income:              
Trust fee income  2,230  2,146  2,161  2,265  2,110  6,537  6,226
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,302  2,258  2,194  2,192  2,037  6,754  5,890
Investment advisory commission and fee income  5,671  5,460  5,613  5,457  5,319  16,744  15,751
Insurance commission and fee income  5,468  5,261  6,889  4,743  5,238  17,618  17,606
Other service fee income  2,416  3,147  2,707  3,473  1,815  8,270  11,274
Bank owned life insurance income  1,908  1,012  1,959  1,012  921  4,879  2,849
Net gain on sales of investment securities  -  -  -  -  18  -  18
Net gain on mortgage banking activities  848  981  647  1,320  1,296  2,476  3,945
Other income  1,080  1,236  245  868  1,396  2,561  3,166
Total noninterest income  21,923  21,501  22,415  21,330  20,150  65,839  66,725
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries, benefits and commissions  31,652  31,536  30,826  31,518  30,702  94,014  92,227
Net occupancy  2,675  2,739  2,853  2,751  2,723  8,267  8,274
Equipment  1,076  1,043  1,122  1,147  1,107  3,241  3,306
Data processing  4,263  4,408  4,364  4,146  4,154  13,035  12,810
Professional fees  1,876  1,597  1,797  1,669  1,579  5,270  4,733
Marketing and advertising  323  498  353  552  490  1,174  1,621
Deposit insurance premiums  1,195  1,074  1,151  1,102  1,097  3,420  3,330
Intangible expenses  106  131  130  155  164  367  539
Other expense  7,503  7,306  6,732  7,618  6,536  21,541  20,494
Total noninterest expense  50,669  50,332  49,328  50,658  48,552  150,329  147,334
Income before taxes  32,061  25,016  27,557  23,764  23,388  84,634  71,536
Income tax expense  6,422  5,038  5,162  4,823  4,810  16,622  14,546
Net income $25,639 $19,978 $22,395 $18,941 $18,578 $68,012 $56,990
Net income per share:              
Basic $0.89 $0.69 $0.77 $0.65 $0.64 $2.36 $1.95
Diluted $0.89 $0.69 $0.77 $0.65 $0.63 $2.34 $1.94
Dividends declared per share $0.22 $0.22 $0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.65 $0.63
Weighted average shares outstanding  28,716,582  28,859,348  29,000,567  29,070,039  29,132,948  28,856,903  29,264,161
Period end shares outstanding  28,576,346  28,810,805  28,962,648  29,045,877  29,081,108  28,576,346  29,081,108
               


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
September 30, 2025
               
  For the three months ended, For the nine months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24
               
Return on average assets  1.24%  1.00%  1.14%  0.92%  0.92%  1.13%  0.97%
Return on average shareholders' equity  11.02%  8.82%  10.13%  8.56%  8.55%  10.00%  8.95%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)  13.68%  11.02%  12.69%  10.79%  10.84%  12.47%  11.40%
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.17%  3.20%  3.09%  2.88%  2.82%  3.15%  2.85%
Efficiency ratio (2)  60.2%  61.6%  61.6%  65.5%  65.7%  61.1%  65.8%
               
Capitalization Ratios              
               
Dividends declared to net income  24.7%  31.8%  27.2%  32.2%  33.0%  27.6%  32.4%
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)  10.88%  11.55%  11.33%  10.92%  10.69%  10.88%  10.69%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  9.00%  9.52%  9.31%  8.92%  8.71%  9.00%  8.71%
Common equity book value per share $32.66  $31.82  $31.19  $30.55  $30.16  $32.66  $30.16 
Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $26.45  $25.66  $25.06  $24.43  $24.05  $26.45  $24.05 
               
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)              
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.85%  9.94%  9.80%  9.51%  9.53%  9.85%  9.53%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.40%  11.19%  10.97%  10.85%  10.88%  11.40%  10.88%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.40%  11.19%  10.97%  10.85%  10.88%  11.40%  10.88%
Total risk-based capital ratio  14.28%  14.58%  14.35%  14.19%  14.27%  14.28%  14.27%
               
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
 


Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Three Months Ended,   
Tax Equivalent BasisSeptember 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$395,944 $4,3634.37%$131,391 $1,3714.19%
Other debt and equity securities 492,197  3,9233.16  497,214  3,9623.20 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,159  7367.86  36,711  6717.33 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 925,300  9,0223.87  665,316  6,0043.62 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 949,676  17,2237.20  1,005,784  17,6867.05 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,705,154  55,4695.94  3,692,262  54,1655.88 
Real estate—residential loans 1,719,844  21,8465.04  1,727,381  21,7725.06 
Loans to individuals 13,497  3089.05  15,575  3378.68 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 229,253  3,0335.25  228,856  2,9665.20 
Lease financings 173,403  3,1597.23  177,080  3,1927.23 
Gross loans and leases 6,790,827  101,0385.90  6,846,938  100,1185.86 
Total interest-earning assets 7,716,127  110,0605.66  7,512,254  106,1225.67 
Cash and due from banks 60,950     55,335    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,202)    (88,127)   
Premises and equipment, net 46,980     47,299    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,901     26,948    
Other assets 428,254     425,766    
Total assets$8,191,010    $7,979,475    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,293,781 $8,6852.66%$1,216,909 $7,8002.57%
Money market savings 1,915,501  18,7653.89  1,754,428  16,9453.87 
Regular savings 724,927  1,0680.58  700,762  7490.43 
Time deposits 1,482,837  15,1004.04  1,541,008  16,2614.23 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,417,046  43,6183.19  5,213,107  41,7553.21 
         
Short-term borrowings 10,639  10.04  5,254  10.08 
Long-term debt 200,000  2,1454.26  200,549  2,1284.26 
Subordinated notes 139,127  2,5607.30  149,444  2,2816.12 
Total borrowings 349,766  4,7065.34  355,247  4,4104.98 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,766,812  48,3243.32  5,568,354  46,1653.33 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,418,997     1,420,143    
Operating lease liabilities 29,702     29,802    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,045     52,640    
Total liabilities 7,267,556     7,070,939    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,185,809  2.67  6,988,497  2.65 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 302,063     301,016    
Retained earnings and other equity 463,607     449,736    
Total shareholders' equity 923,454     908,536    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,191,010    $7,979,475    
Net interest income $61,736   $59,957  
         
Net interest spread  2.34   2.34 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.83   0.86 
Net interest margin  3.17%  3.20%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.80%    134.91%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $687 thousand and $689 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
         


  
Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   
Tax Equivalent Basis2025
2024
 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$395,944 $4,3634.37%$270,724 $3,6245.33%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions* -  --  1,283  72.17 
Other debt and equity securities 492,197  3,9233.16  492,051  3,7063.00 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,159  7367.86  38,769  7427.61 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 925,300  9,0223.87  802,827  8,0794.00 
      -    
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 949,676  17,2237.20  997,465  18,4597.36 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,705,154  55,4695.94  3,592,556  52,6725.83 
Real estate—residential loans 1,719,844  21,8465.04  1,692,361  21,1274.97 
Loans to individuals 13,497  3089.05  26,651  5498.20 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 229,253  3,0335.25  232,159  2,5654.40 
Lease financings 173,403  3,1597.23  189,599  3,2756.87 
Gross loans and leases 6,790,827  101,0385.90  6,730,791  98,6475.83 
Total interest-earning assets 7,716,127  110,0605.66  7,533,618  106,7265.64 
Cash and due from banks 60,950     62,902    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,202)    (86,517)   
Premises and equipment, net 46,980     47,989    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,901     29,620    
Other assets 428,254     417,653    
Total assets$8,191,010    $8,005,265    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,293,781 $8,6852.66%$1,215,166 $8,8242.89%
Money market savings 1,915,501  18,7653.89  1,849,628  21,2134.56 
Regular savings 724,927  1,0680.58  727,395  8780.48 
Time deposits 1,482,837  15,1004.04  1,491,560  17,2554.60 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,417,046  43,6183.19  5,283,749  48,1703.63 
         
Short-term borrowings 10,639  10.04  8,210  10.05 
Long-term debt 200,000  2,1454.26  247,826  2,7814.46 
Subordinated notes 139,127  2,5607.30  149,068  2,2826.09 
Total borrowings 349,766  4,7065.34  405,104  5,0644.97 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,766,812  48,3243.32  5,688,853  53,2343.72 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,418,997     1,357,575    
Operating lease liabilities 29,702     32,627    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,045     61,804    
Total liabilities 7,267,556     7,140,859    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,185,809  2.67  7,046,428  3.01 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 302,063     300,565    
Retained earnings and other equity 463,607     406,057    
Total shareholders' equity 923,454     864,406    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,191,010    $8,005,265    
Net interest income $61,736   $53,492  
         
Net interest spread  2.34   1.92 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.83   0.90 
Net interest margin  3.17%  2.82%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.80%    132.43%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.     
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $687 thousand and $897 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
         


  
Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
Tax Equivalent Basis2025
 2024
 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$216,788 $7,0944.38%$159,114 $6,3415.32%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 290  41.84  1,500  262.32 
Other debt and equity securities 496,178  11,9043.21  494,310  11,0943.00 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,142  2,0947.54  38,392  2,1667.54 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 750,398  21,0963.76  693,316  19,6273.78 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 981,956  51,9297.07  972,003  52,4297.21 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,700,553  162,3105.86  3,572,375  153,8905.75 
Real estate—residential loans 1,725,423  65,1605.05  1,657,142  61,0954.92 
Loans to individuals 16,148  1,0388.59  26,928  1,6398.13 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 229,411  8,8605.16  231,679  7,5054.33 
Lease financings 177,692  9,5917.22  189,733  9,5496.72 
Gross loans and leases 6,831,183  298,8885.85  6,649,860  286,1075.75 
Total interest-earning assets 7,581,581  319,9845.64  7,343,176  305,7345.56 
Cash and due from banks 57,674     58,070    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,052)    (86,435)   
Premises and equipment, net 47,044     49,098    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,200     30,359    
Other assets 425,831     414,246    
Total assets$8,051,278    $7,808,514    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,244,497 $23,5602.53%$1,163,526 $24,3532.80%
Money market savings 1,836,983  53,7453.91  1,749,592  59,5644.55 
Regular savings 709,493  2,5800.49  752,336  2,7120.48 
Time deposits 1,500,137  47,4674.23  1,384,576  47,0194.54 
Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,291,110  127,3523.22  5,050,030  133,6483.54 
         
Short-term borrowings 7,614  160.28  15,919  2482.08 
Long-term debt 205,952  6,6344.31  263,380  8,4414.28 
Subordinated notes 145,926  7,1226.53  148,944  6,8446.14 
Total borrowings 359,492  13,7725.12  428,243  15,5334.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,650,602  141,1243.34  5,478,273  149,1813.64 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,405,339     1,383,707    
Operating lease liabilities 30,056     33,389    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,583     62,586    
Total liabilities 7,141,580     6,957,955    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,055,941  2.67  6,861,980  2.90 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 301,908     300,224    
Retained earnings and other equity 450,006     392,551    
Total shareholders' equity 909,698     850,559    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,051,278    $7,808,514    
Net interest income $178,860   $156,553  
         
Net interest spread  2.30   1.92 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.85   0.93 
Net interest margin  3.15%  2.85%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.17%    134.04%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.     
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.9 million and $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
         


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
September 30, 2025
     
(Dollars in thousands)    
Industry DescriptionTotal Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio 
CRE - Retail$448,366 8.4%
Animal Production 413,288 7.7 
CRE - Multi-family 356,421 6.6 
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 279,521 5.2 
CRE - Office 256,336 4.8 
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 238,680 4.4 
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 217,278 4.0 
Specialty Trade Contractors 200,691 3.7 
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 167,358 3.1 
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 164,095 3.1 
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 134,234 2.5 
Crop Production 132,372 2.5 
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 132,116 2.5 
Repair and Maintenance 111,548 2.1 
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 107,602 2.0 
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 99,810 1.9 
Wood Product Manufacturing 95,624 1.8 
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 92,254 1.7 
Administrative and Support Services 89,330 1.7 
Food Services and Drinking Places 88,826 1.7 
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 84,534 1.6 
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 81,206 1.5 
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 74,269 1.4 
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 72,892 1.4 
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 66,259 1.2 
Personal and Laundry Services 63,955 1.2 
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 63,941 1.2 
Education 63,844 1.2 
Food Manufacturing 55,063 1.0 
Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 50,895 0.9 
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings$4,502,608 83.9%
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings$866,363 16.1%
Total Commercial Loans$5,368,971 100.0%
     
     
Consumer Loans and Lease FinancingsTotal Outstanding Balance   
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 974,395   
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 197,503   
Loans to Individuals 13,447   
Lease Financings 231,166   
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings$1,416,511   
     
Total$6,785,482   
     


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
September 30, 2025
 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
              
 As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the nine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24
Net income$25,639  $19,978  $22,395  $18,941  $18,578  $68,012  $56,990 
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 84   103   103   122   130   290   426 
Net income before amortization of intangibles$25,723  $20,081  $22,498  $19,063  $18,708  $68,302  $57,416 
              
Shareholders' equity$933,219  $916,733  $903,472  $887,301  $877,071  $933,219  $877,071 
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Other intangibles (a) (1,966)  (2,040)  (2,104)  (2,263)  (2,147)  (1,966)  (2,147)
Tangible common equity$755,743  $739,183  $725,858  $709,528  $699,414  $755,743  $699,414 
              
Total assets$8,573,616  $7,939,056  $7,975,167  $8,128,417  $8,205,737  $8,573,616  $8,205,737 
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Other intangibles (a) (1,966)  (2,040)  (2,104)  (2,263)  (2,147)  (1,966)  (2,147)
Tangible assets$8,396,140  $7,761,506  $7,797,553  $7,950,644  $8,028,080  $8,396,140  $8,028,080 
              
Average shareholders' equity$923,454  $908,536  $896,811  $880,237  $864,406  $909,698  $850,559 
Average goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)
Average other intangibles (a) (1,983)  (2,068)  (2,162)  (2,146)  (2,086)  (2,071)  (2,209)
Average tangible common equity$745,961  $730,958  $719,139  $702,581  $686,810  $732,117  $672,840 
              
(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
              


 

            









    

        
