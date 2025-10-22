Acrivon Therapeutics Highlights its Powerful Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 Platform with Compelling Preclinical Data for ACR-2316 with Three Presentations at the Upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

AP3 Generative AI KaiSR model globally assesses drug effects on the entire intracellular protein signaling network for optimal drug design and precision medicine development

Favorable ACR-2316 preclinical data, demonstrating its differentiated and superior pathway effects versus benchmark WEE1 and PKMYT1 inhibitors consistent with prior observations

Company to report initial clinical data for ACR-2316 in AP3-predicted tumor types later this year; clinical activity and confirmed partial response observed during dose escalation

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform designed to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased and actionable manner, today announced three presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place from October 22-26, 2025 in Boston, MA.

“At this year’s AACR-NCI-EORTC meeting, we are excited to present a powerful set of posters that illustrate our unique and data-driven approach to precision medicine development and generative AI drug discovery,” said Kristina Masson, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder and executive vice president of business operations at Acrivon and president and CEO of the company´s research subsidiary Acrivon AB in Lund, Sweden. “Our presentations feature our innovative AP3 KaiSR ensemble model, which expands our ability to rationally design drugs optimized for desirable activity on biologically relevant pathways in the intact cell, as well as robust mechanistic data for ACR-2316 including pathway analyses that underpin the superior preclinical activity of the asset. We look forward to sharing initial clinical data from our Phase 1 study of ACR-2316 later this year, building upon the disclosed clinical activity already observed across AP3-predicted solid tumor types during the dose-escalation phase."

Details for Presentations Poster Title: Global pharmacodynamic effects uncovered with AP3 phosphoproteomic profiling of novel WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor ACR-2316 reveals the critical importance of PLK1 for ACR-2316’s superior preclinical activity and differentiated mechanism of action Session: Poster Session A Date and Time: Thursday, October 23 | 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET Poster Title: Acrivon Therapeutics’ generative AI ensemble model (KaiSR) accurately predicts and expands proprietary, actionable kinase-substrate relationships globally for the human kinome Session: Poster Session C Date and Time: Saturday, October 25 | 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET Poster Title: ACR-2316 is a novel, differentiated, clinical-stage WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed by Acrivon’s Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 Platform for optimal pro-apoptotic pathway effects in tumor cells resulting in superior preclinical activity Session: Poster Session C Date and Time: Saturday, October 25 | 12:30-4:00 p.m. ET

The posters will be available on Acrivon’s website in the “Science and Publications” section upon or shortly after presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.



About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform. The platform allows the company to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased manner, yielding terabytes of proprietary data and delivering rapid, actionable insights. The Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform is comprised of a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, converting multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 KaiSR Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor, and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery, and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.

Acrivon is currently advancing its lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2b trial for endometrial cancer. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment. In addition, the company has initiated a third arm to the Phase 2b study without the need for a pre-treatment biopsy to evaluate ACR-368 with ultra-low-dose gemcitabine (ULDG) sensitization in all-comer, biomarker-unselected 2nd line patients with endometrial cancer who have all received prior treatment with chemotherapy and anti-PD-1.

Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform for developing its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as observed in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. The Phase 1 trial of ACR-2316 is advancing with enrollment in the first three dose-escalation cohorts completed. Drug target engagement was observed at DL1 and 2 using the company’s clinical mass spectrometry-based AP3 profiling, with evidence of approximate dose proportionality based on plasma pharmacokinetic analyses, and initial clinical activity and confirmed partial response. In addition, the company is advancing a preclinical program directed against an undisclosed cell cycle regulatory target.

