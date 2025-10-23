JSPR Investors Should Contact Robbins LLP Regarding the Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company: Jasper, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics targeting mast cell driven diseases such as Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (“CSU”), Chronic Inducible Urticaria (“CIndU”), and Asthma.

Class Period: November 30, 2023 - July 3, 2025

The Case: Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding the commercial prospects of its lead product candidate

The Allegations: According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (ii) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company’s products, including briquilimab; (iii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; and (iv) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab’s clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated.

When the truth was revealed on July 7, 2025, Jasper’s stock price fell $3.73 per share, or 55.1%, to close at $3.04 per share on July 7, 2025.

What's Next: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

