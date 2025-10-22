Neuroscientist Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC Redefines Publicity Through Brain Science

Findlay, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - October 22, 2025 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, is an international speaker, neuroscientist, and business publicity consultant gaining attention for her research-based approach to public relations for executives, celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs. Her work applies neuroscience principles to improve communication, credibility, and decision-making in both public and professional life.

She leads an Ohio-based consultancy with international reach, providing mind-mastery sessions, business publicity consulting, and strategic communication development across multiple industries. Her integrated framework blends neuroscience, personality science, and neurocopywriting to help leaders communicate with precision and emotional intelligence—aligning message delivery with how the brain naturally forms trust and engagement.

"Understanding how the brain reacts to information changes how we build trust," said Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller. "Leaders who recognize those mechanisms communicate more clearly and connect more effectively."

Unlike traditional publicity firms that focus solely on visibility metrics, The RED Carpet Connection emphasizes strategic influence through cognitive alignment. Campaigns are built from the inside out, beginning with an understanding of each client's thinking style, decision triggers, and audience personality profiles. This approach is designed to help every word and story resonate at both the intellectual and emotional levels.

Her signature mind-mastery sessions teach executives, athletes, and celebrities how to regulate attention, language, and emotion to achieve clarity under pressure. These sessions are combined with advanced publicity consulting to create consistent public messaging and elevated brand trust.

According to research published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, "Emotionally engaging content achieves stronger message retention than purely factual communication." (Abuín Vences et al., 2020).

A recent client in the financial sector completed a three-month influence-based publicity program, describing observed improvements in media engagement and a stronger retention of key messaging across interviews and publications. The client attributed the shift to the integration of Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller's framework with neuroscience-driven story structure and tailored personality communication mapping.

Dr. Adams-Miller holds advanced degrees in public health and entrepreneurship, along with certifications in neurofeedback and biofeedback, and master practitioner and trainer certifications in Executive Coaching, Hypnotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and multiple communication sciences. She is the creator of Quantum Reality Recode (QRR), a coaching framework intended to help clients shift thought patterns, support clarity in decision-making, and encourage focus, confidence, and presence. Her ongoing research explores how neural processing influences persuasion, attention, and emotional connection in media contexts.

"Publicity is most effective when it aligns with how people actually think and feel," she added. "By translating neuroscience into practical communication between speakers and their audiences, professionals and their organizations can engage more responsibly and effectively."

Founded in 2014, TheREDCarpetConnection.com LLC provides research-informed publicity and communication strategies combined with mind mastery sessions and neurocopywriting. The agency assists clients in developing factual, ethical, and sustainable visibility through science-based approaches to message design and delivery.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is an international speaker, neuroscientist, and business and publicity consultant specializing in the intersection of brain science, communication, and leadership. She holds certifications in neurofeedback and biofeedback, as well as master and trainer certifications in Coaching, Hypnotherapy, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and developed the Quantum Reality Recode framework. Through The REDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, she consults with public figures and executives worldwide to improve clarity, influence, and connection.

