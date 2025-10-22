OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $17.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease from $24.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and an increase from $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $54.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, a decrease from $75.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

 For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2025
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Return on average assets0.51% 0.49% 0.71% 0.54% 0.74%
Return on average stockholders’ equity4.15  3.86  5.68  4.29  5.98 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(a)6.13  5.66  8.16  6.28  8.62 
Return on average tangible common equity(a)6.13  5.66  8.57  6.28  9.05 
Efficiency ratio74.13  71.93  65.77  70.64  62.71 
Net interest margin2.91  2.91  2.67  2.91  2.73 

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $20.3 million and $58.4 million, respectively, or $0.36 and $1.01 per diluted share, a decrease from $23.2 million and $71.5 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $1.22 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $17.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $30.5 million and $89.3 million, or $0.54 and $1.55 per diluted share, a decrease from $30.9 million and $99.8 million, respectively, or $0.53 and $1.71 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $26.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

 For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended,
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
Core Ratios1(Annualized):2025
 2025
 2024
2025
 2024
Return on average assets 0.60%  0.53%  0.69%  0.58%  0.71%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.19   6.17   7.85   6.79   8.20 
Return on average tangible common equity 7.19   6.17   8.24   6.79   8.61 
Efficiency ratio 70.30   72.28   66.00   69.49   63.49 
Diluted earnings per share$0.36  $0.31  $0.39  $1.01  $1.22 
PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.54   0.46   0.53   1.55   1.71 


Key developments for the quarter are described below:

  • Loan Growth: Total loans increased $372.9 million, representing a 14% annualized growth rate, which included $219.1 million of commercial and industrial loan growth. Commercial loan originations increased 74% to $739.2 million, from $425.9 million in the linked quarter, and the commercial loan pipeline remains robust at $710.9 million, as compared to a record high of $790.8 million in the linked quarter.
  • Deposit Growth: Total deposits increased to $10.4 billion from $10.2 billion in the linked quarter. Deposits, excluding $117.7 million of brokered deposit run-off, increased $321.2 million.
  • Residential Outsourcing: The current quarter results include the impact of the Company’s strategic decision to outsource residential loan originations and title business. In connection with this decision, the Company recognized $4.1 million of restructuring charges during the quarter and will incur approximately $8 million of additional charges next quarter. The residential outsourcing initiative will result in an 11% reduction in workforce and result in an anticipated annual expense savings of $14 million offset in part by a reduction in gain on sale of loans starting in 2026.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflect increased earnings, driven by strong organic loan and deposit growth while maintaining a robust commercial loan pipeline. We are also announcing a shift in our residential business where we have partnered with a national mortgage banking company to originate residential loans, materially reducing the number of employees and operating expenses as we move into 2026.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, the Bank hosted its annual CommUNITYFirst Day last month. Thank you to our exceptional employees and nonprofit partners who help enrich our communities, not only during this event, but throughout the year.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 115th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on November 14, 2025 to common stockholders of record on November 3, 2025.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, merger related expenses, restructuring charges, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment (release) expense, and the income tax effect of these items, as well as loss on redemption of preferred stock (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations
During the current quarter, the Company recognized $4.1 million of restructuring charges related to the Company’s residential outsourcing initiative. 

Net Interest Income and Margin
Three months ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024

Net interest income increased to $90.7 million, from $82.2 million, primarily due to increased balances and net interest margin. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.67%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% for both periods. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $131.3 million, primarily due to increases in commercial and residential loans, partly offset by a reduction in cash and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.21%, from 5.26%, due to the lower interest rate environment.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.85%, from 3.20%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, partly offset by an increase in the cost of other borrowings. The total cost of deposits decreased 38 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.44%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $100.7 million, primarily due to increases in FHLB advances, partly offset by a decrease in other borrowings. 

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024

Net interest income increased to $264.9 million, from $250.7 million, reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.73%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% and 0.04% for the respective periods. 

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $79.0 million, primarily driven by a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, interest-earning deposits and short term investments, partly offset by an increase in residential loans. The average yield decreased to 5.16%, from 5.25%. 

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.80%, from 3.12%. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.37%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $85.2 million, primarily due to decreases in other borrowings and total deposits, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances. 

Three months ended September 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2025

Net interest income increased by $3.0 million, to $90.7 million from $87.6 million and net interest margin was 2.91% for both periods, primarily reflecting a net increase in interest-earning assets and yields. Net interest income included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively. 

Average interest-earning assets increased by $298.5 million, primarily due to increases in commercial loans, residential loans, and securities. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.21%, from 5.14%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.85%, from 2.77%, primarily due to an increase in the cost of other borrowings related to subordinated debt that repriced to a variable rate in May 2025. The total cost of deposits remained stable at 2.06% for both periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $235.3 million, primarily due to an increase in FHLB advances.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.1 million and $12.5 million, respectively, as compared to $517,000 and $4.2 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $3.0 million for the linked quarter. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by net loan growth and an increase in unfunded loan balances and commitments, partly offset by overall improvements in criticized and classified loans.

Net loan charge-offs were $617,000 and $3.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to net loan recoveries of $88,000 and net loan charge-offs of $1.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $2.2 million for the linked quarter. The linked quarter included charge-offs of $1.6 million for two commercial relationships related to the Company’s recent acquisition and charge-offs of $445,000 related to sales of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million. The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes the impact of a $1.6 million charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship that was sold in the prior year.

Non-interest Income
Three months ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024        

Other income decreased to $12.3 million, as compared to $14.7 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations related to net losses on equity investments of $7,000 in the current quarter. Other income was favorably impacted by net gains on equity investments of $1.4 million and a $1.4 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business in the prior year quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $485,000. The primary drivers were increases in commercial loan swap income of $1.3 million due to new swaps, and net gain on sale of loans of $395,000, partly offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $906,000, primarily due to lower retail deposit fees. In addition, the prior period included a non-recurring gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024

Other income decreased to $35.3 million, as compared to $38.0 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $686,000 and $4.2 million, for the respective periods, and a $2.6 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business for the prior year period.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $3.5 million. The primary drivers were increases related to commercial loan swap income of $1.7 million due to new swaps, net gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, and non-recurring other income of $1.9 million in the current period. These were partly offset by a decrease of $855,000 related to a non-recurring gain on sale of assets held for sale in the prior year and a decrease in fees and service charges of $713,000, primarily due to lower retail deposit fees.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2025

Other income in the linked quarter was $11.7 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $488,000 related to net gain on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.1 million. The primary drivers were an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million and a decrease in net loss on other real estate operations of $261,000, partly offset by non-recurring other income of $1.1 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense
Three months ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024

Operating expenses increased to $76.3 million, as compared to $63.7 million. Operating expenses in the current quarter were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $3.9 million, related to restructuring charges partly offset by a reversal of FDIC special assessment fees. Operating expenses in the prior year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $1.7 million for merger related expenses. 

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $10.3 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $5.5 million, mostly due to additional commercial banking team hires, acquisitions at the end of the prior year and annual merit increases. Additional drivers were increases in professional fees of $1.5 million, partly due to higher consulting fees, data processing expense of $1.2 million, occupancy expense of $941,000, partly due to additional space for commercial banking hires, addition of a new branch and acquisitions at the end of the prior year, and other operating expenses of $738,000, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 vs. September 30, 2024

Operating expenses increased to $212.1 million, as compared to $181.0 million. Operating expenses in the current year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $3.9 million, related to restructuring charges partly offset by a reversal of FDIC special assessment fees. Operating expenses in the prior year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $2.1 million from merger related expenses and an FDIC special assessment expense.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $29.2 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $16.6 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, additional commercial banking team hires, and annual merit increases. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $3.7 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, professional fees of $3.4 million, partly due to the recruitment of commercial bankers, data processing of $2.7 million, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, occupancy of $1.5 million, partly due to additional space for commercial banking hires, addition of a new branch and acquisitions from end of the prior year, and marketing of $637,000.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2025

Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $71.5 million. Excluding non-core operations in the current quarter, operating expenses increased by $916,000. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $1.1 million due to additional banking team hires in the prior quarter, and occupancy expense of $644,000, partly offset by a decrease in professional fees of $869,000, primarily due to recruitment fees in the prior quarter.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $5.2 million and $17.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $7.5 million and $25.2 million for the same prior year periods and $5.8 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 22.9% and 23.4% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 22.9% and 24.4% for the same prior year periods and 23.2% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the prior year quarter was positively impacted by geographic mix and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was adversely impacted by a non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million net of other state tax effects.

Financial Condition
September 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Total assets increased by $903.4 million to $14.32 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to increases in loans and debt securities available-for-sale. Total loans increased by $439.9 million to $10.56 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $557.3 million to $863.9 million, from $306.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the commercial loan pipeline of $513.4 million. Debt securities available-for-sale increased by $434.1 million to $1.26 billion, from $827.5 million, primarily due to new purchases in the current quarter. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $126.1 million to $919.7 million, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Other assets decreased by $27.2 million to $158.5 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs. 

Total liabilities increased by $952.7 million to $12.67 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to an increase in FHLB advances and deposits. FHLB advances increased by $633.0 million to $1.71 billion, from $1.07 billion. Deposits increased by $369.7 million to $10.44 billion, from $10.07 billion, mostly driven by Premier banking deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.22 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 21.2% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $330.4 million, partly offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $195.1 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 101.2%, as compared to 100.5%.   

Other liabilities decreased by $55.5 million to $242.9 million, from $298.4 million, mostly due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

The Company completed its annual goodwill impairment test as of August 31, 2025. Based on a quantitative assessment, the Company concluded that goodwill was not impaired. However, the Company continues to monitor its goodwill, and negative industry and economic trends and possible declines in the Company’s stock price may result in a re-evaluation before the next required annual test.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at September 30, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which declined to 10.6%, driven primarily by loan growth, increased lending commitments and stock repurchases.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased to $1.65 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily due to the redemption of preferred stock for $55.5 million and capital returns comprised of dividends and share repurchases, partially offset by net income. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $7.1 million primarily due to increases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,404,253 shares totaling $24.4 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.17, which includes repurchases of exercised options and awards from employees outside of the share repurchase program. On July 16, 2025, the Company announced its Board of Directors authorized a 2025 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 3,226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase programs. 

The Company’s tangible common equity2 increased by $8.9 million to $1.12 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 11.54% at September 30, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio decreased by 50 basis points during the year to 8.12%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share decreased to $28.81, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $19.52, as compared to $18.98.

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality
September 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $41.3 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.39% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 196.87%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $19.8 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to residential loans. Criticized and classified loans and other real estate owned decreased to $131.2 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.77% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $35.6 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 228.28%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $16.8 million, from $33.6 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 969824. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 using the access code 865080, from one hour after the end of the call until October 31, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $14.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, and retaliatory responses, the effects of the federal government shutdown, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
 
 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
 2025 2025 2024 2024
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets       
Cash and due from banks$274,125 $170,599 $123,615 $214,171
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,261,580  735,561  827,500  911,753
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $968 at September 30, 2025, $809 at June 30, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024 and $902 at September 30, 2024 (estimated fair value of $856,550 at September 30, 2025, $896,090 at June 30, 2025, $952,917 at December 31, 2024 and $1,007,781 at September 30, 2024) 919,734  968,969  1,045,875  1,075,131
Equity investments 90,731  87,808  84,104  95,688
Restricted equity investments, at cost 142,398  106,538  108,634  98,545
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $81,236 at September 30, 2025, $79,266 at June 30, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024 and $69,066 at September 30, 2024 10,489,852  10,119,781  10,055,429  9,963,598
Loans held-for-sale 17,766  15,744  21,211  23,036
Interest and dividends receivable 47,606  44,032  45,914  48,821
Other real estate owned 7,498  7,680  1,811  
Premises and equipment, net 112,449  113,474  115,256  116,087
Bank owned life insurance 269,136  271,184  270,208  269,138
Goodwill 523,308  523,308  523,308  506,146
Intangibles 9,934  10,834  12,680  7,056
Other assets 158,547  152,335  185,702  159,313
Total assets$14,324,664 $13,327,847 $13,421,247 $13,488,483
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
Deposits$10,435,994 $10,232,442 $10,066,342 $10,116,167
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,705,585  938,687  1,072,611  891,860
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 64,869  61,490  60,567  81,163
Other borrowings 198,138  198,019  197,546  419,927
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 23,708  18,759  23,031  27,282
Other liabilities 242,943  234,770  298,393  257,576
Total liabilities 12,671,237  11,684,167  11,718,490  11,793,975
Stockholders’ equity:       
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,652,537  1,642,846  1,701,650  1,693,654
Non-controlling interest 890  834  1,107  854
Total stockholders’ equity 1,653,427  1,643,680  1,702,757  1,694,508
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$14,324,664 $13,327,847 $13,421,247 $13,488,483


 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended,
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2024 2025
 2024
 |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:         
Loans$141,847  $135,478  $136,635 $410,344  $409,805
Debt securities 17,156   15,950   19,449  50,376   58,349
Equity investments and other 3,191   3,397   5,441  10,002   14,399
Total interest income 162,194   154,825   161,525  470,722   482,553
Interest expense:         
Deposits 53,246   52,273   62,318  156,565   182,244
Borrowed funds 18,291   14,916   16,988  49,212   49,603
Total interest expense 71,537   67,189   79,306  205,777   231,847
Net interest income 90,657   87,636   82,219  264,945   250,706
Provision for credit losses 4,092   3,039   517  12,471   4,222
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 86,565   84,597   81,702  252,474   246,484
Other income (loss):         
Bankcard services revenue 1,663   1,619   1,615  4,745   4,602
Trust and asset management revenue 384   374   384  1,164   1,329
Fees and service charges 5,190   4,969   6,096  14,871   15,584
Net gain on sales of loans 900   1,177   505  2,935   1,282
Net (loss) gain on equity investments (7)  488   1,420  686   4,230
Net gain (loss) from other real estate operations 1   (260)    (275)  
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,988   1,786   1,779  5,626   5,367
Commercial loan swap income 1,703   207   414  2,530   793
Other 482   1,373   2,471  3,008   4,768
Total other income 12,304   11,733   14,684  35,290   37,955
Operating expenses:         
Compensation and employee benefits 41,387   40,242   35,844  118,369   101,739
Occupancy 6,098   5,454   5,157  17,049   15,531
Equipment 931   869   1,026  2,721   3,224
Marketing 1,538   1,541   1,385  4,187   3,550
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 2,616   2,898   2,618  8,497   8,438
Data processing 7,164   6,808   5,940  20,619   17,914
Check card processing 1,170   1,156   1,153  3,496   3,278
Professional fees 3,467   4,336   1,970  10,228   6,863
Amortization of intangibles 900   906   803  2,746   2,457
Merger related expenses       1,669     1,669
Restructuring charges 4,147        4,147   
Other operating expenses 6,909   7,264   6,171  20,036   16,365
Total operating expenses 76,327   71,474   63,736  212,095   181,028
Income before provision for income taxes 22,542   24,856   32,650  75,669   103,411
Provision for income taxes 5,156   5,771   7,464  17,735   25,183
Net income 17,386   19,085   25,186  57,934   78,228
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 56   39   70  49   72
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 17,330   19,046   25,116  57,885   78,156
Dividends on preferred shares    1,004   1,004  2,008   3,012
Loss on redemption of preferred stock    1,842     1,842   
Net income available to common stockholders$17,330  $16,200  $24,112 $54,035  $75,144
Basic earnings per share$0.30  $0.28  $0.42 $0.94  $1.29
Diluted earnings per share$0.30  $0.28  $0.42 $0.94  $1.29
Average basic shares outstanding 57,031   57,738   58,065  57,599   58,405
Average diluted shares outstanding 57,036   57,740   58,068  57,602   58,407


 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLE
 At
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
   2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Commercial:
          
Commercial real estate - investor
 $5,211,220  $5,068,125  $5,200,137  $5,287,683  $5,273,159 
Commercial and industrial:
          
Commercial and industrial - real estate  997,122   914,406   896,647   902,219   841,930 
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate  998,860   862,504   748,575   647,945   660,879 
Total commercial and industrial  1,995,982   1,776,910   1,645,222   1,550,164   1,502,809 
Total commercial  7,207,202   6,845,035   6,845,359   6,837,847   6,775,968 
Consumer:
          
Residential real estate
  3,135,200   3,119,232   3,053,318   3,049,763   3,003,213 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")  215,581   220,820   226,633   230,462   242,975 
Total consumer  3,350,781   3,340,052   3,279,951   3,280,225   3,246,188 
Total loans  10,557,983   10,185,087   10,125,310   10,118,072   10,022,156 
Deferred origination costs (fees), net  13,105   13,960   11,560   10,964   10,508 
Allowance for loan credit losses
  (81,236)  (79,266)  (78,798)  (73,607)  (69,066)
Loans receivable, net $10,489,852  $10,119,781  $10,058,072  $10,055,429  $9,963,598 
Mortgage loans serviced for others $340,740  $288,211  $222,963  $191,279  $142,394 
 At September 30, 2025
Average Yield		          
Loan pipeline(1):           
Commercial6.74% $710,933  $790,768  $375,622  $197,491  $199,818 
Residential real estate6.23   136,797   146,921   116,121   97,385   137,978 
Other consumer8.40   16,184   17,110   12,681   11,783   13,788 
Total6.69% $863,914  $954,799  $504,424  $306,659  $351,584 


 For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
 Average Yield          
Loan originations:           
Commercial(2)6.80% $739,154 $425,877 $233,968 $268,613 $245,886
Residential real estate6.41   250,066  274,314  167,162  235,370  169,273
Other consumer8.49   18,087  15,813  15,825  11,204  15,760
Total6.73% $1,007,307 $716,004 $416,955 $515,187 $430,919
Loans sold(3)  $145,735 $142,431 $104,991 $127,508 $65,296


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(3) Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.


  
DEPOSITSAt
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
Type of Account         
Non-interest-bearing$1,731,760 $1,686,627 $1,660,738 $1,617,182 $1,638,447
Interest-bearing checking 4,090,930  3,845,602  4,006,653  4,000,553  3,896,348
Money market 1,397,434  1,377,999  1,337,570  1,301,197  1,288,555
Savings 1,000,488  1,022,918  1,052,504  1,066,438  1,071,946
Time deposits(1) 2,215,382  2,299,296  2,119,558  2,080,972  2,220,871
Total deposits$10,435,994 $10,232,442 $10,177,023 $10,066,342 $10,116,167


(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $405.1 million, $522.8 million, $370.5 million, $74.7 million, and $201.0 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
   


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
 
ASSET QUALITY(1)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Non-performing loans:         
Commercial real estate - investor$23,570  $20,457  $23,595  $17,000  $12,478 
Commercial and industrial:         
Commercial and industrial - real estate 7,469   4,499   4,690   4,787   4,368 
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate 394   311   22   32   122 
Total commercial and industrial 7,863   4,810   4,712   4,819   4,490 
Residential real estate 7,334   5,318   5,709   10,644   9,108 
Other consumer 2,496   2,926   2,954   3,064   2,063 
Total non-performing loans(1)$41,263  $33,511  $36,970  $35,527  $28,139 
Other real estate owned 7,498   7,680   1,917   1,811    
Total non-performing assets$48,761  $41,191  $38,887  $37,338  $28,139 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days$19,817  $14,740  $46,246  $36,550  $15,458 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)         
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)$7,693  $8,129  $8,307  $3,232  $3,043 
Performing 23,952   31,986   27,592   27,631   20,652 
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)$31,645  $40,115  $35,899  $30,863  $23,695 
Allowance for loan credit losses$81,236  $79,266  $78,798  $73,607  $69,066 
Allowance for unfunded commitments 4,636   3,289   2,846   3,264   2,797 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(3) 0.77%  0.78%  0.78%  0.73%  0.69%
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3) 196.87   236.54   213.14   207.19   245.45 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.39   0.33   0.37   0.35   0.28 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.34   0.31   0.29   0.28   0.21 
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans         
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses$19,003  $20,934  $21,737  $22,006  $15,323 
Non-performing PCD loans 5,677   6,800   7,724   7,931   2,887 
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 2,987   2,590   10,489   2,997   1,279 
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) 20   20   22   23   24 
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans         
Non-performing loans(1) 35,586   26,711   29,246   27,596   25,252 
Non-performing assets 43,084   34,391   31,163   29,407   25,252 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 16,830   12,150   35,757   33,553   14,179 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) 31,625   40,095   35,877   30,840   23,671 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3) 228.28%  296.75%  269.43%  266.73%  273.51%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.34   0.26   0.29   0.27   0.25 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.30   0.26   0.23   0.22   0.19 


(1) The quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively.
(2) Balances represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.
(3) Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $4.4 million, $5.0 million, $5.6 million, $6.0 million and $5.7 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
   


NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIESFor the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:         
Loan charge-offs$(850) $(2,415) $(798) $(55) $(124)
Recoveries on loans 233   197   162   213   212 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries$(617) $(2,218) $(636) $158  $88 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized) 0.02%  0.09%  0.03% NM* NM*
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:         
Commercial(1)$(522) $(1,666) $25  $92  $129 
Residential real estate(2) (24)  (348)  (720)  (17)  (6)
Other consumer(2) (71)  (204)  59   83   (35)
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries$(617) $(2,218) $(636) $158  $88 


(1) The three months ended June 30, 2025 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million.
(2) The three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.
* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.
   


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOM
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$94,470  $1,115 4.68% $111,631  $1,090 3.92% $210,245  $2,971 5.62%
Securities(2) 1,990,917   19,232 3.83   1,917,114   18,257 3.82   2,063,633   21,919 4.23 
Loans receivable, net(3)                 
Commercial 6,975,780   105,587 6.01   6,786,611   100,004 5.91   6,782,777   102,881 6.03 
Residential real estate 3,151,177   32,685 4.15   3,091,227   31,861 4.12   2,992,138   29,677 3.97 
Other consumer 218,465   3,575 6.49   225,311   3,613 6.43   242,942   4,077 6.68 
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (66,812)      (66,364)      (59,063)    
Loans receivable, net 10,278,610   141,847 5.49   10,036,785   135,478 5.41   9,958,794   136,635 5.46 
Total interest-earning assets 12,363,997   162,194 5.21   12,065,530   154,825 5.14   12,232,672   161,525 5.26 
Non-interest-earning assets 1,187,197       1,182,543       1,206,024     
Total assets$13,551,194      $13,248,073      $13,438,696     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing checking$4,000,804   21,253 2.11% $3,990,602   20,605 2.07% $3,856,281   21,731 2.24%
Money market 1,426,586   10,507 2.92   1,342,194   9,718 2.90   1,256,536   11,454 3.63 
Savings 1,009,742   1,674 0.66   1,029,490   1,680 0.65   1,088,926   2,218 0.81 
Time deposits 2,105,734   19,812 3.73   2,175,564   20,270 3.74   2,339,370   26,915 4.58 
Total 8,542,866   53,246 2.47   8,537,850   52,273 2.46   8,541,113   62,318 2.90 
FHLB Advances 1,123,946   12,793 4.52   880,746   9,933 4.52   757,535   9,140 4.80 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,017   438 2.94   60,477   419 2.78   75,871   491 2.57 
Other borrowings 249,233   5,060 8.05   260,655   4,564 7.02   499,839   7,357 5.86 
Total borrowings 1,432,196   18,291 5.07   1,201,878   14,916 4.98   1,333,245   16,988 5.07 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,975,062   71,537 2.85   9,739,728   67,189 2.77   9,874,358   79,306 3.20 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,720,657       1,639,045       1,634,743     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 199,582       186,653       240,560     
Total liabilities 11,895,301       11,565,426       11,749,661     
Stockholders’ equity 1,655,893       1,682,647       1,689,035     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$13,551,194      $13,248,073      $13,438,696     
Net interest income  $90,657     $87,636     $82,219  
Net interest rate spread(4)    2.36%     2.37%     2.06%
Net interest margin(5)    2.91%     2.91%     2.67%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)    2.06%     2.06%     2.44%


 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$102,267  $3,188 4.17% $168,822  $6,966 5.51%
Securities(2) 1,970,368   57,190 3.88   2,073,552   65,782 4.24 
Loans receivable, net(3)           
Commercial 6,848,512   303,852 5.93   6,851,021   309,922 6.04 
Residential real estate 3,103,008   95,816 4.12   2,981,822   87,345 3.91 
Other consumer 224,073   10,676 6.37   245,777   12,538 6.81 
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (65,028)      (58,825)    
Loans receivable, net 10,110,565   410,344 5.42   10,019,795   409,805 5.46 
Total interest-earning assets 12,183,200   470,722 5.16   12,262,169   482,553 5.25 
Non-interest-earning assets 1,188,063       1,216,562     
Total assets$13,371,263      $13,478,731     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing checking$4,041,710   63,292 2.09% $3,881,344   63,570 2.19%
Money market 1,363,977   29,577 2.90   1,177,612   31,107 3.53 
Savings 1,032,239   5,138 0.67   1,202,533   9,284 1.03 
Time deposits 2,066,745   58,558 3.79   2,363,542   78,283 4.42 
Total 8,504,671   156,565 2.46   8,625,031   182,244 2.82 
FHLB Advances 1,000,796   34,086 4.55   704,911   25,657 4.86 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 61,250   1,284 2.80   72,239   1,380 2.55 
Other borrowings 264,222   13,842 7.00   513,951   22,566 5.86 
Total borrowings 1,326,268   49,212 4.96   1,291,101   49,603 5.13 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,830,939   205,777 2.80   9,916,132   231,847 3.12 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,653,007       1,631,841     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 202,976       251,878     
Total liabilities 11,686,922       11,799,851     
Stockholders’ equity 1,684,341       1,678,880     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$13,371,263      $13,478,731     
Net interest income  $264,945     $250,706  
Net interest rate spread(4)    2.36%     2.13%
Net interest margin(5)    2.91%     2.73%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)    2.06%     2.37%


(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   


OceanFirstFinancial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Selected Financial Condition Data:         
Total assets$14,324,664 $13,327,847 $13,309,278 $13,421,247 $13,488,483
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,261,580  735,561  746,168  827,500  911,753
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 919,734  968,969  1,005,476  1,045,875  1,075,131
Equity investments 90,731  87,808  87,365  84,104  95,688
Restricted equity investments, at cost 142,398  106,538  102,172  108,634  98,545
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 10,489,852  10,119,781  10,058,072  10,055,429  9,963,598
Deposits 10,435,994  10,232,442  10,177,023  10,066,342  10,116,167
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,705,585  938,687  891,021  1,072,611  891,860
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers and other borrowings 263,007  259,509  262,940  258,113  501,090
Total stockholders’ equity 1,653,427  1,643,680  1,709,117  1,702,757  1,694,508


 For the Three Months Ended,
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025 2025
 2024
 2024
Selected Operating Data:         
Interest income$162,194  $154,825 $153,703  $159,620  $161,525
Interest expense 71,537   67,189  67,051   76,291   79,306
Net interest income 90,657   87,636  86,652   83,329   82,219
Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden) 4,092   3,039  5,340   2,041   517
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses         1,426   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 86,565   84,597  81,312   79,862   81,702
Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust) 12,311   11,245  11,048   12,237   11,826
Net (loss) gain on equity investments (7)  488  205   (5)  1,420
Net gain on sale of trust business            1,438
Operating expenses (excluding merger related expenses, restructuring charges, and FDIC special assessment release) 72,390   71,474  64,294   64,739   62,067
Merger related expenses         110   1,669
Restructuring charges 4,147           
FDIC special assessment release (210)          
Income before provision for income taxes 22,542   24,856  28,271   27,245   32,650
Provision for income taxes 5,156   5,771  6,808   5,083   7,464
Net income 17,386   19,085  21,463   22,162   25,186
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 56   39  (46)  253   70
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.$17,330  $19,046 $21,509  $21,909  $25,116
Net income available to common stockholders$17,330  $16,200 $20,505  $20,905  $24,112
Diluted earnings per share$0.30  $0.28 $0.35  $0.36  $0.42
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income$510  $420 $219  $20  $741


 At or For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):         
Performance Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets(3)0.51% 0.49% 0.62% 0.61% 0.71%
Return on average tangible assets(3) (4)0.53  0.51  0.65  0.64  0.74 
Return on average stockholders’ equity(3)4.15  3.86  4.85  4.88  5.68 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(3) (4)6.13  5.66  7.05  7.12  8.16 
Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4)6.13  5.66  7.40  7.47  8.57 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets11.54  12.33  12.84  12.69  12.56 
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets(4)8.12  8.67  9.19  9.06  9.10 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)8.12  8.67  8.76  8.62  8.68 
Net interest rate spread2.36  2.37  2.35  2.11  2.06 
Net interest margin2.91  2.91  2.90  2.69  2.67 
Operating expenses to average assets2.23  2.16  1.96  1.90  1.89 
Efficiency ratio(5)74.13  71.93  65.67  67.86  65.77 
Loan-to-deposit ratio101.20  99.50  99.50  100.50  99.10 


 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2025
 2024
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   
Return on average assets (3)        0.54        %         0.74        %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)        0.56                  0.77         
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)         4.29                  5.98         
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)         6.28                  8.62         
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)         6.28                  9.05         
Net interest rate spread        2.36                  2.13         
Net interest margin        2.91                  2.73         
Operating expenses to average assets        2.12                  1.79         
Efficiency ratio (5)        70.64                  62.71         


 At or For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
Trust and Asset Management:         
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)$143,708  $141,921  $149,106  $147,956  $152,797 
Nest Egg AUA/M 463,906   462,664   453,803   431,434   430,413 
Total AUA/M 607,614   604,585   602,909   579,390   583,210 
Per Share Data:         
Cash dividends per common share$0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20 
Book value per common share at end of period 28.81   28.64   29.27   29.08   29.02 
Tangible book value per common share at end of period(4) 19.52   19.34   19.16   18.98   19.28 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 57,388,603   57,383,975   58,383,525   58,554,871   58,397,094 
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period       57,370   57,370   57,370 
Number of full-service customer facilities: 40   40   39   39   39 
Quarterly Average Balances         
Total securities$1,990,917  $1,917,114  $2,003,206  $2,116,911  $2,063,633 
Loans receivable, net 10,278,610   10,036,785   10,013,383   10,018,742   9,958,794 
Total interest-earning assets 12,363,997   12,065,530   12,112,028   12,331,483   12,232,672 
Total goodwill and intangibles 533,835   534,734   535,657   534,942   513,731 
Total assets 13,551,194   13,248,073   13,311,893   13,545,052   13,438,696 
Time deposits 2,105,734   2,175,564   1,916,109   2,212,750   2,339,370 
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 10,263,523   10,176,895   10,030,051   10,286,489   10,175,856 
Total borrowings 1,432,196   1,201,878   1,343,757   1,328,016   1,333,245 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,975,062   9,739,728   9,775,836   9,987,129   9,874,358 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,720,657   1,639,045   1,597,972   1,627,376   1,634,743 
Stockholders' equity 1,655,893   1,682,647   1,715,134   1,703,326   1,689,035 
Tangible stockholders’ equity(4) 1,122,058   1,147,913   1,179,477   1,168,384   1,175,304 
          
Quarterly Yields and Costs         
Total securities 3.83%  3.82%  3.99%  4.09%  4.23%
Loans receivable, net 5.49   5.41   5.37   5.38   5.46 
Total interest-earning assets 5.21   5.14   5.13   5.15   5.26 
Time deposits 3.73   3.74   3.91   4.34   4.58 
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.06   2.06   2.06   2.32   2.44 
Total borrowed funds 5.07   4.98   4.83   4.91   5.07 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.85   2.77   2.78   3.04   3.20 
Net interest spread 2.36   2.37   2.35   2.11   2.06 
Net interest margin 2.91   2.91   2.90   2.69   2.67 


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.
   


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
Core Earnings:         
Net income available to common stockholders(GAAP)$17,330  $16,200  $20,505  $20,905  $24,112 
Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items:         
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses          1,426    
Net loss (gain) on equity investments 7   (488)  (205)  5   (1,420)
Net gain on sale of trust business             (1,438)
Restructuring charges 4,147             
FDIC special assessment release (210)            
Merger related expenses          110   1,669 
Income tax (benefit) expense on items (926)  115   49   (388)  270 
Loss on redemption of preferred stock    1,842          
Core earnings(Non-GAAP)$20,348  $17,669  $20,349  $22,058  $23,193 
Income tax expense$5,156  $5,771  $6,808  $5,083  $7,464 
Provision for credit losses 4,092   3,039   5,340   3,467   517 
Less: non-core provision for credit losses          1,426    
Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items (926)  115   49   (388)  270 
Core earnings PTPP(Non-GAAP)$30,522  $26,364  $32,448  $29,570  $30,904 
Core earnings diluted earnings per share$0.36  $0.31  $0.35  $0.38  $0.39 
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share$0.54  $0.46  $0.56  $0.51  $0.53 
          
Core Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets 0.60%  0.53%  0.62%  0.65%  0.69%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.19   6.17   7.00   7.51   7.85 
Return on average tangible common equity 7.19   6.17   7.34   7.89   8.24 
Efficiency ratio 70.30   72.28   65.81   67.74   66.00 


 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2025
 2024
Core Earnings:   
Net income available to common stockholders(GAAP)$54,035  $75,144 
Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items:   
Net gain on equity investments (686)  (4,230)
Net gain on sale of trust business    (2,600)
Restructuring charges 4,147    
FDIC special assessment (release) expense (210)  418 
Merger related expenses    1,669 
Income tax (benefit) expense on items (762)  1,100 
Loss on redemption of preferred stock 1,842    
Core earnings(Non-GAAP)$58,366  $71,501 
Income tax expense$17,735  $25,183 
Provision for credit losses 12,471   4,222 
Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items (762)  1,100 
Core earnings PTPP(Non-GAAP)$89,334  $99,806 
Core diluted earnings per share$1.01  $1.22 
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share$1.55  $1.71 
    
Core Ratios (Annualized):   
Return on average assets 0.58%  0.71%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 6.79   8.20 
Return on average tangible common equity 6.79   8.61 
Efficiency ratio 69.49   63.49 


 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
Tangible Equity:         
Total stockholders' equity$1,653,427  $1,643,680  $1,709,117  $1,702,757  $1,694,508 
Less:         
Goodwill 523,308   523,308   523,308   523,308   506,146 
Intangibles 9,934   10,834   11,740   12,680   7,056 
Tangible stockholders' equity 1,120,185   1,109,538   1,174,069   1,166,769   1,181,306 
Less:         
Preferred stock       55,527   55,527   55,527 
Tangible common equity$1,120,185  $1,109,538  $1,118,542  $1,111,242  $1,125,779 
          
Tangible Assets:         
Total assets$14,324,664  $13,327,847  $13,309,278  $13,421,247  $13,488,483 
Less:         
Goodwill 523,308   523,308   523,308   523,308   506,146 
Intangibles 9,934   10,834   11,740   12,680   7,056 
Tangible assets$13,791,422  $12,793,705  $12,774,230  $12,885,259  $12,975,281 
          
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.12%  8.67%  9.19%  9.06%  9.10%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.12%  8.67%  8.76%  8.62%  8.68%


