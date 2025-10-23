17th Jiangbei Watertown • Pearl of Two Rivers (Liaocheng) Gourd Culture Art Festival Held in Shandong

LIAOCHENG, China, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 18, the 17th Jiangbei Watertown • Pearl of Two Rivers (Liaocheng) Gourd Culture Art Festival opened in Liaocheng, Shandong, an ancient water town in China. Hosted by the Liaocheng Municipal People's Government under the theme "Bringing Fortune and Prosperity Home," the three-day event integrated "commercial sales, competitions, exhibitions, and industrial production," attracting over 7,800 participants, including gourd merchants, cultivators, collectors, and artists.

At the opening ceremony, participants watched a gourd-themed promotional video and cultural performances. Awards were presented to winners of the Gourd Craft Competition, the Gourd Cultural and Creative Competition, and the Gourd Cultivation Skills Competition. In addition, the event featured the release of Dongchangfu District's gourd industry index, the unveiling of the festival mascot IP, and the signing of the Cooperative Agreement for Establishing Dongchang Gourd Industry Research Center.

During the event, a series of activities took place, including a Dialogue on the High-Quality Development of the Gourd Industry, an Intangible Cultural Heritage Market, and art performances. With the China Water Ancient Town as its core venue, the festival features new landmark attractions such as the large-scale "Guangyue Blessing Gourd" sculpture, dual north-south and intercity tourist routes, and limited-edition "Gourd Passports," offering visitors a rich and diverse cultural tourism experience.

As a nationally recognized intangible cultural heritage, Dongchang gourd carving has become one of Liaocheng's most distinctive industries. Dongchangfu District now serves as China's primary gourd trading hub, with over 5,000 local farming households cultivating more than 30,000 mu of gourds across over 100 varieties. The industry generates annual revenues of 2.6 billion yuan, establishing itself as a " cultural and economic hallmark" for the region.

Source: Liaocheng Municipal People's Government