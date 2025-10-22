Buffalo Biodiesel CEO Sumit Majumdar Appointed Lead Advisor Director of Energy and Limited Partner at Verite Capital Partners

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo Biodiesel President & CEO Sumit Majumdar has been appointed as Lead Advisor Director of Energy and Limited Partner at Verite Capital Partners (“VCP”), the investment and advisory firm led by retail veteran Don Jones. The appointment pairs Majumdar’s operational experience in renewable fuels and community-focused entrepreneurship with Verite’s mission to back growth companies and uplift underserved markets.

Majumdar brings extensive executive experience from both the private and public sectors. Prior to leading Buffalo Biodiesel, he served as CEO of publicly traded companies in the United States and Frankfurt, Germany, including a firm listed on the NASDAQ exchange. His combined background in energy operations, corporate governance, and capital markets uniquely positions him to contribute to Verite’s advisory and investment strategies.

Majumdar’s leadership at Buffalo Biodiesel — a company that collects used cooking oil and converts it into biodiesel feedstock and renewable diesel — comes at a consequential time. He has been outspoken about the operational impact of organized theft of used cooking oil and the company’s ongoing efforts to remain a reliable local clean-energy supplier.

“Sumit has shown extraordinary resolve and steady leadership while guiding Buffalo Biodiesel through a challenging operational environment,” said Don Jones, Founder, Chairman and Managing Partner of Verite Capital Partners. “His operational expertise, public-market leadership, community ties in Buffalo, and commitment to sustainable energy give Verite a valuable perspective as we evaluate investable opportunities across consumer, services, and resource-based sectors.”

Majumdar said, “I am honored to join Verite as Lead Advisor Director of Energy and Limited Partner. This opportunity strengthens Buffalo Biodiesel’s strategic network and gives us a stronger voice in capital and business communities that can accelerate our work — from stabilizing operations to expanding sustainable fuel solutions in the region. We remain fully committed to protecting our employees and partners, and continuing to serve our customers.”

For Buffalo Biodiesel, Majumdar’s advisory role creates direct access to experienced investors, board governance best practices, and additional channels to advocate for industry solutions. For Verite, the appointment expands sector expertise on the advisory board — adding a leader intimately familiar with energy operations, capital markets, and the scaling of environmentally focused local businesses.

The appointment is effective immediately. Verite and Buffalo Biodiesel will collaborate on next steps to maximize the strategic value of the relationship.

About Buffalo Biodiesel

Buffalo Biodiesel collects and processes used cooking oil into biodiesel feedstock/renewable diesel, supplying regional fuel markets while pursuing community and environmental benefits. For more information, visit www.BuffaloBiodiesel.com

About Verite

Verite Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory firm founded by Don Jones, focused on scaling small and mid-market companies, often with an emphasis on underserved domestic markets and emerging growth segments in all business sectors. For more information, visit www.veritecapitalpartners.com