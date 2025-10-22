Sonoco Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025.

Entered into an agreement on September 7, 2025, to sell Sonoco’s ThermoSafe business unit, which is one of the leading providers of temperature-assured packaging, to Arsenal Capital Partners for a total purchase price of up to $725 million, with net proceeds expected to be used to repay existing debt

Grew third quarter net sales to $2.1 billion, up 57.3% from the prior-year quarter, primarily from acquisitions

Reported third quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco of $122.9 million, up from $50.9 million in the same period in 2024, and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to Sonoco of $1.23

Improved quarterly adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco by 29.3% year over year to $191.2 million, and reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.92

Achieved third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $386 million, up 37.3% from the prior-year quarter

Generated $292 million and $277 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter and year-to-date, respectively

Adjusted full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance to between $5.65 and $5.75 from previous guidance of approximately $6.00. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.30 billion and $1.35 billion, substantially in line with previous guidance of $1.30 billion and $1.40 billion. Cash flows from operating activities are expected to be between $700 million to $750 million from previous guidance of approximately $800 million.





*Note: References in today’s news release to consolidated “net sales,” “operating profit,” and “adjusted operating profit,” and Consumer Packaging “segment operating profit” and “segment adjusted EBITDA,” along with the corresponding year-over-year comparable results, do not include results of the Company’s Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging and global Trident businesses (“TFP”), which was sold in April 2025 and is being accounted for as discontinued operations in periods prior to the sale.

Third Quarter2025Consolidated Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP Results September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change Net sales1 $ 2,131 $ 1,355 57 % $ 5,751 $ 3,942 46 % Net sales related to discontinued operations — 321 (100 )% 321 995 (68 )% Operating profit1 195 102 91 % 497 270 84 % Operating profit related to discontinued operations — 26 (100 )% 664 110 501 % Net income attributable to Sonoco 123 51 141 % 671 207 224 % EPS (diluted) 1.23 0.51 141 % 6.74 2.09 222 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Non-GAAP Results2 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change Adjusted operating profit1 $ 308 $ 174 78 % $ 768 $ 446 72 % Adjusted EBITDA 386 281 37 % 1,052 788 33 % Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco 191 148 29 % 464 386 20 % Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1.92 1.49 29 % 4.66 3.89 20 % 1Excludes results of discontinued operations. 2See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures later in this release.

Third quarter net sales of $2.1 billion reflect an increase of 57.3% compared to the corresponding prior-year quarter, driven by sales added from our Metal Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) business following the December 4, 2024 acquisition of Titan Holdings I B.V. (“Eviosys”). Additionally, sales benefited from price increases implemented to offset the effects of inflation and tariffs and from the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.





GAAP operating profit for the third quarter increased to $195 million due to operating profit from our Metal Packaging EMEA business following the acquisition of Eviosys, a positive price/cost environment, solid productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives, and the absence of losses on the sale of two production facilities in China. These positive factors were partially offset by a negative product mix in certain businesses and higher restructuring costs.





Effective tax rates on GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes and adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes, were 6.0% and 22.9%, respectively, in the third quarter, compared to 35.2% and 21.1%, respectively, in the same period in 2024.





“I’m incredibly proud of our team’s strong operating performance in the third quarter as we achieved record top-line and bottom-line performance along with margin expansion despite challenging market conditions and higher than expected interest costs, said Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Consumer Packaging segment sales and operating profit each grew 117% and adjusted EBITDA increased by 112%. Most of the improvement came from the addition of Metal Packaging EMEA and improved results from our Metal Packaging U.S. business. Our Industrial Paper Packaging segment improved operating profit by 28%, adjusted EBITDA by 21%, operating profit margin by approximately 336 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 359 basis points driven by year-over-year improvement in price/cost and productivity.”

“In addition, we believe the recently announced sale of our ThermoSafe unit will substantially complete Sonoco’s transformation from a large portfolio of diversified businesses into a simplified structure with two core global business segments — Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. Proceeds from the sale, which is expected to close before year-end, are projected to further reduce Sonoco’s net leverage ratio.”

Paul Joachimczyk, Sonoco’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We generated $292 million in operating cash flow in the quarter which was up 80% over the prior year period due to solid improvement in working capital. We expect further strong cash flow generation in the fourth quarter as the seasonal build of working capital reverses.”

Third Quarter 2025 Segment Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) and Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”), with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Consumer September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change Net sales1 $ 1,438 $ 662 117 % $ 3,732 $ 1,827 104 % Segment operating profit1 $ 209 $ 96 117 % $ 510 $ 229 123 % Segment operating profit margin1 15 % 15 % 14 % 13 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $ 260 $ 122 112 % $ 663 $ 305 117 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1, 2 18 % 18 % 18 % 17 %

Consumer segment net sales grew 117%, driven by sales attributable to Metal Packaging EMEA following the acquisition of Eviosys, price increases implemented to offset the effects of inflation and tariffs, and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. These increases were partially offset by softer volumes in the rigid paper and U.S. metal packaging businesses.

Segment operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA grew primarily as a result of profits from Metal Packaging EMEA and a strong price/cost environment in our U.S. metal packaging business.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Industrial September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change Net sales $ 585 $ 585 — % $ 1,731 $ 1,779 (3 )% Segment operating profit $ 90 $ 70 28 % $ 242 $ 203 19 % Segment operating profit margin 15 % 12 % 14 % 11 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 123 $ 102 21 % $ 337 $ 295 14 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin2 21 % 17 % 19 % 17 %

Industrial segment net sales remained flat at $585 million as volume declines across the segment and the loss of net sales related to the 2024 divestiture of two production facilities in China offset year-over-year price increases.

Segment operating profit margin increased to 15% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 21% due to price recovery and productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives, which were only partially offset by lower volume/mix.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended All Other September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Change Net sales $ 108 $ 107 1 % $ 288 $ 336 (14 )% Operating profit $ 18 $ 17 5 % $ 43 $ 48 (11 )% Operating profit margin 17 % 16 % 15 % 14 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 21 $ 20 2 % $ 51 $ 58 (12 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin2 19 % 19 % 18 % 17 %

Net sales were relatively flat as volume gains in temperature-assured packaging were essentially offset by lower volume from industrial plastics.

Operating profit and adjusted EBITDA improved 5% and 2%, respectively, year over year as solid productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives offset lower volumes from industrial plastics and negative price/cost.

1Excludes results of discontinued operations.

2Segment and All Other adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, including discontinued operations, were $245 million as of September 28, 2025, compared to $443 million as of December 31, 2024, with the decrease primarily related to changes in net working capital and net debt reduction.

Total debt, including discontinued operations, and net debt were $5.2 billion and $4.9 billion, respectively, as of September 28, 2025, reflecting decreases of $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, compared to December 31, 2024, primarily related to the repayment of the outstanding $1.5 billion principal amount of borrowings under the Company’s 364-day term loan facility in 2025 using proceeds from the sale of TFP.

On September 28, 2025, the Company had available liquidity of $1,405 million, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $1,160 million and cash on hand.

Cash flow from operating activities for the nine months ended September 28, 2025 was an inflow of $277 million, compared to an inflow of $438 million in the same period of 2024. The main driver of the year-over-year change in operating cash flow was the increased seasonal need for working capital during the year related to Metal Packaging EMEA. This working capital build is expected to reverse during the fourth quarter.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the first nine months of 2025 were $248 million, compared to $267 million for the same period last year.

Free Cash Flow for the first nine months of 2025 was $29 million compared to $171 million for the same period of 2024. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.

Dividends paid during the nine months ended September 28, 2025 increased to $156 million compared to $152 million in the same period of the prior year.





Guidance(1)

Full-Year 2025

Adjusted EPS (2) : Adjusted to $5.65 to $5.75 per diluted share from previous guidance of approximately $6.00

: Adjusted to $5.65 to $5.75 per diluted share from previous guidance of approximately $6.00 Adjusted EBITDA (2) : $1,300 million to $1,350 million, substantially in line with previous guidance

: $1,300 million to $1,350 million, substantially in line with previous guidance Cash flow from operating activities: Adjusted to $700 million to $750 million from previous guidance of $800 million





Commenting on the Company’s outlook, Sonoco’s Joachimczyk said, “We are adjusting full-year earnings guidance in anticipation of continuing volume weakness in the fourth quarter especially from our Metal Packaging and Industrial EMEA businesses due to continuing difficult macroeconomic conditions. To address these shortfalls, we are implementing targeted restructuring activities for operations and supporting functions to enable our businesses to better leverage our market capabilities and generate strong cash flow.”

Coker concluded, “Looking ahead at the remainder of the year, our top priorities are to continue building momentum for growth and improving our competitive position by further reducing our cost structure. We believe both our Consumer and Industrial businesses have solid growth funnels with new product and market launches planned in 2026 and beyond. While we are disappointed that our projected 2025 results fall below our previous expectations, we believe Sonoco is in the best position in our history and we are excited about the market opportunity ahead of us to create long-term shareholder value with our focused, operating vision.”

(1)Sonoco’s 2025 guidance includes actual first quarter results from the TFP business. Guidance excludes any impact from the planned divestiture of ThermoSafe in the fourth quarter. Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of tariffs, trade policy and inflation, the challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.

(2) Full year 2025 GAAP guidance is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA targets to the nearest comparable GAAP measures have been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Net sales $ 2,131,108 $ 1,354,652 $ 5,750,777 $ 3,942,089 Cost of sales 1,663,757 1,054,800 4,523,462 3,085,829 Gross profit 467,351 299,852 1,227,315 856,260 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 220,966 159,825 648,804 503,355 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 48,388 6,149 71,721 55,122 Loss on divestiture of business (3,031 ) (31,770 ) (9,297 ) (27,292 ) Operating profit 194,966 102,108 497,493 270,491 Non-operating pension costs 3,054 2,947 9,157 10,412 Interest expense 61,243 60,643 181,637 119,481 Interest income 4,634 5,585 16,104 11,777 Other (expense)/income, net (7,541 ) — (20,617 ) 5,867 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 127,762 44,103 302,186 158,242 Provision for income taxes 7,717 15,519 68,364 40,146 Income before equity in earnings of affiliates 120,045 28,584 233,822 118,096 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 3,020 2,807 7,211 6,218 Net income from continuing operations 123,065 31,391 241,033 124,314 Net income from discontinued operations — 19,818 429,720 83,119 Net income 123,065 51,209 670,753 207,433 Net (income)/loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (147 ) (241 ) 17 (399 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — (47 ) — (125 ) Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 122,918 $ 50,921 $ 670,770 $ 206,909 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,648 99,267 99,519 99,221 Diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share $ 1.23 $ 0.31 $ 2.42 $ 1.25 Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share — 0.20 4.32 0.84 Diluted earnings attributable to Sonoco per common share $ 1.23 $ 0.51 $ 6.74 $ 2.09 Dividends per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 1.58 $ 1.55





CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Net sales $ — $ 321,213 $ 320,678 $ 994,798 Cost of sales — 262,328 250,854 797,414 Gross profit — 58,885 69,824 197,384 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 30,821 31,607 82,983 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges — 2,041 426 3,936 Gain on divestiture of business — — 625,773 — Operating profit — 26,023 663,564 110,465 Other income, net — — 182 — Interest expense — 1,000 24,911 3,023 Interest income — 430 281 1,352 Income from discontinued operations before income taxes — 25,453 638,752 108,794 Provision for income taxes — 5,635 209,032 25,675 Net income from discontinued operations — 19,818 429,720 83,119 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — (47 ) — (125 ) Net income attributable to discontinued operations $ — $ 19,771 $ 429,720 $ 82,994 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,648 99,267 99,519 99,221 Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share $ — $ 0.20 $ 4.32 $ 0.84





FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Net sales: Consumer Packaging $ 1,438,246 $ 662,297 $ 3,731,872 $ 1,827,018 Industrial Paper Packaging 584,969 585,082 1,730,917 1,778,912 Total reportable segments 2,023,215 1,247,379 5,462,789 3,605,930 All Other 107,893 107,273 287,988 336,159 Net sales $ 2,131,108 $ 1,354,652 $ 5,750,777 $ 3,942,089 Operating profit: Consumer Packaging $ 208,985 $ 96,295 $ 510,109 $ 228,618 Industrial Paper Packaging 89,857 70,206 242,212 203,008 Segment operating profit 298,842 166,501 752,321 431,626 All Other 18,302 17,440 43,337 48,430 Corporate Restructuring/Asset impairment charges (48,388 ) (6,149 ) (71,721 ) (55,122 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (49,034 ) (17,624 ) (135,188 ) (52,997 ) Loss on divestiture of business (3,031 ) (31,770 ) (9,297 ) (27,292 ) Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs (9,318 ) (15,605 ) (47,745 ) (43,201 ) Other corporate costs (8,804 ) (10,368 ) (27,657 ) (34,091 ) Other operating (charges)/income, net (3,603 ) (317 ) (6,557 ) 3,138 Operating profit $ 194,966 $ 102,108 $ 497,493 $ 270,491





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Net income $ 670,753 $ 207,433 Net (gain)/loss on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business (601,304 ) 43,946 Depreciation and amortization 382,623 270,691 Pension and postretirement plan contributions, net of non-cash expense (3,589 ) (1,612 ) Changes in working capital (299,650 ) (115,825 ) Changes in tax accounts 127,412 6,165 Other operating activity 651 26,840 Net cash provided by operating activities 276,896 437,638 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (248,251 ) (266,817 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net 1,814,899 81,212 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired* 16,528 (3,743 ) Net debt (repayments)/proceeds (1,938,409 ) 1,695,093 Cash dividends (155,767 ) (152,397 ) Payments for share repurchases (10,580 ) (9,172 ) Other inflow/(outflow), including effects of exchange rates on cash 47,490 (3,118 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (197,194 ) 1,778,696 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 443,060 151,937 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 245,866 $ 1,930,633 *During 2025, the Company received $16,528 in a final net working capital settlement related to the acquisition of Eviosys.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 28, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,855 $ 431,010 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,092,445 907,526 Other receivables 199,759 175,877 Inventories 1,160,029 1,016,139 Prepaid expenses 136,939 197,134 Assets held for sale 322,352 — Current assets of discontinued operations — 450,874 Total Current Assets 3,156,379 3,178,560 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,785,742 2,718,747 Goodwill 2,473,367 2,525,657 Other intangible assets, net 2,721,123 2,586,698 Right of use asset-operating leases 288,491 307,688 Deferred income taxes and other assets 291,022 226,130 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 964,310 Total Assets $ 11,716,124 $ 12,507,790 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Payable to suppliers, accrued expenses and other payables $ 1,820,528 $ 1,734,955 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 1,368,899 2,054,525 Accrued taxes 165,089 6,755 Liabilities held for sale 65,387 — Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 242,056 Total Current Liabilities 3,419,903 4,038,291 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,787,680 4,985,496 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 244,789 258,735 Pension and other postretirement benefits 182,546 180,827 Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 761,690 644,317 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations — 113,911 Total Liabilities 8,396,608 10,221,577 Total Equity 3,319,516 2,286,213 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 11,716,124 $ 12,507,790





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s results, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (referred to as “non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are identified using the term “adjusted” (for example, “adjusted operating profit,” “adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco,” and “adjusted diluted EPS”), reflect adjustments to the Company’s GAAP operating results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects where applicable, relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;

gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;

certain income tax events and adjustments;

derivative gains/losses;

other non-operating income and losses; and

certain other items, if any.





1Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement, and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company’s management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.

In addition to the “adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Leverage. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; other income; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating profit plus depreciation and amortization expense and equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales. Net Debt is defined as the total of the Company’s short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, segment operating profit as the Company does not calculate net income by segment. Segment operating profit is the measure of segment profit or loss reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - “Segment Reporting,” as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses; gains/losses from derivatives; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and the All Other group of businesses, except for costs related to discontinued operations.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review and consider the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “Free Cash Flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three-month periods ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted EPS

For the three-month period ended September 28, 2025 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP) $ 194,966 $ 127,762 $ 7,717 $ 122,918 $ 1.23 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs1 9,318 9,318 2,377 6,941 0.07 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 49,034 49,034 10,581 38,453 0.39 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 48,388 48,388 11,117 37,221 0.37 Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business2 3,031 3,031 27,569 (24,538 ) (0.25 ) Non-operating pension costs — 3,054 631 2,423 0.02 Net losses from derivatives 2,035 2,035 502 1,533 0.02 Other adjustments3 1,568 1,568 (4,652 ) 6,220 0.07 Total adjustments 113,374 116,428 48,125 68,253 0.69 Adjusted $ 308,340 $ 244,190 $ 55,842 $ 191,171 $ 1.92 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs relate primarily to the Company’s December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys and April 2025 divestiture of TFP.

2 Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business includes the recognition of a deferred tax benefit on the outside basis difference related to the ThermoSafe business being classified as held for sale.

3 Other adjustments include an adjustment to deferred taxes from post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business, provision-to-return adjustments related to the divested TFP business, and an increase in the valuation allowance on foreign tax credits.

For the three-month period ended September 29, 2024 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 102,108 $ 44,103 $ 15,519 $ 50,921 $ 0.51 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 15,605 45,786 5,595 43,292 0.44 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 790 790 199 591 0.01 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 17,624 17,624 4,402 17,082 0.17 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 6,149 6,149 1,097 6,560 0.07 Loss on divestiture of business 31,770 31,770 454 31,316 0.31 Non-operating pension costs — 2,947 738 2,209 0.02 Net gains from derivatives (210 ) (210 ) (53 ) (157 ) — Other adjustments (263 ) (685 ) 3,324 (3,928 ) (0.04 ) Total adjustments 71,465 104,171 15,756 96,965 0.98 Adjusted $ 173,573 $ 148,274 $ 31,275 $ 147,886 $ 1.49 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $26,023, $25,453 and $5,635, respectively.

2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs include losses on treasury lock derivative instruments and amortization of financing fees totaling $30,181 related to debt instruments associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition. These amortization costs are included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 122,918 $ 50,921 Adjustments: Interest expense 61,243 61,643 Interest income (4,634 ) (6,014 ) Provision for income taxes 7,717 21,154 Depreciation and amortization 131,656 90,646 Non-operating pension costs 3,054 2,947 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 147 288 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 48,388 8,190 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves — 790 Loss on divestiture of business 3,031 31,770 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 9,318 19,623 Net loss/(gain) from derivatives 2,035 (210 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 1,568 (273 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 386,441 $ 281,475

1Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing operations and discontinued operations.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended September 28, 2025 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 208,985 $ 89,857 $ 18,302 $ (122,178 ) $ 194,966 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 50,419 29,955 2,248 49,034 131,656 Other expense2 — — — (7,541 ) (7,541 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 190 2,830 — — 3,020 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges3 — — — 48,388 48,388 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 9,318 9,318 Loss on divestiture of business5 — — — 3,031 3,031 Net loss from derivatives6 — — — 2,035 2,035 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 1,568 1,568 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 259,594 $ 122,642 $ 20,550 $ (16,345 ) $ 386,441 Net Sales $ 1,438,246 $ 584,969 $ 107,893 Segment Operating Profit Margin 14.5 % 15.4 % 17.0 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.0 % 21.0 % 19.0 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $43,397, the Industrial segment of $5,485, and the All Other group of businesses of $152.

2These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.

3Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $35,027, and the Industrial segment of $11,181.

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $1,293 and the Industrial segment of $97.

5Included in Corporate is a $31 loss on the sale of a recycling facility in Asheville, North Carolina associated with the Industrial segment and a $3,000 charge related to the pending divestiture of ThermoSafe, part of the All Other group of businesses.

6Included in Corporate are net losses from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $196, the Industrial segment of $1,760, and the All Other group of businesses of $79.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended September 29, 2024 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 96,295 $ 70,206 $ 17,440 $ (81,833 ) $ 102,108 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 25,576 28,989 2,729 17,624 74,918 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 369 2,438 — — 2,807 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 6,149 6,149 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — 790 790 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 15,605 15,605 Loss on divestiture of business5 — — — 31,770 31,770 Net gains from derivatives6 — — — (210 ) (210 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (263 ) (263 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,240 $ 101,633 $ 20,169 $ (10,368 ) $ 233,674 Net Sales $ 662,297 $ 585,082 $ 107,273 Segment Operating Profit Margin 14.5 % 12.0 % 16.3 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.5 % 17.4 % 18.8 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $11,110, the Industrial segment of $6,306, and the All Other group of businesses of $208.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,468 and the Industrial segment of $3,798.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $758 and the Industrial segment of $32.

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Industrial segment of $4,529 and the Consumer segment of $(137).

5Included in Corporate are losses from the divestiture of business associated with the Industrial segment of $29,965 related to the sale of two production facilities in China and the All Other group of businesses of $1,805 related to the sale of the Protective Solutions business (“Protexic”).

6Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(41), the Industrial segment of $(160), and the All Other group of businesses of $(9).



YEAR-TO-DATE RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the nine-month periods ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted EPS

For the nine-month period ended September 28, 2025 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 497,493 $ 302,186 $ 68,364 $ 670,770 $ 6.74 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 47,745 47,745 11,134 46,277 0.47 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 1,755 1,755 433 1,322 0.01 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 135,188 135,188 29,586 105,389 1.06 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 71,721 71,721 16,514 55,109 0.55 Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business3 9,297 9,297 28,455 (443,706 ) (4.46 ) Non-operating pension costs — 9,157 2,190 6,967 0.07 Net losses from derivatives 1,240 1,240 306 934 0.01 Other adjustments4 3,562 3,562 (14,456 ) 21,064 0.21 Total adjustments 270,508 279,665 74,162 (206,644 ) (2.08 ) Adjusted $ 768,001 $ 581,851 $ 142,526 $ 464,126 $ 4.66 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $663,564, $638,752, and $209,032, respectively.

2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs relate primarily to the Company’s December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys and the April 2025 divestiture of TFP.

3 Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business primarily consists of the gain on the sale of TFP, included in “Net income from discontinued operations” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, and the recognition of a deferred tax benefit on the outside basis difference related to the ThermoSafe business being classified as held for sale.

4 Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to tax rate changes, an adjustment to deferred taxes from post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business, provision-to-return adjustments related to the divested TFP business, and an increase in the valuation allowance on foreign tax credits.

For the nine-month period ended September 29, 2024 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 270,491 $ 158,242 $ 40,146 $ 206,909 $ 2.09 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 43,201 73,382 12,659 64,064 0.64 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (197 ) (197 ) (49 ) (148 ) — Amortization of acquisition intangibles 52,997 52,997 13,105 51,423 0.52 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 55,122 55,122 10,938 47,260 0.48 Loss on divestiture of business 27,292 27,292 1,676 25,616 0.26 Other income, net — (5,867 ) — (5,867 ) (0.06 ) Non-operating pension costs — 10,412 2,593 7,819 0.08 Net gains from derivatives (3,981 ) (3,981 ) (1,001 ) (2,980 ) (0.03 ) Other adjustments3 1,040 1,040 8,959 (7,961 ) (0.09 ) Total adjustments 175,474 210,200 48,880 179,226 1.80 Adjusted $ 445,965 $ 368,442 $ 89,026 $ 386,135 $ 3.89 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $110,465, $108,794, and $25,675, respectively.

2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs include losses on treasury lock derivative instruments and amortization of financing fees totaling $30,181 related to debt instruments associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition. These amortization costs are included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

3 Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to a $10,070 adjustment to deferred taxes from the post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 670,770 $ 206,909 Adjustments: Interest expense 206,548 122,503 Interest income (16,385 ) (13,127 ) Provision for income taxes 277,396 65,821 Depreciation and amortization 382,623 270,691 Non-operating pension costs 9,157 10,412 Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (17 ) 524 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges 72,147 59,058 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 1,755 (197 ) (Gain)/Loss on divestiture of business (616,476 ) 27,292 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 60,421 47,553 Other income, net — (5,867 ) Net loss/(gain) from derivatives 1,240 (3,981 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 2,949 851 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,052,128 $ 788,442 Net Sales $ 5,750,777 $ 3,942,089 Net sales related to discontinued operations $ 320,678 $ 994,798

1Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing and discontinued operations.



The following tables reconcile segment operating profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to segment adjusted EBITDA.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Nine Months Ended September 28, 2025 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 510,109 $ 242,212 $ 43,337 $ (298,165 ) $ 497,493 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 152,175 88,126 7,445 135,188 382,934 Other expense2 — — — (20,617 ) (20,617 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 309 6,902 — — 7,211 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges3 — — — 71,721 71,721 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves4 — — — 1,755 1,755 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs5 — — — 47,745 47,745 Loss on divestiture of business6 — — — 9,297 9,297 Net loss from derivatives7 — — — 1,240 1,240 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 3,562 3,562 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 662,593 $ 337,240 $ 50,782 $ (48,274 ) $ 1,002,341 Net Sales $ 3,731,872 $ 1,730,917 $ 287,988 Segment Operating Profit Margin 13.7 % 14.0 % 15.0 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.8 % 19.5 % 17.6 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $118,232, the Industrial segment of $16,405, and the All Other group of businesses of $551.

2These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.

3Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $37,736 and the Industrial segment of $31,944, and income associated with the All Other group of businesses of $(27).

4Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $1,755.

5Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $22,502 and the Industrial segment of $528.

6Included in Corporate are net losses on the divestiture of businesses associated with the Industrial segment of $6,297, including losses of $5,390 related to the sale of the Company’s operations in Venezuela and $2,114 from the sale of a recycling facility in Asheville, North Carolina, partially offset by a gain of $(1,207) from the sale of a production facility in France and a charge associated with the All Other group of businesses of $3,000 related to the pending divestiture of ThermoSafe.

7Included in Corporate are net losses from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $120, the Industrial segment of $1,072, and the All Other group of businesses of $48.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Nine Months Ended September 29, 2024 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 228,618 $ 203,008 $ 48,430 $ (209,565 ) $ 270,491 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 75,705 86,133 9,098 52,997 223,933 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 416 5,802 — — 6,218 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges2 — — — 55,122 55,122 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (197 ) (197 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 43,201 43,201 Loss on divestiture of business5 — — — 27,292 27,292 Net gains from derivatives6 — — — (3,981 ) (3,981 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 1,040 1,040 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 304,739 $ 294,943 $ 57,528 $ (34,091 ) $ 623,119 Net Sales $ 1,827,018 $ 1,778,912 $ 336,159 Segment Operating Profit Margin 12.5 % 11.4 % 14.4 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.7 % 16.6 % 17.1 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $33,209, the Industrial segment of $19,168, and the All Other group of businesses of $620.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $16,661, the Industrial segment of $34,138, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,362.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $388 and the Industrial segment of $(585).

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $144 and the Industrial segment of $3,658.

5Included in Corporate are net losses from the divestiture of businesses within the Industrial segment of $28,715, including a loss of $29,965 from the sale of two production facilities in China, partially offset by a gain of $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, and a gain on divestiture of businesses associated with the All Other group of businesses of $(1,423) related to the sale of Protexic.

6Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(624), the Industrial segment of $(2,628), and the All Other group of businesses of $(729).



The following table reconciles the GAAP measure “Net cash provided by operating activities” to the non-GAAP measure “Free cash flow.”