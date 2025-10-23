[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche continues strong sales growth momentum of 7% (CER) in the first nine months of 2025; full-year earnings outlook raised

Basel, 23 October 2025
- Group sales grew by 7%1 at constant exchange rates (CER; 2% in CHF) in the first nine months, driven by high demand for our innovative medicines and diagnostics.
- Pharmaceuticals Division sales rose by 9% (4% in CHF) due to continued high growth in sales of medicines for the treatment of severe diseases; Phesgo (breast cancer), Xolair (food allergies), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Vabysmo (serious eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) were the top growth drivers.
- Diagnostics Division sales increased by 1% (-4% in CHF) as demand for pathology solutions and molecular diagnostics more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.
- Highlights:
- US approval for Tecentriq combination for a form of lung cancer and Gazyva/Gazyvaro for a severe kidney disease
- EU CE mark for Contivue, a port delivery platform with Susvimo*, for a severe eye disease
- Positive EU CHMP recommendation for the subcutaneous formulation of Lunsumio for a type of blood cancer and for Gazyva/Gazyvaro for a severe kidney disease
- Positive data from phase III study on giredestrant in breast cancer, phase II open-label extension study on fenebrutinib in multiple sclerosis, phase I/II study on trontinemab in Alzheimer’s disease and long-term follow-up studies on Vabysmo and Susvimo in a severe age-related eye disease
- Advancement of several key drug candidates into phase III trials: zilebesiran for uncontrolled hypertension, CT-388 for obesity, CT-868 for type 1 diabetes, cevostamab for a difficult-to-treat form of blood cancer and ZN-1041 for a type of breast cancer
- Announcement of a merger agreement to acquire 89bio and its phase III FGF21 analogue for the treatment of moderate to severe metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a form of fatty liver disease that is one of the most prevalent comorbidities of obesity
- EU CE mark and US approval for the Elecsys pTau181, the only FDA-cleared blood test for use in primary care to rule out Alzheimer’s disease-related amyloid pathology
- EU CE mark for the first AI-based risk stratification tool to assess progressive decline in kidney function and for the sixth-generation Troponin T test, which shows a new level of accuracy critical in diagnosing heart attacks
- Outlook for 2025 earnings raised.
Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: “We continue to build on our positive momentum with strong sales growth of 7% at constant exchange rates.
Our momentum is further reflected in our pipeline with a number of positive clinical read-outs and a record ten potentially transformative medicines progressing into the final phase of development for diseases with significant unmet need. By the end of the decade, we expect phase III clinical results for up to 19 new medicines.
Our groundbreaking next-generation sequencing technology, set to launch next year, has achieved a new record for decoding a whole human genome in under four hours.
Based on our strong results, we are raising our earnings outlook for the full year.”
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–September
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|At CER
|In CHF
|Group
|45,862
|44,984
|100.0
|100.0
|7
|2
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|35,555
|34,257
|77.5
|76.2
|9
|4
|United States
|18,798
|18,166
|41.0
|40.4
|8
|3
|Europe
|6,818
|6,613
|14.9
|14.7
|5
|3
|Japan
|2,139
|2,083
|4.7
|4.6
|5
|3
|International**
|7,800
|7,395
|16.9
|16.5
|13
|5
|Diagnostics Division
|10,307
|10,727
|22.5
|23.8
|1
|-4
**Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
Outlook for 2025 earnings raised
Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single to low double digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.
Group sales
In the first nine months of 2025, Roche achieved sales growth of 7% (2% in CHF) to CHF 45.9 billion due to strong demand for our pharmaceutical and diagnostic products.
The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had an adverse impact on sales when reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.
Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 9% (4% in CHF) to CHF 35.6 billion, with medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.
The top five growth drivers – Phesgo, Xolair, Hemlibra, Vabysmo and Ocrevus – achieved total sales of CHF 15.8 billion. This represents an increase of CHF 2.4 billion at CER compared to the first nine months of 2024.
This increase more than compensated for the total decrease of CHF 0.5 billion (CER) in sales of the ‘loss of exclusivity (LOE)’ products – the decline in sales of Avastin (various types of cancer), Herceptin (breast and gastric cancer), MabThera/Rituxan (blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis), Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and Esbriet (lung disease) was partially offset by an increase in sales of Actemra/RoActemra (rheumatoid arthritis).
In the United States, sales rose by 8% due to growth in sales of Xolair, Phesgo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Polivy (blood cancer) and Vabysmo. This growth more than compensated for the decline in sales of medicines with expired patents.
Sales in Europe grew 5% as strong demand for Ocrevus and Vabysmo and the continuing uptake of Polivy, Phesgo and Hemlibra more than compensated for the lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) due to ongoing conversion of patients to Phesgo and the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra sales.
In Japan, sales increased by 5%, mainly due to the strong uptake of Phesgo, Hemlibra, Vabysmo and PiaSky (paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria). Sales growth was partially offset by the decline in sales of Perjeta due to continued conversion of patients to Phesgo and of Avastin because of biosimilar erosion.
Sales in the International region grew by 13%, led by Phesgo, Hemlibra, Vabysmo, Xofluza (influenza) and Kadcyla (breast cancer). In China, sales rose by 9%, driven by the uptake of Phesgo due to inclusion in the government drug reimbursement list, strong sales of Xofluza and the continued roll-out of Polivy and Vabysmo.
The Diagnostics Division’s sales increased by 1% (-4% in CHF) to CHF 10.3 billion as growth in demand for pathology solutions and molecular diagnostics more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.
Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region increased by 6%, driven by higher sales of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products. In North America, sales increased by 7%, with growth across customer areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific decreased by 15% due to healthcare pricing reforms in China. Latin America sales grew by 14%.
Pharmaceuticals: key developments
|Compound
|Milestone
|Regulatory
| Gazyva/ Gazyvaro
Blood cancer
| FDA approves Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of lupus nephritis
| Gazyva/ Gazyvaro
Blood cancer
| CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro for lupus nephritis
More information: Media Release, 17 October 2025
| Tecentriq
Lung cancer
| FDA approves Tecentriq plus lurbinectedin as first-line maintenance therapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC)
| Lunsumio
Blood cancer
| CHMP recommends EU approval of subcutaneous formulation of Lunsumio for people with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
| Susvimo
Severe eye diseases
| Roche receives CE mark for Contivue, its port delivery platform with Susvimo, for neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
| Elevidys
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
| Regulatory update on Elevidys gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the EU
|Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs
| Tecentriq
Bladder cancer
| Tecentriq showed significant overall and disease-free survival benefits in bladder cancer with ctDNA-guided treatment
| Giredestrant
Breast cancer
| Phase III evERA data showed that giredestrant significantly improved progression-free survival in people with ER-positive advanced breast cancer
| Vamikibart
Severe eye disease
| Roche presents new phase III pivotal data for vamikibart in uveitic
macular edema (UME), a serious cause of vision loss
| Ocrevus/ Fenebrutinib
Multiple sclerosis
| Roche presents new data for Ocrevus and fenebrutinib across broad patient populations at the 2025 Conference of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS)
| Giredestrant
Breast cancer
| Positive phase III results show giredestrant significantly improved progression-free survival in ER-positive advanced breast cancer
| Vabysmo
Severe eye diseases
| New data for Vabysmo reinforce its efficacy, safety and durability in neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
| Susvimo
Severe eye diseases
| Susvimo maintains vision over five years with two refills per year in people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
| Trontinemab
Alzheimer’s disease
| Roche presents new insights in Alzheimer’s disease research across its diagnostics and pharmaceuticals portfolios at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)
|Other
|Data at ESMO
| Roche data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 showcase advances in science and cancer care across multiple tumour types
|Change in Board of Directors
| Change in the Roche Board of Directors
|89bio tender offer
| Roche commences tender offer for all shares of 89bio, Inc. for USD 14.50 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right for up to USD 6.00 per share in cash
|89bio merger agreement
| Roche enters into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 89bio and its phase III FGF21 analogue for the therapy of moderate to severe metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)
| Zilebesiran
Hypertension
| Roche and Alnylam advance zilebesiran into a global phase III cardiovascular outcomes trial for people with uncontrolled hypertension
|North Carolina manufacturing facility
| Roche’s US subsidiary Genentech breaks ground on state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Carolina, USA
Pharmaceuticals sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–September
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|At CER
|In CHF
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|35,555
|34,257
|100.0
|100.0
|9
|4
|United States
|18,798
|18,166
|52.9
|53.0
|8
|3
|Europe
|6,818
|6,613
|19.2
|19.3
|5
|3
|Japan
|2,139
|2,083
|6.0
|6.1
|5
|3
|International
|7,800
|7,395
|21.9
|21.6
|13
|5
International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
|Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals
|Total
|United States
|Europe
|Japan
|International
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
| Ocrevus
Multiple sclerosis
|5,190
|7
|3,613
|4
|1,060
|12
|-
|-
|517
|24
| Hemlibra
Haemophilia A
|3,526
|12
|1,941
|7
|740
|9
|275
|9
|570
|45
| Vabysmo
Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO)
|3,063
|13
|2,139
|4
|556
|24
|105
|26
|263
|115
| Tecentriq
Cancer immunotherapy
|2,616
|1
|1,222
|-3
|650
|2
|262
|-3
|482
|15
| Perjeta2
Breast cancer
|2,316
|-13
|968
|-2
|418
|-15
|54
|-39
|876
|-19
| Xolair2
Asthma, food allergies
|2,226
|34
|2,226
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
| Actemra/RoActemra2
RA, COVID-19
|1,893
|2
|926
|2
|450
|-10
|230
|5
|287
|19
| Phesgo
Breast cancer
|1,827
|54
|523
|35
|602
|13
|139
|63
|563
|193
| Kadcyla2
Breast cancer
|1,531
|8
|577
|5
|396
|-6
|68
|-2
|490
|28
| Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|1,293
|8
|468
|14
|450
|5
|68
|6
|307
|5
| Alecensa
Lung cancer
|1,190
|8
|420
|18
|197
|-8
|151
|8
|422
|7
| Polivy
Blood cancer
|1,101
|40
|497
|27
|228
|63
|153
|10
|223
|94
| MabThera/Rituxan2
Blood cancer, RA
|933
|-4
|575
|-2
|104
|-2
|11
|-11
|243
|-9
| Activase/TNKase2
Cardiac diseases
|833
|-2
|797
|-2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36
|-13
| Herceptin2
Breast and gastric cancer
|817
|-19
|175
|-9
|223
|0
|6
|-46
|413
|-29
| Avastin2
Various cancer types
|763
|-15
|225
|-19
|54
|-14
|111
|-23
|373
|-10
| Gazyva/Gazyvaro2
Blood cancer
|728
|13
|376
|18
|183
|1
|25
|20
|144
|17
| Pulmozyme2
Cystic fibrosis
|361
|16
|254
|25
|49
|-10
|-
|-8
|58
|8
| CellCept2
Immunosuppressant
|292
|7
|14
|-11
|97
|22
|34
|28
|147
|-2
| Madopar2
Parkinson’s disease
|273
|3
|-
|-
|70
|-3
|-
|-
|203
|6
DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis
Diagnostics: key developments
|Product
|Milestone
| Kidney Klinrisk Algorithm
Kidney disease
| Roche receives CE Mark for AI-based Kidney Klinrisk Algorithm and launches new comprehensive chronic kidney disease (CKD) algorithm panel
| Troponin T test
Heart attacks
| Data show Roche’s sixth-generation Troponin T test offers a new level of accuracy critical for diagnosing heart attacks
| Elecsys pTau181
Alzheimer’s disease
| Roche receives CE Mark for minimally invasive blood test to help rule out Alzheimer’s disease
Diagnostics sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–September
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|At CER
|In CHF
|Diagnostics Division
|10,307
|10,727
|100.0
|100.0
|1
|-4
|Customer areas3
|Core Lab
|5,688
|6,057
|55.2
|56.5
|-1
|-6
|Molecular Lab
|1,861
|1,876
|18.1
|17.5
|4
|-1
|Near Patient Care
|1,477
|1,611
|14.3
|15.0
|-4
|-8
|Pathology Lab
|1,281
|1,183
|12.4
|11.0
|13
|8
|Regions
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|3,686
|3,589
|35.8
|33.5
|6
|3
|North America
|3,305
|3,222
|32.1
|30.0
|7
|3
|Asia-Pacific
|2,547
|3,146
|24.7
|29.3
|-15
|-19
|Latin America
|769
|770
|7.4
|7.2
|14
|0
More information on Roche performance in the first nine months of 2025:
References
[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2024) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.
[2] Products launched before 2015.
[3] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.
Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics, genomic tumour profiling.
Near Patient Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices and directly with patients, including integrated personalised diabetes management.
Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.
In 2025, sales in the Pathology Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Molecular Lab customer area to foster business transparency and harmonisation in the use of solutions in the area of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia technology (CINtec). The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly.
In 2025, sales in the Core Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Near Patient Care customer area to centralise digital healthcare solutions within Roche Information Solutions. The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly.
* Susvimo is approved in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for nAMD, diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). It is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of nAMD.
