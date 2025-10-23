BrightCraft Dental Announces Comprehensive Sedation and Digital Full-Arch Transformation Model in Burbank

BURBANK, CA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BrightCraft Dental announced the launch of its new transformative care model centered on sedation (“sleep dentistry”), digital implant planning, and full-arch restorative solutions at its Burbank practice. This development reflects a new era of precision-driven, patient-centered care that merges advanced digital design with the art and science of life-changing smile transformations.

Redefining Comprehensive, Comfort-Based Dentistry

The initiative highlights BrightCraft’s evolution from technology-driven dentistry to transformation-based care, focusing on patients’ comfort, confidence, and long-term health. The model emphasizes sedation dentistry for complex cases, allowing patients to comfortably undergo full-arch implant reconstructions, cosmetic porcelain restorations, and complete smile transformations, all performed while they sleep.

“Our mission is to help patients rediscover confidence through comfortable, transformative care,” said Dr. Tigran Gyokchyan, founder of BrightCraft Dental. “By combining advanced sedation techniques with digital precision and world-class craftsmanship, we’re able to deliver results that are not just functional, but truly life-changing.”

Integration of Digital Design and Predictable Outcomes

Under the new model, BrightCraft has incorporated computer-assisted design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology, CEREC systems for same-day restorations, and advanced 3D imaging into every stage of treatment planning. These systems enable predictable, highly aesthetic outcomes, especially for full-arch restorative and implant cases that require precision and interdisciplinary coordination.

The digital workflow allows each treatment to be mapped virtually before clinical execution, ensuring both efficiency and consistency across restorative and cosmetic procedures.

A Holistic, Interdisciplinary Approach

BrightCraft’s updated structure integrates implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and endodontics—all within one facility. This comprehensive, sedation-enabled environment allows complex cases to be completed seamlessly and comfortably under one roof.

From single-implant restorations to complete smile makeovers, BrightCraft’s approach reflects a new standard in modern dentistry: one that blends digital precision, artistry, and total patient relaxation.

Leadership and Vision

Dr. Tigran Gyokchyan, a graduate of the University of Southern California with postgraduate training at Harvard University and UCLA, leads the initiative. He holds Mastership distinctions from the Academy of General Dentistry and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

“Dentistry is about more than procedures, it’s about transformation, trust, and comfort,” Dr. Gyokchyan explained. “By focusing on sedation, digital design, and full-arch restorations, we’ve created a care experience that feels effortless for patients and yields predictable, lasting results.”

Commitment to Quality and Transparency

All systems and technologies used at BrightCraft are FDA-cleared and sourced from verified dental manufacturers. The practice maintains strict HIPAA compliance and adheres to evidence-based treatment protocols to ensure both safety and transparency in patient care.

About BrightCraft Dental

BrightCraft Dental is a leading restorative and cosmetic practice in Burbank, California, specializing in sedation (“sleep”) dentistry, full-arch implant transformations, and advanced digital workflows. Supported by an in-house dental lab and interdisciplinary team, BrightCraft combines artistry, technology, and compassion to deliver truly transformative smiles.

