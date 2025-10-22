Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported third quarter of 2025 net income attributable to common shareholders of $25.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share.
Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, includes these notable items:
- Strong loan production of $1.65 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $695.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, with total assets growing by 6.0% and 16.3% to $14.67 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively
- $96.3 million in capital was raised as a result of preferred stock offering in the third quarter of 2025
- Net interest income increased 5.7% and 19.1% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively; while net interest margin increased five basis points during the third quarter of 2025 from 3.28% for the second quarter of 2025 to 3.33% and remained flat compared to the third quarter of 2024
- Revenue (comprised of net interest income and noninterest income) increased 1.6% and 12.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively, and noninterest expense decreased 2.2% and increased 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively, which generated an 8.0% and 12.4% increase in pre-provision net revenue1 compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively
- Provision expense for credit losses of $22.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million and $12.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively
Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company completed its sale of Apiture, Inc. resulting in a pre-tax gain of approximately $24.0 million.
“Live Oak’s third quarter results reflect the strength of our core banking operations and our continued commitment to serving small businesses across the country. We delivered strong loan production, were again named the SBA’s leading 7(a) lender by dollar amount, had significant deposit growth, and drove total assets to $14.67 billion—a 16% increase year-over-year,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “In addition to our operating performance, we further strengthened our capital position with the successful preferred stock offering in August, and an approximate $24 million gain from the sale of Apiture, which closed this week. These strategic moves position Live Oak for continued growth and resilience as we enter the final stretch of 2025.”
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Third Quarter 2025 Key Measures
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Increase (Decrease)
|3Q 2025
|2Q 2025
|Dollars
|Percent
|3Q 2024
|Total revenue (1)
|$
|146,099
|$
|143,747
|$
|2,352
|1.6
|%
|$
|129,932
|Total noninterest expense
|87,285
|89,293
|(2,008
|)
|(2.2
|)
|77,589
|Income before taxes
|36,572
|31,202
|5,370
|17.2
|17,841
|Effective tax rate
|27.6
|%
|25.0
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|27.0
|%
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|25,562
|$
|23,428
|$
|2,134
|9.1
|%
|$
|13,025
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.55
|0.51
|0.04
|7.8
|0.28
|Loan and lease production
|1,648,711
|1,526,592
|122,119
|8.0
|1,757,856
|Total loans and leases
|11,915,511
|11,364,846
|550,665
|4.8
|10,191,868
|Total assets
|14,665,902
|13,831,208
|834,694
|6.0
|12,607,346
|Total deposits
|13,290,723
|12,594,790
|695,933
|5.5
|11,400,547
(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank.
Contacts:
Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926
Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|3Q 2025 Change vs.
|3Q 2025
|2Q 2025
|1Q 2025
|4Q 2024
|3Q 2024
|2Q 2025
|3Q 2024
|Interest income
|%
|%
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|211,599
|$
|204,513
|$
|195,616
|$
|194,821
|$
|192,170
|3.5
|10.1
|Investment securities, taxable
|12,175
|11,648
|11,089
|10,490
|9,750
|4.5
|24.9
|Other interest earning assets
|7,654
|8,123
|6,400
|7,257
|7,016
|(5.8
|)
|9.1
|Total interest income
|231,428
|224,284
|213,105
|212,568
|208,936
|3.2
|10.8
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|114,266
|113,380
|110,888
|113,357
|110,174
|0.8
|3.7
|Borrowings
|1,677
|1,683
|1,685
|1,737
|1,762
|(0.4
|)
|(4.8
|)
|Total interest expense
|115,943
|115,063
|112,573
|115,094
|111,936
|0.8
|3.6
|Net interest income
|115,485
|109,221
|100,532
|97,474
|97,000
|5.7
|19.1
|Provision for credit losses
|22,242
|23,252
|28,964
|33,581
|34,502
|(4.3
|)
|(35.5
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|93,243
|85,969
|71,568
|63,893
|62,498
|8.5
|49.2
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|8,812
|8,565
|8,298
|8,524
|8,040
|2.9
|9.6
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(4,360
|)
|(3,057
|)
|(4,728
|)
|(2,326
|)
|(4,207
|)
|(42.6
|)
|(3.6
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|20,868
|21,641
|18,648
|18,356
|16,646
|(3.6
|)
|25.4
|Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
|(350
|)
|1,082
|(1,034
|)
|195
|2,255
|(132.3
|)
|(115.5
|)
|Equity method investments (loss) income
|(1,470
|)
|(2,716
|)
|(2,239
|)
|(2,739
|)
|(1,393
|)
|45.9
|(5.5
|)
|Equity security investments gains, net
|18
|1,004
|20
|12
|909
|(98.2
|)
|(98.0
|)
|Lease income
|2,179
|3,103
|2,573
|2,456
|2,424
|(29.8
|)
|(10.1
|)
|Management fee income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,116
|—
|(100.0
|)
|Other noninterest income
|4,917
|4,904
|4,043
|6,115
|7,142
|0.3
|(31.2
|)
|Total noninterest income
|30,614
|34,526
|25,581
|30,593
|32,932
|(11.3
|)
|(7.0
|)
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|52,817
|49,137
|48,008
|45,214
|44,524
|7.5
|18.6
|Travel expense
|2,480
|2,576
|2,795
|2,628
|2,344
|(3.7
|)
|5.8
|Professional services expense
|1,999
|2,874
|3,024
|2,797
|3,287
|(30.4
|)
|(39.2
|)
|Advertising and marketing expense
|1,839
|4,420
|3,665
|1,979
|2,473
|(58.4
|)
|(25.6
|)
|Occupancy expense
|2,339
|2,369
|2,737
|2,558
|2,807
|(1.3
|)
|(16.7
|)
|Technology expense
|10,234
|10,066
|9,251
|9,406
|9,081
|1.7
|12.7
|Equipment expense
|3,320
|3,685
|3,745
|3,769
|3,472
|(9.9
|)
|(4.4
|)
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|4,777
|4,190
|4,585
|4,812
|4,872
|14.0
|(1.9
|)
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|336
|270
|—
|1,172
|115
|24.4
|192.2
|FDIC insurance
|3,643
|3,545
|3,551
|3,053
|1,933
|2.8
|88.5
|Other expense
|3,501
|6,161
|2,656
|3,869
|2,681
|(43.2
|)
|30.6
|Total noninterest expense
|87,285
|89,293
|84,017
|81,257
|77,589
|(2.2
|)
|12.5
|Income before taxes
|36,572
|31,202
|13,132
|13,229
|17,841
|17.2
|105.0
|Income tax expense
|10,106
|7,815
|3,464
|3,386
|4,816
|29.3
|109.8
|Net income
|26,466
|23,387
|9,668
|9,843
|13,025
|13.2
|103.2
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|50
|41
|49
|57
|—
|22.0
|100.0
|Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
|26,516
|23,428
|9,717
|9,900
|13,025
|13.2
|103.6
|Preferred stock dividends
|954
|—
|—
|—
|—
|100.0
|100.0
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|25,562
|$
|23,428
|$
|9,717
|$
|9,900
|$
|13,025
|9.1
|96.3
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.28
|9.8
|100.0
|Diluted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.28
|7.8
|96.4
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|45,780,794
|45,634,741
|45,377,965
|45,224,470
|45,073,482
|Diluted
|46,216,958
|45,795,608
|45,754,499
|46,157,979
|45,953,947
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of the quarter ended
|3Q 2025 Change vs.
|3Q 2025
|2Q 2025
|1Q 2025
|4Q 2024
|3Q 2024
|2Q 2025
|3Q 2024
|Assets
|%
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|892,445
|$
|662,755
|$
|744,263
|$
|608,800
|$
|666,585
|34.7
|33.9
|Certificates of deposit with other banks
|250
|250
|250
|250
|250
|—
|—
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|1,373,219
|1,325,206
|1,312,680
|1,248,203
|1,233,466
|3.6
|11.3
|Loans held for sale
|360,693
|350,791
|367,955
|346,002
|359,977
|2.8
|0.2
|Loans and leases held for investment (1)
|11,554,818
|11,014,055
|10,693,911
|10,233,374
|9,831,891
|4.9
|17.5
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|(185,700
|)
|(182,231
|)
|(190,184
|)
|(167,516
|)
|(168,737
|)
|(1.9
|)
|(10.1
|)
|Net loans and leases
|11,369,118
|10,831,824
|10,503,727
|10,065,858
|9,663,154
|5.0
|17.7
|Premises and equipment, net
|241,140
|246,493
|259,113
|264,059
|267,032
|(2.2
|)
|(9.7
|)
|Foreclosed assets
|11,024
|6,318
|2,108
|1,944
|8,015
|74.5
|37.5
|Servicing assets
|62,491
|60,359
|56,911
|56,144
|52,553
|3.5
|18.9
|Other assets
|355,522
|347,212
|348,697
|352,120
|356,314
|2.4
|(0.2
|)
|Total assets
|$
|14,665,902
|$
|13,831,208
|$
|13,595,704
|$
|12,943,380
|$
|12,607,346
|6.0
|16.3
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|494,019
|$
|393,393
|$
|386,108
|$
|318,890
|$
|258,844
|25.6
|90.9
|Interest-bearing
|12,796,704
|12,201,397
|12,009,837
|11,441,604
|11,141,703
|4.9
|14.9
|Total deposits
|13,290,723
|12,594,790
|12,395,945
|11,760,494
|11,400,547
|5.5
|16.6
|Borrowings
|105,045
|107,659
|110,247
|112,820
|115,371
|(2.4
|)
|(9.0
|)
|Other liabilities
|67,585
|61,494
|58,065
|66,570
|83,672
|9.9
|(19.2
|)
|Total liabilities
|13,463,353
|12,763,943
|12,564,257
|11,939,884
|11,599,590
|5.5
|16.1
|Shareholders’ equity
|Preferred stock
|96,266
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Class A common stock (voting)
|383,288
|377,953
|370,513
|365,607
|361,925
|1.4
|5.9
|Class B common stock (non-voting)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Retained earnings
|770,820
|746,450
|724,215
|715,767
|707,026
|3.3
|9.0
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(52,151
|)
|(61,514
|)
|(67,698
|)
|(82,344
|)
|(61,195
|)
|15.2
|14.8
|Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
|1,198,223
|1,062,889
|1,027,030
|999,030
|1,007,756
|12.7
|18.9
|Non-controlling interest
|4,326
|4,376
|4,417
|4,466
|—
|(1.1
|)
|100.0
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,202,549
|1,067,265
|1,031,447
|1,003,496
|1,007,756
|12.7
|19.3
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|14,665,902
|$
|13,831,208
|$
|13,595,704
|$
|12,943,380
|$
|12,607,346
|6.0
|16.3
(1) Includes $280.3 million, $303.8 million, $316.8 million, $328.7 million and $343.4 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Interest income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|611,728
|$
|550,020
|Investment securities, taxable
|34,912
|27,923
|Other interest earning assets
|22,177
|21,861
|Total interest income
|668,817
|599,804
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|338,534
|317,530
|Borrowings
|5,045
|3,843
|Total interest expense
|343,579
|321,373
|Net interest income
|325,238
|278,431
|Provision for credit losses
|74,458
|62,631
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|250,780
|215,800
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|25,675
|23,011
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(12,145
|)
|(9,829
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|61,157
|42,543
|Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
|(302
|)
|2,208
|Equity method investments (loss) income
|(6,425
|)
|(8,182
|)
|Equity security investments gain (losses), net
|1,042
|541
|Lease income
|7,855
|7,300
|Management fee income
|—
|7,658
|Other noninterest income
|13,864
|27,938
|Total noninterest income
|90,721
|93,188
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|149,962
|138,054
|Travel expense
|7,851
|7,110
|Professional services expense
|7,897
|8,226
|Advertising and marketing expense
|9,924
|9,169
|Occupancy expense
|7,445
|7,442
|Technology expense
|29,551
|24,800
|Equipment expense
|10,750
|10,057
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|13,552
|12,442
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery)
|606
|(642
|)
|FDIC insurance
|10,739
|7,782
|Other expense
|12,318
|8,542
|Total noninterest expense
|260,595
|232,982
|Income before taxes
|80,906
|76,006
|Income tax expense
|21,385
|8,432
|Net income
|59,521
|67,574
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|140
|—
|Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
|59,661
|67,574
|Preferred stock dividends
|954
|—
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|58,707
|$
|67,574
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.50
|Diluted
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.48
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|45,632,313
|44,937,409
|Diluted
|45,956,835
|45,707,245
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|3Q 2025
|2Q 2025
|1Q 2025
|4Q 2024
|3Q 2024
|Income Statement Data
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|25,562
|$
|23,428
|$
|9,717
|$
|9,900
|$
|13,025
|Per Common Share
|Net income, diluted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.28
|Dividends declared - common
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Book value per common share
|24.03
|23.36
|22.62
|22.12
|22.32
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|23.96
|23.29
|22.55
|22.05
|22.24
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.72
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.43
|%
|Return on average common equity (annualized)
|9.32
|8.85
|3.78
|3.85
|5.21
|Net interest margin
|3.33
|3.28
|3.20
|3.15
|3.33
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|59.74
|62.12
|66.62
|63.45
|59.72
|Noninterest income to total revenue
|20.95
|24.02
|20.28
|23.89
|25.35
|Selected Loan Metrics
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|1,648,711
|$
|1,526,592
|$
|1,396,223
|$
|1,421,118
|$
|1,757,856
|Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced
|5,563,363
|5,321,284
|4,949,962
|4,715,895
|4,452,750
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3)
|1.65
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.78
|%
|Net charge-offs(3)
|$
|16,816
|$
|31,445
|$
|6,774
|$
|33,566
|$
|1,710
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3)
|0.61
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.27
|%
|1.39
|%
|0.08
|%
|Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)
|Unguaranteed
|$
|76,887
|$
|59,555
|$
|99,907
|$
|81,412
|$
|49,398
|Guaranteed
|379,381
|336,777
|322,993
|222,885
|166,177
|Total
|456,268
|396,332
|422,900
|304,297
|215,575
|Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3)
|0.68
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.52
|%
|Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)
|Unguaranteed
|$
|6,775
|$
|8,873
|$
|9,938
|$
|9,115
|$
|8,672
|Guaranteed
|54,887
|60,453
|58,100
|54,873
|49,822
|Total
|61,662
|69,326
|68,038
|63,988
|58,494
|Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4)
|2.42
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.53
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|10.51
|%
|10.67
|%
|10.67
|%
|11.04
|%
|11.19
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
|8.57
|7.90
|8.03
|8.21
|8.60
Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning balances in other banks
|$
|701,059
|$
|7,654
|4.33
|%
|$
|727,715
|$
|8,123
|4.48
|%
|Investment securities
|1,418,810
|12,175
|3.40
|1,408,942
|11,648
|3.32
|Loans held for sale
|396,084
|8,103
|8.12
|381,531
|8,008
|8.42
|Loans and leases held for investment(1)
|11,249,234
|203,496
|7.18
|10,843,303
|196,505
|7.27
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,765,187
|231,428
|6.67
|13,361,491
|224,284
|6.73
|Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|(182,001
|)
|(186,022
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|530,529
|539,485
|Total assets
|$
|14,113,715
|$
|13,714,954
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|366,699
|$
|4,082
|4.42
|%
|$
|350,978
|$
|3,969
|4.54
|%
|Savings
|6,608,380
|58,657
|3.52
|6,241,053
|56,529
|3.63
|Money market accounts
|131,756
|84
|0.25
|128,757
|93
|0.29
|Certificates of deposit
|5,272,818
|51,443
|3.87
|5,392,494
|52,789
|3.93
|Total deposits
|12,379,653
|114,266
|3.66
|12,113,282
|113,380
|3.75
|Borrowings
|106,744
|1,677
|6.23
|109,463
|1,683
|6.17
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,486,397
|115,943
|3.68
|12,222,745
|115,063
|3.78
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|401,916
|375,503
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|63,133
|53,717
|Shareholders' equity
|1,157,893
|1,058,572
|Non-controlling interest
|4,376
|4,417
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|14,113,715
|$
|13,714,954
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
|$
|115,485
|2.99
|%
|$
|109,221
|2.95
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.33
|3.28
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|110.24
|%
|109.32
|%
(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the three months ended
|3Q 2025
|2Q 2025
|1Q 2025
|4Q 2024
|3Q 2024
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,202,549
|$
|1,067,265
|$
|1,031,447
|$
|1,003,496
|$
|1,007,756
|Less:
|Preferred stock
|96,266
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-controlling interest
|4,326
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,101,957
|$
|1,067,265
|$
|1,031,447
|$
|1,003,496
|$
|1,007,756
|Less:
|Goodwill
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|Other intangible assets
|1,453
|1,491
|1,529
|1,568
|1,606
|Tangible common shareholders’ equity (a)
|$
|1,098,707
|$
|1,063,977
|$
|1,028,121
|$
|1,000,131
|$
|1,004,353
|Shares outstanding (c)
|45,855,739
|45,686,081
|45,589,633
|45,359,425
|45,151,691
|Total assets
|$
|14,665,902
|$
|13,831,208
|$
|13,595,704
|$
|12,943,380
|$
|12,607,346
|Less:
|Goodwill
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|Other intangible assets
|1,453
|1,491
|1,529
|1,568
|1,606
|Tangible assets (b)
|$
|14,662,652
|$
|13,827,920
|$
|13,592,378
|$
|12,940,015
|$
|12,603,943
|Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)
|7.49
|%
|7.69
|%
|7.56
|%
|7.73
|%
|7.97
|%
|Tangible book value per common share (a/c)
|$
|23.96
|$
|23.29
|$
|22.55
|$
|22.05
|$
|22.24
|Efficiency ratio:
|Noninterest expense (d)
|$
|87,285
|$
|89,293
|$
|84,017
|$
|81,257
|$
|77,589
|Net interest income
|115,485
|109,221
|100,532
|97,474
|97,000
|Noninterest income
|30,614
|34,526
|25,581
|30,593
|32,932
|Total revenue (e)
|$
|146,099
|$
|143,747
|$
|126,113
|$
|128,067
|$
|129,932
|Efficiency ratio (d/e)
|59.74
|%
|62.12
|%
|66.62
|%
|63.45
|%
|59.72
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)
|$
|58,814
|$
|54,454
|$
|42,096
|$
|46,810
|$
|52,343
This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.