Rubyscan Launches Transparent Explorer for RVM-Based Blockchains, Ushering in a New Era of Auditability

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the recent announcement, Rubyscan unveils a transparent explorer for RVM-based blockchain that ushers in a new era of auditability. The project is poised to revolutionize decentralized applications (dApps) with its innovative approach. With its holistic approach, Rubyscan aims to redefine transaction dynamics in the blockchain space by leveraging the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism.​

In addition, the project is committed to driving innovation and fostering community engagement through its unwavering dedication to transparency and collaboration that underscores its vision for a decentralized ecosystem that empowers users and developers. At the core of Rubyscan’s vision is the adoption of the PoA consensus mechanism, a strategic choice that brings a host of advantages. The project intends to improve the user experience and build an innovative platform for the global entertainment industry.





Beyond technological advancement, the project aspires to democratize access to blockchain technology. Its decentralized infrastructure should be accessible to all, regardless of geographical or socio-economic barriers. By prioritizing inclusivity, the project enables communities worldwide to harness the transformative potential of blockchain innovation. Whether it’s enabling financial inclusion, supporting supply chain transparency, or driving the next wave of decentralized applications, Rubyscan’s vision extends far beyond the boundaries of technology.​

Furthermore, by providing a transparent, scalable, and efficient ecosystem, the project seeks to unlock new possibilities for individuals, businesses, and communities. The project’s commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation positions it as a leader in the next era of blockchain evolution. Rubyscan is poised to transform the way we interact with technology, fostering a decentralized future where opportunities are limitless and accessible to all.

About Rubyscan:

Rubyscan, a leading project, provides a premium blockchain explorer service, enabling users to explore, track, and analyze blockchain transactions at an advanced level. It offers enhanced features, faster access, and advanced tools for professional blockchain analysis. The project is responsible for the accuracy of information obtained from blockchain data, and users acknowledge that blockchain transactions are immutable and cannot be reversed. Additionally, Rubyscan is already listed on BitMart and Biconom, a new chapter in innovation, trust, and growth begins.

