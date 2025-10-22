Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2025

RUSTON, La., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $8.6 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $47.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $21.5 million for the linked quarter.

“I am extremely proud of how we have executed on Optimize Origin and the momentum that has been created throughout our markets,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “We are ahead of pace on our stated plan and are creating real traction on our goal of being a top quartile ROA performer.”

(1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

     

Optimize Origin

  • In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.
  • Built on three primary pillars:
    • Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency
    • Balance Sheet Optimization
    • Culture & Employee Engagement
  • Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.
  • Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.
  • We believe the actions we have taken have or will drive earnings improvement of approximately $37.2 million, in total, annually on a pre-tax pre-provision basis.
     

Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $6.0 million, or 41.1%, compared to the linked quarter. PTPP earnings(1) were $47.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $26.3 million, or 122%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Net interest income was $83.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in the previous ten quarters.
  • Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded four basis points to 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and is at its highest level in the previous ten quarters. The increase was primarily driven by a two-basis point increase in the yield earned on average interest-earning assets and a three-basis point decline in the rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Total deposits were $8.33 billion at September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $208.8 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2025. Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $2.00 billion at September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $158.6 million, or 8.6%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased 265,248 shares of our common stock at an average price of $35.85 per share. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 401,647 shares of our common stock at an average price of $34.59 per share.
  • Book value per common share was $39.23 at September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.61, or 1.6%, compared to June 30, 2025, and $2.47, or 6.7%, compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) was $33.95 at September 30, 2025, reflecting increases of $0.62, or 1.9%, compared to June 30, 2025 and $2.58, or 8.2%, compared to September 30, 2024.
  • As part of our Optimize Origin initiatives, we purchased additional shares of Argent Financial on July 1, 2025, which increased our ownership to more than 20%. This purchase required a change to how we account for this investment from the cost method to the equity method and resulted in a fair value adjustment gain and equity method investment income of $7.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively, recorded during the current quarter.

(1) Tangible book value per common share and PTPP Earnings are non-GAAP financial measures, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $83.7 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A total increase of $2.2 million in net interest income was driven by an overall improvement in our funding mix, as growth in total deposits provided additional liquidity that was deployed into interest-earning balances due from banks and used to reduce borrowings. In addition, interest income earned on investment securities increased $1.2 million when compared to the linked quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $994,000 decrease in interest income earned on loans held for investment (“LHFI”).

The overall improvement in our funding mix was reflected in a $197.0 million increase in average interest-earning balances due from banks and an $81.2 million decrease in average balances of FHLB advances and other borrowings. The increase in average interest-earning balances due from banks contributed to a $2.1 million increase in interest income, while the decrease in average balances of FHLB advances and other borrowings contributed $883,000 of the total $943,000 decrease in interest expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. These increases in net interest income were partially offset by an $806,000 increase in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, resulting from a $102.1 million increase in average savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts balances, when compared to the linked quarter.

The $1.2 million increase in interest income earned on investment securities was largely driven by the full-quarter benefit of the bond portfolio optimization strategy executed during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative.

Interest income on LHFI decreased by $994,000, primarily due to lower average loan balances which drove a $2.8 million decline in LHFI interest income during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was partially offset by $1.3 million in additional interest income as a result of one extra calendar day during the current quarter. The remaining change was mainly due to shifts in the loan mix, as overall LHFI yields remained stable at 6.33% for both quarters. The decrease in average LHFI principal balances was primarily due to decreases of $95.1 million, $73.4 million and $59.7 million in construction/land/land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), respectively, partially offset by increases of $42.5 million and $37.3 million in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans, respectively, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On September 17, 2025, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points, to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, decreasing the federal funds target range for the fourth time for a total of 125 basis points from its recent cycle high set in mid-2023.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing four- and 47-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 5.89%, an increase of two basis points compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 3.22%, representing a reduction of three- and 82-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

 At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		 Linked
Quarter		 Linked
Quarter
Past due LHFI(1)$72,512  $67,626  $38,838  $4,886  7.2%
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 7,739   12,495   20,170   (4,756) (38.1)
Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 96,259   92,426   95,989   3,833  4.1 
Total nonperforming LHFI 88,282   85,315   64,273   2,967  3.5 
Provision for credit losses 36,820   2,862   4,603   33,958  N/M
Net charge-offs 31,383   2,300   9,520   29,083  N/M
Credit quality ratios(2):         
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 109.04%  108.33%  149.35%  0.71% N/A
ALCL to total LHFI 1.28   1.20   1.21   0.08  N/A
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(3) 1.35   1.29   1.28   0.06  N/A
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.17   1.11   0.81   0.06  N/A
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 1.65   0.12   0.48   1.53  N/A
 

___________________________
N/A = Not applicable.
N/M = Not meaningful
(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.
(2) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
(3) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $36.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which includes a $35.2 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision for loan credit losses of $2.7 million for the linked quarter. The total credit loss provision increase was primarily related to the suspected borrower fraud impacting the Tricolor Holdings, LLC loan relationship which was previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 10, 2025, and drove a $29.5 million increase in the total provision, consisting of a $28.1 million provision for loan credit losses and a $1.5 million provision for off-balance sheet commitments. We are pursuing all possible opportunities for recovery. Also contributing to the increase in provision for loan credit losses was a $1.7 million increase in the provision for relationships impacted by the questioned banker activity first disclosed during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Our provision for loan credit losses, exclusive of these events, would have been $5.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a $2.8 million increase compared to the linked quarter primarily due to increases in construction/land/land development and commercial and industrial credit loan loss provisions.

Net charge-offs increased $29.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to net charge-offs of $28.4 million in the current quarter related to the relationship with Tricolor Holdings, LLC, discussed above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $26.1 million, an increase of $24.8 million from the linked quarter, primarily driven by a $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, net in the linked quarter, and $7.0 million, $2.5 million and $2.1 million increases in changes in fair value of equity investments, equity method investment income (loss) and other income, respectively, in the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $643,000 in mortgage banking revenue.

The $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, net, during the linked quarter was due to the execution of the bond portfolio optimization strategy discussed in detail in the linked quarter earnings release.

The $7.0 million increase in the fair value of equity method investments was driven by the additional investment in Argent Financial which increased our ownership percentage above the threshold required to implement the equity method of accounting. The equity method of accounting requires the asset be recorded at fair value immediately prior to the purchase, and therefore required an upward adjustment to its basis.

The components of equity method investment income are as follows:

 At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024		 Linked
Quarter		 Linked
Quarter
Argent investment income$1,227  $  $ $1,227 N/M
Limited partnership investment (loss) income (677)  (1,909)  375  1,232 64.5%
Total equity method investment income$550  $(1,909) $375    
 

___________________________
N/M = Not meaningful

The $2.5 million increase in equity method investment income (loss) was primarily driven by a $1.7 million downward adjustment in one limited partnership investment during the linked quarter. Also contributing to the increase was Argent equity method investment income totaling $1.2 million.

The $2.1 million increase in other income was due to insurance recoveries in connection with the previously disclosed questioned banker activity.

The $643,000 decrease in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to a decrease in origination and sales volume in the current quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $62.0 million, an increase of $45,000, or 0.1% from the linked quarter. There were no material changes in noninterest expense income statement line items compared to the linked quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

  • Total LHFI at September 30, 2025, were $7.54 billion, a decrease of $147.3 million, or 1.9%, from $7.68 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $419.7 million, or 5.3%, compared to September 30, 2024.
  • The primary drivers of the decrease during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, were decreases in MW LOC and commercial and industrial loans of $101.8 million and $91.4 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $64.2 million in non-owner occupied commercial real estate.

Securities

  • Total securities at September 30, 2025 were $1.12 billion, a decrease of $22.5 million, or 2.0%, from $1.14 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $57.0 million, or 4.8%, compared to September 30, 2024.
  • The decrease in securities was primarily due to scheduled principal paydowns, calls and maturities of short-term investments securities during the current quarter.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $61.2 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $12.4 million, or 16.9% , from the linked quarter.
  • The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.31 years as of September 30, 2025, compared to 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025.

Equity Method Investments

  • Equity method securities at September 30, 2025, were $65.6 million, an increase of $49.8 million, or 313.8%, compared to June 30, 2025, and an increase of $45.7 million, or 228.8% from September 30, 2024. The primary driver of the increase was a change in presentation as described immediately below.
  • As a result of our Optimize Origin initiative and during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we made an additional investment in Argent Financial which increased our ownership percentage above the threshold required to implement the equity method of accounting. The implementation of the equity method of accounting resulted in a change in presentation to the underlying asset from nonmarketable equity securities held in other financial institutions to equity method investments and required a remeasurement of the fair value of the asset before applying equity method accounting.
  • The remeasurement of the asset resulted in a $7.0 million fair value adjustment gain and, subsequent to the implementation of equity method accounting, we recorded equity method investment income of $1.2 million during the current quarter. As of September 30, 2025, the carrying value of our total investment in Argent Financial was $49.8 million.
  • We estimate that our investment in Argent Financial should result in a pre-tax annualized benefit of approximately $6.0 million beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $8.33 billion, an increase of $208.8 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $154.7 million, or 1.8%, from September 30, 2024.
  • The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $158.6 million and $99.3 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and money market deposits, respectively. The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $35.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposits.
  • At September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 24.0% and 22.7%, respectively. At September 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.3%.

Borrowings

  • FHLB advances and other borrowings at September 30, 2025, were $12.8 million, a decrease of $115.1 million from $127.8 million at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $17.7 million compared to September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to growth in total deposits in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.
  • Average FHLB advances were $22.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $81.6 million from $104.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and a decrease of $10.4 million from September 30, 2024.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 79032 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ325.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 56 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit www.origin.bank and www.forthinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
          
Income statement and share amounts(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income$83,704  $82,136  $78,459  $78,349  $74,804 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 36,820   2,862   3,444   (5,398)  4,603 
Noninterest income (loss) 26,128   1,368   15,602   (330)  15,989 
Noninterest expense 62,028   61,983   62,068   65,422   62,521 
Income before income tax expense 10,984   18,659   28,549   17,995   23,669 
Income tax expense 2,361   4,012   6,138   3,725   5,068 
Net income$8,623  $14,647  $22,411  $14,270  $18,601 
PTPP earnings(1)$47,804  $21,521  $31,993  $12,597  $28,272 
Basic earnings per common share 0.28   0.47   0.72   0.46   0.60 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.27   0.47   0.71   0.46   0.60 
Dividends declared per common share 0.15   0.15   0.15   0.15   0.15 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,183,092   31,192,622   31,205,752   31,155,486   31,130,293 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,363,571   31,327,818   31,412,010   31,308,805   31,239,877 
          
Balance sheet data         
Total LHFI$7,537,099  $7,684,446  $7,585,526  $7,573,713  $7,956,790 
Total LHFI excluding MW LOC 7,064,131   7,109,698   7,181,395   7,224,632   7,461,602 
Total assets 9,791,306   9,678,158   9,750,372   9,678,702   9,965,986 
Total deposits 8,331,830   8,123,036   8,338,412   8,223,120   8,486,568 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,214,756   1,205,769   1,180,177   1,145,245   1,145,673 
          
Performance metrics and capital ratios         
Yield on LHFI 6.33%  6.33%  6.33%  6.47%  6.67%
Yield on interest-earnings assets 5.89   5.87   5.79   5.91   6.09 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.20   3.20   3.23   3.61   4.01 
Cost of total deposits 2.46   2.47   2.52   2.79   3.14 
NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.65   3.61   3.44   3.33   3.18 
Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 0.35   0.60   0.93   0.57   0.74 
PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.95   0.89   1.32   0.50   1.13 
Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 2.79   4.94   7.79   4.94   6.57 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 3.22   5.74   9.09   5.78   7.74 
Book value per common share$39.23  $38.62  $37.77  $36.71  $36.76 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 33.95   33.33   32.43   31.38   31.37 
Efficiency ratio(2) 56.48%  74.23%  65.99%  83.85%  68.86%
Core efficiency ratio(1) 54.70   73.77   65.33   82.79   67.48 
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.59   13.47   13.57   13.32   12.46 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.78   13.67   13.77   13.52   12.64 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 15.90   15.68   15.81   16.44   15.45 
Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 11.69   11.70   11.47   11.08   10.93 
 

__________________________
(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(3) September 30, 2025, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024 
    
Income statement and share amounts 
Net interest income$244,299  $222,017 
Provision for credit losses 43,126   12,846 
Noninterest income 43,098   55,709 
Noninterest expense 186,079   185,616 
Income before income tax expense 58,192   79,264 
Income tax expense 12,511   17,042 
Net income$45,681  $62,222 
PTPP earnings(1)$101,318  $92,110 
Basic earnings per common share 1.46   2.00 
Diluted earnings per common share 1.46   2.00 
Dividends declared per common share 0.45   0.45 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,193,739   31,051,672 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,382,010   31,160,867 
    
Performance metrics   
Yield on LHFI 6.33%  6.61%
Yield on interest-earning assets 5.85   6.04 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.21   3.94 
Cost of total deposits 2.48   3.07 
NIM-FTE 3.57   3.18 
ROAA (annualized) 0.63   0.84 
PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.39   1.24 
ROAE (annualized) 5.11   7.62 
ROATCE (annualized)(1) 5.93   9.04 
Efficiency ratio(2) 64.75   66.83 
Core efficiency ratio(1) 63.58   66.09 
 

____________________________
(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
          
Interest and dividend income(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans$120,096 $121,239  $117,075  $127,021  $133,195
Investment securities-taxable 8,767  7,692   8,076   6,651   6,536
Investment securities-nontaxable 1,523  1,425   968   964   905
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 5,753  4,281   6,424   5,197   3,621
Total interest and dividend income 136,139  134,637   132,543   139,833   144,257
Interest expense         
Interest-bearing deposits 51,026  50,152   51,779   59,511   67,051
FHLB advances and other borrowings 273  1,216   96   88   482
Subordinated indebtedness 1,136  1,133   2,209   1,885   1,920
Total interest expense 52,435  52,501   54,084   61,484   69,453
Net interest income 83,704  82,136   78,459   78,349   74,804
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 36,820  2,862   3,444   (5,398)  4,603
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 46,884  79,274   75,015   83,747   70,201
Noninterest income         
Insurance commission and fee income 6,598  6,661   7,927   5,441   6,928
Service charges and fees 4,965  4,927   4,716   4,801   4,664
Other fee income 2,262  2,809   2,301   2,152   2,114
Mortgage banking revenue 726  1,369   915   1,151   1,153
Swap fee income 1,387  1,435   533   116   106
(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net   (14,448)     (14,617)  221
Change in fair value of equity investments 6,972           
Equity method investment income (loss) 550  (1,909)  (1,692)  (62)  375
Other income 2,668  524   902   688   428
Total noninterest income (loss) 26,128  1,368   15,602   (330)  15,989
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 37,863  38,280   37,731   36,405   38,491
Occupancy and equipment, net 7,079  7,187   8,544   7,913   6,298
Data processing 3,526  3,432   2,957   3,414   3,470
Office and operations 3,184  3,337   2,972   2,883   2,984
Intangible asset amortization 1,583  1,768   1,761   1,800   1,905
Regulatory assessments 1,269  1,345   1,392   1,535   1,791
Advertising and marketing 1,524  1,158   1,133   1,929   1,449
Professional services 1,395  1,285   1,250   2,064   2,012
Electronic banking 1,470  1,359   1,354   1,377   1,308
Loan-related expenses 979  669   599   431   751
Franchise tax expense 686  688   675   884   721
Other expenses 1,470  1,475   1,700   4,787   1,341
Total noninterest expense 62,028  61,983   62,068   65,422   62,521
Income before income tax expense 10,984  18,659   28,549   17,995   23,669
Income tax expense 2,361  4,012   6,138   3,725   5,068
Net income$8,623 $14,647  $22,411  $14,270  $18,601
 


Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Assets
         
Cash and due from banks
$94,062  $113,918  $112,888  $132,991  $159,337 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
 532,847   220,193   373,314   337,258   161,854 
Total cash and cash equivalents
 626,909   334,111   486,202   470,249   321,191 
Securities:
         
AFS
 1,104,789   1,126,721   1,161,368   1,102,528   1,160,965 
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
 10,559   11,093   11,094   11,095   11,096 
Securities carried at fair value through income
 6,203   6,218   6,512   6,512   6,533 
Total securities
 1,121,551   1,144,032   1,178,974   1,120,135   1,178,594 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions
 31,041   75,181   71,754   71,643   67,068 
Equity method investments
 65,643   15,863   18,228   18,971   19,963 
Loans held for sale
 312   8,878   10,191   10,494   7,631 
LHFI
 7,537,099   7,684,446   7,585,526   7,573,713   7,956,790 
Less: ALCL
 96,259   92,426   92,011   91,060   95,989 
LHFI, net of ALCL
 7,440,840   7,592,020   7,493,515   7,482,653   7,860,801 
Premises and equipment, net
 122,899   122,618   123,847   126,620   126,751 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 41,478   41,265   41,021   40,840   40,602 
Goodwill
 128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679 
Other intangible assets, net
 34,861   36,444   38,212   37,473   39,272 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
 177,093   179,067   159,749   170,945   175,434 
Total assets
$9,791,306  $9,678,158  $9,750,372  $9,678,702  $9,965,986 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
         
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$2,000,324  $1,841,684  $1,888,808  $1,900,651  $1,893,767 
Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any
 5,516,821   5,450,710   5,536,636   5,301,243   5,137,940 
Time deposits
 814,685   805,642   862,968   941,000   1,023,252 
Brokered deposits
    25,000   50,000   80,226   431,609 
Total deposits
 8,331,830   8,123,036   8,338,412   8,223,120   8,486,568 
FHLB advances and other borrowings
 12,790   127,843   12,488   12,460   30,446 
Subordinated indebtedness
 89,715   89,657   89,599   159,943   159,861 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
 142,215   131,853   129,696   137,934   143,438 
Total liabilities
 8,576,550   8,472,389   8,570,195   8,533,457   8,820,313 
Stockholders’ equity:
         
Common stock
 154,839   156,124   156,220   155,988   155,837 
Additional paid-in capital
 532,975   537,819   538,790   537,366   535,662 
Retained earnings
 588,106   585,387   575,578   557,920   548,419 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
 (61,164)  (73,561)  (90,411)  (106,029)  (94,245)
Total stockholders’ equity
 1,214,756   1,205,769   1,180,177   1,145,245   1,145,673 
 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$9,791,306  $9,678,158  $9,750,372  $9,678,702  $9,965,986 
 


Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
          
LHFI(Dollars in thousands)
Owner occupied commercial real estate$986,859  $972,788  $937,985  $975,947  $991,671 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,520,020   1,455,771   1,445,864   1,501,484   1,533,093 
Construction/land/land development 615,778   653,748   798,609   864,011   991,545 
Residential real estate - single family 1,460,696   1,465,535   1,465,192   1,432,129   1,414,013 
Multi-family real estate 540,601   529,899   489,765   425,460   434,317 
Total real estate loans 5,123,954   5,077,741   5,137,415   5,199,031   5,364,639 
Commercial and industrial 1,919,782   2,011,178   2,022,085   2,002,634   2,074,037 
MW LOC 472,968   574,748   404,131   349,081   495,188 
Consumer 20,395   20,779   21,895   22,967   22,926 
Total LHFI 7,537,099   7,684,446   7,585,526   7,573,713   7,956,790 
Less: ALCL 96,259   92,426   92,011   91,060   95,989 
LHFI, net$7,440,840  $7,592,020  $7,493,515  $7,482,653  $7,860,801 
          
Nonperforming assets(1)         
Nonperforming LHFI         
Commercial real estate$11,736  $12,814  $5,465  $4,974  $2,776 
Construction/land/land development 17,047   17,720   17,694   18,505   26,291 
Residential real estate(2) 44,368   37,996   40,749   36,221   14,313 
Commercial and industrial 15,043   16,655   17,325   15,120   20,486 
Consumer 88   130   135   182   407 
Total nonperforming LHFI 88,282   85,315   81,368   75,002   64,273 
Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 577   1,991   1,990   3,635   6,043 
Total nonperforming assets$88,859  $87,306  $83,358  $78,637  $70,316 
Classified assets$138,910  $129,628  $129,666  $122,417  $113,529 
Past due LHFI(3) 72,512   67,626   72,774   42,437   38,838 
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 7,739   12,495   42,587   18,015   20,170 
          
Allowance for loan credit losses         
Balance at beginning of period$92,426  $92,011  $91,060  $95,989  $100,865 
Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses 35,216   2,715   3,679   (5,489)  4,644 
Loans charged off 32,206   3,700   4,848   2,025   11,226 
Loan recoveries 823   1,400   2,120   2,585   1,706 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 31,383   2,300   2,728   (560)  9,520 
Balance at end of period$96,259  $92,426  $92,011  $91,060  $95,989 
          
Credit quality ratios         
Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.91%  0.90%  0.85%  0.81%  0.71%
Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 1.18   1.14   1.10   1.04   0.88 
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.17   1.11   1.07   0.99   0.81 
Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.96   0.88   0.96   0.56   0.49 
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.10   0.16   0.56   0.24   0.25 
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 109.04   108.33   113.08   121.41   149.35 
ALCL to total LHFI 1.28   1.20   1.21   1.20   1.21 
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(4) 1.35   1.29   1.28   1.25   1.28 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 1.65   0.12   0.15   (0.03)  0.48 
 

____________________________
(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.
(2) Includes multi-family real estate.
(3) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.
(4) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate
            
Assets(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate$2,450,148 5.85% $2,407,632 5.78% $2,507,566 5.93%
Construction/land/land development 644,455 7.05   739,601 6.92   1,019,302 7.37 
Residential real estate(1) 1,992,766 5.66   1,955,422 5.62   1,824,725 5.56 
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 1,994,755 7.22   2,068,175 7.30   2,071,984 7.96 
MW LOC 420,848 6.97   480,587 6.86   484,680 7.64 
Consumer 20,652 7.40   21,851 7.29   22,739 7.93 
LHFI 7,523,624 6.33   7,673,268 6.33   7,930,996 6.67 
Loans held for sale 2,918 6.53   11,422 6.92   14,645 6.28 
Loans receivable 7,526,542 6.33   7,684,690 6.33   7,945,641 6.67 
Investment securities-taxable 951,758 3.65   980,430 3.15   1,038,634 2.50 
Investment securities-nontaxable 176,051 3.43   175,101 3.26   146,619 2.46 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 34,652 6.21   77,240 6.63   66,409 2.85 
Interest-earning balances due from banks 473,352 4.37   276,372 4.36   229,224 5.46 
Total interest-earning assets 9,162,355 5.89   9,193,833 5.87   9,426,527 6.09 
Noninterest-earning assets 565,059    522,090    559,309  
Total assets$9,727,414   $9,715,923   $9,985,836  
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts$5,511,452 3.17% $5,409,357 3.17% $5,177,522 3.88%
Time deposits 819,692 3.37   868,703 3.45   1,469,849 4.47 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,331,144 3.20   6,278,060 3.20   6,647,371 4.01 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 30,702 3.53   111,951 4.36   40,331 4.75 
Subordinated indebtedness 89,692 5.02   89,633 5.07   159,826 4.78 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,451,538 3.22   6,479,644 3.25   6,847,528 4.04 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities           
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,901,116    1,881,301    1,850,046  
Other liabilities 147,329    164,647    162,565  
Total liabilities 8,499,983    8,525,592    8,860,139  
Stockholders’ Equity 1,227,431    1,190,331    1,125,697  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$9,727,414   $9,715,923   $9,985,836  
Net interest spread  2.67%   2.62%   2.05%
NIM  3.62    3.58    3.16 
NIM-FTE(2)  3.65    3.61    3.18 
 

____________________________
(1) Includes multi-family real estate.
(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Notable Items
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)
                    
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Notable interest income items:                  
Interest income reversal related to suspected borrower fraud$(206) $(0.01) $  $  $  $  $  $  $  $ 
Notable interest expense items:                  
OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption             (681)  (0.02)            
Notable provision expense items:                  
Provision (expense) release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity (1,670)  (0.04)        375   0.01   3,212   0.08       
Provision expense related to suspected borrower fraud (29,545)  (0.74)                        
Notable noninterest income items(2):                
(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net       (14,448)  (0.36)        (14,617)  (0.37)  221   0.01 
Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 6,972   0.18                         
Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2)       (158)     (212)  (0.01)  198          
BOLI payout             208   0.01             
Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 2,077   0.05                         
Notable noninterest expense items:                
Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (112)     (530)  (0.01)  (543)  (0.01)  (4,069)  (0.10)  (848)  (0.02)
Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(3) (577)  (0.01)  (428)  (0.01)  (1,615)  (0.04)  (1,121)  (0.03)      
Operating expense related to suspected borrower fraud (285)  (0.01)                        
Employee Retention Credit             213   0.01   1,651   0.04       
Total notable items$(23,346)  (0.59) $(15,564)  (0.39) $(2,255)  (0.06) $(14,746)  (0.37) $(627)  (0.02)
 

____________________________
(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.
(2) The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense. The $212,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement, and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.
(3) The $577,000 operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $27,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the interest statement.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Notable Items - Continued
(Unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
 $ Impact EPS Impact(1) $ Impact EPS Impact(1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Notable interest income items:       
Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity$  $  $(1,206) $(0.03)
Interest income reversal related to suspected borrower fraud (206)  (0.01)      
Notable interest expense items:       
OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption (681)  (0.02)      
Notable provision expense items:       
Provision expense on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity (1,295)  (0.03)  (7,343)  (0.19)
Provision expense related to suspected borrower fraud (29,545)  (0.74)      
Notable noninterest income items:       
MSR gain       410   0.01 
Loss on sales of securities, net (14,448)  (0.36)  (182)   
Gain on sub-debt repurchase       81    
Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 6,972   0.18   5,188   0.13 
Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2) (370)  (0.01)  800   0.02 
BOLI payout 208   0.01       
Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 2,077   0.05       
Notable noninterest expense items:       
Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (1,185)  (0.03)  (2,300)  (0.06)
Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(3) (2,620)  (0.07)      
Operating expense related to suspected borrower fraud (285)  (0.01)      
Employee Retention Credit 213   0.01       
Total notable items$(41,165)  (1.04) $(4,552)  (0.12)
 

____________________________
(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.
(2) The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.
(3) The $2.6 million operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $27,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the interest statement.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
          
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Calculation of PTPP earnings:         
Net income$8,623  $14,647  $22,411  $14,270  $18,601 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 36,820   2,862   3,444   (5,398)  4,603 
Income tax expense 2,361   4,012   6,138   3,725   5,068 
PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)$47,804  $21,521  $31,993  $12,597  $28,272 
          
Calculation of PTPP ROAA:         
PTPP earnings$47,804  $21,521  $31,993  $12,597  $28,272 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 92   91   90   92   92 
Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365   365   365   366   366 
PTPP earnings, annualized$189,657  $86,320  $129,749  $50,114  $112,473 
Divided by total average assets 9,727,414   9,715,923   9,808,215   9,978,543   9,985,836 
ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.35%  0.60%  0.93%  0.57%  0.74%
PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.95   0.89   1.32   0.50   1.13 
          
Calculation of tangible book value per common share:
Total common stockholders’ equity$1,214,756  $1,205,769  $1,180,177  $1,145,245  $1,145,673 
Goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Other intangible assets, net (34,861)  (36,444)  (38,212)  (37,473)  (39,272)
Tangible common equity 1,051,216   1,040,646   1,013,286   979,093   977,722 
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,967,768   31,224,718   31,244,006   31,197,574   31,167,410 
Book value per common share (GAAP)$39.23  $38.62  $37.77  $36.71  $36.76 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 33.95   33.33   32.43   31.38   31.37 
          
Calculation of ROATCE:        
Net income$8,623  $14,647  $22,411  $14,270  $18,601 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 92   91   90   92   92 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 365   365   365   366   366 
Annualized net income$34,211  $58,749  $90,889  $56,770  $74,000 
          
Total average common stockholders’ equity$1,227,431  $1,190,331  $1,166,749  $1,149,228  $1,125,697 
Average goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Average other intangible assets, net (35,741)  (37,459)  (38,254)  (38,646)  (40,487)
Average tangible common equity 1,063,011   1,024,193   999,816   981,903   956,531 
          
ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 2.79%  4.94%  7.79%  4.94%  6.57%
ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 3.22   5.74   9.09   5.78   7.74 
          
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:         
Total noninterest expense$62,028  $61,983  $62,068  $65,422  $62,521 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (7,532)  (8,460)  (8,230)  (8,497)  (8,448)
Adjusted total noninterest expense 54,496   53,523   53,838   56,925   54,073 
          
Net interest income$83,704  $82,136  $78,459  $78,349  $74,804 
Insurance and mortgage net interest income (2,885)  (2,924)  (2,815)  (2,666)  (2,578)
Total noninterest income

 26,128   1,368   15,602   (330)  15,989 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (7,324)  (8,030)  (8,842)  (6,592)  (8,081)
Adjusted total revenue 99,623   72,550   82,404   68,761   80,134 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.48%  74.23%  65.99%  83.85%  68.86%
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.70   73.77   65.33   82.79   67.48 
 


Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
(Unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
    
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Calculation of PTPP earnings:   
Net income$45,681  $62,222 
Provision for credit losses 43,126   12,846 
Income tax expense 12,511   17,042 
PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)$101,318  $92,110 
    
Calculation of PTPP ROAA:   
PTPP Earnings$101,318  $92,110 
Divided by the year-to-date number of days 273   274 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 365   366 
Annualized PTPP Earnings$135,462  $123,037 
    
Divided by total average assets$9,750,221  $9,951,890 
ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.63%  0.84%
PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.39   1.24 
    
Calculation of ROATCE:  
Net income$45,681  $62,222 
Divided by the year-to-date number of days 273   274 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 365   366 
Annualized net income$61,075  $83,114 
    
Total average common stockholders’ equity$1,195,059  $1,091,018 
Average goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)
Average other intangible assets, net (37,142)  (42,576)
Average tangible common equity 1,029,238   919,763 
    
ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 5.11%  7.62%
ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 5.93   9.04 
    
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:   
Total noninterest expense$186,079  $185,616 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (24,222)  (24,895)
Adjusted total noninterest expense 161,857   160,721 
    
Net interest income$244,299  $222,017 
Insurance and mortgage net interest income (8,624)  (7,780)
Total noninterest income 43,098   55,709 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (24,196)  (26,747)
Adjusted total revenue 254,577   243,199 
    
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.75%  66.83%
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.58   66.09 
 

