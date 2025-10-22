Continental Launches Product Safety Recall for Certain Tires in Canada

A total of 295 passenger tires in Canada are potentially affected

Continental will replace affected tires free of charge

No incidents have been reported to date

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental is issuing a product safety recall for a total of 295 tires in Canada that have been sold, as replacement tires, or are in dealer inventories.

Affected tires may experience excessive vibration, noise, bulging in the tread area or a partial or full tread detachment, which could lead to an increased risk of a crash. The deviation was discovered after receiving two complaints from the market, which led to further investigation by Continental’s technical compliance team. To date, the company has not received any reports of accidents, injuries or damage.

All tires included in this program will be replaced free of charge. Affected tires can be identified through the DOT TIN (Tire Identification Number) + DOT week number found on one sidewall of the tire near the rim.

Continental has notified the appropriate national authorities and is in close contact with its customers and dealers to organize and execute the product safety recall. For more information, including instructions on how to identify affected tires by the DOT identification numbers as well as local contact information, please visit https://www.continental-tires.com/ca/en/continental-for-business/technical-services/recalls/.

Brand Tire Line Tire size L&S Index Article DOT TIN DOT week Continental CrossContact LX25 235/60R18 107V XL FR 1549139 1VY 0F903R 4024

Continental is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of €39.7 billion in 2024 and currently employs around 95,000 people in 54 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental has been delivering top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2024, the Tires group sector generated sales of 13.9 billion euros. Continental's tire division employs more than 57,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

Press contact

Brittany Jenkins

Marketing Communications Specialist

Continental Tire Canada

Phone: +1 416 457 8267

Email: Brittany.Jenkins@conti-na.com



