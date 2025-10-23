Business update derde kwartaal 2025

 | Source: Kinepolis Group Kinepolis Group

Business update derde kwartaal 2025

Gereglementeerd bericht

23 oktober 2025, 7u00 CET

Business update Q3 2025 in bijlage.


 

Bijlage


Attachments

NL Business Update Q3 2025_FINAL

Recommended Reading