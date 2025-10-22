Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2025

RUSTON, La., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $8.6 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $47.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $21.5 million for the linked quarter.

“I am extremely proud of how we have executed on Optimize Origin and the momentum that has been created throughout our markets,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “We are ahead of pace on our stated plan and are creating real traction on our goal of being a top quartile ROA performer.”

(1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Optimize Origin

In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.

Built on three primary pillars: Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency Balance Sheet Optimization Culture & Employee Engagement

Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.

Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.

We believe the actions we have taken have or will drive earnings improvement of approximately $37.2 million, in total, annually on a pre-tax pre-provision basis.

Financial Highlights

Net income was $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $6.0 million, or 41.1%, compared to the linked quarter. PTPP earnings (1) were $47.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $26.3 million, or 122%, compared to the linked quarter.

were $47.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $26.3 million, or 122%, compared to the linked quarter. Net interest income was $83.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in the previous ten quarters.

Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded four basis points to 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and is at its highest level in the previous ten quarters. The increase was primarily driven by a two-basis point increase in the yield earned on average interest-earning assets and a three-basis point decline in the rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total deposits were $8.33 billion at September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $208.8 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2025. Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $2.00 billion at September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $158.6 million, or 8.6%, compared to the linked quarter.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased 265,248 shares of our common stock at an average price of $35.85 per share. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 401,647 shares of our common stock at an average price of $34.59 per share.

Book value per common share was $39.23 at September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.61, or 1.6%, compared to June 30, 2025, and $2.47, or 6.7%, compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (1) was $33.95 at September 30, 2025, reflecting increases of $0.62, or 1.9%, compared to June 30, 2025 and $2.58, or 8.2%, compared to September 30, 2024.

was $33.95 at September 30, 2025, reflecting increases of $0.62, or 1.9%, compared to June 30, 2025 and $2.58, or 8.2%, compared to September 30, 2024. As part of our Optimize Origin initiatives, we purchased additional shares of Argent Financial on July 1, 2025, which increased our ownership to more than 20%. This purchase required a change to how we account for this investment from the cost method to the equity method and resulted in a fair value adjustment gain and equity method investment income of $7.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively, recorded during the current quarter.





(1) Tangible book value per common share and PTPP Earnings are non-GAAP financial measures, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $83.7 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A total increase of $2.2 million in net interest income was driven by an overall improvement in our funding mix, as growth in total deposits provided additional liquidity that was deployed into interest-earning balances due from banks and used to reduce borrowings. In addition, interest income earned on investment securities increased $1.2 million when compared to the linked quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $994,000 decrease in interest income earned on loans held for investment (“LHFI”).

The overall improvement in our funding mix was reflected in a $197.0 million increase in average interest-earning balances due from banks and an $81.2 million decrease in average balances of FHLB advances and other borrowings. The increase in average interest-earning balances due from banks contributed to a $2.1 million increase in interest income, while the decrease in average balances of FHLB advances and other borrowings contributed $883,000 of the total $943,000 decrease in interest expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. These increases in net interest income were partially offset by an $806,000 increase in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, resulting from a $102.1 million increase in average savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts balances, when compared to the linked quarter.

The $1.2 million increase in interest income earned on investment securities was largely driven by the full-quarter benefit of the bond portfolio optimization strategy executed during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative.

Interest income on LHFI decreased by $994,000, primarily due to lower average loan balances which drove a $2.8 million decline in LHFI interest income during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was partially offset by $1.3 million in additional interest income as a result of one extra calendar day during the current quarter. The remaining change was mainly due to shifts in the loan mix, as overall LHFI yields remained stable at 6.33% for both quarters. The decrease in average LHFI principal balances was primarily due to decreases of $95.1 million, $73.4 million and $59.7 million in construction/land/land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), respectively, partially offset by increases of $42.5 million and $37.3 million in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans, respectively, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On September 17, 2025, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points, to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, decreasing the federal funds target range for the fourth time for a total of 125 basis points from its recent cycle high set in mid-2023.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing four- and 47-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 5.89%, an increase of two basis points compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 3.22%, representing a reduction of three- and 82-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Past due LHFI(1) $ 72,512 $ 67,626 $ 38,838 $ 4,886 7.2 % Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 7,739 12,495 20,170 (4,756 ) (38.1 ) Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 96,259 92,426 95,989 3,833 4.1 Total nonperforming LHFI 88,282 85,315 64,273 2,967 3.5 Provision for credit losses 36,820 2,862 4,603 33,958 N/M Net charge-offs 31,383 2,300 9,520 29,083 N/M Credit quality ratios(2): ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 109.04 % 108.33 % 149.35 % 0.71 % N/A ALCL to total LHFI 1.28 1.20 1.21 0.08 N/A ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(3) 1.35 1.29 1.28 0.06 N/A Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.17 1.11 0.81 0.06 N/A Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 1.65 0.12 0.48 1.53 N/A

___________________________

N/A = Not applicable.

N/M = Not meaningful

(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.

(2) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.

(3) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.



Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $36.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which includes a $35.2 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision for loan credit losses of $2.7 million for the linked quarter. The total credit loss provision increase was primarily related to the suspected borrower fraud impacting the Tricolor Holdings, LLC loan relationship which was previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 10, 2025, and drove a $29.5 million increase in the total provision, consisting of a $28.1 million provision for loan credit losses and a $1.5 million provision for off-balance sheet commitments. We are pursuing all possible opportunities for recovery. Also contributing to the increase in provision for loan credit losses was a $1.7 million increase in the provision for relationships impacted by the questioned banker activity first disclosed during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Our provision for loan credit losses, exclusive of these events, would have been $5.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a $2.8 million increase compared to the linked quarter primarily due to increases in construction/land/land development and commercial and industrial credit loan loss provisions.

Net charge-offs increased $29.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to net charge-offs of $28.4 million in the current quarter related to the relationship with Tricolor Holdings, LLC, discussed above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $26.1 million, an increase of $24.8 million from the linked quarter, primarily driven by a $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, net in the linked quarter, and $7.0 million, $2.5 million and $2.1 million increases in changes in fair value of equity investments, equity method investment income (loss) and other income, respectively, in the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $643,000 in mortgage banking revenue.

The $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, net, during the linked quarter was due to the execution of the bond portfolio optimization strategy discussed in detail in the linked quarter earnings release.

The $7.0 million increase in the fair value of equity method investments was driven by the additional investment in Argent Financial which increased our ownership percentage above the threshold required to implement the equity method of accounting. The equity method of accounting requires the asset be recorded at fair value immediately prior to the purchase, and therefore required an upward adjustment to its basis.

The components of equity method investment income are as follows:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Argent investment income $ 1,227 $ — $ — $ 1,227 N/M Limited partnership investment (loss) income (677 ) (1,909 ) 375 1,232 64.5 % Total equity method investment income $ 550 $ (1,909 ) $ 375

___________________________

N/M = Not meaningful

The $2.5 million increase in equity method investment income (loss) was primarily driven by a $1.7 million downward adjustment in one limited partnership investment during the linked quarter. Also contributing to the increase was Argent equity method investment income totaling $1.2 million.

The $2.1 million increase in other income was due to insurance recoveries in connection with the previously disclosed questioned banker activity.

The $643,000 decrease in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to a decrease in origination and sales volume in the current quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $62.0 million, an increase of $45,000, or 0.1% from the linked quarter. There were no material changes in noninterest expense income statement line items compared to the linked quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at September 30, 2025, were $7.54 billion, a decrease of $147.3 million, or 1.9%, from $7.68 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $419.7 million, or 5.3%, compared to September 30, 2024.

The primary drivers of the decrease during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, were decreases in MW LOC and commercial and industrial loans of $101.8 million and $91.4 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $64.2 million in non-owner occupied commercial real estate.





Securities

Total securities at September 30, 2025 were $1.12 billion, a decrease of $22.5 million, or 2.0%, from $1.14 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $57.0 million, or 4.8%, compared to September 30, 2024.

The decrease in securities was primarily due to scheduled principal paydowns, calls and maturities of short-term investments securities during the current quarter.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $61.2 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $12.4 million, or 16.9% , from the linked quarter.

The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.31 years as of September 30, 2025, compared to 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025.





Equity Method Investments

Equity method securities at September 30, 2025, were $65.6 million, an increase of $49.8 million, or 313.8%, compared to June 30, 2025, and an increase of $45.7 million, or 228.8% from September 30, 2024. The primary driver of the increase was a change in presentation as described immediately below.

As a result of our Optimize Origin initiative and during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we made an additional investment in Argent Financial which increased our ownership percentage above the threshold required to implement the equity method of accounting. The implementation of the equity method of accounting resulted in a change in presentation to the underlying asset from nonmarketable equity securities held in other financial institutions to equity method investments and required a remeasurement of the fair value of the asset before applying equity method accounting.

The remeasurement of the asset resulted in a $7.0 million fair value adjustment gain and, subsequent to the implementation of equity method accounting, we recorded equity method investment income of $1.2 million during the current quarter. As of September 30, 2025, the carrying value of our total investment in Argent Financial was $49.8 million.

We estimate that our investment in Argent Financial should result in a pre-tax annualized benefit of approximately $6.0 million beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025.





Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $8.33 billion, an increase of $208.8 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $154.7 million, or 1.8%, from September 30, 2024.

The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $158.6 million and $99.3 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and money market deposits, respectively. The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $35.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposits.

At September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 24.0% and 22.7%, respectively. At September 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.3%.





Borrowings

FHLB advances and other borrowings at September 30, 2025, were $12.8 million, a decrease of $115.1 million from $127.8 million at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $17.7 million compared to September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to growth in total deposits in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

Average FHLB advances were $22.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $81.6 million from $104.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and a decrease of $10.4 million from September 30, 2024.





Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 79032 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ325.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 56 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit www.origin.bank and www.forthinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 83,704 $ 82,136 $ 78,459 $ 78,349 $ 74,804 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 36,820 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) 4,603 Noninterest income (loss) 26,128 1,368 15,602 (330 ) 15,989 Noninterest expense 62,028 61,983 62,068 65,422 62,521 Income before income tax expense 10,984 18,659 28,549 17,995 23,669 Income tax expense 2,361 4,012 6,138 3,725 5,068 Net income $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601 PTPP earnings(1) $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 $ 28,272 Basic earnings per common share 0.28 0.47 0.72 0.46 0.60 Diluted earnings per common share 0.27 0.47 0.71 0.46 0.60 Dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,183,092 31,192,622 31,205,752 31,155,486 31,130,293 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,363,571 31,327,818 31,412,010 31,308,805 31,239,877 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 7,537,099 $ 7,684,446 $ 7,585,526 $ 7,573,713 $ 7,956,790 Total LHFI excluding MW LOC 7,064,131 7,109,698 7,181,395 7,224,632 7,461,602 Total assets 9,791,306 9,678,158 9,750,372 9,678,702 9,965,986 Total deposits 8,331,830 8,123,036 8,338,412 8,223,120 8,486,568 Total stockholders’ equity 1,214,756 1,205,769 1,180,177 1,145,245 1,145,673 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.33 % 6.33 % 6.33 % 6.47 % 6.67 % Yield on interest-earnings assets 5.89 5.87 5.79 5.91 6.09 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.20 3.20 3.23 3.61 4.01 Cost of total deposits 2.46 2.47 2.52 2.79 3.14 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.65 3.61 3.44 3.33 3.18 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 0.35 0.60 0.93 0.57 0.74 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.95 0.89 1.32 0.50 1.13 Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 2.79 4.94 7.79 4.94 6.57 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 3.22 5.74 9.09 5.78 7.74 Book value per common share $ 39.23 $ 38.62 $ 37.77 $ 36.71 $ 36.76 Tangible book value per common share(1) 33.95 33.33 32.43 31.38 31.37 Efficiency ratio(2) 56.48 % 74.23 % 65.99 % 83.85 % 68.86 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 54.70 73.77 65.33 82.79 67.48 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.59 13.47 13.57 13.32 12.46 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.78 13.67 13.77 13.52 12.64 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 15.90 15.68 15.81 16.44 15.45 Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 11.69 11.70 11.47 11.08 10.93

__________________________

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(3) September 30, 2025, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board



Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Income statement and share amounts Net interest income $ 244,299 $ 222,017 Provision for credit losses 43,126 12,846 Noninterest income 43,098 55,709 Noninterest expense 186,079 185,616 Income before income tax expense 58,192 79,264 Income tax expense 12,511 17,042 Net income $ 45,681 $ 62,222 PTPP earnings(1) $ 101,318 $ 92,110 Basic earnings per common share 1.46 2.00 Diluted earnings per common share 1.46 2.00 Dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,193,739 31,051,672 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,382,010 31,160,867 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 6.33 % 6.61 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.85 6.04 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.21 3.94 Cost of total deposits 2.48 3.07 NIM-FTE 3.57 3.18 ROAA (annualized) 0.63 0.84 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.39 1.24 ROAE (annualized) 5.11 7.62 ROATCE (annualized)(1) 5.93 9.04 Efficiency ratio(2) 64.75 66.83 Core efficiency ratio(1) 63.58 66.09

____________________________

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 120,096 $ 121,239 $ 117,075 $ 127,021 $ 133,195 Investment securities-taxable 8,767 7,692 8,076 6,651 6,536 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,523 1,425 968 964 905 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 5,753 4,281 6,424 5,197 3,621 Total interest and dividend income 136,139 134,637 132,543 139,833 144,257 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 51,026 50,152 51,779 59,511 67,051 FHLB advances and other borrowings 273 1,216 96 88 482 Subordinated indebtedness 1,136 1,133 2,209 1,885 1,920 Total interest expense 52,435 52,501 54,084 61,484 69,453 Net interest income 83,704 82,136 78,459 78,349 74,804 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 36,820 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) 4,603 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 46,884 79,274 75,015 83,747 70,201 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 6,598 6,661 7,927 5,441 6,928 Service charges and fees 4,965 4,927 4,716 4,801 4,664 Other fee income 2,262 2,809 2,301 2,152 2,114 Mortgage banking revenue 726 1,369 915 1,151 1,153 Swap fee income 1,387 1,435 533 116 106 (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net — (14,448 ) — (14,617 ) 221 Change in fair value of equity investments 6,972 — — — — Equity method investment income (loss) 550 (1,909 ) (1,692 ) (62 ) 375 Other income 2,668 524 902 688 428 Total noninterest income (loss) 26,128 1,368 15,602 (330 ) 15,989 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 37,863 38,280 37,731 36,405 38,491 Occupancy and equipment, net 7,079 7,187 8,544 7,913 6,298 Data processing 3,526 3,432 2,957 3,414 3,470 Office and operations 3,184 3,337 2,972 2,883 2,984 Intangible asset amortization 1,583 1,768 1,761 1,800 1,905 Regulatory assessments 1,269 1,345 1,392 1,535 1,791 Advertising and marketing 1,524 1,158 1,133 1,929 1,449 Professional services 1,395 1,285 1,250 2,064 2,012 Electronic banking 1,470 1,359 1,354 1,377 1,308 Loan-related expenses 979 669 599 431 751 Franchise tax expense 686 688 675 884 721 Other expenses 1,470 1,475 1,700 4,787 1,341 Total noninterest expense 62,028 61,983 62,068 65,422 62,521 Income before income tax expense 10,984 18,659 28,549 17,995 23,669 Income tax expense 2,361 4,012 6,138 3,725 5,068 Net income $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Assets

Cash and due from banks

$ 94,062 $ 113,918 $ 112,888 $ 132,991 $ 159,337 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

532,847 220,193 373,314 337,258 161,854 Total cash and cash equivalents

626,909 334,111 486,202 470,249 321,191 Securities:

AFS

1,104,789 1,126,721 1,161,368 1,102,528 1,160,965 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

10,559 11,093 11,094 11,095 11,096 Securities carried at fair value through income

6,203 6,218 6,512 6,512 6,533 Total securities

1,121,551 1,144,032 1,178,974 1,120,135 1,178,594 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions

31,041 75,181 71,754 71,643 67,068 Equity method investments

65,643 15,863 18,228 18,971 19,963 Loans held for sale

312 8,878 10,191 10,494 7,631 LHFI

7,537,099 7,684,446 7,585,526 7,573,713 7,956,790 Less: ALCL

96,259 92,426 92,011 91,060 95,989 LHFI, net of ALCL

7,440,840 7,592,020 7,493,515 7,482,653 7,860,801 Premises and equipment, net

122,899 122,618 123,847 126,620 126,751 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

41,478 41,265 41,021 40,840 40,602 Goodwill

128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net

34,861 36,444 38,212 37,473 39,272 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

177,093 179,067 159,749 170,945 175,434 Total assets

$ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372 $ 9,678,702 $ 9,965,986 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 2,000,324 $ 1,841,684 $ 1,888,808 $ 1,900,651 $ 1,893,767 Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any

5,516,821 5,450,710 5,536,636 5,301,243 5,137,940 Time deposits

814,685 805,642 862,968 941,000 1,023,252 Brokered deposits

— 25,000 50,000 80,226 431,609 Total deposits

8,331,830 8,123,036 8,338,412 8,223,120 8,486,568 FHLB advances and other borrowings

12,790 127,843 12,488 12,460 30,446 Subordinated indebtedness

89,715 89,657 89,599 159,943 159,861 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

142,215 131,853 129,696 137,934 143,438 Total liabilities

8,576,550 8,472,389 8,570,195 8,533,457 8,820,313 Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock

154,839 156,124 156,220 155,988 155,837 Additional paid-in capital

532,975 537,819 538,790 537,366 535,662 Retained earnings

588,106 585,387 575,578 557,920 548,419 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(61,164 ) (73,561 ) (90,411 ) (106,029 ) (94,245 ) Total stockholders’ equity

1,214,756 1,205,769 1,180,177 1,145,245 1,145,673 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372 $ 9,678,702 $ 9,965,986





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner occupied commercial real estate $ 986,859 $ 972,788 $ 937,985 $ 975,947 $ 991,671 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,520,020 1,455,771 1,445,864 1,501,484 1,533,093 Construction/land/land development 615,778 653,748 798,609 864,011 991,545 Residential real estate - single family 1,460,696 1,465,535 1,465,192 1,432,129 1,414,013 Multi-family real estate 540,601 529,899 489,765 425,460 434,317 Total real estate loans 5,123,954 5,077,741 5,137,415 5,199,031 5,364,639 Commercial and industrial 1,919,782 2,011,178 2,022,085 2,002,634 2,074,037 MW LOC 472,968 574,748 404,131 349,081 495,188 Consumer 20,395 20,779 21,895 22,967 22,926 Total LHFI 7,537,099 7,684,446 7,585,526 7,573,713 7,956,790 Less: ALCL 96,259 92,426 92,011 91,060 95,989 LHFI, net $ 7,440,840 $ 7,592,020 $ 7,493,515 $ 7,482,653 $ 7,860,801 Nonperforming assets(1) Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 11,736 $ 12,814 $ 5,465 $ 4,974 $ 2,776 Construction/land/land development 17,047 17,720 17,694 18,505 26,291 Residential real estate(2) 44,368 37,996 40,749 36,221 14,313 Commercial and industrial 15,043 16,655 17,325 15,120 20,486 Consumer 88 130 135 182 407 Total nonperforming LHFI 88,282 85,315 81,368 75,002 64,273 Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 577 1,991 1,990 3,635 6,043 Total nonperforming assets $ 88,859 $ 87,306 $ 83,358 $ 78,637 $ 70,316 Classified assets $ 138,910 $ 129,628 $ 129,666 $ 122,417 $ 113,529 Past due LHFI(3) 72,512 67,626 72,774 42,437 38,838 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 7,739 12,495 42,587 18,015 20,170 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 92,426 $ 92,011 $ 91,060 $ 95,989 $ 100,865 Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses 35,216 2,715 3,679 (5,489 ) 4,644 Loans charged off 32,206 3,700 4,848 2,025 11,226 Loan recoveries 823 1,400 2,120 2,585 1,706 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 31,383 2,300 2,728 (560 ) 9,520 Balance at end of period $ 96,259 $ 92,426 $ 92,011 $ 91,060 $ 95,989 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.71 % Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 1.18 1.14 1.10 1.04 0.88 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.17 1.11 1.07 0.99 0.81 Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.96 0.88 0.96 0.56 0.49 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.10 0.16 0.56 0.24 0.25 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 109.04 108.33 113.08 121.41 149.35 ALCL to total LHFI 1.28 1.20 1.21 1.20 1.21 ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(4) 1.35 1.29 1.28 1.25 1.28 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 1.65 0.12 0.15 (0.03 ) 0.48

____________________________

(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.

(2) Includes multi-family real estate.

(3) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.

(4) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,450,148 5.85 % $ 2,407,632 5.78 % $ 2,507,566 5.93 % Construction/land/land development 644,455 7.05 739,601 6.92 1,019,302 7.37 Residential real estate(1) 1,992,766 5.66 1,955,422 5.62 1,824,725 5.56 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 1,994,755 7.22 2,068,175 7.30 2,071,984 7.96 MW LOC 420,848 6.97 480,587 6.86 484,680 7.64 Consumer 20,652 7.40 21,851 7.29 22,739 7.93 LHFI 7,523,624 6.33 7,673,268 6.33 7,930,996 6.67 Loans held for sale 2,918 6.53 11,422 6.92 14,645 6.28 Loans receivable 7,526,542 6.33 7,684,690 6.33 7,945,641 6.67 Investment securities-taxable 951,758 3.65 980,430 3.15 1,038,634 2.50 Investment securities-nontaxable 176,051 3.43 175,101 3.26 146,619 2.46 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 34,652 6.21 77,240 6.63 66,409 2.85 Interest-earning balances due from banks 473,352 4.37 276,372 4.36 229,224 5.46 Total interest-earning assets 9,162,355 5.89 9,193,833 5.87 9,426,527 6.09 Noninterest-earning assets 565,059 522,090 559,309 Total assets $ 9,727,414 $ 9,715,923 $ 9,985,836 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 5,511,452 3.17 % $ 5,409,357 3.17 % $ 5,177,522 3.88 % Time deposits 819,692 3.37 868,703 3.45 1,469,849 4.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,331,144 3.20 6,278,060 3.20 6,647,371 4.01 FHLB advances and other borrowings 30,702 3.53 111,951 4.36 40,331 4.75 Subordinated indebtedness 89,692 5.02 89,633 5.07 159,826 4.78 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,451,538 3.22 6,479,644 3.25 6,847,528 4.04 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,901,116 1,881,301 1,850,046 Other liabilities 147,329 164,647 162,565 Total liabilities 8,499,983 8,525,592 8,860,139 Stockholders’ Equity 1,227,431 1,190,331 1,125,697 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,727,414 $ 9,715,923 $ 9,985,836 Net interest spread 2.67 % 2.62 % 2.05 % NIM 3.62 3.58 3.16 NIM-FTE(2) 3.65 3.61 3.18

____________________________

(1) Includes multi-family real estate.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal related to suspected borrower fraud $ (206 ) $ (0.01 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption — — — — (681 ) (0.02 ) — — — — Notable provision expense items: Provision (expense) release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity (1,670 ) (0.04 ) — — 375 0.01 3,212 0.08 — — Provision expense related to suspected borrower fraud (29,545 ) (0.74 ) — — — — — — — — Notable noninterest income items(2): (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net — — (14,448 ) (0.36 ) — — (14,617 ) (0.37 ) 221 0.01 Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 6,972 0.18 — — — — — — — — Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2) — — (158 ) — (212 ) (0.01 ) 198 — — — BOLI payout — — — — 208 0.01 — — — — Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 2,077 0.05 — — — — — — — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (112 ) — (530 ) (0.01 ) (543 ) (0.01 ) (4,069 ) (0.10 ) (848 ) (0.02 ) Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(3) (577 ) (0.01 ) (428 ) (0.01 ) (1,615 ) (0.04 ) (1,121 ) (0.03 ) — — Operating expense related to suspected borrower fraud (285 ) (0.01 ) — — — — — — — — Employee Retention Credit — — — — 213 0.01 1,651 0.04 — — Total notable items $ (23,346 ) (0.59 ) $ (15,564 ) (0.39 ) $ (2,255 ) (0.06 ) $ (14,746 ) (0.37 ) $ (627 ) (0.02 )

____________________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2) The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense. The $212,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement, and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.

(3) The $577,000 operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $27,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the interest statement.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items - Continued

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 $ Impact EPS Impact(1) $ Impact EPS Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity $ — $ — $ (1,206 ) $ (0.03 ) Interest income reversal related to suspected borrower fraud (206 ) (0.01 ) — — Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption (681 ) (0.02 ) — — Notable provision expense items: Provision expense on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity (1,295 ) (0.03 ) (7,343 ) (0.19 ) Provision expense related to suspected borrower fraud (29,545 ) (0.74 ) — — Notable noninterest income items: MSR gain — — 410 0.01 Loss on sales of securities, net (14,448 ) (0.36 ) (182 ) — Gain on sub-debt repurchase — — 81 — Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 6,972 0.18 5,188 0.13 Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2) (370 ) (0.01 ) 800 0.02 BOLI payout 208 0.01 — — Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 2,077 0.05 — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (1,185 ) (0.03 ) (2,300 ) (0.06 ) Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives(3) (2,620 ) (0.07 ) — — Operating expense related to suspected borrower fraud (285 ) (0.01 ) — — Employee Retention Credit 213 0.01 — — Total notable items $ (41,165 ) (1.04 ) $ (4,552 ) (0.12 )

____________________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2) The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.

(3) The $2.6 million operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $27,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the interest statement.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 36,820 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) 4,603 Income tax expense 2,361 4,012 6,138 3,725 5,068 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 $ 28,272 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP earnings $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 $ 28,272 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 91 90 92 92 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 365 366 366 PTPP earnings, annualized $ 189,657 $ 86,320 $ 129,749 $ 50,114 $ 112,473 Divided by total average assets 9,727,414 9,715,923 9,808,215 9,978,543 9,985,836 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.35 % 0.60 % 0.93 % 0.57 % 0.74 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.95 0.89 1.32 0.50 1.13 Calculation of tangible book value per common share: Total common stockholders’ equity $ 1,214,756 $ 1,205,769 $ 1,180,177 $ 1,145,245 $ 1,145,673 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (34,861 ) (36,444 ) (38,212 ) (37,473 ) (39,272 ) Tangible common equity 1,051,216 1,040,646 1,013,286 979,093 977,722 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,967,768 31,224,718 31,244,006 31,197,574 31,167,410 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 39.23 $ 38.62 $ 37.77 $ 36.71 $ 36.76 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 33.95 33.33 32.43 31.38 31.37 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 91 90 92 92 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 366 366 Annualized net income $ 34,211 $ 58,749 $ 90,889 $ 56,770 $ 74,000 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,227,431 $ 1,190,331 $ 1,166,749 $ 1,149,228 $ 1,125,697 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (35,741 ) (37,459 ) (38,254 ) (38,646 ) (40,487 ) Average tangible common equity 1,063,011 1,024,193 999,816 981,903 956,531 ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 2.79 % 4.94 % 7.79 % 4.94 % 6.57 % ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 3.22 5.74 9.09 5.78 7.74 Calculation of core efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 62,028 $ 61,983 $ 62,068 $ 65,422 $ 62,521 Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (7,532 ) (8,460 ) (8,230 ) (8,497 ) (8,448 ) Adjusted total noninterest expense 54,496 53,523 53,838 56,925 54,073 Net interest income $ 83,704 $ 82,136 $ 78,459 $ 78,349 $ 74,804 Insurance and mortgage net interest income (2,885 ) (2,924 ) (2,815 ) (2,666 ) (2,578 ) Total noninterest income



26,128 1,368 15,602 (330 ) 15,989 Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (7,324 ) (8,030 ) (8,842 ) (6,592 ) (8,081 ) Adjusted total revenue 99,623 72,550 82,404 68,761 80,134 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.48 % 74.23 % 65.99 % 83.85 % 68.86 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.70 73.77 65.33 82.79 67.48



