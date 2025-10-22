Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported third quarter of 2025 net income attributable to common shareholders of $25.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share.

Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, includes these notable items:

Strong loan production of $1.65 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $695.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, with total assets growing by 6.0% and 16.3% to $14.67 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively

$96.3 million in capital was raised as a result of preferred stock offering in the third quarter of 2025

Net interest income increased 5.7% and 19.1% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively; while net interest margin increased five basis points during the third quarter of 2025 from 3.28% for the second quarter of 2025 to 3.33% and remained flat compared to the third quarter of 2024

Revenue (comprised of net interest income and noninterest income) increased 1.6% and 12.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively, and noninterest expense decreased 2.2% and increased 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively, which generated an 8.0% and 12.4% increase in pre-provision net revenue 1 compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively

compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively Provision expense for credit losses of $22.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million and $12.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively



Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company completed its sale of Apiture, Inc. resulting in a pre-tax gain of approximately $24.0 million.

“Live Oak’s third quarter results reflect the strength of our core banking operations and our continued commitment to serving small businesses across the country. We delivered strong loan production, were again named the SBA’s leading 7(a) lender by dollar amount, had significant deposit growth, and drove total assets to $14.67 billion—a 16% increase year-over-year,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “In addition to our operating performance, we further strengthened our capital position with the successful preferred stock offering in August, and an approximate $24 million gain from the sale of Apiture, which closed this week. These strategic moves position Live Oak for continued growth and resilience as we enter the final stretch of 2025.”

Third Quarter 2025 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 3Q 2025

2Q 2025

Dollars

Percent

3Q 2024

Total revenue (1) $ 146,099 $ 143,747 $ 2,352 1.6 % $ 129,932 Total noninterest expense 87,285 89,293 (2,008 ) (2.2 ) 77,589 Income before taxes 36,572 31,202 5,370 17.2 17,841 Effective tax rate 27.6 % 25.0 % n/a n/a 27.0 % Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 25,562 $ 23,428 $ 2,134 9.1 % $ 13,025 Diluted earnings per common share 0.55 0.51 0.04 7.8 0.28 Loan and lease production 1,648,711 1,526,592 122,119 8.0 1,757,856 Total loans and leases 11,915,511 11,364,846 550,665 4.8 10,191,868 Total assets 14,665,902 13,831,208 834,694 6.0 12,607,346 Total deposits 13,290,723 12,594,790 695,933 5.5 11,400,547

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.



About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 3Q 2025 Change vs. 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2025 3Q 2024 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 211,599 $ 204,513 $ 195,616 $ 194,821 $ 192,170 3.5 10.1 Investment securities, taxable 12,175 11,648 11,089 10,490 9,750 4.5 24.9 Other interest earning assets 7,654 8,123 6,400 7,257 7,016 (5.8 ) 9.1 Total interest income 231,428 224,284 213,105 212,568 208,936 3.2 10.8 Interest expense Deposits 114,266 113,380 110,888 113,357 110,174 0.8 3.7 Borrowings 1,677 1,683 1,685 1,737 1,762 (0.4 ) (4.8 ) Total interest expense 115,943 115,063 112,573 115,094 111,936 0.8 3.6 Net interest income 115,485 109,221 100,532 97,474 97,000 5.7 19.1 Provision for credit losses 22,242 23,252 28,964 33,581 34,502 (4.3 ) (35.5 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 93,243 85,969 71,568 63,893 62,498 8.5 49.2 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 8,812 8,565 8,298 8,524 8,040 2.9 9.6 Loan servicing asset revaluation (4,360 ) (3,057 ) (4,728 ) (2,326 ) (4,207 ) (42.6 ) (3.6 ) Net gains on sales of loans 20,868 21,641 18,648 18,356 16,646 (3.6 ) 25.4 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (350 ) 1,082 (1,034 ) 195 2,255 (132.3 ) (115.5 ) Equity method investments (loss) income (1,470 ) (2,716 ) (2,239 ) (2,739 ) (1,393 ) 45.9 (5.5 ) Equity security investments gains, net 18 1,004 20 12 909 (98.2 ) (98.0 ) Lease income 2,179 3,103 2,573 2,456 2,424 (29.8 ) (10.1 ) Management fee income — — — — 1,116 — (100.0 ) Other noninterest income 4,917 4,904 4,043 6,115 7,142 0.3 (31.2 ) Total noninterest income 30,614 34,526 25,581 30,593 32,932 (11.3 ) (7.0 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 52,817 49,137 48,008 45,214 44,524 7.5 18.6 Travel expense 2,480 2,576 2,795 2,628 2,344 (3.7 ) 5.8 Professional services expense 1,999 2,874 3,024 2,797 3,287 (30.4 ) (39.2 ) Advertising and marketing expense 1,839 4,420 3,665 1,979 2,473 (58.4 ) (25.6 ) Occupancy expense 2,339 2,369 2,737 2,558 2,807 (1.3 ) (16.7 ) Technology expense 10,234 10,066 9,251 9,406 9,081 1.7 12.7 Equipment expense 3,320 3,685 3,745 3,769 3,472 (9.9 ) (4.4 ) Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,777 4,190 4,585 4,812 4,872 14.0 (1.9 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 336 270 — 1,172 115 24.4 192.2 FDIC insurance 3,643 3,545 3,551 3,053 1,933 2.8 88.5 Other expense 3,501 6,161 2,656 3,869 2,681 (43.2 ) 30.6 Total noninterest expense 87,285 89,293 84,017 81,257 77,589 (2.2 ) 12.5 Income before taxes 36,572 31,202 13,132 13,229 17,841 17.2 105.0 Income tax expense 10,106 7,815 3,464 3,386 4,816 29.3 109.8 Net income 26,466 23,387 9,668 9,843 13,025 13.2 103.2 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 50 41 49 57 — 22.0 100.0 Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 26,516 23,428 9,717 9,900 13,025 13.2 103.6 Preferred stock dividends 954 — — — — 100.0 100.0 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 25,562 $ 23,428 $ 9,717 $ 9,900 $ 13,025 9.1 96.3 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 9.8 100.0 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 7.8 96.4 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,780,794 45,634,741 45,377,965 45,224,470 45,073,482 Diluted 46,216,958 45,795,608 45,754,499 46,157,979 45,953,947

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 3Q 2025 Change vs. 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2025 3Q 2024 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 892,445 $ 662,755 $ 744,263 $ 608,800 $ 666,585 34.7 33.9 Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 250 250 250 — — Investment securities available-for-sale 1,373,219 1,325,206 1,312,680 1,248,203 1,233,466 3.6 11.3 Loans held for sale 360,693 350,791 367,955 346,002 359,977 2.8 0.2 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 11,554,818 11,014,055 10,693,911 10,233,374 9,831,891 4.9 17.5 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (185,700 ) (182,231 ) (190,184 ) (167,516 ) (168,737 ) (1.9 ) (10.1 ) Net loans and leases 11,369,118 10,831,824 10,503,727 10,065,858 9,663,154 5.0 17.7 Premises and equipment, net 241,140 246,493 259,113 264,059 267,032 (2.2 ) (9.7 ) Foreclosed assets 11,024 6,318 2,108 1,944 8,015 74.5 37.5 Servicing assets 62,491 60,359 56,911 56,144 52,553 3.5 18.9 Other assets 355,522 347,212 348,697 352,120 356,314 2.4 (0.2 ) Total assets $ 14,665,902 $ 13,831,208 $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 6.0 16.3 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 494,019 $ 393,393 $ 386,108 $ 318,890 $ 258,844 25.6 90.9 Interest-bearing 12,796,704 12,201,397 12,009,837 11,441,604 11,141,703 4.9 14.9 Total deposits 13,290,723 12,594,790 12,395,945 11,760,494 11,400,547 5.5 16.6 Borrowings 105,045 107,659 110,247 112,820 115,371 (2.4 ) (9.0 ) Other liabilities 67,585 61,494 58,065 66,570 83,672 9.9 (19.2 ) Total liabilities 13,463,353 12,763,943 12,564,257 11,939,884 11,599,590 5.5 16.1 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock 96,266 — — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 383,288 377,953 370,513 365,607 361,925 1.4 5.9 Class B common stock (non-voting) — — — — — — — Retained earnings 770,820 746,450 724,215 715,767 707,026 3.3 9.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,151 ) (61,514 ) (67,698 ) (82,344 ) (61,195 ) 15.2 14.8 Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 1,198,223 1,062,889 1,027,030 999,030 1,007,756 12.7 18.9 Non-controlling interest 4,326 4,376 4,417 4,466 — (1.1 ) 100.0 Total shareholders' equity 1,202,549 1,067,265 1,031,447 1,003,496 1,007,756 12.7 19.3 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 14,665,902 $ 13,831,208 $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 6.0 16.3

(1) Includes $280.3 million, $303.8 million, $316.8 million, $328.7 million and $343.4 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 611,728 $ 550,020 Investment securities, taxable 34,912 27,923 Other interest earning assets 22,177 21,861 Total interest income 668,817 599,804 Interest expense Deposits 338,534 317,530 Borrowings 5,045 3,843 Total interest expense 343,579 321,373 Net interest income 325,238 278,431 Provision for credit losses 74,458 62,631 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 250,780 215,800 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 25,675 23,011 Loan servicing asset revaluation (12,145 ) (9,829 ) Net gains on sales of loans 61,157 42,543 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (302 ) 2,208 Equity method investments (loss) income (6,425 ) (8,182 ) Equity security investments gain (losses), net 1,042 541 Lease income 7,855 7,300 Management fee income — 7,658 Other noninterest income 13,864 27,938 Total noninterest income 90,721 93,188 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 149,962 138,054 Travel expense 7,851 7,110 Professional services expense 7,897 8,226 Advertising and marketing expense 9,924 9,169 Occupancy expense 7,445 7,442 Technology expense 29,551 24,800 Equipment expense 10,750 10,057 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 13,552 12,442 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 606 (642 ) FDIC insurance 10,739 7,782 Other expense 12,318 8,542 Total noninterest expense 260,595 232,982 Income before taxes 80,906 76,006 Income tax expense 21,385 8,432 Net income 59,521 67,574 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 140 — Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 59,661 67,574 Preferred stock dividends 954 — Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 58,707 $ 67,574 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.48 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,632,313 44,937,409 Diluted 45,956,835 45,707,245

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Income Statement Data Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 25,562 $ 23,428 $ 9,717 $ 9,900 $ 13,025 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Dividends declared - common 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value per common share 24.03 23.36 22.62 22.12 22.32 Tangible book value per common share (1) 23.96 23.29 22.55 22.05 22.24 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.72 % 0.68 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.43 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 9.32 8.85 3.78 3.85 5.21 Net interest margin 3.33 3.28 3.20 3.15 3.33 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.74 62.12 66.62 63.45 59.72 Noninterest income to total revenue 20.95 24.02 20.28 23.89 25.35 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,648,711 $ 1,526,592 $ 1,396,223 $ 1,421,118 $ 1,757,856 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 5,563,363 5,321,284 4,949,962 4,715,895 4,452,750 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.65 % 1.70 % 1.83 % 1.69 % 1.78 % Net charge-offs(3) $ 16,816 $ 31,445 $ 6,774 $ 33,566 $ 1,710 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 0.61 % 1.19 % 0.27 % 1.39 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3) Unguaranteed $ 76,887 $ 59,555 $ 99,907 $ 81,412 $ 49,398 Guaranteed 379,381 336,777 322,993 222,885 166,177 Total 456,268 396,332 422,900 304,297 215,575 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.68 % 0.56 % 0.96 % 0.82 % 0.52 % Nonperforming loans at fair value (4) Unguaranteed $ 6,775 $ 8,873 $ 9,938 $ 9,115 $ 8,672 Guaranteed 54,887 60,453 58,100 54,873 49,822 Total 61,662 69,326 68,038 63,988 58,494 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4) 2.42 % 2.92 % 3.14 % 2.77 % 2.53 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.51 % 10.67 % 10.67 % 11.04 % 11.19 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.57 7.90 8.03 8.21 8.60

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 701,059 $ 7,654 4.33 % $ 727,715 $ 8,123 4.48 % Investment securities 1,418,810 12,175 3.40 1,408,942 11,648 3.32 Loans held for sale 396,084 8,103 8.12 381,531 8,008 8.42 Loans and leases held for investment(1) 11,249,234 203,496 7.18 10,843,303 196,505 7.27 Total interest-earning assets 13,765,187 231,428 6.67 13,361,491 224,284 6.73 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (182,001 ) (186,022 ) Noninterest-earning assets 530,529 539,485 Total assets $ 14,113,715 $ 13,714,954 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 366,699 $ 4,082 4.42 % $ 350,978 $ 3,969 4.54 % Savings 6,608,380 58,657 3.52 6,241,053 56,529 3.63 Money market accounts 131,756 84 0.25 128,757 93 0.29 Certificates of deposit 5,272,818 51,443 3.87 5,392,494 52,789 3.93 Total deposits 12,379,653 114,266 3.66 12,113,282 113,380 3.75 Borrowings 106,744 1,677 6.23 109,463 1,683 6.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,486,397 115,943 3.68 12,222,745 115,063 3.78 Noninterest-bearing deposits 401,916 375,503 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 63,133 53,717 Shareholders' equity 1,157,893 1,058,572 Non-controlling interest 4,376 4,417 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,113,715 $ 13,714,954 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 115,485 2.99 % $ 109,221 2.95 % Net interest margin 3.33 3.28 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.24 % 109.32 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,202,549 $ 1,067,265 $ 1,031,447 $ 1,003,496 $ 1,007,756 Less: Preferred stock 96,266 — — — — Non-controlling interest 4,326 — — — — Total common shareholders' equity $ 1,101,957 $ 1,067,265 $ 1,031,447 $ 1,003,496 $ 1,007,756 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,453 1,491 1,529 1,568 1,606 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (a) $ 1,098,707 $ 1,063,977 $ 1,028,121 $ 1,000,131 $ 1,004,353 Shares outstanding (c) 45,855,739 45,686,081 45,589,633 45,359,425 45,151,691 Total assets $ 14,665,902 $ 13,831,208 $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,453 1,491 1,529 1,568 1,606 Tangible assets (b) $ 14,662,652 $ 13,827,920 $ 13,592,378 $ 12,940,015 $ 12,603,943 Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.49 % 7.69 % 7.56 % 7.73 % 7.97 % Tangible book value per common share (a/c) $ 23.96 $ 23.29 $ 22.55 $ 22.05 $ 22.24 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 87,285 $ 89,293 $ 84,017 $ 81,257 $ 77,589 Net interest income 115,485 109,221 100,532 97,474 97,000 Noninterest income 30,614 34,526 25,581 30,593 32,932 Total revenue (e) $ 146,099 $ 143,747 $ 126,113 $ 128,067 $ 129,932 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 59.74 % 62.12 % 66.62 % 63.45 % 59.72 % Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 58,814 $ 54,454 $ 42,096 $ 46,810 $ 52,343

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.