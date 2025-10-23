KBR Investors Should Contact Robbins LLP Regarding the Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the KBR, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Company: KBR, Inc. states that it delivers “science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world.”

Class Period: May 6, 2025 - June 19, 2025

The Case: Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) securities because the Company allegedly misled investors regarding HomeSafe's Ability to Fulfill its TRANSCOM Contract

The Allegations: According to the complaint, HomeSafe Alliance (“HomeSafe”) is a KBR joint venture in which KBR has a 72% economic interest. Prior to the class period, HomeSafe had been awarded the Global Household Goods Contract by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (“TRANSCOM”), which helps U.S. military service members and their families relocate.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants had knowledge that for months TRANSCOM had material concerns with HomeSafe’s ability to fulfill the Global Household Goods Contract, yet claimed that the partnership was without issue, and would ramp up in future quarters.

Plaintiff further alleges that on June 19, 2025, HomeSafe issued a press release entitled “HomeSafe Alliance announces TRANSCOM’s Notice to Terminate Global Household Goods Contract.” The press release revealed that there had been issues between TRANSCOM and HomeSafe for months. The next day KBR issued a release announcing the termination of HomeSafe's contract. On this news, the price of KBR stock fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 on June 20, 2025. On June 23, 2025, the next trading day, KBR stock fell a further $1.30, or 2.65%, to close at $47.63 on June 23, 2025.

What's Next: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against KBR, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by November 18, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

