CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2025

Ontario, CA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $52.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the third quarter, compared to $0.37 for the prior quarter and $0.37 for the same period last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.19%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.11%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.35%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank’s performance in the third quarter demonstrates our continued financial strength and focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 194 consecutive quarters, or more than 48 years, of profitability, and our 144 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continuing commitment and loyalty.”

Additional Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

Pre-provision / pretax income increased to $70.0 million, from $68.8 million in the second quarter of 2025

Net interest income of $115.6 million increased by $4 million, or 3.6% from the second quarter of 2025

$6 million from legal settlement received in the third quarter of 2025

$8 million loss on sale of approximately $65 million of AFS securities in the third quarter of 2025

Deposits and customer repos increased by $186.5 million from the end of the second quarter of 2025

Loans increased by $112.4 million from the end of the second quarter 2025

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 115,577 $ 111,608 $ 113,619 $ 337,629 $ 336,929 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 1,000 - - (1,000 ) - Noninterest income 13,006 14,744 12,834 43,978 41,371 Noninterest expense 58,576 57,557 58,835 175,276 175,103 Income taxes 16,421 18,231 16,394 53,077 53,339 Net earnings $ 52,586 $ 50,564 $ 51,224 $ 154,254 $ 149,858 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.12 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.11 $ 1.07 NIM 3.33 % 3.31 % 3.05 % 3.32 % 3.06 % ROAA 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.23 % 1.35 % 1.23 % ROAE 9.19 % 9.06 % 9.40 % 9.18 % 9.43 % ROATCE 14.11 % 14.08 % 14.93 % 14.23 % 15.19 % Efficiency ratio 45.56 % 45.55 % 46.53 % 45.93 % 46.29 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $115.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing a $4.0 million, or 3.6%, increase from the second quarter of 2025, and a $2.0 million, or 1.7%, increase from the third quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $5.9 million, or 4.1%, from the second quarter of 2025, while interest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 5.9%, to $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, from $32.6 in the prior quarter. The quarter over quarter growth in net interest income resulted from a $315 million increase in average earning assets, primarily due to a $303 million increase in average balances on deposit at the Federal Reserve, as well as a 2 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

The increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2024 was the net result of a $17.6 million decline in interest expense, that exceeded a $15.6 million decline in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $1.18 billion decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decline in interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a decrease in borrowings that resulted from the redemptions of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advances in the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense on borrowings declined by $14.9 million. Additionally, interest expense on deposits declined by $3.7 million as a result of a 12 basis point decrease in cost of deposits. The decrease in interest income was the result of a $1.06 billion decrease in average interest-earning assets compared to the third quarter of 2024, that coincided with the Company's deleveraging strategy of redeeming the BTFP advances. The yield on earning assets also declined by 11 basis points from 4.43% in the third quarter of 2024 to 4.32% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.33% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.31% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.05% for the third quarter of 2024. The yield on our interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 4.32%, compared to 4.28% in the prior quarter, while our cost of funds increased to 1.05% for the third quarter of 2025, from 1.03% in the prior quarter. Loan yields increased in the third quarter of 2025 to 5.25%, from 5.22% in the second quarter of 2025. Investment yields, excluding fair value hedges, increased by 5 basis points compared to the prior quarter, while interest from the Federal Reserve declined by 4 basis points. The increase in our cost of funds from the prior quarter was due to a two-basis point increase in our cost of deposits to 0.86%, from 0.84%, and an increase in the average balance and cost of customer repurchase agreements. For the third quarter of 2025 average customer repurchase agreements were $456.2 million at a cost of 2.00%, compared to $376.6 million and 1.66% for the prior quarter.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 28 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of 42 basis point decrease in cost of funds, to 1.05% for the third quarter of 2025, from 1.47% in the same quarter of last year. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to a $1.23 billion decline in average borrowings. For the third quarter of 2025, the Company had average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.47 billion, at an average cost of 0.90%, and average borrowings of $500.0 million, at an average cost of 4.61%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 in which average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.42 billion had an average cost of 1.01%, and borrowings averaged $1.73 billion, at an average cost of 4.77%. The decrease in cost of funds, exceeded the modest decrease in interest earning asset yields from 4.43% for the third quarter of 2024 to 4.32% in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in earning asset yields was impacted by a decrease in loan yields from 5.31% for the third quarter of 2024 to 5.25% for the third quarter of 2025, and a 1.05% decrease in the yield on funds on deposit at the Federal Reserve.

Earning Assets and Deposits

Average earning assets increased by $315.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 and declined by $1.06 billion when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The average balance in funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $303.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025, while average loans increased by $17.5 million and average investment securities decreased by $11.5 million for the same period. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the decrease in average earning assets was due to decreases of $232.9 million in average loans, $244.1 million in average investment securities, and $581.3 million in funds held at the Federal Reserve. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $71.8 million, or 1.02%, from the second quarter of 2025 and the average balance on interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $217.0 million from the same period. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the average balance on total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $52.8 million, or 0.43%. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 59.28% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 59.72% for the second quarter of 2025 and 59.10% for the third quarter of 2024.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.66% 2.62% 2.67% Yield on average loans 5.25% 5.22% 5.31% Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.32% 4.28% 4.43% Cost of deposits 0.86% 0.84% 0.98% Cost of funds 1.05% 1.03% 1.47% Net interest margin (TE) 3.33% 3.31% 3.05% Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities $ 4,835,928 34.86 % $ 4,847,415 35.75 % $ 5,080,033 34.01 % Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 646,979 4.66 % 337,929 2.49 % 1,232,551 8.25 % Loans 8,372,383 60.35 % 8,354,898 61.63 % 8,605,270 57.61 % Total interest-earning assets 13,873,302 13,558,254 14,935,866

Provision for Credit Losses

There was a $1.0 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025, compared to no provision in both the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2025 were $333,000 compared to net charge-offs of $249,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.94% of gross loans at September 30, 2025 compared to 0.93% at June 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, and $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter primarily due to a $8.2 million loss on sales of available-for-sale securities in the third quarter of 2025, offset by a $6.4 million increase in other income. The increase in other income includes a $6.0 million legal settlement received in the third quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, trust and investment services income grew by $159,000, or 4.3%, while growing by $310,000, or 8.7% over the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $58.6 million, compared to $57.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $1.02 million quarter over quarter increase in noninterest expense includes a $500,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments in the third quarter. Salaries and benefits expense increased by $877,000 compared to the second quarter as a result of annual mid-year salary increases, while occupancy expense decreased by $283,000. The $260,000 decrease in noninterest expense from the third quarter of 2024 was the net result of decreases in most expense categories that were partially offset by a $444,000 increase in software expense related to technology investments and a $1.25 million increase in the provision for unfunded loan commitments.

As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.50% for the third quarter of 2025, 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025, and 1.42% for the third quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 45.6% for the third quarter of 2025 and for the second quarter of 2025, and 46.5% for the third quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 23.80%, compared with 26.50% for the second quarter of 2025, and 24.25% for the third quarter of 2024. Investments in tax credits contributed to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.6%. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $15.67 billion at September 30, 2025. This represented an increase of $252.1 million, or 1.64%, from total assets of $15.41 billion at June 30, 2025. The increase in assets included an $88.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a $63.8 million increase in investment securities, and an $112.4 million increase in total loans.

Total assets increased by $512.6 million, or 3.38%, from total assets of $15.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets included a $581.2 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset partially by a $65.5 million decrease in total loans.

Total assets increased by $263.0 million, or 1.71%, from total assets of $15.40 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in assets was primarily due to a $379.3 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset partially by a $101.7 million decrease in total loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $4.88 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $63.8 million, or 1.32% from the prior quarter end, a decrease of $44.5 million, or 0.90%, from $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $6.5 million, or 0.13%, from $4.87 billion at September 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2025, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.30 billion, a decrease of $29.3 million, or 1.26% from June 30, 2025, a decrease of $81.8 million, or 3.44% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $107.3 million, or 4.46% , from September 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2025, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.58 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $332.2 million. AFS securities increased by $93.1 million, or 3.74% from the prior quarter end, increased by $37.3 million, or 1.47% from December 31, 2024, and increased by $113.8 million, or 4.62%, from $2.47 billion at September 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss decreased by $31.5 million from the end of the prior quarter, while decreasing $115.2 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing by $35.5 million from September 30, 2024.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.47 billion at September 30, 2025 increased by $112.4 million, or 1.34%, from June 30, 2025. The quarter-over quarter increase in loans included increases of $59.2 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $26.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, $17.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $12.3 million in construction loans, and $6.4 million in consumer loans, partially offset by decreases of $5.5 million in SBA loans and $2.3 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $65.5 million, or 0.77%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease includes decreases of $126.9 million in dairy and livestock and agribusiness loans, $6.8 million in SBA loans, and $4.7 million in municipal lease finance receivables, offset by increases of $27.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $16.9 million in SFR mortgage loans, $14.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $13.9 million in construction loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $101.7 million, or 1.19%, from September 30, 2024. The decrease included decreases of $83.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $51.5 million in dairy and livestock loans, offset by an increase of $18.9 million in SFR mortgage loans, $15.2 million in construction loans.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2025, we experienced credit charge-offs of $67,000 and total recoveries of $400,000, resulting in net recoveries of $333,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $79.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $78.0 million at June 30, 2025 and $82.9 million at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.94%. This compares to 0.93% at June 30, 2025 and 0.94% at December 31, 2024 and 0.97% at September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans Commercial real estate $ 23,707 $ 24,379 $ 18,794 SBA 3,952 1,265 151 Commercial and industrial 145 265 2,825 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 60 143 Total $ 27,804 $ 25,969 $ 21,913 % of Total loans 0.33 % 0.31 % 0.26 % OREO Commercial real estate $ 661 $ 661 $ - SFR mortgage - - 647 Total $ 661 $ 661 $ 647 Total nonperforming assets $ 28,465 $ 26,630 $ 22,560 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.15 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing) Commercial real estate $ 43 $ - $ 30,701 SBA 42 3,419 - Commercial and industrial - - 64 Total $ 85 $ 3,419 $ 30,765 % of Total loans 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.36 % Total nonperforming, OREO,

and past due $ 28,550 $ 30,049 $ 53,325 Classified Loans $ 78,180 $ 73,422 $ 124,606

Total nonperforming, past due loans and OREO decreased by $1.5 million from June 30, 2025.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $4.8 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a downgrade of a $2.9 million commercial and industrial loan.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.12 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $451.3 million totaled $12.58 billion at September 30, 2025. This represented a net increase of $186.5 million compared to $12.39 billion at June 30, 2025. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $365.2 million, or 3.0%, compared to December 31, 2024 and increased $108.5 million, or 0.87% when compared to $12.47 billion at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.24 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 0.03%, when compared to $7.25 billion at June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $207.9 million, or 2.95%, when compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased by $108.1 million, or 1.52% when compared to $7.14 billion at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits were 59.76% of total deposits, compared to 60.47% at June 30, 2025, 58.90% at December 31, 2024, and 59.12% at September 30, 2024.

Borrowings

As of September 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.28 billion at September 30, 2025. This represented an overall increase of $95.8 million from total equity of $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Increases to equity included $154.3 million in net earnings and a $64.3 million increase in other comprehensive income that was partially offset by $83.1 million in cash dividends. During the first nine months of 2025, we repurchased, under our stock repurchase plan, 2,360,070 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $18.43, totaling $43.5 million. Our tangible book value per share at September 30, 2025 was $10.98.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.8% 11.5% 10.6% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 16.3% 16.2% 15.8% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 16.3% 16.2% 15.8% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 17.1% 17.1% 16.6% Tangible common equity ratio 10.1% 9.8% 9.7%

CitizensTrust

As of September 30, 2025 CitizensTrust had approximately $5.2 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.7 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “ Investors ” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 23, 2025, to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3d56f6416b9347cc8105dba1b16337bc

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “ Investors ” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 151,848 $ 153,875 $ 200,651 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 632,072 50,823 252,809 Total cash and cash equivalents 783,920 204,698 453,460 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 13,163 480 24,338 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,579,397 2,542,115 2,465,585 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,297,909 2,379,668 2,405,254 Total investment securities 4,877,306 4,921,783 4,870,839 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 18,012 18,012 18,012 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,470,906 8,536,432 8,572,565 Allowance for credit losses (79,336 ) (80,122 ) (82,942 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,391,570 8,456,310 8,489,623 Premises and equipment, net 26,595 27,543 36,275 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 323,881 316,248 316,553 Intangibles 6,654 9,967 11,130 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 459,283 432,792 417,164 Total assets $ 15,666,206 $ 15,153,655 $ 15,403,216 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,244,968 $ 7,037,096 $ 7,136,824 Investment checking 487,738 551,305 504,028 Savings and money market 3,809,768 3,786,387 3,745,707 Time deposits 581,765 573,593 685,930 Total deposits 12,124,239 11,948,381 12,072,489 Customer repurchase agreements 451,258 261,887 394,515 Other borrowings 500,000 500,000 500,000 Other liabilities 308,642 257,071 238,381 Total liabilities 13,384,139 12,967,339 13,205,385 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,529,843 2,498,380 2,472,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (247,776 ) (312,064 ) (274,829 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,282,067 2,186,316 2,197,831 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,666,206 $ 15,153,655 $ 15,403,216





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 150,152 $ 154,785 $ 162,383 $ 153,073 $ 162,385 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 635,331 331,956 1,216,671 377,976 786,282 Total cash and cash equivalents 785,483 486,741 1,379,054 531,049 948,667 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 11,648 5,973 15,880 6,232 13,161 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,522,720 2,505,601 2,661,990 2,522,451 2,774,981 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,313,208 2,341,814 2,418,043 2,341,303 2,439,427 Total investment securities 4,835,928 4,847,415 5,080,033 4,863,754 5,214,408 Investment in stock of FHLB 18,012 18,012 18,012 18,012 18,012 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,372,383 8,354,898 8,605,270 8,397,900 8,720,058 Allowance for credit losses (78,161 ) (78,259 ) (82,810 ) (78,837 ) (83,788 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,294,222 8,276,639 8,522,460 8,319,063 8,636,270 Premises and equipment, net 26,679 26,982 38,906 27,020 42,291 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 322,591 319,582 315,435 319,627 312,574 Intangibles 7,111 8,232 11,819 8,278 13,216 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 430,894 427,776 365,740 425,972 368,951 Total assets $ 15,498,390 $ 15,183,174 $ 16,513,161 $ 15,284,829 $ 16,333,372 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,123,511 $ 7,051,702 $ 7,124,952 $ 7,060,953 $ 7,153,557 Interest-bearing 4,893,214 4,755,828 4,931,220 4,838,551 4,705,566 Total deposits 12,016,725 11,807,530 12,056,172 11,899,504 11,859,123 Customer repurchase agreements 456,230 376,629 363,959 383,903 320,280 Other borrowings 500,005 508,159 1,729,405 507,033 1,856,771 Other liabilities 254,279 252,908 196,832 248,878 174,328 Total liabilities 13,227,239 12,945,226 14,346,368 13,039,318 14,210,502 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,538,445 2,518,282 2,479,766 2,526,936 2,456,348 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (267,294 ) (280,334 ) (312,973 ) (281,425 ) (333,478 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,271,151 2,237,948 2,166,793 2,245,511 2,122,870 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,498,390 $ 15,183,174 $ 16,513,161 $ 15,284,829 $ 16,333,372





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 110,825 $ 108,845 $ 114,929 $ 328,741 $ 345,478 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 18,867 18,299 20,178 55,900 62,849 Investment securities held-to-maturity 12,812 12,886 13,284 38,719 40,131 Total investment income 31,679 31,185 33,462 94,619 102,980 Dividends from FHLB stock 377 411 375 1,167 1,171 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 7,231 3,768 16,986 12,796 32,884 Total interest income 150,112 144,209 165,752 437,323 482,513 Interest expense: Deposits 26,096 24,829 29,821 76,247 77,166 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 8,109 7,401 22,312 22,310 68,418 Other 330 371 - 1,137 - Total interest expense 34,535 32,601 52,133 99,694 145,584 Net interest income before provision for

(recapture of) credit losses 115,577 111,608 113,619 337,629 336,929 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 1,000 - - (1,000 ) - Net interest income after provision for

(recapture of) credit losses 114,577 111,608 113,619 338,629 336,929 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,859 4,959 5,120 14,726 15,273 Trust and investment services 3,875 3,716 3,565 11,002 10,217 Loss on sale of AFS Investment Securities (8,185 ) - (11,582 ) (8,185 ) (11,582 ) Gain on OREO, net - - - 2,183 - Gain on sale leaseback transactions - - 9,106 - 9,106 Other 12,457 6,069 6,625 24,252 18,357 Total noninterest income 13,006 14,744 12,834 43,978 41,371 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,876 34,999 36,647 107,352 108,474 Occupancy and equipment 5,823 6,106 6,204 17,927 17,541 Professional services 2,350 2,191 2,855 6,622 7,836 Computer software expense 4,350 4,410 3,906 12,981 11,380 Marketing and promotion 1,738 1,817 1,964 5,543 5,550 Amortization of intangible assets 1,003 1,155 1,286 3,312 4,161 Provision for (recapture of) unfunded loan commitments 500 - (750 ) 1,000 (1,250 ) Other 6,936 6,879 6,723 20,539 21,411 Total noninterest expense 58,576 57,557 58,835 175,276 175,103 Earnings before income taxes 69,007 68,795 67,618 207,331 203,197 Income taxes 16,421 18,231 16,394 53,077 53,339 Net earnings $ 52,586 $ 50,564 $ 51,224 $ 154,254 $ 149,858 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.12 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.11 $ 1.07 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.60





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 150,626 $ 144,729 $ 166,285 $ 438,879 $ 484,120 Interest expense 34,535 32,601 52,133 99,694 145,584 Net interest income - (TE) $ 116,091 $ 112,128 $ 114,152 $ 339,185 $ 338,536 Return on average assets, annualized 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.23 % 1.35 % 1.23 % Return on average equity, annualized 9.19 % 9.06 % 9.40 % 9.18 % 9.43 % Efficiency ratio [1] 45.56 % 45.55 % 46.53 % 45.93 % 46.29 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.42 % 1.53 % 1.43 % Yield on average loans 5.25 % 5.22 % 5.31 % 5.23 % 5.29 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.32 % 4.28 % 4.43 % 4.29 % 4.38 % Cost of deposits 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.98 % 0.86 % 0.87 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.90 % 0.87 % 1.01 % 0.88 % 0.87 % Cost of funds 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.47 % 1.04 % 1.39 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.33 % 3.31 % 3.05 % 3.32 % 3.06 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2] CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 10.14 % 10.02 % 9.71 % Citizens Business Bank 10.00 % 9.86 % 9.59 % [2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles]) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 136,830,437 136,999,451 138,649,763 137,265,804 138,415,424 Diluted 137,152,562 137,172,994 138,839,499 137,543,044 138,548,651 Dividends declared $ 27,548 $ 27,703 $ 27,977 $ 83,104 $ 83,881 Dividend payout ratio [3] 52.39 % 54.79 % 54.62 % 53.87 % 55.97 % [3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 137,509,649 137,825,465 139,678,314 Book value per share $ 16.60 $ 16.25 $ 15.73 Tangible book value per share $ 10.98 $ 10.64 $ 10.17





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 27,804 $ 27,795 $ 21,913 Other real estate owned (OREO), net 661 19,303 647 Total nonperforming assets $ 28,465 $ 47,098 $ 22,560 Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 10,756 $ 6,467 $ 15,769 Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.34 % 0.55 % 0.26 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.31 % 0.15 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 278.71 % 170.12 % 367.65 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 78,003 $ 78,252 $ 82,786 $ 80,122 $ 86,842 Total charge-offs (67 ) (429 ) (26 ) (536 ) (4,344 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 400 180 182 750 444 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 333 (249 ) 156 214 (3,900 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 1,000 - - (1,000 ) - Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 79,336 $ 78,003 $ 82,942 $ 79,336 $ 82,942 Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.004 % -0.003 % 0.002 % 0.003 % -0.045 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 65.4 1.00% $ 66.2 1.02% $ 69.7 1.05% Construction 0.5 1.74% 0.3 1.94% 0.5 3.07% SBA 2.6 0.97% 2.6 0.96% 2.5 0.92% Commercial and industrial 6.6 0.71% 6.1 0.66% 5.3 0.56% Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 2.8 0.95% 3.6 0.86% 3.8 1.12% Municipal lease finance receivables 0.2 0.36% 0.2 0.31% 0.2 0.28% SFR mortgage 0.5 0.17% 0.5 0.16% 0.4 0.16% Consumer and other loans 0.7 1.13% 0.6 1.04% 0.5 0.99% Total $ 79.3 0.94% $ 80.1 0.94% $ 82.9 0.97%





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2025 2024 2023 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 21.71 $ 18.22 $ 20.45 $ 15.95 $ 25.98 $ 16.34 June 30, $ 20.15 $ 16.01 $ 17.91 $ 15.71 $ 16.89 $ 10.66 September 30, $ 21.34 $ 18.12 $ 20.29 $ 16.08 $ 19.66 $ 12.89 December 31, $ - $ - $ 24.58 $ 17.20 $ 21.77 $ 14.62 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 110,825 $ 108,845 $ 109,071 $ 110,277 $ 114,929 Investment securities and other 39,287 35,364 33,931 37,322 50,823 Total interest income 150,112 144,209 143,002 147,599 165,752 Interest expense Deposits 26,096 24,829 25,322 28,317 29,821 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 8,109 7,401 6,800 8,291 22,312 Other 330 371 436 573 - Total interest expense 34,535 32,601 32,558 37,181 52,133 Net interest income before provision for

(recapture of) credit losses 115,577 111,608 110,444 110,418 113,619 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 1,000 - (2,000 ) (3,000 ) - Net interest income after provision for

(recapture of) credit losses 114,577 111,608 112,444 113,418 113,619 Noninterest income 13,006 14,744 16,229 13,103 12,834 Noninterest expense 58,576 57,557 59,144 58,480 58,835 Earnings before income taxes 69,007 68,795 69,529 68,041 67,618 Income taxes 16,421 18,231 18,425 17,183 16,394 Net earnings $ 52,586 $ 50,564 $ 51,104 $ 50,858 $ 51,224 Effective tax rate 23.80 % 26.50 % 26.50 % 25.25 % 24.25 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared $ 27,548 $ 27,703 $ 27,853 $ 27,978 $ 27,977





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Commercial real estate $ 6,535,319 $ 6,517,415 $ 6,490,604 $ 6,507,452 $ 6,618,637 Construction 29,976 17,658 15,706 16,082 14,755 SBA 266,228 271,735 271,844 273,013 272,001 SBA - PPP 51 85 179 774 1,255 Commercial and industrial 939,174 912,427 942,301 925,178 936,489 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 292,963 233,772 252,532 419,904 342,445 Municipal lease finance receivables 61,383 63,652 65,203 66,114 67,585 SFR mortgage 286,111 288,435 269,493 269,172 267,181 Consumer and other loans 59,701 53,322 55,770 58,743 52,217 Gross loans, at amortized cost 8,470,906 8,358,501 8,363,632 8,536,432 8,572,565 Allowance for credit losses (79,336 ) (78,003 ) (78,252 ) (80,122 ) (82,942 ) Net loans $ 8,391,570 $ 8,280,498 $ 8,285,380 $ 8,456,310 $ 8,489,623 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements September 30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,244,968 $ 7,247,128 $ 7,184,267 $ 7,037,096 $ 7,136,824 Investment checking 487,738 483,793 533,220 551,305 504,028 Savings and money market 3,809,768 3,669,912 3,710,612 3,786,387 3,745,707 Time deposits 581,765 583,990 561,822 573,593 685,930 Total deposits 12,124,239 11,984,823 11,989,921 11,948,381 12,072,489 Customer repurchase agreements 451,258 404,154 276,163 261,887 394,515 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,575,497 $ 12,388,977 $ 12,266,084 $ 12,210,268 $ 12,467,004





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Nonperforming loans Commercial real estate $ 23,707 $ 24,379 $ 24,379 $ 25,866 $ 18,794 SBA 3,952 1,265 1,024 1,529 151 Commercial and industrial 145 265 173 340 2,825 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 60 60 60 143 Total $ 27,804 $ 25,969 $ 25,636 $ 27,795 $ 21,913 % of Total loans 0.33 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.26 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing) Commercial real estate $ 43 $ - $ - $ - $ 30,701 SBA 42 3,419 718 88 - Commercial and industrial - - - 399 64 Total $ 85 $ 3,419 $ 718 $ 487 $ 30,765 % of Total loans 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.36 % OREO Commercial real estate $ 661 $ 661 $ 495 $ 18,656 $ - SFR mortgage - - - 647 647 Total $ 661 $ 661 $ 495 $ 19,303 $ 647 Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 28,550 $ 30,049 $ 26,849 $ 47,585 $ 53,325 % of Total loans 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.56 % 0.62 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios Minimum Required CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Plus Capital

Conservation Buffer September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.8% 11.5% 10.6% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 16.3% 16.2% 15.8% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 16.3% 16.2% 15.8% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 17.1% 17.1% 16.6% Tangible common equity ratio 10.1% 9.8% 9.7%

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share.

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 2,282,067 $ 2,186,316 $ 2,197,831 Less: Goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Intangible assets (6,654 ) (9,967 ) (11,130 ) Tangible book value $ 1,509,591 $ 1,410,527 $ 1,420,879 Common shares issued and outstanding 137,509,649 139,689,686 139,678,314 Tangible book value per share $ 10.98 $ 10.10 $ 10.17

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliation (Non-GAAP)

The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 52,586 $ 50,564 $ 51,224 $ 154,254 $ 149,858 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,003 1,155 1,286 3,312 4,161 Less: Tax effect of amortization of

intangible assets (1) (297 ) (341 ) (380 ) (979 ) (1,230 ) Tangible net income $ 53,292 $ 51,378 $ 52,130 $ 156,587 $ 152,789 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,271,151 $ 2,237,948 $ 2,166,793 $ 2,245,511 $ 2,122,870 Less: Average goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Average intangible assets (7,111 ) (8,232 ) (11,819 ) (8,278 ) (13,216 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,498,218 $ 1,463,894 $ 1,389,152 $ 1,471,411 $ 1,343,832 Return on average equity, annualized (2) 9.19 % 9.06 % 9.40 % 9.18 % 9.43 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (2) 14.11 % 14.08 % 14.93 % 14.23 % 15.19 % (1) Tax effected at respective statutory rates. (2) Annualized where applicable.



