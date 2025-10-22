Univest Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $25.6 million, or $0.89 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.6 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

One-Time Items

The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claims of $967 thousand, which represented $0.03 diluted earnings per share.

Loans

Gross loans and leases decreased $15.7 million, or 0.2% (0.8% annualized), from June 30, 2025 and $41.1 million, or 0.6% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to decreases in commercial and residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by increases in construction, commercial real estate and home equity loans. Gross loans and leases increased $54.7 million, or 0.8%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in construction, commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits increased $635.5 million, or 9.7% (38.8% annualized), from June 30, 2025 and $458.9 million, or 6.8% (9.1% annualized), from December 31, 2024, primarily due to seasonal increases in public funds deposits and increases in commercial and brokered deposits, partially offset by a decrease in consumer deposits. Total deposits increased $364.0 million, or 5.3%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in public funds deposits and increases in commercial and brokered deposits, partially offset by a decrease in consumer deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 19.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.5 billion representing 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.6 billion and $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. This represented 22.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 23.0% at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $816.7 million, which reflected the $662.2 million increase in interest-earning deposits with other banks in the third quarter, and had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion, of which $1.8 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $457.0 million at September 30, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $61.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased $8.1 million, or 15.3%, from the third quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million, or 3.0%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by higher average balances on loans and cash and cash equivalents and increased loan yields, as well as a reduction in our overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by the increased average balance and yields on cash and cash equivalents and increased loan yields, which outpaced a decline in average loan balances.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.17% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.20% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2.82% for the third quarter of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 16 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to approximately four basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and approximately nine basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.24% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2.91% for the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $21.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

BOLI income increased $987 thousand, or 107.2%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to death benefit claims.

Other service fee income increased $601 thousand, or 33.1%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The three months ended September 30, 2025 included a $306 thousand valuation allowance recorded on mortgage servicing rights, compared to a $785 thousand valuation allowance recorded in the third quarter of 2024, each of which were driven by the decrease in interest rates during the respective periods and the impact on prepayments speed assumptions.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $352 thousand, or 6.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to new customer relationships and the appreciation of assets under management and supervision.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $265 thousand, or 13.0%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in treasury management income.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $230 thousand, or 4.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in commercial line premiums.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $448 thousand, or 34.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.

Other income decreased $316 thousand, or 22.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease of $303 thousand in gains on sale of Small Business Administration loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $50.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 4.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $950 thousand, or 3.1%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to annual merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability, partially offset by an increase in capitalized compensation driven by higher loan production.

Other expense increased $967 thousand, or 14.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year due to increases in the Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense and loan workout fees, primarily related to one commercial real estate loan relationship.

Professional fees increased $297 thousand, or 18.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily driven by an increase in consultant fees for data integration resources.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 20.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was favorably impacted by proceeds of BOLI death benefits received in the period. Excluding the BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets totaled $52.1 million at September 30, 2025, $50.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $36.6 million at September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, a $1.4 million residential real estate loan was transferred to other real estate owned. During the second quarter, a $23.7 million commercial loan relationship was placed on nonaccrual status due to, among other things, suspected fraud. Subsequent to the relationship being placed on nonaccrual status, a $7.3 million charge-off was recognized during the quarter.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $480 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $7.8 million and $820 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $517 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $5.7 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On October 22, 2025, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on November 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2025. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 255,010 shares of common stock at an average price of $30.16 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average cost per share was $30.49. As of September 30, 2025, 750,627 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call

Univest will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3gnOYXfXQJhlFjaq4KDhkgm0Ne3b3. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 288002. A replay of the conference call will be available through October 30, 2025 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 734075.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.6 billion in assets and $5.7 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net .

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; (12) the impacts of the current government shutdown; (13) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (14) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (15) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (16) changes in the securities markets; (17) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (18) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (19) changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending or savings behavior; and/or (20) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Univest Financial Corporation

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 70,843 $ 76,624 $ 73,319 $ 75,998 $ 78,346 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 745,896 83,741 95,815 252,846 426,354 Cash and cash equivalents 816,739 160,365 169,134 328,844 504,700 Investment securities held-to-maturity 126,040 128,455 130,889 134,111 137,681 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 368,393 366,421 364,503 357,361 354,100 Investments in equity securities 2,413 1,801 1,667 2,506 2,406 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 39,617 36,482 35,732 38,980 40,235 Loans held for sale 6,330 17,774 13,150 16,653 17,131 Loans and leases held for investment 6,785,482 6,801,185 6,833,037 6,826,583 6,730,734 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,527 ) (86,989 ) (87,790 ) (87,091 ) (86,041 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 6,698,955 6,714,196 6,745,247 6,739,492 6,644,693 Premises and equipment, net 46,245 47,140 47,175 46,671 47,411 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,536 27,278 27,182 28,531 29,260 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 7,537 7,967 8,061 8,309 7,158 Bank owned life insurance 139,044 140,086 139,482 139,351 138,744 Accrued interest and other assets 120,257 115,581 117,435 112,098 106,708 Total assets $ 8,573,616 $ 7,939,056 $ 7,975,167 $ 8,128,417 $ 8,205,737 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,390,565 $ 1,461,189 $ 1,433,995 $ 1,414,635 $ 1,323,953 Interest-bearing deposits: 5,827,578 5,121,471 5,224,503 5,344,624 5,530,195 Total deposits 7,218,143 6,582,660 6,658,498 6,759,259 6,854,148 Short-term borrowings 11,951 6,271 4,031 11,181 8,256 Long-term debt 200,000 200,000 175,000 225,000 225,000 Subordinated notes 129,597 149,511 149,386 149,261 149,136 Operating lease liabilities 29,310 30,106 30,062 31,485 32,246 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 51,396 53,775 54,718 64,930 59,880 Total liabilities 7,640,397 7,022,323 7,071,695 7,241,116 7,328,666 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 302,696 301,640 300,634 302,829 301,262 Retained earnings 574,715 555,403 541,776 525,780 512,938 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (31,636 ) (34,969 ) (37,922 ) (43,992 ) (41,623 ) Treasury stock, at cost (70,340 ) (63,125 ) (58,800 ) (55,100 ) (53,290 ) Total shareholders’ equity 933,219 916,733 903,472 887,301 877,071 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,573,616 $ 7,939,056 $ 7,975,167 $ 8,128,417 $ 8,205,737 For the three months ended, For the nine months ended,

Balance Sheet (Average) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25

09/30/24

Assets $ 8,191,010 $ 7,979,475 $ 7,981,043 $ 8,163,347 $ 8,005,265 $ 8,051,278 $ 7,808,514 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 492,197 497,214 500,078 500,748 493,334 496,468 495,810 Loans and leases, gross 6,790,827 6,846,938 6,856,503 6,758,649 6,730,791 6,831,183 6,649,860 Deposits 6,836,043 6,633,250 6,617,653 6,804,483 6,641,324 6,696,449 6,433,737 Shareholders' equity 923,454 908,536 896,811 880,237 864,406 909,698 850,559





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 996,612 $ 1,052,246 $ 1,034,361 $ 1,037,835 $ 1,044,043 Real estate-commercial 3,517,803 3,485,615 3,546,402 3,530,451 3,442,083 Real estate-construction 309,365 302,424 281,785 274,483 285,616 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 545,191 535,210 536,082 536,095 530,674 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 974,395 984,166 992,767 994,972 969,562 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 197,503 195,014 189,119 186,836 182,901 Loans to individuals 13,447 14,069 16,930 21,250 26,794 Lease financings 231,166 232,441 235,591 244,661 249,061 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 6,785,482 6,801,185 6,833,037 6,826,583 6,730,734 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,527 ) (86,989 ) (87,790 ) (87,091 ) (86,041 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,698,955 $ 6,714,196 $ 6,745,247 $ 6,739,492 $ 6,644,693 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale $ 27,330 $ 27,909 $ 11,126 $ 12,667 $ 15,319 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 829 125 322 321 310 Total nonperforming loans and leases 28,159 28,034 11,448 12,988 15,629 Other real estate owned 23,926 22,471 22,433 20,141 20,915 Repossessed assets 40 80 79 76 79 Total nonperforming assets $ 52,125 $ 50,585 $ 33,960 $ 33,205 $ 36,623 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 86,527 $ 86,989 $ 87,790 $ 87,091 $ 86,041 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases 316.60 % 311.69 % 789.05 % 687.54 % 561.66 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases 307.28 % 310.30 % 766.86 % 670.55 % 550.52 % For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24 Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 480 $ 7,807 $ 1,686 $ 767 $ 820 $ 9,973 $ 3,035 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.03 % 0.46 % 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.20 % 0.06 %





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, For the period: 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24 Interest income $ 109,648 $ 105,706 $ 103,416 $ 107,476 $ 106,438 $ 318,770 $ 304,879 Interest expense 48,324 46,165 46,635 52,004 53,234 141,124 149,181 Net interest income 61,324 59,541 56,781 55,472 53,204 177,646 155,698 Provision for credit losses 517 5,694 2,311 2,380 1,414 8,522 3,553 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,807 53,847 54,470 53,092 51,790 169,124 152,145 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 2,230 2,146 2,161 2,265 2,110 6,537 6,226 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,302 2,258 2,194 2,192 2,037 6,754 5,890 Investment advisory commission and fee income 5,671 5,460 5,613 5,457 5,319 16,744 15,751 Insurance commission and fee income 5,468 5,261 6,889 4,743 5,238 17,618 17,606 Other service fee income 2,416 3,147 2,707 3,473 1,815 8,270 11,274 Bank owned life insurance income 1,908 1,012 1,959 1,012 921 4,879 2,849 Net gain on sales of investment securities - - - - 18 - 18 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 848 981 647 1,320 1,296 2,476 3,945 Other income 1,080 1,236 245 868 1,396 2,561 3,166 Total noninterest income 21,923 21,501 22,415 21,330 20,150 65,839 66,725 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 31,652 31,536 30,826 31,518 30,702 94,014 92,227 Net occupancy 2,675 2,739 2,853 2,751 2,723 8,267 8,274 Equipment 1,076 1,043 1,122 1,147 1,107 3,241 3,306 Data processing 4,263 4,408 4,364 4,146 4,154 13,035 12,810 Professional fees 1,876 1,597 1,797 1,669 1,579 5,270 4,733 Marketing and advertising 323 498 353 552 490 1,174 1,621 Deposit insurance premiums 1,195 1,074 1,151 1,102 1,097 3,420 3,330 Intangible expenses 106 131 130 155 164 367 539 Other expense 7,503 7,306 6,732 7,618 6,536 21,541 20,494 Total noninterest expense 50,669 50,332 49,328 50,658 48,552 150,329 147,334 Income before taxes 32,061 25,016 27,557 23,764 23,388 84,634 71,536 Income tax expense 6,422 5,038 5,162 4,823 4,810 16,622 14,546 Net income $ 25,639 $ 19,978 $ 22,395 $ 18,941 $ 18,578 $ 68,012 $ 56,990 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 0.64 $ 2.36 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 2.34 $ 1.94 Dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 Weighted average shares outstanding 28,716,582 28,859,348 29,000,567 29,070,039 29,132,948 28,856,903 29,264,161 Period end shares outstanding 28,576,346 28,810,805 28,962,648 29,045,877 29,081,108 28,576,346 29,081,108





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24 Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.00 % 1.14 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.13 % 0.97 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.02 % 8.82 % 10.13 % 8.56 % 8.55 % 10.00 % 8.95 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 13.68 % 11.02 % 12.69 % 10.79 % 10.84 % 12.47 % 11.40 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.09 % 2.88 % 2.82 % 3.15 % 2.85 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.2 % 61.6 % 61.6 % 65.5 % 65.7 % 61.1 % 65.8 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 24.7 % 31.8 % 27.2 % 32.2 % 33.0 % 27.6 % 32.4 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.88 % 11.55 % 11.33 % 10.92 % 10.69 % 10.88 % 10.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.00 % 9.52 % 9.31 % 8.92 % 8.71 % 9.00 % 8.71 % Common equity book value per share $ 32.66 $ 31.82 $ 31.19 $ 30.55 $ 30.16 $ 32.66 $ 30.16 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 26.45 $ 25.66 $ 25.06 $ 24.43 $ 24.05 $ 26.45 $ 24.05 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.85 % 9.94 % 9.80 % 9.51 % 9.53 % 9.85 % 9.53 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.40 % 11.19 % 10.97 % 10.85 % 10.88 % 11.40 % 10.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.40 % 11.19 % 10.97 % 10.85 % 10.88 % 11.40 % 10.88 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.28 % 14.58 % 14.35 % 14.19 % 14.27 % 14.28 % 14.27 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.

(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.

(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 395,944 $ 4,363 4.37 % $ 131,391 $ 1,371 4.19 % Other debt and equity securities 492,197 3,923 3.16 497,214 3,962 3.20 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,159 736 7.86 36,711 671 7.33 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 925,300 9,022 3.87 665,316 6,004 3.62 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 949,676 17,223 7.20 1,005,784 17,686 7.05 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,705,154 55,469 5.94 3,692,262 54,165 5.88 Real estate—residential loans 1,719,844 21,846 5.04 1,727,381 21,772 5.06 Loans to individuals 13,497 308 9.05 15,575 337 8.68 Tax-exempt loans and leases 229,253 3,033 5.25 228,856 2,966 5.20 Lease financings 173,403 3,159 7.23 177,080 3,192 7.23 Gross loans and leases 6,790,827 101,038 5.90 6,846,938 100,118 5.86 Total interest-earning assets 7,716,127 110,060 5.66 7,512,254 106,122 5.67 Cash and due from banks 60,950 55,335 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,202 ) (88,127 ) Premises and equipment, net 46,980 47,299 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,901 26,948 Other assets 428,254 425,766 Total assets $ 8,191,010 $ 7,979,475 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,293,781 $ 8,685 2.66 % $ 1,216,909 $ 7,800 2.57 % Money market savings 1,915,501 18,765 3.89 1,754,428 16,945 3.87 Regular savings 724,927 1,068 0.58 700,762 749 0.43 Time deposits 1,482,837 15,100 4.04 1,541,008 16,261 4.23 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,417,046 43,618 3.19 5,213,107 41,755 3.21 Short-term borrowings 10,639 1 0.04 5,254 1 0.08 Long-term debt 200,000 2,145 4.26 200,549 2,128 4.26 Subordinated notes 139,127 2,560 7.30 149,444 2,281 6.12 Total borrowings 349,766 4,706 5.34 355,247 4,410 4.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,766,812 48,324 3.32 5,568,354 46,165 3.33 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,418,997 1,420,143 Operating lease liabilities 29,702 29,802 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,045 52,640 Total liabilities 7,267,556 7,070,939 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,185,809 2.67 6,988,497 2.65 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 302,063 301,016 Retained earnings and other equity 463,607 449,736 Total shareholders' equity 923,454 908,536 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,191,010 $ 7,979,475 Net interest income $ 61,736 $ 59,957 Net interest spread 2.34 2.34 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.83 0.86 Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.20 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.80 % 134.91 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.

Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $687 thousand and $689 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2025

2024

Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 395,944 $ 4,363 4.37 % $ 270,724 $ 3,624 5.33 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* - - - 1,283 7 2.17 Other debt and equity securities 492,197 3,923 3.16 492,051 3,706 3.00 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,159 736 7.86 38,769 742 7.61 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 925,300 9,022 3.87 802,827 8,079 4.00 - Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 949,676 17,223 7.20 997,465 18,459 7.36 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,705,154 55,469 5.94 3,592,556 52,672 5.83 Real estate—residential loans 1,719,844 21,846 5.04 1,692,361 21,127 4.97 Loans to individuals 13,497 308 9.05 26,651 549 8.20 Tax-exempt loans and leases 229,253 3,033 5.25 232,159 2,565 4.40 Lease financings 173,403 3,159 7.23 189,599 3,275 6.87 Gross loans and leases 6,790,827 101,038 5.90 6,730,791 98,647 5.83 Total interest-earning assets 7,716,127 110,060 5.66 7,533,618 106,726 5.64 Cash and due from banks 60,950 62,902 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,202 ) (86,517 ) Premises and equipment, net 46,980 47,989 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,901 29,620 Other assets 428,254 417,653 Total assets $ 8,191,010 $ 8,005,265 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,293,781 $ 8,685 2.66 % $ 1,215,166 $ 8,824 2.89 % Money market savings 1,915,501 18,765 3.89 1,849,628 21,213 4.56 Regular savings 724,927 1,068 0.58 727,395 878 0.48 Time deposits 1,482,837 15,100 4.04 1,491,560 17,255 4.60 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,417,046 43,618 3.19 5,283,749 48,170 3.63 Short-term borrowings 10,639 1 0.04 8,210 1 0.05 Long-term debt 200,000 2,145 4.26 247,826 2,781 4.46 Subordinated notes 139,127 2,560 7.30 149,068 2,282 6.09 Total borrowings 349,766 4,706 5.34 405,104 5,064 4.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,766,812 48,324 3.32 5,688,853 53,234 3.72 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,418,997 1,357,575 Operating lease liabilities 29,702 32,627 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,045 61,804 Total liabilities 7,267,556 7,140,859 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,185,809 2.67 7,046,428 3.01 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 302,063 300,565 Retained earnings and other equity 463,607 406,057 Total shareholders' equity 923,454 864,406 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,191,010 $ 8,005,265 Net interest income $ 61,736 $ 53,492 Net interest spread 2.34 1.92 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.83 0.90 Net interest margin 3.17 % 2.82 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.80 % 132.43 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $687 thousand and $897 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2025

2024

Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 216,788 $ 7,094 4.38 % $ 159,114 $ 6,341 5.32 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 290 4 1.84 1,500 26 2.32 Other debt and equity securities 496,178 11,904 3.21 494,310 11,094 3.00 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,142 2,094 7.54 38,392 2,166 7.54 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 750,398 21,096 3.76 693,316 19,627 3.78 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 981,956 51,929 7.07 972,003 52,429 7.21 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,700,553 162,310 5.86 3,572,375 153,890 5.75 Real estate—residential loans 1,725,423 65,160 5.05 1,657,142 61,095 4.92 Loans to individuals 16,148 1,038 8.59 26,928 1,639 8.13 Tax-exempt loans and leases 229,411 8,860 5.16 231,679 7,505 4.33 Lease financings 177,692 9,591 7.22 189,733 9,549 6.72 Gross loans and leases 6,831,183 298,888 5.85 6,649,860 286,107 5.75 Total interest-earning assets 7,581,581 319,984 5.64 7,343,176 305,734 5.56 Cash and due from banks 57,674 58,070 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (88,052 ) (86,435 ) Premises and equipment, net 47,044 49,098 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,200 30,359 Other assets 425,831 414,246 Total assets $ 8,051,278 $ 7,808,514 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,244,497 $ 23,560 2.53 % $ 1,163,526 $ 24,353 2.80 % Money market savings 1,836,983 53,745 3.91 1,749,592 59,564 4.55 Regular savings 709,493 2,580 0.49 752,336 2,712 0.48 Time deposits 1,500,137 47,467 4.23 1,384,576 47,019 4.54 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,291,110 127,352 3.22 5,050,030 133,648 3.54 Short-term borrowings 7,614 16 0.28 15,919 248 2.08 Long-term debt 205,952 6,634 4.31 263,380 8,441 4.28 Subordinated notes 145,926 7,122 6.53 148,944 6,844 6.14 Total borrowings 359,492 13,772 5.12 428,243 15,533 4.85 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,650,602 141,124 3.34 5,478,273 149,181 3.64 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,405,339 1,383,707 Operating lease liabilities 30,056 33,389 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,583 62,586 Total liabilities 7,141,580 6,957,955 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,055,941 2.67 6,861,980 2.90 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 301,908 300,224 Retained earnings and other equity 450,006 392,551 Total shareholders' equity 909,698 850,559 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,051,278 $ 7,808,514 Net interest income $ 178,860 $ 156,553 Net interest spread 2.30 1.92 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.85 0.93 Net interest margin 3.15 % 2.85 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.17 % 134.04 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.9 million and $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio CRE - Retail $ 448,366 8.4 % Animal Production 413,288 7.7 CRE - Multi-family 356,421 6.6 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 279,521 5.2 CRE - Office 256,336 4.8 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 238,680 4.4 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 217,278 4.0 Specialty Trade Contractors 200,691 3.7 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 167,358 3.1 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 164,095 3.1 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 134,234 2.5 Crop Production 132,372 2.5 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 132,116 2.5 Repair and Maintenance 111,548 2.1 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 107,602 2.0 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 99,810 1.9 Wood Product Manufacturing 95,624 1.8 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 92,254 1.7 Administrative and Support Services 89,330 1.7 Food Services and Drinking Places 88,826 1.7 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 84,534 1.6 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 81,206 1.5 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 74,269 1.4 Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 72,892 1.4 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 66,259 1.2 Personal and Laundry Services 63,955 1.2 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 63,941 1.2 Education 63,844 1.2 Food Manufacturing 55,063 1.0 Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 50,895 0.9 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,502,608 83.9 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 866,363 16.1 % Total Commercial Loans $ 5,368,971 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 974,395 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 197,503 Loans to Individuals 13,447 Lease Financings 231,166 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,416,511 Total $ 6,785,482





Univest Financial Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliation September 30, 2025 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the nine months ended, (Dollars in thousands) 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/25 09/30/24 Net income $ 25,639 $ 19,978 $ 22,395 $ 18,941 $ 18,578 $ 68,012 $ 56,990 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 84 103 103 122 130 290 426 Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 25,723 $ 20,081 $ 22,498 $ 19,063 $ 18,708 $ 68,302 $ 57,416 Shareholders' equity $ 933,219 $ 916,733 $ 903,472 $ 887,301 $ 877,071 $ 933,219 $ 877,071 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (a) (1,966 ) (2,040 ) (2,104 ) (2,263 ) (2,147 ) (1,966 ) (2,147 ) Tangible common equity $ 755,743 $ 739,183 $ 725,858 $ 709,528 $ 699,414 $ 755,743 $ 699,414 Total assets $ 8,573,616 $ 7,939,056 $ 7,975,167 $ 8,128,417 $ 8,205,737 $ 8,573,616 $ 8,205,737 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (a) (1,966 ) (2,040 ) (2,104 ) (2,263 ) (2,147 ) (1,966 ) (2,147 ) Tangible assets $ 8,396,140 $ 7,761,506 $ 7,797,553 $ 7,950,644 $ 8,028,080 $ 8,396,140 $ 8,028,080 Average shareholders' equity $ 923,454 $ 908,536 $ 896,811 $ 880,237 $ 864,406 $ 909,698 $ 850,559 Average goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Average other intangibles (a) (1,983 ) (2,068 ) (2,162 ) (2,146 ) (2,086 ) (2,071 ) (2,209 ) Average tangible common equity $ 745,961 $ 730,958 $ 719,139 $ 702,581 $ 686,810 $ 732,117 $ 672,840 (a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights





