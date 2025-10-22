HearAdvisor Announces New Guide on the Best Hearing Aids and Earplugs of 2025 with Expert Choice Awards

Rockford, Il, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HearAdvisor, an independent audio performance lab, today announced the winners of its 2025 Expert Choice Awards, recognizing the best hearing aids and earplugs of the year. Now in its third year, the awards highlight products that deliver exceptional sound quality and performance based on rigorous objective lab testing. HearAdvisor is the only lab worldwide offering independent, data-driven comparisons for hearing aids and concert earplugs, with testing completed on more than 100 hearing aids and 30 earplugs.





New for 2025:

Blind Listening Test: Visitors can now compare the sound of 100+ hearing aids to learn which products make it easier for them to hear speech in noise.

Featured Winners

When the FDA finalized the over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid category in 2022, the goal was better access to high-quality, affordable hearing technology. While lab-testing results for non-premium OTC products were modest at first, HearAdvisor's 2025 tests reveal that some budget OTC devices are finally delivering on that goal.

With prices ranging from $599 to $1,299, these are some of this year’s standout OTC products: Elehear Beyond Pro, Lexie B2 Plus, Lucid Engage, Lucid Tala, and Yeasound RIC800. HearAdvisor also highlights hearing protection. For example, Etymotic Research ER20XS earned top marks for sound quality and reduction.

Quotes from HearAdvisor

"We’re seeing better and better performance in OTC hearing aids, even for those on a small budget." - Dr. Abram Bailey, AuD, Co-Founder and Business Development

"Our mission is to make hearing technology more transparent and accessible through rigorous and objective lab testing." - Dr. Andy Sabin, PhD, Scientific Advisor

"This is our third year testing, and we continue to be inspired by the feedback we receive from the community. It reassures and motivates us to keep going, whether through new Lab Notes on product pages or our new listening test." - Dr. Steve Taddei, AuD, Co-Founder and Lab Director

Learn More

The full list of 2025 Expert Choice Award winners is available at HearAdvisor.com/awards.

About HearAdvisor

Founded in 2022, HearAdvisor provides objective, science-based evaluations of hearing technology. HearAdvisor aims to empower people to make more informed decisions about hearing health. Learn more at HearAdvisor.com.





HearAdvisor Lab Director Dr Steve Taddei securely fitting Loop Earplugs on the acoustic test manikin.

Press inquiries

HearAdvisor

https://www.hearadvisor.com/

Dr Steve Taddei

steve@hearadvisor.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/-wSoGyqL9r0