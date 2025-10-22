Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.21 per share quarterly cash dividend payable December 3, 2025, to shareholders of record November 12, 2025. This cash dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 5.0%, increase over the $0.20 cash dividend paid during the third quarter of 2025.

“One of our top priorities is to ensure the safety and sustainability of our dividend, supported by strong company performance that provides a substantial cushion for executing both a dividend increase and other capital strategies—including share repurchases, accretive acquisitions, and the continued strengthening of our already robust balance sheet. With HOMB delivering consistently strong earnings, exceeding a 2.00% return on assets for the past three quarters, we’re in a position very few banks in America can even dream about. We’re doing things for our shareholders that others simply can’t match,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

