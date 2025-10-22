HCI Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business November 21, 2025.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “prospects” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance, for example, that changes in the company’s cash flow and cash balances will not impact the ability or willingness of HCI Group to pay a dividend. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

